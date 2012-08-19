Series premiere review: ‘Copper’ – ‘Surviving Death’

Senior Television Writer
08.19.12 16 Comments

I posted my review of “Copper” on Thursday, and an interview with co-creator Tom Fontana yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Fontana, Will Rokos and Barry Levinson’s 1864 New York cop show? Did you like star Tom Weston-Jones? Were you drawn to any characters in particular? How did you feel the show did at recreating the time period on a Toronto soundstage? And will you keep watching? 

Because I feel like the show isn’t quite there yet, and also because it happens to be airing (for the next few weeks, anyway) opposite both “Breaking Bad” and “The Newsroom,” I don’t expect I’ll be doing weekly reviews, but I’ll try to check back in later in the season to offer some thoughts on how (or if) the show is evolving.

Around The Web

TAGSBARRY LEVINSONCOPPERFranka PotenteTom FontanaTom WestonJones

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP