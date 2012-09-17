Series premiere review: ‘Revolution’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of NBC’s “Revolution” over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. (Or, it is for those of you who didn’t already watch it online and comment in the initial review.) For those of you who just saw it, what did you think? Did this power-less world seem intriguing or boring to you? Do you want to know more about where all the electricity went? Did you feel this was a better post-Fring role for Giancarlo Esposito than his “Once Upon a Time” gig? Did you like the swordfight? Do any of the teenage characters do anything for you? And will you be watching again next week?
Have at it.
I feel a bit meh on it at the moment, but I also feel the familiar tug of genre programming to watch just in order to figure out what the f___ is going on in that world. I may watch next week. It’s weird how leader chick kinda looks like Kristen Stewart when she was in that Snow White movie over the summer.
I was hoping when they went by Wrigley, there would be a sign proclaiming “2015 World Series Champions. Finally!” :-)
Seems like they blew through like 8 episodes worth of story in the pilot. They didn’t build up to the reveals enough.
Completely agree. I couldn’t believe they only spent a couple minutes getting to Chicago. I figured it would take a couple episodes at least. The trek could have been fascinating and would have given us the extra time we needed to get to know (and care about) the characters.
I never ever EVER want to live in a world where Gus Fring has to answer to guy who was The Cale
I know, David Lyons totally sucked hard at playing leafy vegetables. How could we possibly be expected to believe that he could command the chicken man.
So the brother that drove around South Carolina went to live in Chicago while the brother that lived in Chicago went to live somewhere else.
Granted I wasn’t paying the exactest of attention but … why?
Quantum Ranger just showed up and died. I’m completely turned off after the amount of hype that built up in my body for the whole minute he was in the plane.
Dude, I feel ya. I was hoping that Quantum Ranger would be a recurring bad guy character. I also feel bad for the actor, playing a failed rapist!
I only watched until the end hoping someone would take out the annoying brother and sister.
…meh? I also think it is totally logical and not at all crackpot-y that my internet connection barfed right around the time this show started. Like it was punishing me for watching something about a future with no electricity that could be really interesting but was instead aggressively mediocre. Except for the Esposito portions.
Write a comment…I think they all have very clean, very new clothes, all things considered.
I’m pretty meh about it. My wife was a lot more positive about it than me. I think I’ll give it a few more shows to see if it turns into anything interesting.
Some thoughts:
-Giancarlo Esposito, what the heck is up with your accent? It seems to be some kind of generic southern something or other, but it fades in and out at random times. It’s very distracting.
-What’s with the fat Google guy? Fifteen years of living as subsistence farmers tends to thin people out. It’s a minor thing, but it shows a lack of thought put into the reality of the premise.
When I interviewed Esposito, he said the accent was something they tried in the pilot that will be much less noticeable going forward.
Esposito was excellent, as was the guy who played Miles. There really is potential for a good show here, it’s just a matter of getting past the generic introduction and into some good solid writing. Hopefully, four or five episodes into the season they have enough background that they can get to doing some good character work.
I tend to be over optimistic on things like this though.
Thought this has some potential. The sword battle was exceptionally well done. Didn’t care much for the deux ex machina — they arrive in Chicago and the FIRST PERSON they talk to is Miles? Curious to know why the power went out, as well as how Ben knew it was about to. Enjoyed Gus Fring as the heavy, but he needs to do a much better job securing his prisoners. Skeptical that Miles’ former friend Monroe could become such a powerful person — he just doesn’t look the part. But we’ll see. I’ll come back for at least one more episode.
When the father was dying, he told the daughter the name of the hotel in Chicago where they could find his brother. So while the journey to Chicago felt way too easy, all things considered, them going straight to the hotel was logically accounted for.
I thought more convenient was Asthma Boy collapsing at the house of someone else who had power and was apparently some sort of co-conspirator in whatever. Now talk about convenient!
Google guy says he has (present tense) $80 million in the bank, but certainly paper currency has no value now, nor would he have any way to access his wealth without working computers, the combination to a bank vault, etc. I’m sure that was just pure exposition…wouldn’t these people already know Google guy’s background if he was a good friend of Ben’s?
Too slow a start. The fight scenes looked too rehearsed not realistic like Person of Interest. Football was better.
