Season finale review: ‘Broadchurch’

“Broadchurch” came to the end of its first season tonight. For the most part, I said what I had to say about this terrific show in my initial review, but I have a few specific thoughts on the mystery’s conclusion coming up just as soon as I score a little cocaine for you…
Sticking the landing on a longform TV mystery isn’t easy. “Veronica Mars” did it beautifully way back in its first season, but “The Killing” botched two different endings, and “The Bridge” gave us the least interesting possible villain. “Broadchurch” nailed its resolution, though, by keeping things simple and by sticking to the themes of the series as a whole.
We begin the series with Ellie telling Alec how well she knows the people in her quaint little community. Scene after scene, episode after episode, we discover just how wrong she was, and how many secrets can be kept by the population of a small seaside village. So to take the crime all the way into her home, and make the killer her husband, makes the lesson as terrible and powerful as it could be. If Ellie wasn’t aware of what the man in her bed was up to, how could she feel she truly knew anyone around her?
The reveal of her husband as the killer was a situation of Chris Chibnall neither telegraphing the solution nor trying so hard to hide it that the end result felt like a cheat. Ellie’s husband was just a guy in the town, maybe a bit frustrated to be the primary caregiver for their kids, but not someone coming across as either evil or saintly. I recall early on finding it distracting that he looked a bit like Mark Latimer’s buddy, but that wound up being a plot point; all the accusations against the buddy were a case of people seeing a skinny bald guy in the dark and identifying the wrong one. And the nature of his relationship with Danny hit the right note: unsettling and wrong, but not so lurid that the show was reveling in the sickness of it all.
The revelation – and the hand grenade it dropped into every aspect of Ellie’s life – gave Olivia Colman her best material of the entire series. She was incredible throughout here, and David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan were, as usual, not far behind.
We end on a somewhat hopeful note, as all the towns up and down the shore light their own fires in a show of solidarity with Broadchurch and the Latimer family, and as Beth gets one last glimpse of Danny’s face (as with the telephone installer psychic, the show practiced the right level of restraint with all things supernatural). At the same time, Ellie isn’t standing at the memorial with all her friends and neighbors. She’s sitting on a bench nearby with the only true friend she has left – a man she despised and didn’t understand when they first were assigned to work together – because she’s no longer part of this place any more than Alec Hardy is. They got their man, but they both paid huge prices to do it.
I’m just very pleased with how this whole miniseries was put together. I don’t instantly object to the idea of an American remake, but I would say that the original set an incredibly high bar for the new version to clear, and I would hope that Chibnall and anyone else working on the one for FOX uses the basic idea as a jumping-off point, rather than doing a beat-for-beat remake.
What did everybody else think?
The echo of “How could you not know?…devastating.
Yes! One of my favorite part of the finale.
And by making it Ellie’s husband who just wanted to “hug” Danny, the show retroactively gives narrative weight to the Jack and Susan/Nige story lines. Nicely done.
The problem with the “”How could you not know?” was that it was the moment I knew it was her husband, because it so very much telegraphed it just for them to have that clever callback. Which was really disappointing (as was all the cliches used in the second half of the series in general).
I’m very interested to see whether season 2 is a second murder for Hardy and Miller to investigate, which would cheapen the rarity of this season’s murder, or if it’s just continued fall out from the revelation of this episode and how the town deals with it.
It will also be interesting if the show manages to keep the cast together. I’ve already seen rumors that Tennant and Colman aren’t guaranteed to return, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see Whittaker land a much bigger role elsewhere off the heels of this first season.
Tentative word is it’s a prequel with big cast changes. I assume Tennant will stay. Maybe focus on his previous case?
I really hope they keep David Tennant on the show. He’s fascinating.
I unfortunately had an issue with the reveal. While the concept is good and the aftermath was executed fantastically, you really weren’t given one actual clue throughout the entire season that it could’ve been him. That would be less of a problem had basically every other character not been given something suspicious, but they were. So I honestly did feel kinda cheated, though not enough to make me regret watching.
