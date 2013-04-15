Series finale review: ‘Top of the Lake’

Sundance just concluded its airing of “Top of the Lake,” which I reviewed back in March. Now that it’s all over, I have some spoiler-iffic thoughts on how everything resolved, coming up just as soon as there is no match for the tremendous intelligence of the body…
Let’s go straight to the bullet points for this, since I already wrote at length about the many great things about the miniseries (particularly the work of Elisabeth Moss and Peter Mullan):
* Like a lot of long-form mysteries (including “The Killing,” to which “Top of the Lake” bares so many resemblances, despite being vastly better) the finale offers a bit of a head fake on the mystery. Al tells everyone that Matt was the father of Tui’s baby, which makes it seem neat, tidy and even just that she winds up shooting him while in the midst of a feral post-partum episode. Matt’s been the villain all along, and though we’ve seen no evidence that he would molest his own daughter, we also wouldn’t necessarily put it past him. Instead, things prove much more complicated, as we discover what the videos that Bob Platt had were really about: Al had been drugging the kids who worked in the barista program and bringing them to his sex dungeon so he and his friends could have their way with them. That fits with everything Tui had said about not knowing how she got pregnant, and doesn’t feel like a cheat because Al had always been presented as a man with questionable motives (what really happened that night Robin wound up in his bed, for instance?).
* Of course, if Al was lying about the baby’s parentage, what else was he lying about? Are Robin and Johnno not biologically related, or was Al telling them that as a weird sort of kindness, and/or an attempt to keep her off his scent?
* Though the scenes at Paradise with GJ and her flock at first felt like they belonged in a different show, and didn’t factor into the mystery part of things, I thought they ultimately worked. Some of it is the charge of the Holly Hunter/Jane Campion reunion, and just seeing Hunter give this weird, still performance. Some of it is the way the setting allowed Campion to explore her usual areas of interest about power, gender politics, feminism, etc., but in an unconventional way; GJ doesn’t really care about these women, but is enjoying the scenery and the chance to be in charge until the time is right to cash out and slip away. Mostly, though, I liked the idea of Paradise as a place for the many damaged individuals of this story to come and try to find peace, whether they understood what GJ was telling them or not. With her career and personal life blown up, Robin needs someplace to go; why not a trailer in the middle of the prettiest field on earth?
* Tui delivering the baby on her own, off-camera, while the town drunk babbled and babbled about all he knew about midwifery from his mother and his book was a terrific, darkly funny scene – and also a case of GJ’s advice being right. Her body did know what to do.
* I alluded to it in the pre-season review, but the scene where Tui’s friend falls off the cliff is among the most horrifying I can remember, just a perfect combination of scenery, plot, stunts and practical effects work. Throughout, Campion and collaborators Garth Davis and Gerald Lee did an excellent job of making that community a place where I could gawk at the scenery and yet never, ever want to visit.
What did everybody else think? If you watched from beginning to end, did you find the whole thing satisfying?
I wasn’t sure whether the girls at the end were alive or dead. There was a third man in the scene who wasn’t identified – maybe he wasn’t important, but I hate loose ends. I hadn’t even thought of the DNA report about Jono and Robin. I wanted a bit more explicit resolution.
They were drugging the children. I assume the girls are alive.
There was a pill bottle on Al’s table, that Robin picked up, and it had a big sticker on it that literally said ‘ROOFIES’.
Plus that Tui mentioned she didn’t know how her baby got in her – she had been drugged with rohypnol, as were the girls in the last act.
That’s the one thing that briefly took me out of the scene; would a cop really label it “roofies”? I’d think he wouldn’t label it at all.
Yeah the giant Roofies Label was ridiculous.
I utterly agree. Out of a cesspool of intrigue and horror, came a totally dissatisfactory anti climax.
I loved whole thing. I couldn’t stop! Lookin forward to next season
The bottle of roofies that Robin took from the blond kids trailer/bag had the same label.
I hated it….Nearly stopped watching many times but just really wanted to know who the Father was.The plot was full of holes.Too much over angst acting and the Scenery gave me the creeps.I normally like Jane Campion’s stuff …..Not this time…..
I didn’t quiet get the ending scene where this opera music was playing and I think Tui’s friends dead bodies? We’re being dragged. I didn’t get that. Do any of you guys know anything about that??
At first I didn’t like the ending, as I am usually not a fan of loose ends. The more I thought about it however, the more it seemed like this was done on purpose because the author didn’t want us to truly know. She wanted the ending to be as disorienting as the series.
So I am not so sure that Al is the father of Tui’s kid. All the clues between he and Matt jumble together. If it was Al, then why did she run away from home, and why did she point a gun at Matt early on in the series right before she ran away? How would Al fake the DNA tests? it’s possible Matt got her pregnant AND Al was still having his way with her and her friends.
Why that scene with Matt’s sons where they accuse him, and the one son even says that Tui told them he did inappropriate stuff with her? Although they said they saw him lying in her bed with Tui “walking him up and down”-I have no clue what exactly that means, but I think it was clear they accused him. Another odd thing is that if Jaime knew it was Al, which in turn would mean Tui surely did, then why do all the kids (including Tui) still want to go to Al’s party? It makes more sense that he thought it was Matt. Even still, we then come back full circle to the question of Tui not knowing how the kid got in her.
It reminds me of American psycho, in which the author claims to have deliberately made sure none of the plot points completely match up, so that the audience is left wondering what exactly happened, and it’s impossible to pin down anything for sure. I would say it might have been done hastily and it’s just a poorly written story full of holes, but the way everything was shot at the end seems very deliberate to me, and I believe we are never supposed to be sure of anything by the end of this one. I still don’t like that ending, but I won’t deny that if I’m right, it was intelligently done.
At first I didn’t like the ending, as I am usually not a fan of loose ends. The more I thought about it however, the more it seemed like this was done on purpose because the author didn’t want us to truly know. She wanted the ending to be as disorienting as the series.
So I am not so sure that Al is the father of Tui’s kid. All the clues between he and Matt jumble together. If it was Al, then why did she run away from home, and why did she point a gun at Matt early on in the series right before she ran away? How would Al fake the DNA tests? it’s possible Matt got her pregnant AND Al was still having his way with her and her friends.
Why that scene with Matt’s sons where they accuse him, and the one son even says that Tui told them he did inappropriate stuff with her? Although they said they saw him lying in her bed with Tui “walking him up and down”-I have no clue what exactly that means, but I think it was clear they accused him. Another odd thing is that if Jaime knew it was Al, which in turn would mean Tui surely did, then why do all the kids (including Tui) still want to go to Al’s party? It makes more sense that he thought it was Matt. Even still, we then come back full circle to the question of Tui not knowing how the kid got in her.
It reminds me of American psycho, in which the author claims to have deliberately made sure none of the plot points completely match up, so that the audience is left wondering what exactly happened, and it’s impossible to pin down anything for sure. I would say it might have been done hastily and it’s just a poorly written story full of holes, but the way everything was shot at the end seems very deliberate to me, and I believe we are never supposed to be sure of anything by the end of this one. I still don’t like that ending, but I won’t deny that if I’m right, it was intelligently done.
I also thought there would be more. Odd way to end it.
Great series. The Killing remains my all time fave. Loved everything about Top of the Lake and The Killing. Just want more episodes please…
I also thought there would be more. Odd way to end it.
Great series. The Killing remains my all time fave. Loved everything about Top of the Lake and The Killing. Just want more episodes please…
I loved the series, and tons of thanks to you and Dan for recommending it in the first place.
I gasped aloud when Tui’s friend fell from the cliff (of course at the time I thought it was Tui as I hadn’t caught on to the jacket switch yet). Just heart pounding stuff.
It was a great classic Noir series and I wish we could more more of stuff like this. Maybe mini-series’ will never be as strong a model as they used to be as far as ratings are concerned,, but quality-wise this is among 2013’s best so far.
