Season premiere review: ‘The Bridge’ – ‘Yankee’

A review of “The Bridge” season 2 premiere coming up just as soon as I defend my Rush t-shirt…
In my advance review of the season, I noted my relief that “The Bridge” had moved beyond the silly serial killer plot that consumed so much of season 1, while ultimately feeling like the series hadn't improved significantly overall. Through the five episodes I've seen, there are fewer lows, but also not quite as many highs. The new story arc, and the introduction of so many significant characters keeps things moving at a nice clip, but I found myself missing some of the lingering weirdness that season 1 seemed to have more time for.
We do get some of that vintage strangeness at the open and close of “Yankee,” though. The episode begins with everyone's favorite business card-wielding drug lawyer Monte P. Flagman showing up at a housing development in the desert that's the sight of a massacre – and Monte's been at this game long enough to simply hike up his pants when he enters a room with blood-soaked floors – and ends with the apparent perpetrator of that massacre, cartel fixer Eleanor Nacht (Franka Potente) naked in a truck stop, washing away blood and asking a pair of teen boys for help. Those are some creepy scenes with effectively haunting imagery (as we also get in the penultimate scene, with Eleanor's dead associate trapped in the hybrid car as it drives itself in a circle), and definitely do a nice job of setting the tone for the new season.
What we get in between is largely expositional. Even with several main characters like Steven Linder and Charlotte and Ray sitting this episode out, we still have to catch up on how Marco is doing since Gus's murder and the end of his marriage (unsurprisingly, he's not doing well at all), move onto this new phase of Sonya's backstory as she hooks up with the brother of her sister's killer, check in with Frye and Adriana as they continue their investigation into the money laundering, and get to know some of the new characters like Eleanor (who very clearly doesn't like to be touched, or ignored), Joe from the DEA(*), Mexican prosecutor Abelardo, Jim Dobbs' brother Jack, and more.
(*) Played by Abraham Benrubi, aka Jerry from “ER” and Kubiak from “Parker Lewis Can't Lose.” Obscure casting footnote: Benrubi once starred in the original pilot for the road trip drama “Going to California,” but when the WB passed on it and Showtime picked it up, he was replaced by Brad Henke – who's also in this episode as the ailing Jim Dobbs. It's a small world, even for very tall actors, though I wouldn't expect the two characters to share a scene, given their respective circumstances.
Marco's end of things is something the show has no choice but to deal with – no man could go through all that he did in season 1 and not come out of it a wreck – even as it tries to move beyond the David Tate shenanigans. While he's down in Mexico moping, drinking and being shot at by his fellow cops, Sonya has her own family tragedy to grapple with again with the news that Jim Dobbs is dying. I really liked the scene where Jack lays out all the ways his family suffered as a result of Jim's crimes, all while Sonya is stimming and trying to remain calm; there are moments where the show lets Sonya veer too close towards becoming Sheldon Cooper(**), but other little ones like that which demonstrate the different ways in which she functions. And given that Sonya has maintained this odd friendship with the brain-damaged Jim solely to feel some connection to her dead sister (and in a futile attempt to get answers that Hank's bullet will forever deny her), it does not seem out of character for her to then turn to Jack for sex. There's a whole lot of surrogacy going on in that room as the pants start dropping.
(**) Though the moment where Jack asks what she's doing and she says, sheepishly, “Foreplay?” reminded me much more of that time George Costanza's girlfriend asked what he was doing in the bedroom and he replied, “Pleasuring you?”
It's good to see Frye and Adriana playing such prominent roles (and to have both Matthew Lillard and Emily Rios in the main cast now), but their investigation into the money laundering seems likely to intersect with whatever it is Eleanor is up to with the local bank (including the intern who gets maimed for spilling tea on her dress), the murdered realtor, etc. And while I'm happy to have two of the show's strongest characters – and an odd couple pairing that's in some ways even more delightful than Sonya and Marco – get more to do, I would hate to see them get in danger again. Frye already cheated death about 17 times last year, Adriana's sister is gone, and when you add in the assorted tragedies heaped on Eva, Sonya, Marco… at a certain point, one begins to wonder if the only happy, well-adjusted individual existing on either side of that El Paso/Juarez border is Detective Tim Cooper.
It's an interesting start to the new season, at the very least. With so much plot and so many new characters, an exposition-heavy premiere is all but inevitable.
Some other thoughts:
* Hey, it's Brian Baumgartner from “The Office” as Frye's AA sponsor, who is rightly skeptical of Frye's plan to get by drinking just two beers a day. 12-step programs aren't for everyone, but this seems a very poorly-conceived scheme, Daniel.
