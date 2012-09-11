Season premiere review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Family Portrait’

“Parenthood” is back after an absurdly long absence (the season 3 finale aired at the end of February), and I have a review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as I choke on an awkward segue…
Given how long “Parenthood” has been gone, and how the show perpetually lives on the bubble at NBC, I imagine Jason Katims and company were tempted to come back with a splashy, emotional episode designed to make us cry and then evangelize about the show to everyone we’ve somehow forgotten to tell.
Instead, we return with an almost defiantly small episode, one that in its own way is as much a reminder of why I love “Parenthood” as a four-hankie outing would have been.
Much of what makes “Parenthood” great – and also, unfortunately, hard to sell – is the way it deftly tells stories that would seem too minor for most shows, but which are told with such detail and care that they become affecting in their own way. And “Family Portrait” was full of those. The conflict about whether Mark would be allowed in the eponymous photo, for instance, might be a throwaway running gag elsewhere. Here, it was the central storyline and tied to a bunch of other subplots about what it means to be a Braverman, whether you’re a longtime love interest trying to break in, an adopted addition to the family, or a lifelong member like Crosby or Adam struggling with an old family issue (for Crosby, the family’s atheism; for Adam, the desire to protect every other member of the clan).
I liked, for instance, that Amber sleeping with the skeevy musician (played by Paul McDonald from “American Idol” season 10) was played as no big deal. McDonald being a cheating sleaze isn’t traumatic to Amber at 20 in a way it would’ve been when she was 17 or 18; it’s just life.
Similarly, Crosby and Jasmine’s confusion over what (if anything) to teach Jabbar about religion is the kind of story you wouldn’t expect to see many places, and not just because “Parenthood” is a rare example of a TV show about a lovable family of atheists and agnostics. It’s interesting to see Katims transition from “Friday Night Lights,” where spirituality was such a huge and valuable part of its characters’ lives, to this show, where the Bravermans are their own religion.(*)
(*) Which explains why Mark, Joel, Kristina and Jasmine are all so desperate to join; it’s like a cult!
If you watched “Men of a Certain Age,” it’s not surprising in the least that Ray Romano would fit into this show as well as he does as Hank. It was particularly funny/sweet to see Hank share a moment with Max, since this is one of the few shows on television that all but invites its audience to make armchair Asperger’s diagnoses. I would, frankly, rather focus on Sarah’s professional life than see her get involved in another love triangle (as I suspect we will, given Hank’s irritation at learning Mark is her fiance), but I look forward to watching Romano be part of this world for a while.
My only major complaint is that the long gap between Jasmine and Crosby’s wedding and the events of this episode gives the show license to drop certain stories from the end of last season. I’m fine if we never see Bob Little again, but I’d like to have gotten some details on how Adam’s family dealt with the financial repercussions of him turning down Dwayne Wayne’s life-changing offer, how they’re actually paying for Haddie to go to Cornell(**), etc.
(**) Though Haddie’s various goodbye scenes were a nice range of messy and sweet, particularly her giving Max the blanket and accepting that there’s only so much warmth she’ll get from her little brother. Also, note that Sarah Ramos is now listed as a guest star (while the actor who plays Victor is in the opening credits), suggesting that we’re not steering towards a Julie Taylor storyline where Haddie winds up moving back home early so the show doesn’t have to lose her.
But all in all, this was a nice, simple, welcoming return for “Parenthood.” Always glad to have the Bravermans in my life, even if their show can sometimes be as messy as the family itself.
What did everybody else think?
Oh Parenthood. You can indeed still make me cry; even on the first ep back.
I still find the fact that Joel and Julia would have adopted a 10+ year old boy out of the blue after a year trying to conceive/adopt an infant pretty hard to believe, but it does allow them to tell some interesting stories.
The scene at the diner, and the gift exchange between Haddie and Max, were hard to watch precisely because they were so well done, and so true to life. We get try so hard to create these *Special Moments* in life, and in relationships; and then in real life, more often than not, they are messy, awkward, or disappointing. All of which are just so perfectly tangible on this great show.
Looking forward to seeing the Bravermans each week, at least for a little while.
Worth noting that more people actually with Aspergers consider Community to be more accurate than Parenthood.
Was looking forward to the show and the review since last February, glad its back. I like that we got the 5 month time lapse to see where they are now. Like Julia said with Joel about VIcotor, she wants to love him but she is forcing it now, if they showed those first few weeks, we would be forced with unrealistic stories probably. This long of a wait can be realistic.
I think hank, not from a love triangle neccesarily, but parent triangle with mark. Drew for the last, 18 years was looking for a father figure, he may be what he was looking for,can’t not just Adam. That could be the defining moment if she does end up with hank.
It was nice to see the overbearing grandma back because we needed some conflict with Crosby and jasmine.
With Crosby getting more national pub, is he going to get more story arc?
Looki forward to seeing how season pays out.