Well, I liked the premise and Esposito when I first heard about it, and then the lukewarm reviews came in, which lowered my expectations. I’d say it’s not as good as I was hoping but not as bad as I feared (unlike the Last Resort pilot, which was just as good as I was hoping). I’d give the first episode a B. I liked Esposito a lot. The Google guy was better than I was expecting. Uncle Miles was fine, and I’m hoping they got the terrible writing out of the way with that “We’re all gonna end up with our heads on a stick” line (ugh). The kids were nothing special, especially the boy. We’ll see.
After 15 minutes of Fox Network’s Mob Doctor. I was certainly going to check out Giancarlo Esposito on NBC. It was as insulting as Mob Doctor.
This show is is geared for kids! Put it this way, I wouldn’t let a 11 year old watch Breaking Bad, this for them. Monday night at 10 p.m ? It’s not happening.
This show is such a combination of so many shows, wouldn’t even bother to name them.
Very, very lame.
I’m just glad that hipster Harry Crane is back in our lives. (FYI: I know that’s not the guy who played him)
I posted by thoughts in my tumblr blog: [hckleinman.tumblr.com]
The short version is that it felt like Star Wars set in the Hunger Games. With lots of gender swapping.
This was as dumb and unbelievable as Revenge so I’m sure it will do well.
It’s on NBC, so I’d say probably not.
I was hoping for this to be bad so I don’t have to continue watching since I literally have almost 20 shows to follow.
However, I actually turned out to be quite good. I think the pilot for The Event was better though but this wasn’t bad at all. I will continue watching as long as it remains interesting AND ratings suggest it will be renewed. If it does poorly in ratings, I will stop watching even if it’s good; I don’t want to waste my time.
Good demo numbers for a pilot are no guarantee for long-term success, especially when talking about network sci-fi shows. V, The Event, Terra Nova, and FlashForward are all recent examples of great first episode ratings that didn’t remotely hold up. I know V did get a second season, but that was in large part because ABC wanted to save face by renewing at least one of their 2009/2010 dramas.
It’s a better sign than if it had tanked in its premiere, as little-watched pilots almost never rebound in this day and age, but a 4.1 now is no guarantee of future success.
I was looking forward this but that pilot episode was kinda dumb.
I’ll stick around a couple more episodes because of the warm glow of Gus Frings still emanating from Giancarlo Esposito, but if it’s going to be 40 minutes of angsty teens to 5 minutes of badassery every week, I’m out.
I really don’t know why it seems they want to do “Lost” again. I was hoping for something new plot wise. There are a ton of plot holes but I’ll check out a couple more episodes to see where they are taking it.
I kind of liked the Caesar/Napoleon look they gave the milita leader’s tent(?) Really a tent?
Did the militia kill or round up all the gun smiths because you can make guns and ammo without a power grid.
“Dark Angel” back in 2000 did a better job with the no power story although the power was restored partly which I believe would happen in the real world.
Anyhoo, I do plan to see what happens in the next couple of episodes
They made gunpowder and guns for over 400 years with no electricity.
We managed to have a central government for almost 120 years with no electricity and had Senators and Representatives in Washington DC. from Oregon, California, and Washington state with no transcontinental railroad (or Panama canal).
Electrons no longer flow, violating the laws of Physics. How are you going to write anything where that will ever make any sense?
Did everyone forget about steam power?
Not holding out much hope that this will amount to much.
A much better show would have focused on the slow decline of civilization (IMO).
You know, if electrons can’t flow then gunpowder won’t work either.
Did this power-less world seem intriguing or boring to you?
– Boring.
Do you want to know more about where all the electricity went?
– No.
Did you like the swordfight?
– No.
Do any of the teenage characters do anything for you?
– No.
And will you be watching again next week?
– No.
On the money. From a storytelling pov this was just absolute garbage.
Does this comment sum up everything I feel about this show?
– Yes.
I liked the swordfight, but otherwise, I agree with your post. Blech.
If there was an interesting story around the loss of electricity, but it feels like its just a MacGuffin to allow them to tell soap stories in cheap sets.
#1 it was not a reality show with people trying to become sining stars, cooking stars or millionaries in one way or another. That alone made me like it.
I’ll agree they blasted through an entire season of storyline in the first episode. In LOST terms would JJ had the losties opening up the hatch in the first episode? A pilot should open up the season’s storyline, which I thought was going to be finding the brother. Guess it’s going to be about saving the brother, who was taken before we even got a chance to know the character. Lame.
Like the flashbacks though. Hope they keep doing that a lot to answer some of the questions about what the heck has happened in the last 15 years.
“#1 it was not a reality show with people trying to become sining stars, cooking stars or millionaries in one way or another. That alone made me like it.”