I spoiled myself early on and started looking for clues that Joe was the killer. I think the biggest clue was Tom’s behavior. We could be pretty sure that he didn’t kill his friend, so deleting the e-mails and cell calls meant that he was protecting someone. We also saw him destroying his laptop in a place where he knew the priest would see him. Then we have Joe interrupting when Hardy wanted to talk to Tom, Susan’s description of the bald man, and of course, Susan’s “You don’t know people” comment to Ellie.
Basically, I think there were just as many clues pointing to Joe as there were clues pointing to anyone else — not many, but a few.
I think the same way.
Actually, replying to the reply you just got. I don’t think Danny had any idea his dad was involved. He destroyed laptop because he said “I can kill you if I want.” And he then asked his dad how long a prison term might be.
Okay. I retract the clue about Danny and the laptop. I hadn’t watched the episode yet and thought Tom knew that Joe was Danny’s new friend, and that Tom was protecting his dad.
I agree completely. It’s been a while since I saw it but when it was revealed my reaction was almost a “Who?”. Something being surprising on the basis of it being entirely unhinted at isn’t really a surprise, it’s just out of the blue. I was no more shocked by the idea that it was the husband than I would have been if it had been a random, unseen townsperson.
There was that scene when the vicar put his hand on Joe’s leg very lovingly. It was a red herring, but I think it was pointing us in the direction of inappropriate attention directed towards Danny.
FWIW, someone was complaining to me this morning that they felt Joe’s identity as the killer was telegraphed far too much. A lot of this is subjective, based in part on our own assumptions. If you don’t think Joe could possibly be the killer (or barely remember he exists), maybe you just don’t notice the clues. But if you notice one, then that’s all you’re thinking about, and are on the lookout for the next one, and the next, and the next.
I suppose, although I think when any mystery is revealed there are going to be people who tend towards the self-congratulatory “I totally saw that one coming”.
Like I said, it’s been a while since I saw the series but I watched it twice and the second time I watched it looking for clues and signs of what I missed. If they were there I just missed them which, fair go, is possible.
The first time that I thought it could be Joe was when the ME/Coroner guy asked Elie out. She said something to the effect of her being in a happy marriage and his response suggested that he didn’t think of their marriage that way. I thought then Joe was being set-up with a “secret” if nothing else.
After Elie questioned Sue about how she couldn’t know something like this was happening in her own family, my antennae really wen tup.
Well, I’m curious – can anyone actually point to a moment one could consider a legitimate clue that Joe was up to anything? Because no one ever suspected him and we barely ever saw him. I only re-watched the first two episodes so I suppose it’s possible I missed something.
I guess, to me, this just wasn’t executed in a way that allows the moment of the reveal to really hit. For that to happen, you need legitimate reason to suspect someone to begin with. Good mysteries give you ample reason to suspect the person but provide enough misdirection to still make it surprising. Always point to the first season of Damages as the perfect way to do it, though I do have to check out Veronica Mars to see how that stacks up.
Nick, there were so many clues. They say in England over 50% suspected Joe. You just need to scroll through these comments to see them all. I did not think it would be Joe, as all the signs kept pointing to him and I thought it was too easy.
Clue 1: In intro montage, Joe is walking with Ellie and stroller. He sees Danny on the street and wrestles him in a bear hug – by the NECK.
Clue 2: At skate park, he asks Ellie if she thinks he is the killer. (This was my moment of suspecting him.)
Clue 3: Guy asks Ellie if she wants to have affair. She says, “I’m a happily married woman.” He says, “Oh, I didn’t think you were.”
Clue 4: When Ellie tells Susan, “How could you not know?” This will obviously come back to haunt her. MAJOR CLUE.
Clue 5: Suddenly Tommy and Danny are not friends. What is the connection?
Clue 6: When Ellie snaps at Joe for not finishing anything. (Trouble in Paradise.)
Clue 7: Joe just too nice in a town where everyone has a secret. What is his?