I hope Elisabeth Moss wins two Emmys this year.
I agree with you this series should win Ms. Moss an Emmy in addition to other awards for herself and others.
How did they manage to switch jackets while running? And how is a nine month pregnant 12 year old able to run?
Awesomely beautiful series.
Besides all the other mysteries, did Matt have Robin raped as a teen so that Johnno would leave her alone?
Interesting question. I want to say no, but maybe we don’t know?
How can you say this was an awesomely beautiful series, and then ask the question of motives behind the senseless gang rape of a teenager?!?
Good point since he thought they were related. Hadn’t thought of it until now but Robin had asked Johnno if he had signaled the guys. Perhaps she had an inkling they and the rape were somehow connected.
@DIANE, if you read Nabokov’s “Lolita” you would see that a very disturbing book about the motives of a vile and creepy pedophile could also be one of the most beautiful books ever penned.
BTW, I dont think Matt would have his daughter raped as his first choice to deter young love.
I doubt it
I,too, like all the questions answered & I have too many still open. Things they left open & were most unsatisfying to me. There were many instances where the pacing was like watching paint dry but I felt the last 45 minutes tried to do too much & they didn’t get it right.
For instance, The DNA results left questions in my mind; was Matt really her father? he & her mom may have had an affair but that’s not proof & he wanted to screw with her mind. Maybe Al was the father of the baby & not Matt? Jude may have been upset about the possibility of Johnno being her brother but she owed it to her daughter to warn her w/ the truth. So Tui is acting like a normal 12 yr old – O.K. So now what happens to her? Why wasn’t she living with her mom? Is Robin going to raise the baby with Johnno/ with Tui or alone or what? Were the other cops at the station involved with Al, too? Does she go back to her old job? Replace Al? What? I feel I need to interview the scriptwriter.
But I will say, the death of the young boy was unbelievable especially the thud at the end of the fall. Loved the series but wanted to know more at the end.
I am not sure why you feel those things matter. Life goes on; if you got answers to those questions you may well have more questions, and then you’re entering soap opera land. The only question worth answering here is who Tui’s baby’s father was: It’s implied that it’s Al or one of his accessories, who have been drugging children and abusing them. The clue is that Tui doesn’t know how impregnated her, something which would only make sense if it was the Al gang. Matt himself doesn’t seem to accept the existence of the pregnancy, even denying the baby’s existence to himself when he does see it. Anyway, those details are just superficial aspects of the plot; the reason the series doesn’t bother explaining them is because they are not particularly important.
WriI,too, like all the questions answered & I have too many still open. Things they left open & were most unsatisfying to me. There were many instances where the pacing was like watching paint dry but I felt the last 45 minutes tried to do too much & they didn’t get it right.
For instance, The DNA results left questions in my mind; was Matt really her father? he & her mom may have had an affair but that’s not proof & he wanted to screw with her mind. Maybe Al was the father of the baby & not Matt? Jude may have been upset about the possibility of Johnno being her brother but she owed it to her daughter to warn her w/ the truth. So Tui is acting like a normal 12 yr old – O.K. So now what happens to her? Why wasn’t she living with her mom? Is Robin going to raise the baby with Johnno/ with Tui or alone or what? Were the other cops at the station involved with Al, too? Does she go back to her old job? Replace Al? What? I feel I need to interview the scriptwriter.
But I will say, the death of the young boy was unbelievable especially the thud at the end of the fall. Loved the series but wanted to know more at the end.
te a comment…
I don’t view this as a mistake. It was one of the most compelling pieces of television I’ve seen in a long time. I’ve thought about every episode of this mini-series and bumped it to the top of my watch list. I prefer something to savour than the alternative.
Yeah, I’m with Bobbopanna here – I really don’t need the answers to all those questions. I really enjoyed the series for what it was.
Likewise.
I’m UTTERLY sick of “mens bad, wimin gud” (mostly because the last half of that is utter bullshit), so take this as a serious compliment: Top of the Lake was quite fine.
Campion probably didn’t make it as a hard bitch slap to the face of Veena Sud, but Top of the Lake is just that: real talent showing down a sad pretender.
Just a few of my thoughts: Life has a lot of unanswered questions and many compelling works of fiction do, too. We don’t always know why or what or who, but in the case of this series, most of the big questions were answered. Most significantly, as others pointed out, Robin was suspicious of her boss already – she saw he was closely tied to Matt Mitcham and, we know he was corrupt and profiting hugely from looking the other way. Robin could not understand how she ended up passing out at his home and later a kid in the barista program he champions and sponsors ends up arrested for shoplifting and carrying around a bottle of roofies; watching Jamie’s reactions to it in the interviews and the bullying by Al, I thought the end game was clearly suggested. Jamie also tells the other barrista kids at Tui’s birthday party, that they KNOW who it is calling him the serpent. When Robin asked Al about the other young “suicide” sexual abuse victim who was struck by a car on a highway above the lake he at first acted as if he could hardly recall her and didn’t know much about her. Yet in the coffee house, when they cannot raise any of the barrista girls by phone, she looks at the wall and see April was also a graduate of the program (like Tui) and therefore treated to the celebratory overnight at Al’s $2 Million dollar estate. The last piece.
Oh, and while I thought The Killing was okay, I liked the original better. Not the Danish version, but Twin Peaks.
I thought this was an incomprehensible piece of crap. I cannot BELIEVE I wasted hours of my life watching this contrived, poorly edited, unsatisfying homage to Jane Campion’s vanity. The whole thing was absurd. It needed sub-titles. Who could even make out what they were saying? The scenery was breathtaking, but the series itself was flawed beyond redemption. The whole thing dragged out like frozen molasses and then the last five minutes were a blur of loose ends fraying in the breeze. There was no resolution about anything. At. All. It just ended, thankfully. I am angry I watched this wasted opportunity of film making.
I agree with the person who said they were sorry they wasted their time on this series, ME TOO!!! It drug on and on!!! I too could not understand half of what was said (jeers to both the director and editor for that.). I was so stunned at the end at how poorly things were resolved. Was Al dead? Was anyone prosecuted for anything? What happened to the drugs? What happened to Tui and the baby? What purpose did the whole Holly Hunter gang serve and why was the last thing we saw Holly walking away? Who the hell gives a crap about GJ????
Poor Diane. Sounds like she needs a bit of rest time at Paradise herself.
I too was not satisfied with the ending. How did Robin figure out what Al was doing with the kids by just seeing his photo with them? After all, he did run the restaurant to give the kids a second chance. It wasn’t clear. And was Robin going to raise the baby? Was Johnno really not her brother? Was the baby Matt’s or some unknown man?
The baby was Al’s. She suspected Al drugged her (as did we) and was the only one involved with all the victims. She also knows Al was corrupt (the house). She was worried about the children because she’s never trusted Al. It’s like “Blink,” it all comes together sometimes. I found that part plausible. I’m not sure about the Johnno thing But I think they are indeed siblings. No?
agree 1,000 percent. this was a series that was largely incomprehensible from the get-go, designed to be fawned over by the intellectual elite and beyond the grasp of us average joes. very similar to ‘the killing’ in that i was duped into watching ever minute of every ep, knowing that the payoff lurked just around the corner. instead, what a load of bullcrap…
And I most certainly do not need a bit of rest time in a shipping container with no plumbing out in the middle of nowhere with a bunch of loony menopausal women to recognize a bad piece of TV when I see it. When GJ finally weaned herself off the thorazine and co-dependent behavior of Paradise’s other residents, she took off, too, pronto, showing rare good sense that was lacking throughout the series.
You’re actually complaining that you couldn’t understand them? Turn on your subtitles. Most TVs and cable receivers have them! Holy balls, people will complain about anything.
So it needed subtitles? Do like I did and turn on the captions on your tv. Most of the great British tv shows I watch would be incomprehensible without captions. Silly complaint.
