Season premiere review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Re-Launch’ & ‘Katie’

“New Girl” has begun its new season with multiple episodes, and I have thoughts on both coming up just as soon as I figure out my sex character is named Sgt. Giddyup Carruthers…
The first season of “New Girl” went through phases. There was the period early on when it was all-Jess, all the time, which was understandable given that Zooey Deschanel was the reason this show got on the air in the first place, and given how funny she was in the pilot episode. Then there was a period dominated by Schmidt, which was understandable given how good Max Greenfield was, and also how much obvious humor flowed from his douchebaggery. And then there was the period when the show seemed to realize just how funny Jake Johnson was, and Nick’s cranky voice became first among equals for a bit. There was, unfortunately, never a Winston epoch, though every now and then there would be an episode suggesting that the writers had finally decided who that character was beyond “not Coach.” We never quite got to a point where Deschanel became an afterthought on her own show, but it was not a coincidence that the series really seemed to find itself and become more consistent once the other guys became a more important part of things.
These two episodes were actually among the funnier non-Dermot Mulroney Jess episodes the show’s done. Forcing Jess out of her comfort zone by taking away her teaching job was a good idea, since Jess being on uncertain ground tends to bring out the best in Deschanel. (The pilot, after all, was all about Jess going into a shame spiral after dumping her cheating boyfriend.) I particularly liked the Jess scenes in “Katie,” which had a good balance of Jess seeming quirky yet human. When the show tried to make her weird about sex last season, she came across like a 12-year-old girl, where here she was weird (“I became a werewolf”) and yet adult. That broad strokes of that entire storyline – lying to David Walton, inadvertently sexting Josh Gad, trying to juggle both guys/identities, etc. – is pretty stock sitcom stuff circa 1979, but the execution of it and the way it was specific to Jess (and also to Bearclaw just being that damn creepy) made it work. Also, bonus points for a rare “New Girl” cutaway gag that actually worked: Jess falling down while standing still, crying out, “It’s happening!” as she tumbles.
I wasn’t crazy about how abruptly the show split up Schmidt and Cece last year, but his attempt to use the rebranding party to reconnect with her – and demonstrate his non-existent fire-juggling skills – was funny. Schmidt unfortunately spent much of “Katie” stuck in a subplot with Winston and his family that very clearly got cut down to the bare minimum to make time, but it was interesting to see the scene where Nick and Schmidt were trying to warn Jess about juggling two guys at once; Winston was nowhere to be seen, almost like an admission that the show has these three figured out and is still not sure what the other guy in the loft is for. I think it’s clear that Lamorne Morris himself is funny (his falsetto “Groove Is in the Heart” was one of the highlights of the first episode), but there’s still not a lot specific to Winston that is.
The MVP of the night was definitely Nick. Even though this is a show built around Jess, and even though Liz Meriwether has admittedly put a lot of her own personality into that character, Nick feels like the most specific person on the show. There are other versions of Schmidt out there, if not written/played nearly as well, and there are other quirky female characters out there, but Nick’s premature old man-ness – “Now I only want to make a drink that a coal miner would want,” he boasts at one point – doesn’t feel like a type I’ve seen before, and there’s a surprising amount of joy in Jake Johnson’s performance, given how grumpy Nick is. The “Katie” story involving Raymond J. Barry from “Justified” as a time-traveling old Nick was so strange, and so delightful, because of course Nick would want to believe this crazy geezer was himself from the future. I think it would have been funnier without the capper revealing that the time machine was a cardboard box in the alley – better to leave Nick guessing – but everything leading up to that was priceless.
Because of that subplot, “Katie” was probably a bit funnier than “Re-Launch” (though “Re-Launch” did have Parker Posey as a shot girl), but overall I thought this was a splendid return for the show, especially since I wasn’t crazy about the finale. (And speaking of which, can Tom Lennon come back at some point? Preferably now with a German accent?)
What did everybody else think?
Game of Thrones reference in ‘Re-Launch’ was fantastic, and probably one of the many we’ll see in this new TV season.
They’re telling human stories in a fantasy world!
Game of Thrones is just the gift that keeps on giving for comedy writers. I’ve now officially lost count of comedies over the last year that have namechecked Game of Thrones in some way, including some like 30 Rock doing so multiple times (the GoT overlay for Jack’s boardgame and Liz’s Crisspoints with “referring to me as khaleesi”).
Two weird TV connections:
– Nick and Jess have now each been with half of a former ‘Perfect Couple’.
– When Raymond J. Barry was on Lost playing Jack’s grandfather in the Sideways universe, there was some speculation that he was Jack in the future. That similarity is almost too good for me to believe that his casting here was pure coincidence.
And one other thing – I got a kick out of the Public Enemy “He Got Game” theme playing at the end, but how many people watching this show would get that reference?
I got the reference and i gotta tell you it was the hardest I laughed all night
Yes, the tag may have been my favorite part of both episodes. (It made up for the fact that that plotline was otherwise a dud).
The other moments that had me laughing so hard I had to rewind were Nick’s leaps, Schmidt mutting “Obama” under his breath after Jess got laid off (because that does seem like something he would do), and Jess and Nick’s Jenny McCarthy/Kurt Loder conversation.