* No Linder this week, but Bob pops up to again provide Eva with sanctuary. And in the process, Hank fills us in on some of Bob's troubled past as a tweaker someone who committed felony assault with a dirt bike (even if it was, as Bob insists, “a stand your ground thing”).
I wound up reviewing the entire first season, even if it was brief some weeks, and my hope is that I'll be able to do the same this time, even with press tour, Comic-Con and other summer distractions coming up. It certainly helps that it airs in the middle of the week, as opposed to the never-ending Sunday night pile-up (which will probably prevent weekly coverage of fellow FX drama “The Strain”), but we shall see.
But as for the premiere, what did everybody else think?
Not a very good episode. First season was kinda meh for me but I watch because it’s “this close” to being a good show.
Enjoyed seeing Kubiak, but Kevin from the office was too jarring.
Baumgartner is no Steve Earle, but this isn’t The Wire!
You mentioned the dead realtor? Are you referring to Chip Diaz? Are we assuming Eleanor and her associate killed him as well?
I sure assume that.
That wasn’t the realtor who was dead, it was Eleanor’s cartel muscle who was dead. It paints an entirely different picture.
Agreed!
I was confused by that. Why is her partner dead?
It seemed to me that the scene at the very beginning of the episode w/the blood at the show house was the result of everything in the episode — the episode was the backstory. The show didn’t put on-screen text saying “three days prior” or anything like that but it was my understanding that the banker gave the name of the courier and that he was the realtor, Chip, who wound up dead. Remember Monte, after taking Chip’s card, called his cell and it rang inside the house. Meaning Chip is dead. Presumably because he was the courier for the cartel’s money and is at fault.
What I don’t get is why Eleanor said “no tools” which I took to mean “We aren’t killing anyone here.” Yet Chip (i think) is dead, along with the partner who ended up in the car. Very weird. You’d think of Monte was called to help that he’d get Eleanor a proper shower, so who knows how that went down.
Interesting.
Diane – great observation, I never picked up on the cell phone ringing elsewhere in the house when Monte called the number of his card!
Not a thrilling episode, but probably a necessary one to get us moving down a new story line and away (though not far enough away) from the serial killer plot last season. I did enjoy meeting some potentially very interesting new characters. I’m glad Stephen Linder will be back. That’s a weird dude. Like Hank, I don’t trust him, which makes him interesting.
All that said, this episode was a nightmare for anyone who didn’t watch season 1. My wife sat down and watched with me, never having seen the show before, and she was lost.
From what we saw of Linder is season 1, he seems like a decent guy.
Yes, he does. And I don’t hold the killing against him; it was self-defense, or at least most of it was. But he’s a very odd guy, and I half-expect that he’ll snap at some point, or that we’ll find out he has a very dark past. I just think there’s more to him than we have seen.
I like slow burners, but this episode (and hopefully not the season) could’ve used some of season 1’s tension. It’s Breaking Bad open was cool, and I love me some Franke, but the only tension I saw after that was the nighttime farm scene. Was half-expecting Hank to break out his Yosemite Sam-speak about his fence. Oh wait, he did! At least we know who a villain is in Eleanor. Now we just need the Juárez PD pot-shotter.
I watched this ep without watching the last…three(?) eps of Season 1, so there was some stuff I hadn’t been aware of (Marco’s son’s death, the official dissolution of his marriage, whatever he and Sonya were up to the last couple eps). That said, I don’t feel like I missed anything too vital outside of that house Frye and Adriana found.
I LOVE Franka Potente, so I was quite happy to see her being added to the show. Her idiosyncrasies do feel a bit much (like they wanted “Darth Sonya”), but I’m more intrigued for this still than I am by the serial killer stuff from S1.
I will miss Catalina Sandino Moreno though, if she’s really not going to be part of the cast anymore, though I’m not sure what else they would do with her at this point.
The beginning of this was pretty chaotic I thought, so I recorded it for a time when I wouldn’t be so tired and went to bed. I have a low tolerance for “mystery.”
Alan: I know you’re a human being and humans have limits, but as an organization, HitFX should really have someone doing weekly reviews of “The Strain,” not “The Bridge.”
“The Bridge” has already lost more than half its audience AND the critic assigned to it (Alan) isn’t impressed with the first 5 episodes. This isn’t the death march of HIMYM’s 9th season, with the answer being recorded for posterity. Why bother with it?
As for “The Strain,” maybe it’s terrible, we don’t know. But it has interesting people behind it. And an unknown show has more promise than a known, already disappointing show.
