Series premiere review: ‘Copper’ – ‘Surviving Death’

I posted my review of “Copper” on Thursday, and an interview with co-creator Tom Fontana yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of Fontana, Will Rokos and Barry Levinson’s 1864 New York cop show? Did you like star Tom Weston-Jones? Were you drawn to any characters in particular? How did you feel the show did at recreating the time period on a Toronto soundstage? And will you keep watching?
Because I feel like the show isn’t quite there yet, and also because it happens to be airing (for the next few weeks, anyway) opposite both “Breaking Bad” and “The Newsroom,” I don’t expect I’ll be doing weekly reviews, but I’ll try to check back in later in the season to offer some thoughts on how (or if) the show is evolving.
It has potential but I’m just glad to have another meaty crime drama offering. Justifed and Southland are still the current top tier offerings though. Tom was pretty solid in the role and I expect deeper performance as the writers flesh out the character. The Sets did not add much to the atmosphere like Deadwood because it had less interaction between the people.
I enjoyed this pilot, although it could definitely use a bit of work. I think the characters and this world need to be fleshed out more for me before I truly get a grip on the daily issues Corcoran has to deal with as an 1860’s police officer. One notable thing I did like in relation to shows such as Justified: the way police worked back then was unsupervised enough that Corcoran and the others can shoot first and ask questions later naturally as part of the job. I love Justified, but it sorta gets annoying how Raylan has to always somehow justify (ha… ha…) his actions to his superiors and people who might come sniffing around from other government agencies, looking for a reason to get him in trouble. Corcoran can do the same things Raylan does and it doesn’t matter, he doesn’t have to come up with excuses for shooting first. If anything, his fellow police officers are worse than him. So that’s a nice change of pace for a cop show with a cop who’s “above the laws”, or however the promos would put it.
It was very good indeed. The look of 1864 New York was far batter than what I was expecting given Dan’s comments on the last podcast. This is neither a feature film nor an HBO production, and what we were shown was sufficiently impressive on a “TV budget.”
i was sort of bored, but i never watched Scorsese’s BOARDWALK EMPIRE so maybe it’s the time period or something?
it is definitely not there, and the actors sort of blended together. plus it was shot so freaking dark it was worse than BARRY LYNDON. i mean, cut us a break and shine a light on the actors so we can see who we are supposed to be following.
sort of disappointed but i’ll try for a few episodes until the deluge of the fall season wears me down (if it doesn’t improve)….
Any basis for comparison (on a chronological basis, anyway) would be to “Gangs Of New York”, which also took place in The Five Points in the 1860’s…not in Prohibition Era Atlantic City more than a half-century later.
thanks, michael. sorry my bad, i get those confused. that’s more what i meant. ugh.
I enjoyed the show. Of course the set up for a series is tricky, since a part of television viewing is familiarity with the characters and world you watch every week. I think they did an able job of establishing the tone and subject matter. The pilot was dominated by Corcoran and i hope other characters will be fleshed out better, because the rest of them were a little thin. Did anbody else note that just like the first season of “Homicide” was built around a child murder, so too is “Copper”? I wonder if it will loom as large in the mythos of the show as Adena Watson did on “Homicide”.
I wanted to watch this because the previews made it look like a TV version of Gangs of New York. About ten minutes in I remembered I didn’t really like Gangs of New York :(
I liked it. I didn’t feel distracted by the set…for all I know, it looked pretty authentic. The only thing I’ll say is everything felt a bit clean, but no big deal. Corcoran is a refreshing lead character: he has a good heart, but he’s not held back by the rules law enforcement. Not really sure what the point was of yelling “freeze! police!” AFTER shooting the guy, but it did make me chuckle. I hope we get character development, particularly for the other characters (Freeman, Corky’s two buddies, the whore he is in a relationship with, and that upper class woman).
I will say I was surprised to see a man’s bare butt, bare breasts, and a somewhat graphic sex scene on a cable channel. I’d expect it on an HBO show, but haven’t seen that much skin on a regular cable channel before. Not a complaint, just observation.
I really liked it. I’m looking forward to watching where these characters go, especially Dr. Freeman and Elizabeth Haverford. Even though it’s set in a different time period, it reminded me of one of my favorite books, The Alienist.
I really enjoyed it. Character set-up was good, Weston-Jones is compelling, and there is alot of plot and period detail to work with. The set worked fine for me, i’d rather the budget be used on writing and acting anyway. I’ll certainly be DVRing each week.
Also, as a long time NYer, I’m always fascinated at just how brutal certain areas of this town were in the past. By past I mean roughly the time between the Stuyvesant and Dinkins administrations.
Copper seems worth a second look I know you have alot to review on Sunday nights , but maybe instead of watching the Real Housewives of NY, you can review on Monday night?
I thought it was ordinary, but then I didn’t watch that much of it. I got bored and wandered away fairly soon. And I had high hopes!
I enjoyed it although I found it a bit dark. Not in terms of subject matter but in terms of the way in which a lot of the scenes were shot. My old eyes found it hard to follow every now and again. I’ll watch it again.
I really enjoyed the pilot and plan to follow the series. I liked Corcoran very much, as well as Maguire and Freeman.
I liked the sets and atmosphere they’ve captured. I’m looking forward to future storylines and seeing how the characters develop.
Thumbs up for ‘Copper’!
I liked it for the most part, but really wished they would tone down the Irish Folk music component. After the third time I just kept thinking to myself “Ok, we know they’re Irish,” but it kept going and going and going
The music in this show is so bad. I know the comment before me said that but it bears repeating. In a time when shows like Dexter and Walking Dead are elevated way above their pay grade thanks to brilliant composition, it sucks to see Fontana and Co still making a bunch of dated mistakes (Homicide and Oz’s sylized cinematography and editing make both shows nearly unwatchable to me these days).