Also, Joe suddenly decides to take the family to church, to Ellie’s surprise, after the murder. In addition he spends time at the playground whie Ellie works.
What bothered me was that all of the posible suspects had been eliminated one by one . By the second to the last episode the only ones left were joe and the vicar, and it was looking a lot like it would be the vicar, but with two more episodes to go I knew he would have to be eliminated so it was obviously Joe.
Laurak – I appreciate you laying things out, but gosh, none of those remotely qualify as legitimate clues to me. Nothing about any of that is abnormal. Those are run-of-the-mill interactions that don’t mean anything in the moment. They don’t demand the viewer to think twice. They’re too easily dismissible. And trying to pass those off to the audience as clues is even more egregious considering everything we were given on the other characters.
The only good reason one could have had to suspect Joe as the killer before the reveal would be related to past experience with mysteries – the idea that the person you were given least reason to suspect is the one who did it. Those mystery resolutions are never satisfying to me and that’s what we got here.
Nick, I have to agree with you. I started to suspect it was Joe somewhere around episode 4. Not because of the clues myself and otheres posted above , but because of the way that I know mysteries like this unfold. In episode 2 I knew the father, though seemingly suspicious, was not the killer. Around episode 4 I guessed, correctly, that David Bradley’s character would be accused of the murder and then cleared of the murder, but that it would be too late and either his life would be ruined or he would end up dead. It was very predictable and dissapointing when this exact guess happened to unfold. I only guessed it was Joe because he was the only character that had been introduced that no apparent suspicion had been introduced so far. I found the ‘big reveal’ to be very unsatisactory. I really was not as impressed with Broadchurch as most people seem to be. I much prefered Forbrydelsen, the original version of The Killing, which made you suspect people, then think they were innocent, then made you suspect them again later. Much more complex and less predictable.
I get it Nick, it blindsided you. However, close to 50% of the English viewers thought it was Joe, the general critic consensus was that the show telegraphed Joe. So people were seeing something. I also saw some of those do-called “clues” – and to me it telegraphed Joe, but I also did not think it was going to be Joe, for one simple reason, and that was the show was renewed and how could Ellie live there and still be a detective with a perv murdering ex-husband? I was wrong. However, just because those clues do not work for you, they worked as clues for a very large segment. That’s part of the game.
And let me just add, Nick, I personally was not that thrilled with his being the killer. It was kind of a cliche – the nice guy’s the weirdo. And please, another pedophile? First we have the news store guy, then Hardy is accusing the vicar, then Susan Wright, and now Joe. That’s four real (or accused) pedophiles in one show. Nick, I think we’re on the same page with the reveal being a cop-out. I’m simply saying there were some hidden pointers, whether adroitly handled or not.
The biggest clue for me was when Joe was at the park and asked Ellie if she suspected him, too. He was probing to see if they’d found his connection to Danny, but jovial enough that it comes off as a light joke.
Also, wasn’t Joe the one who warned the dad that the town was going to confront Jack? That’s another clue — Why was Joe so certain that Jack wasn’t the killer? (Something that was pointed out in that episode when Hardy asks the Vicar basically the same thing.) It was played as Joe just being a nice guy trying to stop a mob, but in retrospect, he knew the mob was going after the wrong man. He isn’t a sociopath, he felt guilty about the murder. He didn’t want to destroy more lives.
He was also very, very careful with what Hardy could ask Tom. Again, it’s played as a protective parent. But in retrospect, Joe just didn’t want Hardy knowing too much about the family.
Joe kept secrets from Ellie about what he was doing with the kids. Paintball, the fight between Danny and Tom, etc. Ellie thought she knew everything about her family when it turns out that she missed quite a lot.
The psychic told the mom that the killer was someone close. That was literally true (they were separated by just the field) and true of their relationship to the family (they were all close friends).