Which part needed subtitles? I hope you are speaking metaphorically because otherwise that means you cant understand New Zealanders speaking English. Get out of your bubble. (and KATE, really?! You need subtitles for British TV or it’s ‘incomprehensible’? What’s wrong with you people?).
Paul: what more of a payoff do you want, the town cop was a child molester who organised (and presumably profited off) selling drugged children to other paedophiles. I’ve never seen ‘the killing’ but I thought this was quite a shocking ending.
Diane – I’m sure Jane Campion would welcome your input into how to have a successful writing/directing career. If not, you’re more than welcome to make something of your own and show her how it is done.
I really enjoyed this mini-series. It’s probably one of the better bits of television I’ve seen this year. I loved the atmospheric, slow-pace and reveal. I also like it being left open ended where it’s left up to people to construct their own analyzes. It was jarring, abrupt, awkward and at times, bizarre. It also provided some of the most memorable scenes and dialogue I’ve seen in a long time.
Every film maker, actor, or director make a mistake every now and again, some big, some small. Some people think “Ishtar” is the worst movie ever made, but I thought it was all right…..not fabulous, but watchable if you have absolutely nothing else on earth to do. “Citizen Kane” is often noted as the best movie ever. I would beg to differ. To each his own, Bopbopanna. I was hugely disappointed in Top of the Lake. Even Jane Campion can make a mistake. And she did.
Diane, please stop you’re just embarrassing yourself.
If you hated it so much, why did you keep on watching? Maybe you make poor decisions or are some kind of masochist.
Sooooooo…. Ishtar okay, ToTL bad.
In other news, Independence Day *awesome*, Blade Runner crap.
Bob: I used subtitles while watching this, not because of the accents but because of David Wenham’s low vocal register. Every time he spoke I strained to hear it and on a show with such a muted soundscape, it was easier than missing key dialog and constantly rewinding. Incidentally had to do the same thing with Mad Men the other night when Don and Sylvia were murmuring to each other at dinner while the aria from “Norma” was cranked so high.
I’ll agree with you on the subtitles and for some of us it just wont turn on no matter how many times I’ve tried. When Matt and his druggie sons or Johnno started talking I sometimes needed a linguist.
You people looking for “resolution” need to keep in mind that this is not a traditional crime story. The point of the story is not “whodunnit”; not whether someone are siblings or whether Al will live. If you think that, then you have understand nothing of what the series is trying to tell, and you have only scratched the surface. The wide-reaching themes — of power and empowerment, of physical existence’s constant war with the psychological — are right there in front of you. The finale pays off in particular because of the close parallels to Robin’s own past as a victim. Certainly the series is slow — a rarity on TV these days — but patience is a virtue. Americans may find the Kiwi accents hard to understand, but the easy fix is to go and download subtitles from the Internet.
I agree with Diane, for the most part. I was beginning to wonder after reading so many glowing reviews. This was a huge disappointment. It was trying too hard to be “good” and fell flat. Elizabeth Moss did a decent job as well as the actor plaing Matt. I only continued to watch to see how it was going to be resovled, so disappointing.
@ Alexander – I agree with you. I like narratives that leave things open for interpretation and the core themes were writ large. I’d hate television to be so dumbed down that people need diagrams and flow charts to “get it”.
AMEN Diane.
@ Janet – I have to totally disagree that Peter Mullan only did a “decent” job playing Matt, he was riveting IMO I never felt comfortable once watching him and I think it takes a really good performance to affect the viewer that way. I also thought visually his character looked exactly how he should look. Overall Matt was volatile, he was subtle and the performance was awesome.
I DVRed this show and just finished watching all 7 episodes.
It’s crap. The writing is poor and the characters are unlikable. The pacing is terrible — there’s so much time wasted on the women by the lake, who have nothing to do with the main story, and the actual mystery resolves with such a rush that we’re not sure what happened.
It’s only 7 hours of my life; I’m glad it wasn’t a full season. But I would not recommend this show to anyone and think it’s very overrated.
Bob, I frequently turned on the subtitles as well (not constantly because I prefer to be able to look at the cinematography and watch the acting without them), and I wonder if you realise how you sound. You are actually castigating a whole group of people, not because we express intolerant opinions or act uncharitably toward others, but simply because we are unable to parse the meaning of words uttered on a TV show. If this is some kind of moral failing, please enlighten us as to how exactly we could have lived more righteously so as to avoid it? Sheesh.
On the quality of the show overall, I think I am one of the very few who falls somewhere in the middle. As I watched it, I had points where I did think it was a masterpiece. There are many scenes that are brilliantly conceived, written, acted, and filmed. But by the end, I did think it was slightly overrated. I feel that it was a somewhat haphazard pastiche of scenes that were sort of made up as they went along (which you would expect to some extent in an ongoing show, but not in a miniseries). There were at points narrative swerves (like the final twist) that didn’t ring quite true and seemed sensationalistic. And there were too many characters and narrative threads packed into a closed-ended miniseries (had it been an open-ended series, it could have profited from this glut).
Al told Jonno in the container that the DNA test showed Matt wasn’t HIS father, so they aren’t siblings
But Al is a liar.
Why else would her mother have said “don’t be with him”? They must really be siblings.
But Al said that apparently Johnno’s mother had her own secrets…..as did Robin’s. So no, I don’t think they were siblings. And yes, Robin’s mother warned her away from Johnno, knowing the truth about Robin’s own parentage, but nobody, not even Matt, knew about Johnno’s mother’s secret.
What doesn’t make sense? They did go to the high school dance. Wouldn’t Robin’s mother been concern then if they were siblings?
This answer (Johnno not being Matt’s son) felt real because they’ve been dropping hints all series – but the big one for me was that Matt left Johnno to rot in prison but his mum ‘really stepped up’, and there were a lot of side comments that indicated that whether matt thought Johnno was his son or not, the script wanted us to consider the possibilty that Johnno wasn’t his son, so I bought that really easily. I don’t even think Matt would have told Robyn about the heritage/possible incest factor if it wasn’t for the fact that it gave her a conflict of interest so that she’d be pulled off the case again. Also, the reason Al seemed to win everyone over was that he tended to tell the truth when it didn’t matter, or when it would distract/satisfy people so they wouldn’t keep nosing into his business. So I can totally see Al lying about the paternity of the baby but telling Robyn and Johnno the truth about their heritage.
@ Clare – that’s a good take and there seemed to be this underlying assumption by Matt about things that will out in ‘the blood’ (you’re my seed). I hope Robin and Jonno aren’t related, but it’s just like Campion to leave the “ick” factor in romance :)
In order for the baby to register as Matt’s then Al would have had to swap his own DNA with Matt’s DNA. Therefore the test proved that Al wasn’t Jono’s dad. So sorry lovers.
I though it was obvious he did swap out his dna, it would be the most obvious and intelligent method of implicating Matt. As the head of the investigation in a small town and his skills of manipulation, he would have ample opportunity to tamper with the evidence.
Also, he handed Johnno the paperwork to read about his parentage, but he just told them what the documents said about baby Noah’s. I think Johnno’s was legit. Obviously, if there was a chance that Al was the baby’s father he was going to mess with the results.
My question is, did Al plant the roofies in Jamie’s bag?
Why would Al check paternity of Johnno? There was no need for that. He was checking if Mat was Robin’s father. In this case it could be either…Robin’s mother could believe that he was the father but we dont know that for sure. There could be many reasons Mat would have “confess” to Robin. But one thing is clear…Mat didnt father Tui’s baby.
Robin and Johnno would have asked that Johnno’s DNA be tested as well as hers. Neither seemed especially surprised to discover Johnno wasn’t Matt’s son, so they must have considered it a possibility, and would have wanted to check all options to prove they weren’t siblings.
But, yes, seems pretty clear that either Al or one of the other porn guys fathered the child.
Yes, wow. Brilliant. This is the answer. They are siblings! How else would he have gotten a positive matt
I loved this story including
1. being completely in the dark through the first 3 maybe 4 episodes as everything was revealed very slowly.
2. The tense, sinister feeling throughout and the dark characters.
3. Although I didn’t understand quite a bit of the dialog, it was clear.
4. Al was creepy throughout, always just over the dark side; Moss’ character really was on her own… and great!
I’ll add a #5: Gorgeous, gorgeous scenery and cinematography! As for understanding the dialog – put on the captions, people!
Do you seriously think Top of The Lake is better than The Killing? It’s so sad, and so disappointed in you, Mr.Alan.
Much better. Infinitely better. For me, the Killing was tripe. Just my opinion.
Top Of The Lake > The Killing, hands down.
On an episode by episode basis I found The Killing to be easily more entertaining. A good portion of this show was obscenely slow.
The pacing and actors were clearly better on The Killing, IMO. I didn’t like, nor feel for, nor root for any of the characters on TOTL.
Meh…
Is this a serious question? I’m pretty sure Top of the Lake is everything The Killing wanted to be.
I’m not sure how one could think that The Killing had better pacing than this – since it took 26 hours to slowly grind to the silly conclusion of it’s tedious mystery – while throwing out one ridiculous red herring after the next. Top of the Lake was just so much better in every conceivable way: the original story idea, scripting, acting, directing, etc. It’s only weakness, IMO, was some clumsy editing – and it’s hard to know how much of that is the fault of Sundance’s decision to break it into extra episodes.
Supersweet trolling theQ!
Well played.
@Madmeme, from what Alan said in his original review (IIRC), it’s pretty much on Sundance (for the “act breaks,” at least).
TOTL is better than TK but it is shorter and unfair to compare. The acting was superb on both but the script for TK left me angry and drained especially by the end.
Since The Killing is among the worst things I’ve ever seen on television, I wholeheartedly agree with Alan.
While we’re handing out Emmys, how about Holly Hunter, with her otherworldly stare and Campionesque hair? I loved this series, but, yes, I was frustrated that it wasn’t clear whether Robin was indeed Matt’s daughter.
Agree about Holly Hunter. I was not really sold on that performance until the final hour though when GJ and Robin finally shared some screen time. I only hope her nomination doesn’t keep the fantastic Elisabeth Moss out of the race (Hunter seems like a supporting actress, but the predictions on Gold Derby have her in the lead actress category)
Brendan, I agree Holly Hunter wasn’t the lead actress, but, damn, she was mesmerizing right from the start. Moss was amazing in the lead – love that she plays such a different kind of woman on Mad Men and excells at both.
Now, am I a total weirdo to find Matt rather sexy? Yes, he’s disgusting, he’s brutal and vicious and creepy, etc., and I’m not drawn to “bad boys,” but there was something about him. Any other women willing to admit just a wee bit of attraction?
Sure, I’ll admit it, but I also think that in order for Matt to have gotten to where he was, he had to have some charm for women to get them on his side. When he was on ecstasy with that lady from the trailers, he was actually kind of tender. I can see the attraction (plus the actor is good-looking) :-)
Good point, Dezbot. There was a weird sort of charm. He certainly was uninhibited, as well as kind of tender, in that ecstasy scene. And the actor is rather interesting-looking – so much so, that I googled him to see more photos and his bio.
I’m glad to hear I’m not alone in the connection that I feel with Matt. I hated him then but love him now…..he played the part so well. He was another victim of the cycle of abuse. I also have to comment that the pace of the movie was just right. They gave you just enough answers to keep you coming back but not frustrated and feeling like you never got anwers like the Lost series did. I think leaving a few things to the imagination is OK too. It keeps you thinking about it long after it is done airing.
I quite liked this, in the end. It had some problems here and there…some things I didn’t like. But, all in all I enjoyed it. I like how each episode just kind of ended midstream and how some plot turns kind of came out of nowhere or occurred suddenly. I also thought the women on paradise ended up working even though it was confounding at times. In a way, it sort of defied some TV conventions. I also thank Alan for bringing it to my attention. For me, when you take away Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Treme, etc…what are you left with on TV? Not much. I think there are 4 or 5 really interesting shows made over the last few years. So, while this one isn’t quite in that league, it was pretty interesting television. It’s definitely different. I’d love to see more indie directors like Campion (in the tradition of Lynch) getting involved with television. I thought this was really worthwhile. Thanks Alan. One more thing: although this was totally different in so many ways, really a different genre entirely, than Twin Peaks, still I found that coming to mind. Is it just because of incidental, shallow, story resemblances? Or something more?
I see something of Twin Peaks too. Not so much stylistically, but definitely in the setting and ostensible crime mystery surrounded by weirdness. Unfortunately it also had Twin Peak’s tendency to fascinate initially, but then lose focus a bit as writers found themselves not knowing where to go next (I suspect).
I think perhaps i agree with the commenters who feel they wasted 7 hours of their time. I’m ok i watched it but could have easily lived without it. When you watch the after interviews with campion and lee, they seem a bit too pleased with themselves. Maybe i’m getting old, but there weren’t any big surprises or reveals. Didn’t seem unbelievable at all that Matt was the father. Al might have been a dirtbag but i had no doubt that when he said Matt wasn’t Johnno’s father that had the ring of truth to it. (and was probably the most clever switchup). Robin’s mother had clearly warned her off JOhnno in episode 3(?) so it made total sense Matt was her father, but it just wasn’t that interesting. It all came down to a big so what. The town turns against Matt – so what? his sons turn on him – yeah, so? His other “son”, Johnno, isn’t his son. Yeah, ok. He was a bad man. Tui killed him. Robin shoots Al. Some men are bed. Some men are good. What’s new here? I thought Hunter’s performance was over the top affected and pretentious. I love Elizabeth Moss and her performance was good here but not enough to sustain 7 hours of plodding. And although the scenery might be beautiful, didn’t really translate to in-home TV screen. Yup, a lot of mountains and valleys – i believe there are plenty in the world to see and nothing would convince me to go check these out. And agree with the commenter about the sound quality. Couldn’t understand a large amount of the dialog. got tired of rewinding only to still not understand it. And really didnt need to see the deer head mounted on the motorcycle (?) with its tongue hanging out. really? to express that these were very base men. um, ok, guess i didn’t need that either. My overall rating – Emperor’s New Clothes. Jane Campion – i am not impressed (and i loved The Piano).
Top of the Lake beats the crap out of The Piano.
The Piano is in my top 10 best movies of all time, if it’s on, I watch it no matter where I come in.
1. Matt is Robin’s Dad
2. Matt is not Jonno’s Dad
3. Matt and GJ are barking mad
4. Al drugged Robin the night at his home
5. Wonderful, slow, delicious mini series!
I thoroughly agree with every word that Helene wrote.
i thought this was a great show. however, i now never want to travel to new zealand. scenery a+; people=scary. this show isn’t supposed to resolve neatly and tidily, because that’s life. unneat and sometimes cruelly untidy. they did solve somewhat the mystery of what was going on with tui. obviously, she is a roofies victim. but what’s going to happen to robin, johnno and ultimately tui and her baby, who knows – because that’s life. we never have all the answers.
Ha. The people in new Zealand are nicer than anywhere. What, did you not want to go to LA after watching pulp fiction?
Go with that instinct SadieLee. I wouldn’t actually suggest that you write off NZ as a destination – it is a very beautiful place – but be sure to research it thoroughly so that you know what you’re getting into. e2nz.org is a really helpful resource for all the uncomfortable topics relating to New Zealand.
Totally agree with every point Diane made about this show. Idiotic is too kind for this show. The only good thing was the scenery. Seven hours of my life wasted, INDEED!
Here’s what I don’t understand – why did you watch all six hours of it? Surely you’d know by episode 2 or 3 that this isn’t the kind of show where every thread would be tied off neatly?