Has it occurred to NBC that it might do better in the ratings on Thursday nights at 10, after their comedy lineup? Seems perfect to me. The show already has a following, unlike most of what they put in that slot. And it might do better in the ratings than on Tuesdays. Just a thought.
It does seem like a perfect match, but no, it won’t do better than what it does now. Here Parenthood had a 2.5 lead in, whereas on Thursdays it would only have a 1.7 (based on what Parks did in its final episodes). NBC did the right call.
I have no idea what’s on before Parenthood. No idea what’s going after Grey’s Anatomy – oh maybe Scandal – a show which if you tell me the title I will probably confuse with Revenge…
Glad the show is back. Just remembered that ep last year where Julia and Joel (?) had to deal with Sydney’s brattyness. Take 2?
Is he 10? How old is Syd? When did Max get so big?
I could not for the life of me figure out where the band’s lead singer was so familiar from. I even used SoundHound to ID the song, but it came up empty. Wonder if that was a new song by Paul McDonald?
Also, I think there’s a bit left out in your 4th paragraph. You have this sentence: “For teenage Amber, it would have been a trauma; for 20 year nice and simple episode, just setting up the various arcs for the season, and telling small stories in the meantime…”
Did this show get a full season pickup or just a half season?
Oops, that should be 5th paragraph.
Nice to have Parenthood back in my life.
They gave Sarah Ramos a great going-away scene there at the end that really encapsulated the bratty/sensitive dichotomy of Haddie well. And she knocked it out of the park. And the scene in front of Haddie’s timeline with Victor was a nice (albeit very non-subtle) passing of the torch between the two characters/actors.
On the other hand, for a show that excels so much in portraying the “small” moments, as Alan said … I am wondering why they’re giving the Julia adoption saga two extreme and “non-small” storylines in a row.
Almost looked like the same airport terminal where Michael Scott bid adieu from The Office.
Both of those airport farewell scenes were well done.
I do love this show, but it is not without its annoyances. Haddie’s mom is, and always has been, annoying and smothering.
I didn’t care for the Mark trying to get in the family picture storyline. I found it cheesy and unrealistic. No man would give a crap about being in his wife’s, let alone fiance’s, family picture.
I thought the whole atheist thing could have been interesting and edgy, but they kind of copped out on it. Crosby’s talk with Jabbar didn’t really get into it at all. I understand why b/c it is such a touchy topic, but it would have been cool to really explore it.
Loved seeing Ray Romano. He was great. I just got a little more excited when he was on screen. Sadly, it made me miss Men of a Certain Age even more though. That show may be the best hidden gem ever.
Oh well, great to have Parenthood back!
Mark didn’t care about the picture. He cares what the picture signifies, that he is a part of Sarah’s life and a part of the family. I think the fact he was upset about not being in the picture was very realistic. I don’t see too many men confronting their future in-laws on the issue though, because it looks to the outsider like a petty issue.
I tweeted congrats to Mike Royce (Men co-creator). Before MOCA, would people have thought to cast Ray in a drama? Yes I still miss it. (btw, he said all credit to Ray) So glad NBC has an 8th of a brain and renewed Parenthood and Community if not Dan Harmon. Sad to have to wait (a whole year?) to see Michael J Fox, but better than never.
also hope it’s not a romance, cause I like Jason Ritter and would like him to stick around a bit
I agree about the pic. No guy would care. Even acknowledging what the pic signifies no guy would care. Just move on and be in it next time…As for the Jabbar talk I don’t think you really got it Teklania. As a dad to a 5 year old I do get it. I am also like Crosby and my wife is like his wife and our parents are like grandma. The thing about his talk with Jabbar is he did explain what he belives in. His family. I know that’s simple, but 5 year olds need simplicity. Crosby didn’t need to say Grandma was wrong or to make it into a big deal. Maybe as he gets older..No I thought it was great how he handled it. He listened to his son and treated him as an equal and didn’t diminish what his son was doing. The point it made to me is that Crosby honestly does not know..
the adoption storyline is problematic to say the least — i hope it gets better and Erika Christiansen has more to do than this.
i think they need to let Jason Ritter leave. that was sort of pathetic, him actually begging to be in the pictures.
i’m so glad the show is back but it was definitely a small moments episode, which a lot of storylines that were a little too neat. religion — which right now because of the election i can do without. the repeat of Amber having sex with yet another inappropriate person — could she maybe not have sex with anyone from work for a while. i mean, please. i’d like to think highly of her character but right now i think she’s just super dumb.
anyway i love the characters more than the storylines, which is sort of par for the course for a lot of this. i hope there are places to go for everyone. and yeah the Ray Romano love triangle aagh please Lauren Graham how about not having a boyfriend for once in your life.
How many of Sarah’s bosses has she (Sarah) slept with?
