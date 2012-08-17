Season premiere review: ‘Boss’ – ‘Louder Than Words’

I posted my review of the new season of “Boss” earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the season premiere? Did you like new additions Sanaa Lathan, Jonathan Groff and T.I.? Do you like the way we’re seeing Kane’s condition progress? Did you notice any significant stylistic differences from the arrival of new showrunner Dee Johnson?

I won’t be covering the show weekly, but I’ll try to come back at the end of the season to talk about everything that’s happened. In the meantime, have at it.