Joe never really expressed much concern for Tom’s safety. Other people in town were upset and wondering if their kids could be next, but Joe’s paying limited attention to where Tom is going, thus Tom’s hanging out with the scary chick and her dog or wandering around alone at night destroying laptops.
Add to that the themes of the series: you never truly know other people, you can’t trust anyone’s personas, inappropriate adult-child relationships and everyone has secrets they want to keep. Mom: pregnancy. Dad: affair. Daughter: boyfriend. Hardy: his wife’s affair/mistake. Susan: her true identity. Nigel: his true identity. Tom: what happened between him and Danny, the emails. Vicar: alcoholism and the boy’s accusations against him. Becca: her affair with the dad. Jack: his wife and child. Olly’s obscuring what he’s doing with his work (with either Karen’s byline or just dodging questions about it).
Basically, Ellie is the only major character that didn’t have a major secret, but you could argue that is because she’s hiding from the truth.
Great analysis MC! I rewatched the first episode a few days ago and there is one time Joe shows concern. When Ellie first comes home after the body is found, he is rather shook up, but frames it in “Should we be worried for Tommy?” She says I don’t know. Then, of course, he jokingly asks if he’s a suspect. So there are elements of probing. And that scene when he’s half under the bed, looking for the computer. But that’s a great observation about his giving a heads up to Danny’s dad about the news guy. The great thing about the show was no one was really just one way.
What great discussion here! I feel light that might just be the point of the show. Everyone has secrets and their crosses to bear. Even if you’re living in a small town where everyone knows everything, there’s a level below that…the place where secrets live. It’s just one of the hallmarks of being human. Everyone has pain, everyone has secrets, and everyone has things about that others don’t understand.
This is actually a similar conceit of “Desperate Housewives,” but a totally different tone and take.
I know, Scoopie! This has been great. So often people don’t really respond or engage. We will have to reconvene here next season. Can hardly wait!
The more I think about it, the happier I am with the reveal, particularly when Joe cried out, “If I can’t understand it why should you?”. The banality of evil and the fact that a seemingly decent man could do this awful thing was in keeping with the idea that no one really knows the heart of anyone else.
Olivia Cole gave a beautiful performance, as did the entire cast. season 2 has a tough task ahead to maintain this level.
Normally I’m bad at predicting killers with these shows, but I called her husband way early on here. I had a slight issue when she confronted the lady and said “that man in your house, how could you not know?” Wish that scene didn’t exist as it was a dead giveaway to me at the time.
Enjoyed the series a great deal despite it though and holy crap couldn’t believe Olivia Coleman’s acting especially in the finale she was spectacular.
Looking forward to more.
Same here, actually. I knew from the very first episode; it just seemed like the natural way for things to go. The fact that I was still able to enjoy the show as much as I did despite that speaks to how damn good it was.
No offense You, but how could anyone possibly know from just the first episode? And she just got back from vacation. If you say so…
In contrast to Nick, my problem was that I suspected it would be Ellie’s husband from the second episode, and I kept hoping I was wrong (which I usually am). I was really hoping a show could finally give a woman protagonist in a “gritty” drama a husband who was simply supportive – not ultimately a bad guy or someone always complaining about his wife’s job. And, I didn’t find the odd vagueness around his relationship with Danny rightly unsettling, but rather disappointingly limp and yet anvil-y at the same time. The acting and cinematography were fantastic, but I was really pretty unhappy with the conclusion.
This was great, couldn’t wait for the last two episodes so I watched them online a few weeks ago. The show was so crushing to watch, I loved when we could get some sarcastic Tennant like I do I annoy you Miller? or something like I always “love” when Oliver needs to tell me something.
I’m also glad we got to know how he screwed up the other case, that was sad as well. Can’t wait for season two.
I gave up on this show halfway through because I was constantly rewinding trying to pick out what was being said. This show was all about dialog, and the thick accents and mumbling were way too much work. Flame me all you want – I don’t care – but I know for a fact I’m not the only one who feels this way.
The only one I had trouble understanding was Tennant, and that was only in his asides. When he was saying something important, it came through okay.