If that’s your criteria for liking a show, I can point you to a few dozen other scripted series that are MUCH better than this one.
Where as I think they skipped a bunch of filler, which other shows might have used for padding. And hope they don’t do any more of those damn flashbacks.
Or I would have i planned to watch again.
I’m in agreement that I would have preferred a lengthy stay in the time period just after the lights went out, showing how people reacted. To jump forward fifteen years strikes me as a mistake (although maybe it’s true that they just don’t have the budget to do what I was envisioning).
Meh. Lead actress had about as much charisma as a cardboard box. Didn’t love the obvious Hunger Games ripoff. Dialogue so-so and the soundtrack sounded like it was stolen from Bear McCreary’s Caprica score.
I don’t think I’ll waste the DVR space.
I will give it a chance… Seems like it has some potential. Funny thing is I liked the actors much more in the Mob Doctor than Revolution, but I will not be going back to it, as it was just bad.
As a pilot it was better than Flash Forward, light years better than Terra Nova, and in the end about on par with Jericho, which I ended up sticking with for a season and a half. I’ll watch it again next week, and will probably give it at least 4-5 episodes, unless it goes totally off the rails or the kids turn into the sniveling brats from Terra Nova.
Liked Miles (don’t watch Breaking Bad, so I know nothing of the actor like most of you all). Liked Aaron in that nerdy background character way. Was fairly meh on everything else, but there was nothing I hated. It was fairly predictable, although I have to admit that they grabbed me with the scene with the woman with the computer–I want to know about that.
Biggest letdown — the airplane wasn’t from Oceanic Airlines.
Also, I agree with others that they blew through a lot of storyline in the pilot and the geography was out of whack. My assumption is that the family moved from Chicago into the suburbs after the blackout, and that they were living somewhere like Morris, IL. That would be rural enough to be “Sylvian Estates” but close enough that it would only take a day and a half to walk there (slowly). Yeah, I’m a geography nerd.
At worst, Revolution will be a guilty pleasure. I’m hoping it will be better, though. Giancarlo Esposito was wonderful. Please tell me they didn’t sign up Elizabeth Mitchell (Charlie’s mom) to play 2 scenes in the pilot and then kill her off, though.
This was generic and forgettable. I groaned and rolled my eyes at the “twist” from the end of the episode. Ugh.
Very similar to Kevin Costner movie “The Postman”. I liked the movie, but a series about it?
Okay, time to nerd out on this show, Comic Book Guy-style:
Why can’t anyone figure out how to start a car without electricity? (Or if the mysterious anti-tech bomb prevents fuel from sparking, why do guns still work?)
With all these open flames keeping things lighted indoors, why is no one suffocating from carbon monoxide poisoning?
Would militias really get Americans to give up all their guns in 15 years? What ever happened to having to pry them out of “my cold, dead hands”?
Where did everyone in the Chicago suburbs get those cool crossbows?
If, as we’re told in the pilot, turning the power back on would just allow militia leader “Monroe” to grab even more power, why do we care if that ever happens? And if some shadowy cabal caused the power outage in order to gain power, isn’t that a ridiculously complicated way to to it? (I mean, what would you rather have, control over a bunch of random corn farmers, or an iPhone?)
I was leaning towards a conspiracy group shutting off the power to save the planet…but thats just a guess. No power means no easy way to pillage the environment and its likely that the human population would drop drastically over the first year or two, allowing nature to reclaim a lot of ground.
Just a guess but it would explain why members of the conspiracy group appear to have been sitting around doing sweet f all for the past 15 years.
I love your last parenthetical question! Literal LOL, nice one.
I definitely wasn’t blown away. But I was intrigued enough (and there were enough exciting parts) that I will give it a few more episodes at least.
Terrible writing, unskilled teenage acting, agree about the people and their clothes looking too clean and new, especially the daughter–I just kept thinking, where is she getting the hair conditioner? I don’t watch much network tv (just some comedies) and every time I try a drama, there seems to be such a “networky” stink to it, it turns me off. In general, network tv dramatic series seems to share such a lack of character development, coupled with generic music and a glossy, artificial sheen, I just can’t get into it. But I have been spoiled, i.e., Breaking Bad, etc. I will probably watch a couple more eps out of respect for Giancarlo but I can’t imagine I’ll be a regular viewer. I am disappointed, Tim Goodman had a fairly good review of Revolution, I was expecting more.