Because people seem to love to waste their lives complaining about how they were duped into wasting their lives.
@QRTER – Stop being logical and let the circlejerk going.
Did you lose your remote?
At first, I had a tough time with the story. It’s pacing was sometimes slow, a little too brooding and I couldn’t get attached to any of the characters. But I think that was the point – and the finale was all about that. No one in this place was who they seemed to be on the surface – and the place wanted to stay that way. Even after the death of Tui’s friend, so much of what was going on under the surface remained hidden.
Robin poked this place with a stick and she lost her identity. How could she ever trust anyone in future relationships after her experience? (Perhaps even her mother wasn’t who she seemed to be because she never told her the truth about who her father really was. I don’t remember the story ever clarifying this (?) and many other things thanks to evil Al.)
The whole story seemed to be about how we project what we want to see or see things the way others want us to see them. In the end, GiJay was in this place for herself. It was the other women at the camp who looked to her for guidance instead of listening to themselves as she kept telling them. I laughed when she left and called them all crazy. She was self reliant – and selfish. The others didn’t see this because they wanted to look to someone else to solve their problems.
This series was unconventional and I enjoyed that to a degree. I’m not sure I truly liked it. But I do know I’ll be thinking about this for some time. It had an impact that other series don’t have on me.
Totally agree with all of Diane’s comments. This show was idiotic – deliverance meets New Zealand – from start to finish. The only thing worth watching was the scenery. Seven hours wasted – INDEED!
why did you keep watching?
I don’t know about this. Who didn’t know it was going to be Al? I think that was pretty obvious from the start. I mean every scene at the coffee shop they would show men’s gazes lingering on the barristas and it was downright creepy.
I also tend to agree that it was a slow mover for 6 episodes and then bang, bang, bang. That is kind of frustrating. I would still recommend it. It’s what The Killing would be if The Killing didn’t suck so much.
I really enjoyed the series, even though I wanted a clearer resolution to things (especially about Robin’s parentage).
The death of Tui’s friend was horrifying and sad. I wish we knew if any of those men got prosecuted for…well, for any of the bad things they’ve done throughout the series. Oh, well. Still glad I watched!
remember, Robin’s mother warned her off Johno…she knew who robin’s dad was.
I agree cpmpletely with everything you said!!!I don’t believe Matt is the father of Tui’s child. I think Tui was impregnated at one of Al’s sick sessions. I was suspicious of him from the start…..just a bumbling Town Bobby or a Deep sleaze…..I suspected Robin’s Mother thought Matt might be her father from the moment Robin told Jono that her Mother’s face feel when he turned up at her door to escort her to the dance.Felt a bit “let down” by the last episode..it was “rushed” to finish.But leaves a lot more questions unanswered,rather being neatly tied up. Best TV in a long time!!!!
Not sure if I missed something, but why wasn’t Tui’s mother featured, except in the first episode? Was Jonno and Tui related, and how? Why didn’t Robin’s mom tell her the full story before she passed away? I like that some questions are left unanswered, but in this case, too many. I loved the Paradise women and their crazy antics, it brought some much needed comic relief and light hardheartedness to the series.
Johno and Tui are brother and sister (Matt’s their dad) (and if you believe Al, not so much any more).
I also wondered what happened to Tui’s mother. Otherwise enjoyed the series though the final episode did seem to move at ten times the pace of any of the others.
One lingering question: what was the “terrible thing he did” that Johnno wanted to tell Robin… then changed his mind?
That he had found the cage he was in wasn’t locked, yet he still did not help her. She dismissed his responsibility immediately saying he was just a kid and could have done nothing.
I found TOTL to be compelling and frustrating at the same time. Like a crime scene, you couldn’t look away. UNLIKE The Killing, we were drawn into the lives of the peripheral players successfully. We were shown the beauty of a stunning geographical location, while simultaneously being shown the horrors of small town disfunction and the needs by those small town citizens for those criminal acts for survival. The New Zealand accent was indeed challenging, so I understand the frustrations voiced here. My bottom line is, I a wish there would be more episodes but know that can’t come to be since this was a miniseries not a series.
Loved the show; I’ll miss it now that it’s done! But I do have questions…
Why did Tui run away? Was Matt beating her to show his love, as his mother beat him?
Did Al rape Robin when he rohypnol’ed her? Why did he drug her?
Why did Al ask Robin to marry him? Was he sincere? Twisted but sincere?
DID Johnno signal the truck full of men who raped young Robin?
Why did Jamie have the rohypnol when he was being interrogated after shoplifting?
Who was in Johnno’s tent with him in the beginning? Who was responsible for the “Um… I’m not alone, can’t come over now” awkwardness?
I don’t NEED to know all the answers… but it would be nice!
My take on it: Tui was a problem child and deeply unhappy at home. Let’s be honest: her father wasn’t dad of the year.
Matt said Tui’s mother didn’t love him, and was only in it for convenience. I think Jonno was trying to take care of her or it might even be more “icky” than that.
I think Al raped Robin.
I think Jamie was raped and had found “evidence”, which is why he had the bottle. He knew what was going on or who was responsible for Tui being pregnant.
I don’t know if Al is the father of Tui’s baby. I suspect he isn’t and she got pregnant from any of the creeps Al pimped the kids out to.
I also think Robin and Jonno are related!
I don’t think Al raped Robin when she passed out at his home. I think he cared for her — in his own twisted way — and kept repeating how he didn’t do anything inappropriate while she was unconscious. I think he was proud of that.
I don’t know.. if Al didn’t rape her, I do think he at least roofied her – she only had a couple of glasses of wine, not nearly enough for someone to completely blackout like she did.
He definitely roofied her, probably to prove what a great guy he is that he took care of her while she was blacked out, but didn’t take advantage.
Al really is a memorable character. I don’t know about any of you, but when he was discussing Robin’s rape with her and then said something along the lines of: we got the toe-rags and made them lick each others butt-holes as punishment my eyes opened wide. I had to re-watch that scene! On the one hand, it made a certain type of sense and on the other … how is that suitable punishment for the rape of a teenage girl? Wenham played that character so well. Just the right type of “guy next door” and inappropriate behaviour for the red flags to go up.
I accidentally watched episode5 before episode 4, and it didn’t make much difference. Episode 5 was a little confusing because of it, but watching episode 4 after was very revelatory; and I liked this kind of story telling. Wish I had answers to a few plot lines, but that’s life, isn’t it. Will admit I couldn’t understand hear some of the dialogue clearly…don’t even know how to turn on my closed captions when I DVR.Wish the guide had clearly labeled each episode by number.
Maybe I missed it but did Matt know about Al? They seemed to be in cahoots but surely,he wouldn’t let him rape his daughter.Matt seemed to love her. I had a love/hate relationship to this show.I loved the unusual story but execution left a lot to be desired.
I think if Matt knew about Al and Tui, Al would’ve gotten the Bob Platt treatment.
@Dezbot See this is why I think it still is likely that Matt was the father of Tui’s baby. As awful as Al was I don’t think he was stupid enough to involve Tui in the barista/rape ring if only because Matt was dangerous and he knew it. He probably let her work at the cafe cause a lot of her friends seemed to be involved, maybe even roofied her other times before when Al had the other kids at his place.
But i guess that still doesn’t explain Tui’s “no one” response to her pregnancy.
Ok now I don’t know.
Either Tui or one of the other characters referred to Matt as “no one” early on in the series, which made me think it was him. Then Tui’s friend said everyone should know it was the “dark one” (or “dark prince”?) who got her pregnant, which made me think of Al since the kids all worked as baristas. I guess we’ll never know for sure, damn Campion & Co!
DEZBOT, the “Dark one” could refer to the rohypnol itself. He says something like “the one who steals the souls” which could refer to the effect of that drug. There are so many questions buried in the plot that i’d like to watch the whole show again to see if it all makes sense. I love this you-won’t-get-everything-explained-to-you approach anyway: I prefer being challenged than missled (like in “the killing”)
I agree that Matt would have killed Al. I think that Matt was abusive to all his kids but never would have molested Tui. He was so twisted but not in that way. Al did not rape Robin because he was a sick pedophile and she was not his type. I think all the kids knew something was happening to them but were helpless to stop it. Remember when Jamie told his friend that he (his friend) knew who the baby’s father was? I don’t think Robin and Johnno are related because I don’t want to believe it and they are so in love that it just cannot be true! Elisabeth Moss should get a well earned Emmy for her performance. When she stabbed Sarge and had her breakdown it was as if my heart would break for her. Incredible acting, beautiful scenery and heart wrenching subject matter. Wow! Four stars all the way. I also love The Killing and cannot wait for it to be back.
I just finished thing this on UKTV in Australia. Firstly, I thought Elizabeth Moss’s accent was spot on and kudos to her and her dialogue coach.
Now the DNA tests… there were two tests done … One to see if Matt was the father of Tuis baby.. And another to see if Jonno was related to Robin… Who’s blood sample did they test there? anyway, Wouldn’t these tests just be Sample A vs B, C vs D – they may not have names. Couldn’t Al just have swapped them around? Eg Matt is actually the father of Robin…….. Tui’s could have been anyone of the rock spiders at Al’s place
Matt was not the father of Tui father. Remember when Matt was going to sleep with one of the hippies from the commune and he said to her he had tablets to get him hard but he needed warning? There is no way he could have raped Tui while drunk. Tui said she didn’t know how the baby got in there, thus she’d been drugged. It was either Al or one of the other rapists in his sex dungeon. The fact that he could provide a positive DNA sample to implicate Matt suggests it was him.
I dont know if robin and johno are related…TELL ME PLEASE
If you depends on if you believe Al or Matt or neither of them. It was deliberately ambiguous (although why, I’m not sure).
It’s ambiguous & meant to be so, but the smart money is on Robin & Johno being sister & brother.
I think not. Al just told her the results of the dna test showing matt as the father of Tui’s baby, and they didn’t question it. He handed Jonno actual lab report paperwork in what appeared to be a mailed envelope from the lab. I don’t think he told them to be nice to Robin so she could have this relationship. I think it would have been known to other people from the report, and in any case, it could hurt Jonno a bit to know he had been lied to by his mum.
I would suggest the following…
Robyn left the area, but she comes to realize that much of it is still inside of her… including the patterns of self-destructive behavior, a shocking and apparently willful blindness to what is happening around her, the rape, and even the incest. And of course the realization that she is yet another child of Matt Mitchum, as half of the area’s residents seem to be.
The viewer should experience a growing discomfort with Robyn’s behavior. But the series offers us opportunities to deny the obvious, overlook alarming developments, etc., like so many of the characters in TotL do, apparently as a lifestyle.
This is the horror that eventually brings Robyn to her knees: the monster she ran from, and is now hunting, has been living inside of her also, all along.
So, although we don’t get a clear answer, I believe that Robyn and Johnno are siblings. We’re asked to deal with harsh realities in TotL, not to avoid them. But, if we are emotionally invested in Robyn, that’s a tough revelation, and the series does provide us the option of believing that their affair is not incestuous. Is this Campion giving her audience a break, or offering one more opportunity to indulge in denial?
Al is of course completely untrustworthy. He wants everything to appear to be resolved, and a happy ending for Robyn is even better for preventing further inquiries that might lead to him.
Loved Elizabeth Moss in this series. Also liked Peter Mullan and Thomas Wright. Nicely done, although perhaps could’ve been condensed.
Liz Moss was really good, yup… except I can do a better Kiwi accent halfway through a bottle of scotch while playing Bioshock Infinite.
Seriously? I thought Elizabeth Moss was the low point in this series. Her acting was abyssmal.
That was supposed to be an NZ accent? I was wondering why they didn’t explain her American accent. She wasn’t even close!!! She was fabulous in every other way but the accent was WAY off.
Hi Alan, thanks for your commentary and interest in providing a space to discuss the show. I don’t have any thing to add yet, still processing the whole of the series, which I enjoyed, but appreciate reading the comments. The only thread that I don’t understand here is that so many people would watch the entire series (“waste 7 hours of my life”) and not seem to like it in the least or have any affinity for this type of show!?!
Probably the most daring show to exist on television for the brief time it was on. I haven’t really seen anything like it.
I can highly recommend “Twin Peaks” directed by David Lynch. Also set in a mountainous region with a lake. Mysterious and surreal.
I love creative new ideas in films. The acting was very good, but the storyline was too clouded for even me.
For me, most of the cast of Top of the Lake deserve emmys for their great performances, particulalry Elizabeth Moss, Holly Hunter, and Peter Mullan. But, Jane Campion, the screenwriter and co-director, gets a lump of coal. This was a silly piece of work based on the idea that a dozen talented actors left alone in New Zealand for months would eventually produce a Shakespearean tragedy. Does anyone else here think they could have cut half the scenes and produced a better movie? The only mystery I experiened was the fact that even though I figured out who the villain was very early on, the story made less sense the longer I watched it. And I still don’t know why Jamie had the word “No” inked on his hand. If there was an emmy for self-indulgence, Ms. Campion and her co-director would definitely get my vote.
I hated the ending. So much is up in the air to wonder about. I still think Matt is the father of Tui’s baby. Why else did he want to kill it? If he knew Al was doing what he did to the kids ( or his daughter) he would have killed Al.
But really, Holly hunter in this role was nuts. She has so much more to offer and her part was not worth watching at all. Robin was the star of the show. But we will never know what the real ending is. MAybe that is the way the writers wanted it. For us to think on it for days and try to make sense of it all.
The mass popularity of most procedurals is that they are neatly wrapped up in less than an hour (counting commercials). The higher quality cable series don’t answer everything leaving the viewer to use their own imaginations. More people could use the mental exercise. This series left me with many questions and I am glad to read here that others were unclear also, but I don’t view that as a fault. Not everything about it was perfect. The character of DG was annoying but I liked that she was exposed as a selfish greedy pseudo guru. The series dealt with the vulnerability of women, in many cases self imposed; the misogyny of men, in most cases (not a big surprise); and the underlying decency of some against all odds. Best thing to come out of it was the exceptional performances, especially Elisabeth Moss who shows she has great range. I am happy that it gave her an opportunity to show us more than Peggy. In six years of Mad Men, she hasn’t has a lot of outside acting roles. Now we know she’s really got the goods. The Killing was good until it disappointed us with the failure to deliver at the end of the season. In TOp of the Lake, we get a conclusion, even if not totally transparent,
I’m a little mystified by everyone who had trouble following what was going on. I felt like everything was super-obvious, to the point that I spent the last three episodes feeling like Robin was a complete idiot for not having figured out that Al was the rapist, Matt was her dad, and so on. Also she just kept putting herself in danger for NO REASON and being incredibly dense about everything. I really enjoyed the setup and the setting, but felt like the resolution was delayed to the point that the main character began to look like an idiot.
I’m with you. I am truly mystified how so many commenters here did not pick up on the obvious “twists” in the plot when they were, IMHO, blatant.
The other thing I don’t get is why people think Holly Hunter’s performance was so great. Staring into space is something Nicole Kidman has been doing for years, and frankly that part could have been played by Lady Penelope from the Thunderbirds and been just as convincing.
I would suggest the following…
Robyn left the area, but she comes to realize that much of it is still inside of her… including the patterns of self-destructive behavior, a shocking and apparently willful blindness to what is happening around her, the rape, and even the incest. And of course the realization that she is yet another child of Matt Mitchum, as half of the area’s residents seem to be.
The viewer should experience a growing discomfort with Robyn’s behavior. But the series offers us opportunities to deny the obvious, overlook alarming developments, etc., like so many of the characters in TotL do, apparently as a lifestyle.
