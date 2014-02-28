Season premiere review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Kaiseki’

“Hannibal” is back for a second season. I posted an advance review yesterday, and I have some thoughts on the season premiere coming up just as soon as the light from friendship won't reach us for a million years…
“Will is my friend.” -Hannibal
If “Kaiseki” had just been the three-minute brawl between Hannibal Lecter and Jack Crawford, followed by an hour of a test pattern, or Raul Esparza and Hugh Dancy having a staring contest, or Mads Mikkelsen reading every “Amelia Bedelia” book ever written… dayenu. That was a spectacular opening to season 2, as both a bit of action – with Jack and Hannibal using every bit of the kitchen and its many implements of death to try to eliminate the other – and as a way to ratchet up the tension of the season. We all know, given the general shape of the Lecter legend, that Hannibal will be found out in time. Seeing Jack and Hannibal fighting to the death doesn't change that knowledge, nor does it tell us anything about how and when (in episode numbers, since the chyron tells us it's 12 weeks in the future) Jack finds out, or even what exactly he finds out. (That he framed Will for his own crimes? That's he's the Chesapeake Ripper? That he's been serving Jack human meat?) But it adds juice to every scene between the two men later in the episode, and really to any scene involving Lecter interacting with the rest of the FBI, or Will in the psychiatric hospital. It's Bryan Fuller and company simultaneously giving us our catharsis and teasing us with it, with a scene that's exciting on its own but will require many episodes before we can get the full context of it.
Fortunately, “Kaiseki” did not stop at that point to allow Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres to perform a puppet show(*), but instead gave us more of the things we love about this show: stunning imagery (from the appropriate season-opening shot of meat being cut to Alana Bloom turning into smoke in Will's mind to the horrific final image of the bodies arranged like an eyeball), finely-tuned performances, psychological gamesmanship and killers with M.O.s that make me fear for the sanity of the entire “Hannibal” writing staff.
(*) Though admit it: you'd watch that.
Even more nightmare-inducing than that corpse-eyeball shot was the earlier sequence where the disgusting hospital food (the exact opposite of the gorgeous presentations Lecter serves) inspires Will to remember exactly how Lecter planted the severed ear in him, though that was as much a triumph of sound design – the overwhelming plasticness of it evoking someone wrestling their grandmother's couch to death – as the look. (And as I noted in the advance review, the show puts so much care into every shot that something as basic as Katz taking a DNA swab from Lecter's cheek looks like modern art.)
But of course the pretty pictures and nauseating sounds ought to be in service to an actual story and characters, and they absolutely are here. The shots of Will mentally escaping the hospital to do a little fly fishing were lovely, but also tell us so much about his state of mind, and how even behind bars, his life destroyed by Dr. Lecter's cunning, he is finding ways to take control of his surroundings. He is, for now, the iconic movie version of Hannibal Lecter – with Beverly Katz standing in for Clarice Starling(**) – and if he doesn't have a way out of the hospital yet, he's not the helpless, hopeless victim Lecter needs him to be.
(**) Her line to Will, “Tell me what you see,” is one that Jack utters to Clarice in “Silence of the Lambs.”
Of course, there's what Lecter needs and what he wants. And as monstrous as he is, I genuinely think he's conflicted in how he feels about Will Graham, and about how slipping into Will's shoes as Jack's new profiler makes him feel about murder. If Will hadn't been such a convenient patsy, I imagine Lecter would have loved palling around with him forever, and he feels badly for Will even as he wouldn't do anything to alter his expert frame job. As Lecter tells his own psychiatrist – the one human he can be even vaguely honest with (or, at least, the one human he isn't about to kill) – “I saw death how I imagined he would see it,” and you can tell that putting himself into Will's head has had some unexpected repercussions for the good doctor. I wonder if, by the time we get to the Jack/Hannibal brawl, Lecter will have given himself in some way because he's started to take his new role too seriously.
Add in more fine sparring between Mikkelsen and Gillian Anderson, and the introduction of Cynthia Nixon as the federal examiner who just wants the Will Graham mess to go away, and you've got a marvelous opening course of season 2.