Why didn’t you turn on closed captions?
Yep….I watched scripted TV (and movies) with closed captions turned all quite a bit. I don’t miss a thing.
I needed the closed captioning (which I often do when accents are involved) but I dislike using it. Having to look at the words detracts from the rest of the scene. Oddly, when the next show comes on, and I’m too lazy to turn off the CC, I still find myself reading the words, despite being able to understand the clear dialogue.
The closed captioning is a great idea. Don’t know why I didn’t think of it. Thanks all!
I had trouble with the accents too, and when I finally figured out how to turn on closed captions, it was a whole new series for me. I ought to rewatch the early episodes just to catch everything I missed in the first place. MIJ, I HIGHLY recommend you finish watching it; it is a rare television show.
I also had a terrible time with the accents! I have actually watched episods 2 or 3 times to get all of the words. I guess I should have turned on the closed captions! I must admit that I have not looked forward to a finale episode more eagerly than this series ever. I was counting the hours until I could watch it! I never watch on my computer ahead of time.
Any word on a DVD in US format? I really enjoyed it, and I thought the scenery was amazing.
I suspect there will be one at some point. BBC America does sell DVDs on its website, so I’d check there.
The one thing that puzzled me had nothing to do with the series itself but the reference of the conclusion as the “season finale.” They did such a good job with this, what’s to do for a season 2? Another murder mystery? Leave it as a great miniseries.
When the killer was revealed, I literally paused the show, walked out of the room, and went “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!” God, that was devastating.
Why does their have to be an American version.? This one is perfect. Are we so out of ideas that everything that gets put out is a remake, or sequel? Ugh. If my fellow americans want to watch Broadchurch, there is a perfectly good one coming to your Netflix queue soon.
I’ve been thinking about how they’ll mess up the American version.
1). The seaside town will be too glitzy
2). The lady cop role will go to a super model
3). Everyone will have too much money to truly be middle class
4). They’ll strip out the church sermons and the spiritual side of the show
5). They’ll add more episodes and draw it out even more.
Agree 100%, although creator is writing series so that should help. He also hinted at an alternate ending, as he had another in mind. It could work, but we always screw it up, don’t we?
That’s good news that the creator will be involved. I think he’s shown us that he’s a smart cookie.
I can’t imagine an American series dealing as compassionately with the town and even the murderer as this show has. Maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised, but I’m betting Scoopie77 will be proved right, sadly.
I totally agree with you. We Americans are going to ruin it. All of the women will be glammed up with jewelry and clothes, and we will drag it out like they did with The Killing. After watching The Killing for two looonnnggg seasons, this series was phenomenal in comparison.
This was the first show in years that I actually cared about the finale and couldn’t wait to see. It really paid off…I loved the switch in Hardy’s position from uncaring weirdo to the only person whom Miller could trust. When he goes to the other side of the table to tell her about her husband, it’s like their relationship switched right there.
Wow, I had no idea how this would end, but I think it hit all the beats right. It felt a smidge rushed, but that’s my only complaint. I still think this is the best thing I’ve seen in years.
My recording stopped the last few minutes / seconds of the final scene with conversation between Ellie and Alec. They were discussing their futures. Was anything said I might have missed ?
They didn’t say too much. Ellie said she’s out of a job (I think) and Alec said he was on a medical leave. They only said a few things together. And then they saw all the pyres light up and something to the effect of “What is that?”.
I was crying by this point, so it was hard to pay attention.
Ellie said that she thought she would take the children somewhere where they could start fresh, which does imply that she at least wouldn’t be working in Broadchurch anymore. Alec asked where would she go since she’s so rooted in that community. He then said he was done because of his medical issues.
Hey, I finally got one right! I guessed it was the husband about 4 weeks ago – during a scene in the park (?) when Ellie had to go back to work. Don’t know why, but something struck me at that moment that it was Joe.
While the show was hard to watch at times (because I have a son) it was very well done and well worth the time.