This is the horror that eventually brings Robyn to her knees: the monster she ran from, and is now hunting, has been living inside of her also, all along.
So, although we don’t get a clear answer, I believe that Robyn and Johnno are siblings. We’re asked to deal with harsh realities in TotL, not to avoid them. But, if we are emotionally invested in Robyn, that’s a tough revelation, and the series does provide us the option of believing that their affair is not incestuous. Is this Campion giving her audience a break, or offering one more opportunity to indulge in denial?
Al is of course completely untrustworthy. He wants everything to appear to be resolved, and a happy ending for Robyn is even better for preventing further inquiries that might lead to him.
I thought this was really good. Good enough to marathon straight through while sick especially! While I did have some trouble understanding the dialogue, I caught on, and had no problem following the storyline. As soon as Robin’s mother made it her dying wish for her daughter not to date Jonno (sp?), I thought they were siblings. So, this is what I gathered, plotwise, and not sure about all the complaints that it was unsatisfying or confusing
1)Robin is Matt’s daughter
2)Jonno is NOT Matt’s son
3)Matt is not the father of Tui’s baby
4)Tui’s baby daddy could be any one of those men
5)Another comment connected these dots…. but Al probably drugged Robin at his apartment..any thoughts on this?
I knew Al had to be bad in some way, but for whatever reason I was hoping not. Maybe because he looked so good in those suits.
Also, I love the idea of keeping your roofie bottles clearly labeled.
I liked that you could figure out what happened without it being clearly stated. For instance, Matt thought he was the father of Tui’s baby because his sons had told him he had been seen passed out in her bed. He didn’t remember it but was horrified by the thought which is why he was going to kill the baby. There was foreshadowing all along indicating that Alan had something to do with the one girl’s accident
and possibly the sex ring (i. e. his expensive home, his consistently sloppy police work, the coffee shop scenes). As for the DNA tests, we may never know, but we can assume the characters will as Alan’s crimes come to light. Whatever the results, we can assume the characters will make the right decision as the ones in the movie Lone Star did. Great writing, acting, cinematography. However, the accents were hard to understand many times.
OK, this comment helped me, because I was trying to figure that part out–why Matt was lying in Tui’s bed, if he didn’t rape her. It makes sense that he could have passed out there. But why do you think Matt says to Tui in the first episode, “It’s good you didn’t say anything/tell them” (the police) if he did not rape her? Is it because, even at this point, he *thinks* he could be the father?
What did people think of DG as a character, not Holly Hunter as the actress? What do you think the writers were trying to say about her, what her motives were? I commented earlier that I thought she was a fake preying on a group of misquided women. The fact that these women gave her power was disturbing and illustrates the writer’s contempt. In fact I think Campion and other writers are pretty contemptuous of both men and women (in Paradise!) Do you agree?
I felt that right to the end they were trying to portray her as being a wise (though eccentric) guru.
I thought the show was a step above ‘very good’. I really didn’t care for how the last 10 minutes were handled. Everything was rushed to the conclusion. I appreciate that hind sight is 20/20 but with the brains and talent behind this project I think they could have done a better job with tying it up. It’s not that I couldn’t figure out what actually happened to the characters;it’s how they chose to end it.I was left with a hunger for something better at the end.
When you see Al looking at the DNA test results, there are three certificates – this indicates to me that he probably switched Johnno’s DNA test results (which indicated Matt was Johnno’s father) with Tui’s baby’s DNA test results. So Johnno and Robin are probably still related.
She called Tui’s phone and knew it was inside the house. He took a bunch of kids to him home for the night and wouldn’t say where they were. He wouldn’t let her in the house and tried to physically restrain her. Plus – was acting suspicious AF throughout the whole series. He was clearly hiding something and his house was far too expensive. Oh yeah, and there was that one uncomfortable time when he drugged her when she went to dinner with him.
Sorry about that reply, it was meant for another comment down thread.
I don’t understand what Robin saw in those pictures at the coffee house that CONVICTED her SO HIGHLY – she shot him? I know she was ferocious – but always from a justified position
She called Tui’s phone and knew it was inside the house. He took a bunch of kids to his home for the night and wouldn’t say where they were. He wouldn’t let her in the house and tried to physically restrain her. Plus – was acting suspicious AF throughout the whole series. He was clearly hiding something and his house was far too expensive. Oh yeah, and there was that one uncomfortable time when he drugged her when she went to dinner with him.
Plus, the ‘aha’ moment was the picture in the dead realtor’s computer. A bunch of men in a basement brown room/sex club with a deer head on the wall. The guy who had the photo told his wife that he had learned something that scared him and he had to get out of town. Then he turned up dead and Al didn’t investigate. The one visible face in the photo was some dude who also was on the wall of the coffee shop with a bunch of kids.
This was a good series. I wouldn’t call it great, but very strong. I felt that this could have been streamlined to maybe five episodes cause there was a great deal of drag through the series that felt as if Robin and the narrative was treading.
The quality of acting kept the show engaging even in the slowest segments and I hope its remembered around awards season. Episode 6 was particularly exceptional from how the children were deployed all the way through episode seven and the masterful execution of the young boy’s fall. A stunning moment. Just a real piece of TV to experience as it was happening.
The ending sequence felt like a turn-around run-around. Matt’s quick death totally signaled that he was a red hearing of sorts all along. The way they introduced the real gimmick, with pictures on a wall revelations really calls back to a staple of classic noir and it was fun to see it used here.
Still the closing episode felt somewhat deflated. I think the way Robin’s life collapses on her then is reawakened in Tui’s rescue(and seemingly new parenting duties) I guess is her resurrection.
(I love how Silence of the Lambs it felt for Robin to break up the sex party with the cell phone documenting)
I want to love this series but I generally undecided on what I think of GJ. She feels like excess, I get what was wanted out of her and she delivered useful dialogue that did end up being relevant but the whole wounded camp just felt really contrived. Like GJ was just a token mystical magical character who said what was needed magically when it was needed.
Even with that view I still liked the kill line.
“You’ve got a real teacher now, listen” {Baby crying O/S}
Your comment is the closest I’ve seen to my take on the series. Well said.
Loved it. One question, which may seem trivial or obvious to others – when Robin showed up in Paradise after her drunken night at the lake, why was her face/neck covered in cuts and bruises? Seems like I missed something really obvious there…
I wondered about that too and haven’t seen any other comments about it. They also showed her on the beach at a bit of distance, tearing the plastic bag off from around her neck, at least that’s what it looked like to me. A failed/aborted attempt at suicide? Could the cuts have come from flailing on the rocks? Did she fall on the broken bottle? Wanted just a bit more exposition on that.
It was probably from the broken glass in her car. Remember she had to break the window to get in because she locked her keys in her car.
I thought that because she had the plastic bag, she had tried to kill herself by tying it around her neck but human instinct kicked in and she had to rip it off her face?
Loved the entire thing. I embrace any thing like this that is not a formula, not wrapped up all neatly with a bow. (To the many complaints about loose ends). It was riveting from the start.
I enjoyed this series up until the end; at that point, I was wondering what the heck happened? We had a solution, but all kinds of clues and plot twists just fell by the wayside. These were my questions:
1) Was Matt truly the father of Tui’s baby, or was she impregnated at one of Al’s sick parties?
2) Why does Tui seem to hate Matt, and why did she run away? She doesn’t remember him molesting her.
3) What were Matt’s intentions concerning Tui’s baby?
4) What was the deal with Matt’s self-flagellation?
5) What did Bob Platt see that made him tell his wife they had to get out of town? It looked like he willingly participated in the rapes…
6) Did Al drug and molest Robin at his house?
7) What was Johnno wanting to tell Robin about the night she was raped? It seems like a big secret, then he just tells her he’s sorry he didn’t do more to help her.
8) Did Matt participate in Al’s parties?