Try Good Wife. It’ll help overcome the drama glut
@ Suzanne. OMG. Those could be my exact words. I think Vince Gilligan has raised the bar so high. Even show that are not bad are terrible.
How can they put this on in a 10 PM Monday. This show is so generic, It’s almost embarrassing that they would let this on.
I know exactly what you mean about the “networky stink”. Try Parenthood though (start with the first season if you have Netflix streaming) as it bucks that unfortunate tendency.
And of course Breaking Bad is on its own astral plane…
Yeah – those teenage characters were pretty bland. I especially liked that the Asthma Attacks from Panic Room are back (because they were so engrossing a decade ago!)
Our take: Intriguing enough for another few weeks
[wp.me]
Eh, it was okay. Surprisingly dull for the first 3/4 or so. I don’t think very highly of Charlie’s actress- she was forcing far too many of her “emotional” lines. I’m always slightly amazed at how bad so many teen actors in major parts are- I understand acting is a craft and teens are much less experienced, but are the ones we get so often really the best that auditioned? I’m sure it’s in large part based on how hot they are. I think I’ve been spoiled by the Game of Thrones kids, as they’ve set the bar for child actors very high.
I will be sticking with it, though. From past experience, I know that iffy pilots can give way to a great show later on. It can just as easily turn out to be lousy, but I’ve made a rule for myself that a show whose premise interests me gets at least a half season before I dump it. Plus, I’m a sucker for serialized dramas, especially sci-fi ones (no matter how lightly tinged).
So many weaknesses and contradictions: New, spotless clothes? One moment Charlie’s father admonishes her for walking away from their home, and when he’s dying, unable to protect her, he sends her to Chicago. Why the big buildup about no electricity and then reveal it is available? After 15 years the underground hasn’t developed it in order to overthrow Monroe? Supposedly the lock he has on the country is because no one has. He can rule solely by force. And the simpering, young actors–couldn’t the producers find better? It’s a dilemma for these apocalyptic shows that they need the young demographic to make a show successful, but the actors don’t have the life experience to deliver a convincing performance.
Where did they get their clothes? After 15yrs where did they find all that perfect fitting leather and shoes. The mall?
One of the things that turned me off of both “V” and “Terra Nova” were the smart-mouthed, angsty, bratty teen-agers who were already really too old to be acting like that, especially in a world where they (I hope to goodness) could be expected to have matured a little faster. I started hating Charlie in the first few minutes when her reaction to her father’s girlfriend was that of a 13-15 year old instead of the 20-something she has to be, if she was 5 or so when the lights went out.
At least in “Jericho” the characters were as important to the story as the mythology. These characters seem like cyphers.
My husband immediately began naming ways they could have created some alternative form of power. Why didn’t they go to a steam-driven world of the 19th century rather than all the way back to Revolutionary War times? A steam-punk world could have been fun to watch. I looked for windmills and hot-air balloons. I got horses and outdoor classrooms and finely made crossbows…jeez.
We made it through several episodes of “V” and “Terra Nova” (aliens! Dinosaurs!) before turning away in disgust, but I think “Revolution” lost us at the pilot. Pity.
I miss “Chuck”
meh, I stopped watching after fifteen minutes
One of the worst things I’ve wasted my time in a long while, and that is saying a lot given the amount of lousy programs out there.
Horrible writing, stupid storytelling and really really bad acting. Can’t believe these talented writers, etc actually get paid to turn out tripe like this. I want that job. I could write formulaic bad stuff with my eyes closed.
I don’t understand the inconsistencies of the props and “world” created. The clothes look new and have the fit of current styles. The agrarian society juxtaposed against the suburban McMansion was a pretty nice visual and something I could see as feasible as there would be no way to ship food long distances but where did all the bow and arrows, crossbows come from and where did all the more modern guns go? I missed the very beginning so maybe how physics has changed was explained and that is why modern weapons don’t work? But then I also thought I saw someone with a handgun.
Also if it is just 15 years in the future where is the modern computing equipment? Why was the secret computer in the attic using what appeared to be a really old screen and interface? Because they use less power than a modern screen, all the modern stuff was junked for some reason? Why did the militia have old-timey tents instead of modern tents… wouldn’t you be more likely to find a North Face tent then a civil war era tent for camping? Why the leader’s tent all was tricked out like he was fighting in the Middle Ages? Wouldn’t it be less likely to find painted screens then plastic tarps? So many questions, I will watch next week to see if any are accounted for but if they aren’t I doubt I will stick around.