They totally missed a great opportunity for Schmidt to make the perfect meta joke by telling Winston that his brand was “not Coach”
Actually I thought they nailed that joke and was surprised Alan neglected to mention it while inferring a connection I did not really see there. Nick’s brand is “Gypsy alcoholic handyman” and Winston is “Winston.” They still haven’t gotten past a name for him (though I actually have found him enjoyable toward the end of last season and continuing into the first episode of tonight).
Off to a good start with these two episodes, and a nice recap as always Alan.
Like you, I thought the second episode was better than the first even if it was Schmidt light.
I actually thought the best stuff with Winston was his radio job, especially his interactions with his boss. Admittedly, though it was tangential to the rest of the show.
I only caught the second episode and was not particularly enamored of it.
As great as Schmidt was and as much as I like Jess this show is really Nick’s show and I thought Jake Johnson deserved Max Greenfield’s Emmy nod. These two episodes were fantastic and makes me question even further why I *still* watch HIMYM and The Office
Could not agree more. Is it a stretch to think that Nick is currently the best comedy character on TV? I’m struggling to think of someone I like more. Ron Swanson and Louis CK come to mind, but I honestly can’t think of anyone else.
I feel like the show hilariously admitted its Winston problem tonight when Schmidt is talking brands…”Winston, you’re … Winston.”
Irrespective of anything else, a hilarious hour of television. On “Relaunch,” I thought it was great to see how funny Lamorne Morris could be just by drinking creepily. It reflects well on his ability to be a prominent part of the show, even if they did stick him right back in the corner for “Katie.” I felt the fire-throwing aspect was fairly weak, though.
On “Katie,” Josh Gad was fantastic and completely stole the show, though I completely agree with Alan that it was refreshing to see Jess being sexually awkward but still (A) resembling an adult human being, and (B) actually funny. Perhaps the strength of that side of the story gave them the license to make the b-plot so barebones. For me, it just didn’t play well at all until the tag.
“Safety Not Guaranteed” has been playing at my theater for 11 weeks now, so I got a kick out of the Nick time travel story line. The He Got Game tag was great too.
I also enjoyed seeing Nelson Franklin from “Traffic Light” (which I rather enjoyed) and David Walton is always welcome (BENT is so much better than every new sitcom on NBC right now). It’s weird to watch shows that reference things from my childhood. I loved that Jess wanted to be like Jenny McCarthy with all the ‘swearing.’ I was obsessed with her on Singled Out and then her sketch show “The Jenny McCarthy Show.” I thought these were good episodes (minus not knowing what to do with Winston still) and I hope it keeps up.
I liked both episodes but the second one made me laugh the most. Loved the confrontation scene in the bathroom!
when Jess was in front of the school and they showed the name of the school “W.E. Hearst Middle School” am I reaching or was the name of the school a joke? W.E Hearst Middle School = Worst Middle School
Did anyone else notice that in the first episode her glasses were just frames with no lenses?
Yes! I don’t know why they did that since filming real glasses was figured out long ago. Maybe some in-joke?
I noticed that too and it was driving me crazy.
Her glasses have ALWAYS been like that. It drives me nuts every time. In fact, the actress playing the vice principal had real glasses on! What the !@#$ is going on with these things?
Yes, they’ve always been like that. I just assumed it was a Jess-ism. Why wouldn’t a character who chose a tiny silver lame top hat from the Lost & Found also be someone who wears frames without lenses
Schmidt – “You bring the heat, but you aren’t a threat in the looks deptartment.
Nick – “I get that…(nodding)”
Hilarious.
Alan,
I too wish they would have left open the door for old Nick to be legit, would be great to have Raymond J. Barry pop in from time to time, just to throw Nick for a loop.
Good return… New Girl for me last year was very up and down. Sometimes funny, sometimes not. But these two were definitely funny. Could this show take a Parks and Rec season 2-esque leap???
I enjoyed both episodes but Katie was funnier. Winston singing at the end of Re-launch was great.
I enjoyed both eps. Regarding Schmidt’s pursuit of Winston’s sister: How many d-bag jars did he fill with all that nonsense? :-) Only thing that bothered me was how over-the-top he was with Winston’s family–seems like he’d tone it down a little because it was, you know, Winston’s *family*. The tag at the end was great, though, especially when he’s trying to spin the ball on his finger and it bounces off his head.
First Louie with the ‘Obama…’ throwaway line, now New Girl. I would love it if this became a meta-joke for all of tv comedy. Next stop: Jeff Winger!
Absolutely fantastic–laughed from beginning to end in both episodes and was very happy to see David Walton from Bent, Which was totally underrated. Just a joyful Combination of awesomeness with every single character. It speaks very well for the future of the season.
very welcome return of NEW GIRL. i laughed out loud quite a few times, enjoyed re-visiting all the characters (even Winston) a lot. i missed them and didn’t even know it.
ironically i just got laid off today so the story lines of these shows couldn’t be more relevant. and i really liked and appreciated the fact that a 30-minute sitcom took this on. i mean, i think a lot of people can relate to being laid off. either they’ve been laid off or someone they know and/or love has been laid off. so that. thank you for that, making me laugh about it.
looking forward to seeing more about how Jess figures out her next steps — as i do the same.
What made me laugh the hardest was Winston’s facial expression in the first episode when he was trying not to pity Jess. We both laughed so much that we didn’t even realize that the other two guys were talking until we went back to watch that part again (so we could see Winston’s face again).