What did everybody else think?
The Trojan commercial was almost just as messed up as the episode itself
This is a beautifully shot episode. The food, the colors….wow!
I had to watch the opening sequence twice, because at first I assumed it would turn out to be an imagined sequence (maybe Hannibal either dreaming about getting found out or him imagining what would happen if he did) but then I got quite excited when I saw the “12 weeks earlier” title card.
The mention of it here got me thinking. I wonder if they might not morph the Beverly Katz character into standing in for Clarice Starling, since Fuller doesn’t have the rights to “Silence of the Lambs” and he’s talked about the idea of handling that by creating a character to serve the same purpose. I am for this. Hetienne Park plays well off Will and Jack, and I’d love to see her get more to do.
I have missed this beautiful, horrifying show so much. I’m on the fence about how much to buy into the flash forward Jack/Hannibal fight, since so much of this is a fever dream that’s only spottily literal, but gosh that was some intense stuff. Madds Mickelson is so contained that it’s even more effective when Hannibal has moments of violence, and Lawrence Fishburne is The Man.
Beverly Katz is cool. That’s why she shouldn’t be a Clarice stand-in. Clarice is a trainee, not always taken seriously by others in the FBI. She should be somewhat nervous and intimidated at first, which is part of what makes it extra satisfying that she rises to the occasion and triumphs in the end (the climax even deliberately echoes a training scene where she fell short).
They’ve already one Clarice stand-in with Miriam Lass, but I agree that Beverly Katz isn’t a good thematic representation of Clarice. However, since we’ve already gotten Miriam, it’s possible the Fuller will twist the Starling character around into something different. Regardless, he wants to their version of Buffalo Bill in a future season, so any true Clarice stand-in is a few years away.
That shot of Dr Bloom’s astral self flowing into Will like a thousand black smoky rose petals was incredible. Also loved all the uses of food in this episode, and the quick homage to Silence of the Lambs with the victim and the car trunk. The visual of Will alone in a stream fly fishing, trying to catch the memories he needs from an endless flood thoughts, was brilliant.
Amazing hour of TV, but I really wish that cold open had either been Will’s nightmare or Hannibal mentally preparing himself for a showdown with Jack. I didn’t feel this way at the time, but in retrospect I don’t think Breaking Bad did us any favors with the flash forward that started season 5. This was an amazing fight scene to be sure, and one of the best I’ve ever seen on television, but I don’t want that spoiler influencing my expectations for the next 10 weeks.
I agree completely. I guess I don’t have a problem with flash forwards in general, but I feel like I’ve been seeing too much of them on my TV lately. Sometimes I don’t want to know what will happen down the line; I just want events to happen in their regular order. I don’t need that teaser of the future to be interested in the plot of the show. But I suppose we’ll see how Hannibal gets there.
It’s a foregone conclusion that Hannibal will eventually be caught, and we can assume his arrest won’t be easy, so ultimately I’m OK with it. But I’d prefer everything that *can* be a surprise is a surprise. However, still…AMAZING FIGHT SEQUENCE.
According to message board postings (a reliable source, I know) Fuller’s tentative plan is to eventually tell Red Dragon and Silence of the Lambs with this show. The interview’s with Will conducted by Chilton and Kats have already borrowed a little bit from the books. So I hope they don’t burn through too many of those moments with Will. That way it won’t be repetitive when we get to similar moments with Hannibal.
Yeah Fuller has a big 7-season plan for the show, encompassing the entire Hannibal Lecter story. I trust his judgement and everyone else who works on the show. I think they’ll be able to make it their own unique take on the story as well as being loyal to the original story, which they’ve already been doing. I think they can see this through to the end.
I loved season 1 but I hope this means season 2 is gonna be less procedural, especially with Will incarcerated and this new killer who will probably be around for a while
Why do people hate the case of the week type of episode so much? I just don’t get it.
I thought what they did in the first season, with the case of the week bringing Hannibal and Will closer together, was great. Justified also has amazing case of the week episodes.
I didn’t hate but I felt the show got better by the end when the storyline was more continued, but the whole season was very impressive.