“Death, once it’s got its claws into you, it never lets go”.
That quote from the penultimate episode of Broadchurch is as effective a summation as any for my thoughts about Broadchurch, a series that held me in its thrall for its entire run and haunted me for weeks after I finished it (after watching the first three on schedule, I broke down and watched the rest online). As much as I love television, it almost never elicits a lasting emotional reaction from me. This show did. Even though I had already deduced that Ellie’s husband Joe was going to end up being the killer (if not why he did it), the reveal lost none of its potency – which is the key for any great murder mystery or TV show. When Miller learned that her husband was the killer and broke down in the interrogation room, the hollow abscess full of dread that had been building up inside my chest broke open, and it only got wider as Ellie and Mark confronted Joe, and Beth confronted Ellie. By the time it was over, I had to switch off my computer and take a walk just to get some distance.
I can’t really explain why this particular story resonated with me to this degree, given that how many TV shows I’ve watched that have focused on a single murder, even a murder of a child (and I don’t even have kids). The simplest explanation is just how WELL this series handled this particular story. Obviously the series was gorgeously produced, scored, and shot – few series have done a better job of using location to set the mood than this one. But ultimately, Broadchurch’s sprawling cast and the performances they gave were the show’s greatest strength. There were a few sour notes – I wasn’t a fan of the character who professed to be a psychic, even though the actor did some nice work. But David Tennant, Andrew Buchan, David Bradley, Matthew Gravelle, Arthur Davrill and others were all excellent, week in and week out. Vicky McClure, Joe Sims, and Pauline Quirke all took characters that I effectively despised early in the series and made them sympathetic to varying degrees. But Jodie Whitaker and Olivia Colman were the unquestioned stars of the show. My God, they were spectacular. I can’t list all of the moments that they wowed me, because there are just too many.
There are may be three full months left in the year, but I can already say pretty definitively that Broadchurch is a Top 5 series of 2013 for me. In what’s been a very strong year for new shows, I thought it was one of the very best. It’s stuck with me longer than Rectify, The Americans, Hannibal, or Orange is the New Black, which is no mean feat, considering how much I loved all of those shows (or liked and respected in the case of OITNB – I’m not quite as high on that one as many others seem to be). Only Top of the Lake is in the conversation among new shows, and only Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones are clearly ahead. While I certainly don’t need a second series of Broadchurch, but when it comes I’ll watch it eagerly (on the other hand, I have no desire at all to watch Fox’s remake. The chances that a broadcast network can replicate what made this series so great are minimal).
Around the time that this series was released, there were a number of ‘trend pieces’ released (on Grantland, Vulture, and the Huffington Post, among others) lamenting the ubiquity of TV series focusing on death and murder. Some of those pieces eloquently laid out the merits and costs of this approach, others struck me as just a thinly veiled way of saying “stop, stop, stop!” Broadchurch was thrown into that conversation with The Fall, The Bridge, The Killing, The Following, and the countless ‘murder-of-the-week’ procedurals littering the broadcast networks. While that’s a fair comparison to make, I think that it’s unfortunate. I thought that Broadchurch told its story so well that transcended its subject matter, even as it never lost sight of it. Yes, this was a series about death, but what kept me engaged were the manner and the depth with which it explored life, community, and the unexpected costs that both can have on the human soul. Ultimately, that was what I’ll remember.
Agreed completely. I think the emotional impact on everyone after a murder is something we rarely seen, not just on the family but the town as a whole. Most of the time is about who done it and solving the crime within a short time frame; whereas this felt like we are involved through out the investigation like in real life, which takes time. I especially like the way the police eliminate each suspect one at a time. And how popular entertainment impacted on media reporting.
Brilliant.
I found the resolution devastating and original. Olivia Coleman was brilliant. However, I don’t agree with the decision to tell the actor at such a late stage in the filming process. If we go back to the first episodes, the characters reactions, the way he held himself, it just won’t ring true. And it can’t because the actor didn’t know at the time it was him… I think they should have told him sooner, so he could have built in a few subtle touches into his performance without it being too obvious.
