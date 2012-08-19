Series premiere review: ‘Copper’ – ‘Surviving Death’

I posted my review of “Copper” on Thursday, and an interview with co-creator Tom Fontana yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Fontana, Will Rokos and Barry Levinson’s 1864 New York cop show? Did you like star Tom Weston-Jones? Were you drawn to any characters in particular? How did you feel the show did at recreating the time period on a Toronto soundstage? And will you keep watching?

Because I feel like the show isn’t quite there yet, and also because it happens to be airing (for the next few weeks, anyway) opposite both “Breaking Bad” and “The Newsroom,” I don’t expect I’ll be doing weekly reviews, but I’ll try to check back in later in the season to offer some thoughts on how (or if) the show is evolving.