I much more hate case of the week type whe I’m watching the show when I marathon a show, that’s why I barely got through the first couple of episodes of The Shield season 1.
Funny. I actually just got done watching season one of The Shield. It was amazing!
Just my $0.02, but I hate the case of the week type episode because so many much lesser shows do the same exact thing. Even when I try to avoid them, some procedural shows always end up on my watching docket. It’s not so much true of Hannibal, but the idea that you can always solve a case consistently in ~45 minutes and then have everything reset for the next episode feels so tiresome and unrealistic now, especially with shows like The Wire ably showing how in real life, a case takes more than several weekly miraculous breakthroughs to solve. Again, Hannibal is not as guilty of this at all and is much better about serialization than most shows, but I think some procedural tedium does bleed through (tedium for me the viewer having seen way too many other procedurals, not tedium in the show). However, it is possible to do the procedural in a fantastically interesting manner weekly. The X-Files comes to mind.
Love the show, loved the episode. But wow…there are a LOT of serial killers out there all the sudden, huh? The media must be going crazy.
Man. I could watch Hannibal all day. It is so good.
Just make sure to arrange them in the form of an eye or another cool shape so you get on Hannibal!
What a beautifully horrifying visual treat this show is and boy, have I missed it. So much tension everywhere – even in Will’s idyllic fly fishing scenes where the stag creature rises from under the water. This is such an unbelievably great interpretation of the Lecter cannon. The scene between Lecter and G. Anderson just ratcheted up the tension there and she looked terrified in such an intellectually composed way. I also thought it was fascinating that Katz goes to see Will with evidence of the new serial killer (Or, in my mind, “homicidal performance artist” of the week. This stuff is the aspect of the show that I find really hard to watch.) When he sees her, Will asks the same question that Lecter asks in versions of the books/movies, “You want me to see how he is selecting them?”. I remember it from Manhunter when Will (William Pedersen) sees Lecter (Brian Cox) in prison for the same reason.
Maybe I was reading too much into one scene between Katz and Lecter, but she seems to feel that something is “off” with the role reversal between Lecter and Will. Perhaps, following her intuition is something she picked up from Will – hence the visit to him without Crawford’s knowledge.
But the scene that I got the biggest kick out of (trying to get past the horrifying visuals) was seeing how Lecter planted the ear in Will. That was something they had to explain and boy, did they.
Can’t wait to see how they continue this role reversal tight-rope- walk and how things escalate to the fight scene between Lecter and Crawford.
Hannibal is so different than any other procedural show on NBC you would think it was on a premium channel like HBO. I watch Revolution and Blacklist but there is nothing special about them. I hope it gets a third season but it is on the Friday night graveyard schedule. The fact that the show is made to be shown in other parts of the world can help it’s survival. The show harkens back to the days when NBC was must see TV and ruled the roost with Seinfeld and Friends.
Friday night is actually a boon to Hannibal. It’s paired with a similar genre-style show in Grimm that draws a steady, established audience. And Fridays at 10:00 does not carry with it strong ratings expectations. Given the show’s miniscule budget and co-financing deals, as long as somebody is watching the show and the ratings don’t start tanking to below a certain doomed threshold, it can probably survive in this spot for a while.
There is nothing like this show on TV.
I am really interested in seeing the ratings. Friday night – and on NBC nonetheless – does not have the makings for good ratings.
If this series were on Netflix, they’d promote the hell out of it and it would be a tremendous binge watch…especially with that opening scene.
The scuttlebutt last May was the Amazon and likely Netflix had already expressed interest in picking up the show if NBC cancels it, but that was all rumors and could be false. However, this show is tailor-made for either venue.
I grew up in Rockville, Maryland. There are no parks like that (where the park rangers found the bodies at the beginning), but now I REALLY want a Rockville Parks and Recreation hat.
Fantastic premiere. The opening fight sequence between Hannibal and Jack Crawford was the most riveting sequence that I’ve seen on television in a long time – the long take from the fourth episode of True Detective is the only thing in the same league. The shot where Alana transforms into a sensuous wraith that envelops Will was gorgeous as well. And then there’s that final image. Good God. Whoever dreamed that one up deserves to be commended – preferably from a safe distance.