I cannot agree more, Clara. How can an actor play off motivation if he or she doesn’t know what they did? I especially think of the scene when Tommy asks his dad how long do you go to prison for killing someone? Joe’s response was totally blasé, he tossed it aside as simply weird and unimportant. No look of concern, no look of why are you asking me this, no trying to dig a bit deeper, or no quickly changing the subject. He acted like the most innocent person in the world.
I was reading an EW article about the finale and the following scene is described.
“Andrew Buchan (who plays Danny’s father) got that intense scene when Mark confronts Joe through the peephole of his cell.
It’s a very artfully framed scene, I think. The fact that Joe is tiny and in the middle of the frame, and then Mark is so much bigger, and that barrier between them. As ever with the scenes in this show, I think it’s very simply and beautifully shot. I think it’s also these guys are in two different prisons. And it’s the acting there. It’s one of my favorite scenes that Andy does, because that’s not makeup around his eyes. His eyes are bright red there. That’s real emotion that he’s put himself through to get himself to that point in that scene.”
On BBC America, we did not get a scene where Mark met Joe after the big reveal. I wonder how many other scenes throughout the series were abridged. If I remember correctly, in the UK, there would be no commercials during the show, while commercials had to be inserted into the US version. Thoughts?
Here is the link to the entire article I quoted above:
In the UK, Broadchurch was aired by ITV, a commercial broadcaster.
good point……wondering why we got an edited version of the episode then…….
They did show that scene on the iTunes version. I think sometimes the iTunes versions are the same as the original British versions, at least with this show and Downton Abbey.
I wonder what other scenes over the 8 eps were edited out????
I watched the episode via a (US) itunes download and that scene was in there. I cross-checked the length of the US vs British itunes versions and the US ones appear to be as long or longer. So I guess they are not edited down.
There is a set of comments to Alan’s initial review discussing the issue of BBCA’s versions being shorter. Yes, there were commercials on the ITV version, but the actual program material ran 5 to 9 minutes longer on iTunes than the American broadcast version. Also, in the finale, there were at least 2 uses of a word that would not have made it to American non-subscription TV. I have no idea how BBCA handled the editing.
BBCA has done this with every drama they have imported from Britain in the past several years. Note that Copper and Orphan Black are North American productions and appear to contain all program material. I no longer watch BBCA imported dramas live, but, if they appear interesting, purchase a streaming version (iTunes or Vudu).
As I recall, BBCA used to handle the program length by placing the programs in expanded time slots rather than cutting program material. This might be a good issue for Alan and other critics to raise the next time BBCA presents to them.
I never thought of Joe as the murderer, until they picked up Nigel. I thought it was just me-the fact I had a hard time telling them apart, I even wondered why they cast two actors so similar. That should have been my tip off!
As an American viewer, the surprise to me about the series, after hearing about it beforehand and praises for the performances, was how big a role Mrs Latimer was.
Arguably the female lead was not Olivia Colman but Jodie Whittaker. Not in the finale, which was Colman’s turn to shine, but over the course of the series. In hindsight it’s odd how little we came to know about Ellie Miller.
The thing I really didn’t like was the very strongly telegraphed red herrings. Suspects kept being presented with so much suspicion that you knew at that early in the game none of them could be the killer. it got really boring where I knew that anyone who looked suspicious before the penultimate episode was obviously innocent.
Very well done – especially the scene where Ellie finds out and then confronts Joe. Her attack that just dissolves into mindless screaming was just devastating to watch.
It hammers home how often shows have to edit around expressions of grief because the actor probably just couldn’t convincingly pull it off. She just simply nailed it.
I didn’t know it was Joe until he said his shoe size, and even then, I thought maybe he was covering for Tom.
Really loved the series and was heartbroken at the end. I’m not sure why they need to do a second season (or a remake, for that matter), but if it’s by the same creators, I’ll probably watch it anyway.
