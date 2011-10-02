Season premiere review: ‘Hung’: The secret of our success

“Hung” is back for a third season, and though I dismissed the show in the past, I have a few thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I stigmatize the vulva…
Fair is fair. When I wrote my kiss-off column to “Hung” at the start of the second season, my biggest complaint by far was that the show had willfully failed to advance its storylines or characterization. I was tired of seeing Ray and Tanya progress only so far and no farther in their new careers as ho and pimp, was tired of seeing them continually fall flat on their faces, of seeing not a single lick of progress be made on Ray’s house. It was a show I had bought into in season one in part because I believed we’d see the story go somewhere, and when it didn’t – on top of the sketchy levels of humor, my dislike of certain characters like Jess, etc. – I decided that I misread the show at the beginning and that it was time to walk away.
But out of professional curiosity, I popped in the season premiere review screener, and lo and behold, Ray and Tanya have finally figured out how to make it in Detroit. I imagine there will be many bumps along the way in their new storefront operation, especially now that Lenore has found herself a new – and much younger than Ray – show pony. But for the first time in a long time(*), it feels like there’s an actual story here, and I’ve always enjoyed watching The Two Janes work together, I think Tanya becomes exponentially funnier whenever she’s allowed to be even marginally competent, and Ray inadvertently playing fluffer for the two bank women was amusing, so maybe it’s time to give it another shot.
(*) I say this with the caveat that I flat-out stopped watching the show midway through last season, around the time Mike started getting roped into the world’s oldest profession. For all I know, the back half of season two achieved a “Breaking Bad” level of plot momentum.
I haven’t had time yet to watch the other episodes HBO sent out for review. It’s entirely possible that I’ll lose interest again in a week or two. Either way, I’ll check back in later in the season with some more thoughts. Given how relieved most of you seemed when I kicked the habit last season, I imagine there won’t be a ton of discussion about the premiere, but I’m curious to hear from anyone who’s stuck with “Hung” for two seasons and counting.
What did everybody else think?
I have two problems with the show. One the Ray as a metaphor for Detroit stuff is way too on the nose. Second, the character of Ray is such a cipher. Now this might work, as in the clients project their needs on to him, but he’s the protagonist. Also, the show isn’t funny (but I’m not even sure that’s a complaint anymore because I think they’ve given up on that).
I’m with you that it’s too on-the-nose, but after two seasons of confusing a stagnant plot with subtlety, I’ll take on-the-nose over just plain boring. I can handle an unfunny show if it’s compelling, and so far, the new season is good enough, I guess. It’s become more unrealistic. I don’t believe that any of this would ever happen. But I don’t mind suspending disbelief if it means putting some life back into the series.
I don’t think I’d mind seeing the war of the gigalos.
What is the name of the song at the end of the premiere
It’s probably on the HBO website or will be later this week. Hung has always had great music.
it called work by Pittsburgh band 1,2,3u
Alan, couldn’t agree with you more. Look, this show will never be a heavyweight comedy, but they did just enough in this premiere to keep me from giving up on it: I’ve been waiting for two seasons for this guy to get good at his new job. To me, that was the story, that was the character arc that had the potential to be interesting: down-on-his-luck schlub becomes successful gigolo. Not: down-on-his-luck schlub becomes really crappy gigolo and remains a down-on-his-luck-schlub. The plot just went nowhere. And that house…That damn house! It seems like they just took many of the criticisms of the show and immediately addressed them in the first episode in the space of a few minutes. Success? Check. Plot movement? Check. REPAIRED HOUSE? Check. After dragging things out forever–you couldn’t call it dragging it out actually, they just weren’t moving anything forward at all–they’re at least trying to make some changes in the right direction. Again, this will never be anything but a marginally entertaining comedy. But hey, I had resolved to use this premiere as a gauge as to whether I should keep watching, and for the moment — to my significant surprise — I’m still on board. I see forward movement. The shark’s not quite dead just yet.
Really glad to see the show back on track, and” Don’t Give Up On Detroit” probably stands out as my favorite episode thus far. Loved the Wellness Center stuff, the” threesome”, and the that sex montage was nuts.
But what I really loved about the show was that last scene in the car, seeing Ray and Tanya driving off into the sunset after dealing with so much crap. It was strangely moving.
Hope the season stays this strong.
I was a fan of Season 1, but the “comedic” shift from that season to Season 2 just didn’t worked on the early episodes. Tanya became too annoying and not funny at all. Thankfully that all changed around half the season, when the show -for me- became more funny and still akward too watch.
What I like most about this show are the season finales. The storyline of the season 1 finale was so predictable, but it ended on a umpredictable way. The same happened with the second season on the last 2 episodes (wich in my opinion, are amongst the best of the series), predictable story with a great/ surprising ending.
The show is a bit stale, and has become boring. I think the plot of the pilot was good, but it doesn´t quite evolve, and i basicly based on sex, and showing nude people. And being of the non US viewers, I think the whole new depression desperation is hard to relate to. It was funny for a season, now I do not know why i still watch. It´s like californication, they should have quit while ahead.
I’ve always liked this show because of the great acting and witty writing. I especially liked this episode because Ray no longer seems so desperate.
Alan,
if the show keeps this up, are you going to continue recapping?
I actually kind of loved the premiere.
I’ve stuck with “Hung” since the beginning, and was excited to finally see some plot movement. I’m hoping this leads to some new stories, and some interesting conflict with Lenore and her new friend. Curious to see what you think going forward, Alan.