The cinematography alone would be enough to place Hannibal into the conversation about the best shows on TV, especially considering the degree of difficult and how small the budget for the show is. Add in everything else – it’s truly something special.
Do they give Emmys for cinematography? This show should win hands down if they do.
Had forgotten how much I like the sound on this show. That low-volume, industrial sound adds so much tension. Like the rest of the show, it’s always understated, and beautiful in a twisted way.
Loved the opening. We know Lecter’s going to be caught eventually; this makes us expect it at the end of this season. But we don’t know, as Alan points out, how fast time will move in the season. And moreover, now we don’t know if Crawford will die in the attempt.
One quibble: Spatlese Gewurztraminer with sashimi? Too sweet, lousy pairing. Hannibal should know better.
There was something about the last scene with Dr du Maurier that absolutely gave me the shivers. We all know that Hannibal is a cold manipulative psychopath, but we usually see him hiding behind that veneer of normalcy. It’s not often he shows his face like he did with the good doctor right there, and WOW. I bow to Mads Mikkelsen – that was just absolutely brilliantly played.
The way he hints at the beginnings of a smirk sometimes is astounding. It’s like he moves the smallest part of the muscle at the corner of his mouth just a smidgen, and somehow that small action speaks volumes.
Wow. Damn good premiere. This show always makes me squirm in the best way possible, and that final scene was extra squirmy. What I realized I love about this show is that every gruesome death is rightfully and respectfully treated as horrifying. I imagine the equally high body count Ryan Hardy sees would only cause him to mutter “son of a bitch…” under his breath, or some other dumb cliche.
By the way, without violating the no spoiler rule, I loved NBC cutting from what was revealed at the end of it to the lighthearted voiceover telling us to watch Cameron Diaz on the Tonight Show. I look forward to many more jarring tonal shifts in the coming weeks.
Alan, if the show (being as cheap as it is for NBC) holds at a 1.1 on Friday nights at 10, would you bet on a third season?
Whoops, that second paragraph is referring to the “next on” teaser at the end of the episode.
I was trying to figure out for the longest time what this show reminded me of, and after watching the season 2 premiere Ken Russell’s gothic/”horror” films came to mind (Liar of the White Worm / Salome’s Last Dance / Altered States) mixed with Greenaway’s The Cook (and not just because of the cannibalism) and Polanski’s Fearless Vampire Killers. You put all that in a blender and voila. Brilliant show!
How dare they move this to the friday night spot? That is like saying “prepare for cancellation” The fans really need to stand up here and be loyal viewers every friday if we are to get the 7 seasons planned. Perhaps a mid season brake can slot it on the sunday spot instead!
Also, this:
Jack: I can’t place the fish.
Hannibal: He was a flounder.
Lecter’s black sense of humour is one of the awesome things about this show.
“He tells everyone that you are a monster.”
“Well in that case, you’re dining with a psychopathic murderer, Frederick.” *smiles*
Another line drawn from “Silence of the Lambs”: Will says “Memories are all I have.” The line is spoken by Lecter to Clarice when she comments on his drawing of the Duomo seen from the Belvedere, “All that detail just from memory, sir?” and he replies “Memory, Agent Starling, is what I have instead of a view.”.
Man, that final image…………
THIS SHOW MAN
I consider Hannibal a very good show.
But for some reason, not going to invest my time in another series. I just binged 4 seasons of Shameless in 13 days and I am hooked. Plus more, but good show.
I had forgotten what an absolute visual FEAST this show is. Wow. I’m re-astounded. Just every shot, the very-well-thought-out color schemes, the use of lighting, the special effects, the thought put into the script and the characters replies to each other, I could go on and on. It’s all just done with a perfectly assured hand. And, as a horror nut, I completely adore the terribly tableaus of murder and human bodies this show continually lays out for its viewers. Even the bodies and the killings are the highest art. I don’t know if I could say this show is the best on TV, but it’s incredibly good at what it’s trying to accomplish.