9) Who killed the child molester in the woods? Matt and his cronies, or Al?
It seemed like things were thrown out to further the plot, then completely forgotten, like Platt’s widow giving Robin his computer to solve his death, but there’s no resolution; the medical examiner contacting Robin to give her clues about other deaths that lead to Al, but don’t really go anywhere else; Jamie having roofies in his back pack when he was arrested for shoplifting.
Any thoughts or insights are appreciated.
1) It’s heavily implied that she was impregnated at one of the parties. She doesn’t remember how she got pregnant, which is consistent with being roofied.
2) Matt was shown to be very controlling. I think he was going to force Tui to have an abortion, too.
3) I don’t think even he knew. He seemed to have trouble accepting that there was a baby at all.
4) Part of his troubled psyche over his mother’s death, I think.
5) Don’t know. Maybe he saw he who raped Tui?
6) That was deliberately ambiguous.
7) I think it was just that he was free and not locked up, as she believed, and didn’t help her. She seemed to remember everyone who participated, so I doubt he could have raped her and she not remember (doesn’t seem like she blocked *any* of it out).
8) We don’t know.
9) Again, we don’t know. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter, really.
As for Jamie, those may have been planted, or he may have stolen them from Al as leverage to protect Tui.
I think Dezbot’s answers are good…though I too am very curious about #3. As for the the things “completely forgotten” I think those three examples are all things that lead Robin to catching Al: the computer had photos of those sex parties, the medical examiner gave her info about the dead girl with the cocaine who Robin saw used to work at the coffee shop, and the reason Jamie has the roofies is he took them from Al’s house is the only one (or one of the only ones) who knows what goes on there.
The little loose end I couldn’t make sense of is why the guys who watched Robin & Johnno in the woods had a picture of Tui on their cell phone. Anyone know what was up with that?
Maybe they were part of Matt’s search party for Tui? I imagine they all had pictures of her if they weren’t familiar with her (I don’t think every person in the search party was necessarily part of Matt’s family/drug operations; could’ve been some “outsiders” hoping to cash in?).
First off, I agree with you that there were plot threads that got kind of abandoned. This was the reason it got such a negative review in the NYT. I still consider it a good but not great series; but there was a bit of a “make it up as we go along” quality that you would expect in an open-ended series but not a relatively short miniseries.
On number 5, I’ve seen several people puzzled about this, but I thought it was clear right from the start that Platt was in deep doo-doo with Matt simply because he had sold/leased that land to those women, when Matt considered it his.
I enjoyed this series up until the end; at that point, I was wondering what the heck happened? We had a solution, but all kinds of clues and plot twists just fell by the wayside. These were my questions:
1) Was Matt truly the father of Tui’s baby, or was she impregnated at one of Al’s sick parties?
2) Why does Tui seem to hate Matt, and why did she run away? She doesn’t remember him molesting her.
3) What were Matt’s intentions concerning Tui’s baby?
4) What was the deal with Matt’s self-flagellation?
5) What did Bob Platt see that made him tell his wife they had to get out of town? It looked like he willingly participated in the rapes…
6) Did Al drug and molest Robin at his house?
7) What was Johnno wanting to tell Robin about the night she was raped? It seems like a big secret, then he just tells her he’s sorry he didn’t do more to help her.
8) Did Matt participate in Al’s parties?
9) Who killed the child molester in the woods? Matt and his cronies, or Al?
It seemed like things were thrown out to further the plot, then completely forgotten, like Platt’s widow giving Robin his computer to solve his death, but there’s no resolution; the medical examiner contacting Robin to give her clues about other deaths that lead to Al, but don’t really go anywhere else; Jamie having roofies in his back pack when he was arrested for shoplifting.
Any thoughts or insights are appreciated.Write a comment…
I loved “Top of the Lake” everything about it though many aspects were disturbing to watch the ending was resolved with satisfaction unlike “The Killing” where I was sucked into the second season and aspects of the end have still left me unsettled that I will not watch it in the new season. Back to TOTL, I agree with almost everything you say but want to point out:
*Both Matt and Al are the villains, leading to my next point.
*Wouldn’t Robin redo all DNA testing that Al did conerning Johnno’s sire and Tui’s baby rapist, Al’s just not to be trusted. Who really is the baby’s daddy? Matt or someone in the dungeon.
*GJ is such a complex character who I would not say does not care for the women, but just has a direct manner and perhaps moves on more frequently. If she did not care for them she would not have stayed with them at all, GJ’s the one providing shelter, guidance and therapy to these damaged women and moves on when Paradise is operational. Just MHO.
Jane Champion and her associates are just the best, I look forward to more from her and am revisiting other works by her.
Maybe I am not understand the dialogue correctly, but I am wondering: if Al is really the father of Tui’s baby, why does Matt say (in the first episode) “It’s good you didn’t say anything” (to the police, when Tui gets back from being questioned and points the gun at him). And what about Matt’s sons saying they saw him in Tui’s bedroom, lying on top of her… or did I misunderstand that?
He was commending her on not speaking to the police as per drug dealer/criminal code/ethics, something she would have obviously been raised on.
They said she was “walking” on top of him, unless I misheard.
His character was an obvious (albeit fascinating) red herring from start to finish.
You didn’t mishear; that’s what they said.
He was referring to his drug business. And Matt couldn’t have fathered the baby—-he’s impotent. That’s what we learned when he had a “date” with one of the Paradise women.
And he was going to shoot the baby just like he shot the dog that nobody was going to feed after Bob died. Matt felt like nobody wanted the baby, so he was going to shoot it, just like he shot the dog.
Robin put a LOT of clues together. Al had a $2 million dollar house on a policeman’s salary. ??? He had lots of men at the coffee shop. He was pimping out the drugged kids to foreign sex tourists (and probably to rich sex tourists from NZ’s big cities) for lots of money.
Right… I thought back on it and I remembered the impotence detail.
New Zealand cinema invaded the USA art house circuit several decades ago. Viewers were shocked to discover how violent the country was, especially regarding domestic violence. This was specifically the topic of some of these films. This tv series cements the idea that the culture there remains a deeply troubled one in regards to crime among family members and to family members. Although the film and tv work from this country show this problem, I have never seen any explanation as to how it came about. It is arguable that in this culture that since Johnno and Robin get along, care for one another and he doesn’t beat her up, that their parentage, unless they reproduce, is the least of their problems as a couple in New Zealand.
There will certainly be no improvement in the domestic crime level as long as women policemen are routinely discriminated against and harassed within the police department. I assume the laws protecting women there are very weak compared to the USA.
Ironically, our major other cultural exposure to New Zealand is THE FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS, involving two hapless musicians who reminded us of musical Marx brothers, These guys would have trouble beating up their garbage can! (as seen on HBO for two seasons)
This mini-series isn’t evidence of NZ culture being more violent or screwed up than the US. If anything NZ, is a more progressive, peaceful place, with greater gender equity than here. This series could just as easily have taken place in the US, Canada, England, Australia…you’re reading too much into this.
Flippin heck! It isn’t a documentary! !
For goodness sake, you “assume the laws [in NZ] protecting women are very weak compared to the USA”?? You do know women got the vote in NZ in 1893, right? And while domestic violence is certainly still a problem here like in most OECD countries, we’re certainly doing alright compared to the US. Like Rupert said above, it’s a drama, not a documentary. I’m pretty sure our criminals don’t go around with vials marked ‘Roofies’ either. :-)
Mesmerizing-so many symbols and underscores to keep track of. But:
1. Did anyone else think that Al was the rapist who
asked Johnno if he wanted to “have a go” with Robin and gave him he “good boy/bad boy” treatment as he did with Jamie later? The older rapist with the sandy/gingery beard? I think that would have given more credence that he did not rape Robin again at his house.
2. What was the statement made by one of the boys that he had seen Matt passed out on Tui’s bed with her walking on him?