Why, why,why does anyone think this should be remade? This series can’t get any better, and guess what, it’s in English.
I just watched my DVR of the finale and I am completely spent. Is there anything on American television, or anywhere else on television, that is capable of looking at grief and sickness as beautifully and complexly as this show has? For a crime drama to end on the note of hopefulness and mercy that this did, not only with the bonfires burning but the minister’s authoritative sermon, restores my faith in entertainment.
I watched this on your recommendation, Alan. Thank you for exposing me to a crime mystery that takes the high road.
Concerning the poll of who viewers suspected, I was curious as to when this poll took place. After the first episode, midway, before the final episode, etc. Hindsight is 20/20, but in this case 50-50, I guess. One poll I found, This is Somerset, had its poll before the penultimate episode and 46% voted Joe, 23% Tom, with Nige and the Reverend bringing up the rear with 6% each. While this isn’t hindsight, at episode 7, you’ve definitely got your neck craned around. How would this poll compare to one taken after the 3rd or 4th episode after all the main players are introduced.
Hey all just wanted to add my 2 cents to this great comment thread (it’s so nice to be able to share this show with others as none of my friends in the US have had the pleasure of watching it yet).
The one quote that I wanted to touch on was one of the very last, if not the last line of the show spoken by the Vicar:
“I spread the word….and maybe it was good”
So beautiful, so layered , and such a great way to wrap up the show.
As someone who is “spiritual” but not entirely religious I found this quote to be especially poignant.
By the midpoint of the series I narrowed my suspects down to the Vicar and Joe. I suspected the Vicar because of the constant reminders of how hard it was for him to get the town to embrace religion: prior to the murder we got the impression that no one in the town, save a few, we’re into spirituality and then once the murder occurred they constantly asked the Vicar how “his God” could let this happen. My initial impression was that the show was going to take a really dark turn, as if it wasn’t dark enough, and the Vicar was the one who killed Danny as a way of bringing people to the church: one sacrificial lamb to save the whole flock if you will. However, after the reveal of Joe ( whom I suspected simply because his secret had yet to be revealed) I thought the show did a great job of showing the complex way in which faith interacts in the lives of the non-devout, especially when the Vicar ends his final serving by saying the Bible tells us to be kind, tender hearted and to forgive, but after this (the murder) “I don’t know.”
In the end the Vicar did literally spread the word to the townspeople to light their torches, but because of this tragedy he was given the forum by which he could deliver the word of The Lord as well. By pausing for a moment and adding “and maybe it was good” it perfectly captures the complex relationship many of us have with spirituality.
When a tragedy like this occurs where do we turn? Can spirituality really provide answers to such an awful reality? I think the show does exactly Danny’s parents ask the Vicar to provide: it allows a forum for discussion as part of the grieving process, but it doesn’t “bang you over the head” by incessantly talking about God and how this is part of his mysterious plan.
Obviously many people will have different reactions to this and I certainly don’t think that non-religious people will find this as poignant or as meaningful as I did but I thought it was an amazing touch and a beautiful summation of an incredibly complex relationship.
Thanks again for providing such an awesome forum for such a tremendous show.
Am i the only one who thought that Joe was covering up for Tom being the killer. I was sure there was a twist and although I did suspect Joe, Tom’s odd behavior haunted me.
First complaint – Wikipedia spoiled the ending. I wanted to read about the characters since I couldn’t watch earlier episodes (see second complaint). This was weeks before the finale aired in the US. No spoiler alert was posted. My cable company, optimum, only had the last 3 episodes on demand so any interest I had from reading Alan’s and other reviews – I couldn’t start from the beginning. Also, wouldn’t it have been better for joe and Ellie’s son to know his dad and Danny were excluding him and for him
to be jealous of Danny and his dad?
I could only watch the first 3 episodes. To me it was a long drawn out Coronation Street style whodunnit. So agonizingly slow it was painful. Give me Wallander either British version or Swedish any day.