Season premiere review: ‘Boss’ – ‘Louder Than Words’

I posted my review of the new season of “Boss” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the season premiere? Did you like new additions Sanaa Lathan, Jonathan Groff and T.I.? Do you like the way we’re seeing Kane’s condition progress? Did you notice any significant stylistic differences from the arrival of new showrunner Dee Johnson?
I won’t be covering the show weekly, but I’ll try to come back at the end of the season to talk about everything that’s happened. In the meantime, have at it.
No one commented on this? I really liked last season, but all I have to say so far is that if I was a new viewer I would have turned it off halfway through. There’s not much to get new viewers invested in this show, just vague continuations of old storylines and characters. I don’t know if the huge mid-season ratings drop was responsible for the change in showrunners but I do remember that this show got a second season before the first episode had even aired. Although it was billed as a central plot point last season, Kane’s condition seemed mostly an afterthought for the whole season and I’m excited to see that angle get ramped up, finally.
Also, every director on this show loves eyeballs, jeez. Borderline fetish.
Well, I think they were playing the long-ball with Kane’s illness, especially knowing they already had multiple seasons. As for this premiere, I liked it, but then again I paid close attention to last season. I guess it could be a bit confusing, but I think it really just encourages active viewing, which I love. You really have to pay attention to figure out everything that’s going on.
I liked the first episode and will continue to watch. I forgot some of the stuff that happened last season (like why the blond pregnant aide was fired). so I wish they had expanded the “previously on Boss”
Yeah, I couldn’t remember everything either, but I figured it was just my shitty memory.
Kitty wasn’t fired. She was severely slapped down by Kane and then eventually quit.
Thanks. Why was Kane mad at her? Did Kane find out she was sleeping with Zajac?(sp)I don’t think Kane would care about that. Was there some other reason?
Far worse. He entrapped her and Zajac by telling her, in confidence, that he was considering stepping down. She went and blabbed to Zajac, and through a set of circumstances, it got back to Kane. So he knew she leaked the information, and he unleashed his wrath on both her for betraying his confidence and Zajac for daring to consider running against him next year. It wasn’t pretty, but this show seldom is.
Also, Kane didn’t know she was sleeping with Zajac, but had pictures of Zajac f—ing Ross’ wife. He ordered Kitty to mail the photos to both Zajac’s wife and Ross.
I really couldn’t remember why different events occurred. I am sure that if you watched the first season right before this one, then it would have been a little bit easier to follow, but I almost feel like the dropped the ball on the “previously on…”
I liked the episode and did not think the directorial or philosophical change was that obtrusive. This show is Kelsey Grammer and whatever they could afford after they cast him, and I am fine with that because the supporting cast are not actively bad or so bad that they’d distract (except the daughter, although my problem has nothing to do with the accent and everything to do with me still not being sure if she’s a really bad actress or just got really bad lines to deliver: last season when she freaked about Tre’s buddy getting stomped, she delivered a wall-banger, “I can’t deal with this right now. I can’t.” Uh, what? Huh?)
Unlike the Borgias, this show has not chased me off, because the good outweighs the bad. And really, it’s not the bad, so much as the meh. I sat through a couple of episodes of “Deadwood-Lite on Wheels” before giving up on that show because it was just too awful, and I am not getting that vibe from this show. I am actually interested in what will happen with Tom Kane and some of his supporting characters. I just could not care at all about his “tragic” daughter. And I’m borderline on the wife. Sometimes she’s interesting, other times she’s not. This episode she was interesting. Oh, and I’m still not exactly sure what happened to Alderman Ross (sp?) following him punching Zajac in the face on camera. Did not one ask why it was done? Did no media follow-up? Is Zajac’s skirt-chasing not investigated? Did it ruin Ross’s reputation? Did anyone ask why Ross punched the guy? Is the pay-off coming later?
Whoa, just by the number of replies here, it seems no one is watching this show. Oh well. I will.
Haha, I’m watching the show, but there is certainly a LOT going on in it. Your questions raise good points, the Boss people have some questions to answer this season, but I think they will. I love how this show makes you SERIOUSLY pay attention to everything that happens in it.
I like the show and will stay with it, but I do agree with all the comments I’ve seen here so far. Let’s hope the show-runners get the message and make this show the winner it could be.
Good premiere, I wonder if Mrs. Kane is dead. If they keep killing off main characters at this rate, it’ll be Kane and T.I. in like 5 episodes. I doubt she is, though, more likely she’s in the hospital next episode. In fact, I’d be somewhat shocked if she turned out dead. I think there’s a lot more they can do with her. I also wonder what Kane wants with Lennox Gardens, but I suppose that’s Battle #1 of this season so far. I think we’ll find out what Kane wants with those Gardens soon. Love the increased hallucinations, I bet the Boss writers have some great ideas for those hallucinations coming in future eps. Excited for this season!
Personally, I loved this first episode as well as the new additions. I especially expect great things from Sanaa Lathan’s character, my favourite addition this season for the time being. I was really impressed by what she was able to pull off during the vote.
She looks a bit fragile but actually, she won’t take shit from anyone not even from Kane but for that, he might make her life miserable. Let’s see if she can take it and fight back.
Kelsey Grammar is just great, I just adore his character, Connie Nielsen is truly gorgeous but her character is a tad pathetic in my opinion.
miss Martin Donovan already
I just caught up with Season 1 on demand and then watched this episode. Was there any explanation about what the “official story” was concerning Ezra Stone’s death? I find it very implausible that both an alderman (Mata) and the mayor’s chief of staff both turn up missing or dead, and there’s no apparent blowback on the mayor’s office or ranks of reporters investigating. And I agree with the other commenter that Ross hauling off on Zajac on national television would be investigated, and Zajac’s philandering revealed. A few other thoughts from someone new to the show:
I never watched Frazier and didn’t see much of Cheers, but I think I’d have hard time accepting Grammer in another comedic role after his awesome, frightening turn as Kane. Stellar work, even if the script has him being a bit too “teflon.”
I think Kitty is a perfect name for Kathleen Robinson’s character since she’s an absolute “sex kitten.” Hottest woman I’ve seen on TV in awhile, and love the way the writers seem to acknowledge that in almost every episode.
I’ve also noticed the many closeups of eyeballs. And I think the same raging-hormones 16-year-old who’s writing for Game of Thrones (find the video on Youtube to see what I’m talking about) is also writing for Boss. Geez, there’s a lot of illicit sex going on. And whenever I see a closeup of someone’s eyeballs and the opposite sex is in the room, I just know those two characters are going to be getting it on soon. Just wait…if Kane’s wife recovers, she’ll soon be doing her father’s new caretaker.