Sex, religion and politics in one post ;-) Trifecta! (and without breaking the rules too! I’m SO sick of politics)
Yes, Amber needs to stop (and her mo does too – if she is. I forget)
Funny about Lauren not having a boyfriend. I did notice she was around 40 and not married/involved (Lauren, not Sarah) and then lo and behold! I hope it all works out well for her. (if not, I have a brother and she’s his type, based on interviews)
Happy to have the show return but the long layoff did make it pretty hard to remember individual story lines. I was a little concerned the first time we saw Victor watching a snuff film while sucking on an aerosol can but when Julia said she was waiting to fall in love with her son I was reminded of how authentically emotional this show can be. I think the whole family portrait thing was ridiculous and unnecessarily cruel to Sarah, no matter how much of a flake she is, but also realistic in that every family has pretty dumb traditions that they hold onto simply because it’s the way they’ve always done things. I also wish I didn’t know Jason Ritter had another show in production – it makes it a little harder to invest in that story line.
he doesnt. i think he had a pilot with jason katims in mayy but it wasnt picked up
I’m not sure what the show is trying to say about Aspergers by having Max be such a giant a-hole who gets to use his disorder as an excuse. Adam and Kristina’s complete failure to even try to discipline him for tearing up Haddie’s room or being so rude to the poor waitress continues to be a huge weak point of this show.
I like Max’s smaller moments, like his inability to tell Haddie he loves her. When the show goes into “everyone shout over each other until you want to kill yourself rather than keep watching” I really want to change the channel.
So, Gabby slept with Crosby and had to go–did they ever hire another behavioral aide? I gasped out loud when Max told Victor that he wasn’t really a family member because he was adopted. They were alone, but will Victor ever tell someone about that? I hope so.
Meg, I have people close to me with Asperger kids. With a kid like Max, discipline in those situations really doesn’t help, and can often make things much worse. You look like the d-bag permissive parent in the restaurant, but it’s much more complicated.
I definitely understand it’s not the same as disciplining a typical kid…but even in the home it seems they do not even try. I think the scene where he was tearing up Haddie’s room and Adam and Kristina were just like “no big” and screaming at Haddie about how they’ll just repack her stuff later really rubbed me the wrong way. I would love to see another aide brought in to help Max and help the audience better understand his disorder.
Meg, I’m with you 100% on this. I rarely watch any show live but everytime Max goes into one of these public rants I just want to fast forward the DVR. It may be a complicated issue but I never see them act embarassed by Max’s behavior. In fact Kristina, who I hate, always comes off defensive just like in this episode by telling the people in the other booth to mind their business. I would have loved for the actors in the other booth to say something like “I’m here having a family dinner with my daughter who is going off to college and your kid is spoiling it for us”.
I have a child with similarities to Asperger’s and have been fairly involved in the community. While Alan is right that you can’t approach discipline the same way you would with a normal child, most parents learn ways to effectively teach their children to handle restaurants, interact with siblings, manage frustration, etc, so I too find it annoying and unrealistic. What a horrible and depressing portrayal of as aspie family.
I heard a local agency shows clips of Parenthood to parents of newly diagnosed children as an example of how NOT to parent your child with Asperger’s. I haven’t seen it but I can guess what they target – the talking each over each other and super-wordy but unclear whiny requests from Kristina would make my kid crazy. The inability to consistently enforce rules and the willingness to let him argue them into changing their minds means he never learns to follow social rules (or any rules).
Adam and Kristina need parent training (not uncommon – most families here get it) even more than a new behavioral aid.
Maybe this is shallow of me to say, but Mae Whitman looks fantastic this season.
I practically did a cartwheel when I saw that both her and Haddie appear to have normal hair this year. You are not alone.
Best Haddie has ever looked! Loved the dress, too!
If Adam really was going to treat Amber like an employee, he would have fired her. Can’t worry about the help sleeping with the clients.
I think the writers forgot that last season Christina interfered in Amber’s love life. Since Christina regretted what she did, it wasn’t realistic that Adam wouldn’t have learned from Christina’s mistake unless they are both hopelessly annoying. Also, I think Amber should have been pissed off and not so understanding w/ Adam, especially after what Christina did to her.
Love that “Parenthood” is back! I just wish we got an episode dealing with Crosby’s decision to cut his hair!
I wouldnt really dexribe them as atheist. more agnostic in what it shows
Jasmine seems a bit agnostic, but Crosby has never shown any sign of having any belief in God or anything supernatural/spiritual.
Loved the atheistic parenting subplot!
People from marginalised groups–ethnic minorities, gays and lesbians–often say how meaningful it is to them when they see “someone like them” portrayed on TV for the first time. I absolutely feel this way about Crosby. He and I are GenXer “slacker dads” who don’t feel we have to sacrifice hipness or stop partying just because we have kids. We’re also both atheists (one of the most widely and openly despised subcultures in America) who don’t want our kids to be “corrupted” by their grandparents’ religion. Could probably never fly on network TV if Crosby were the main character rather than part of an ensemble, but I’ll take what I can get.