Alan, please stay with The Bridge. Everything that happens is in the realm of possibility. The Strain is science fiction (maybe at it’s best but still science fiction). I love a mystery. The more convoluted the better. I love The Bridge.
So That really was the reason for ordering someone’s ear removed? That he spilled tea on her? I thought I must have missed something. Is this supposed to make me fear this Eleanor person, make her into a worse villain? It has the reverse effect with me – I don’t know about you. She just seems to have a screw loose, and makes me skeptical. Otherwise, Iiked the episode.
I think she did it to make the Bank Manager reveal the name of the courrier..
Yeah, I thought it was an “if I’m this #*@# crazy that I’ll have a guy’s ear cut off for spilling tea, think about what I could do to your family” thing. To me, she just came off as rude– the guy went to the trouble of putting honey in your tea; I think Miss Manners would agree the polite thing to do if he spills it would be to just take a finger.
“…it does not seem out of character for her to then turn to Jack for sex.”
I didn’t buy it – to me it felt completely like bad TV/film fiction – and a chance to show Kruger’s ass. Not only that, but the very second he introduced himself, you knew the writers were going to have Kruger screw him – although I will admit, the speed at which it happened surprised even me.
Also, not that I don’t like me a good German actress now and again – particularly in German programs and films – but I’m not quite sure why they continue getting cast in this series (other than the obvious friend connection to Kruger) – especially when cast, I assume, as someone of color (or am I wrong that she is supposed to be Mexican?).
I don’t know about this show… some series are a lot better than they look on paper – this one feels exactly the opposite. Judging solely by the premise, promise, and talent involved, it seems like it should be quite good – and carving it’s own special niche. Yet in reality, the writing continues to feel much flimsier than that – and much too much like too many things which have come before.
One last thing: I remember vague comparisons being drawn at the start of the first season between this show’s long-term ‘intentions’ and The Wire. I don’t recall if those emanated from Stiehm herself or strictly from TV critics, but can I say, if it wasn’t obvious by the end of last season, that ship has sailed.
From the previous season it was established Sonya is quite direct as sex concerns and she goes for it asap :D
I don’t think the sex scene happened just to show her bum, they could show her bum in the shower for example. I am not a psychologist, but the woman used to visit the man who killed her sister and hold his hand. She is wearing her sister’s jacket for 15 years and used the sis car and tape etc etc
I dunno how this works for her but it doesnt surprise me at all she wanted to have sex with the brother, as Alan pointed there is a lot of suroggacy going on here.
What I wonder is if the young bro is the real killer..
I believe Kruger has to play one of the most difficult roles on Tv right now.
Since there is not a specific or constant “pattern”/way ppl with Aspergers behave, it is very easily for someone to say she can’t act.
It is obvious they are trying to give a sense of consistency to her behavior, but its a hard job.
It would be so much easier for Kruger herself and the audience if she was just… bipolar, no? ;)
actually I expected to see “more” from Sonya from season 1. in the Danish/Swedish original, their “Sonya” was even more.. revealing ;)
The character’s name is Eleanor Nacht. There is a significant history of German immigration to Mexico, even as of the mid-20th century. One can be Mexican without having Spanish/Native American ancestry.
@Mattnova – Thanks, but I already understood those ‘justifications’ for hiring Kruger’s friend.
BTW, rather than whether Germans immigrated to Mexico, a more interesting question might be whether they wrote the role for Potente or changed the character’s name to Nacht after she was hired?
Anyone know the name of the song playing at the beginning of the episode? It was haunting.
It’s along by Lee Hazelwood who did “some Velvet Morning” and “Jackson” with Nancy Sinatra. He’s awesome. Check the official FX Bridge website; they list songs for each ep.
That scene kind of reminded me the scene from the X-files “Home” episode…with the lovely song and the not lovely family brrrr!
Thanks for the song info, Chris!
This song also intrigued me – was thrilled to see someone knew, as I couldn’t find it anywhere (from Canada – FX website not accessible.)
I would really be grateful to learn the name of it if someone could post it here.
Many thanks.
The name of the song is “wind, sky, water, sand” by Lee Hazelwood. It is on an album no longer available. But someone uploaded it to YouTube
Thanks very much for this.
Does FX need money or something, because I could help throw a fundraiser for them. Evidently they don’t have enough money to light their sets to a level where we can make out what is actually happening. (And yes, I understand it’s the tone of the show, but c’mon.)
It came across to me as arty and cinematic. The angles, shadows, etc. were terrific, whereas last season had a rather pedestrian look.