I think those are valid criticisms. Unfortunately the only answer likely on the computer and the Civil War tents was that the production designers thought it would have more of a “primitive” feel, never mind logic.
The issue with modern guns was actually explained: the militias had long since confiscated them and made it a capital crime to own any.
So the militia comes to take the dad away for the valuable info he knows. But they shoot him instead and then leave him for dead (they were that sure?) so he can explain things to his daughter?
Then the uncle doesn’t want to come with the girl or get taken by the militia. Does he run away? No, he tries to stand up to the militia and ends up going off with the girl anyway.
Don’t care at all about Charlie and her brother, the kids with the bows and arrows are just a Hunger Games ripoff. The hidden USB/computer thing felt very Jericho. Some interesting mysteries set up, but everything feels very rushed story-wise and like they are just concerned to getting to the fight scenes.
Dumb all around. Feels like it’s all been done before and better.
Here’s my opinion on it: It’s way too derivative of the Hunger Games, the script was… not that great and the story progresses too quickly.
Firstly, let’s analyze the HUnger Games connection. Here are the similarities:
1. Female protag who hunts with a bow.
Much like Katniss Everdeen, Charlie uses a bow and arrow (well, a crossbow) to hunt in her spare time and can become deathly when utilizing it in an unexpected and dangerous situation.
2. Dystopian Small Town
Just like District 12, everyone in that run-down little town knows each other, and the inhabitants form a strong community which is willing to stand up for those in need.
3. A male friend who hunts with the protag
Charlie’s brother… Danny, was it? He plays a role similar to the one Gale did in the first book of the Hunger Games. A close male friend who basically hunts with the female lead. Of course there’s a giant difference between a brother and someone who the lead would soon have a romantic relationship with, but the main idea is still there.
4. Medic Mother
Yes, I know, whats-her-face is Charlie’s step-mom, not her mother, and even at that they’re not very close at all. But still, she’s known to be a skilled medic and is the person the townspeople go to when they need medical aid.
5. A reluctant trainer
This one’s pretty basic, but also not a big one. Uncle Miles is similar to Haymitch in the sense that he initially did not turn out to be as helpful as he was supposed to be, but later became a huge asset, and he also drinks a lot. Actually, now that I look at it, it is a big similarity.
6. Frenemy
Nate, the one with the bow, he’s a lot like Peeta, who is supposedly an enemy to Katniss but won’t hurt her and sometimes assists her, and I also see romance in Charlie and Nate’s future, that is, if the show catches on.
Now let’s take a look at the other problems. For one thing, the script could use some work. It needs to be more realistic. Now I know it’s a very fictional show, but the characters should still react to situations and dialogue that a person actually would in the situation. Instead we get cliché lines and unrealistic fight sequences.
The story is engaging, to a degree, but progresses too quickly. The road to Chicago was a short one, and the episode didn’t seem to show the work that the team would have been thought to go through to get to such an important place. But right near the start of the show, they’re in Chicago and the first person they talk to just happens to be the guy they’re looking for, who’s supposed to be keeping a “low profile”. More unrealistic writing. I would’ve preferred that they focus the episode on the community’s day-to-day life as well as the journey to Chicago and the next on doing some detective work to find Miles, and of course, finding him, as well as looking back on the history of the Monroe Republic (I think that’s the name?), how they took over and what their operation is like.
Of course I must keep in mind that this is a pilot episode, and therefore it must show off, so a lot of story packed into one hour is something I can tolerate for the first episode.
Now here’s what I liked about the show: The concept of the power suddenly going out worldwide, that interests me. That’s an awesome, creative subject. I was quite disappointed to see that this concept turned out to be a bit of a Hunger Games ripoff, again, but I think (and hope) future episodes will be more creative. The characters are good, but we don’t see much depth in them, and that again is something I think will be expressed in future episodes.
All in all, I love the concept, but it’s too derivative of The Hunger Games, the story progresses too quickly, and the script could use some work. I’m a little disappointed considering it’s produced by JJ Abrams. Despite its faults, I think this series has great potential.
This show, much like Terra Nova, seems to be a victim of good concept, flawed execution. Tracy Spiradakos is incredibly boring, and her brother seems like he’s going to become incredibly annoying down the road. Miles and Giancarlo Esposito’s character have the most potential, but I don’t think for one second either of these men would kowtow to the actor playing General Monroe; although I’m very interested to see how this guy built his empire in future episodes, I don’t believe him as a mastermind and think he was entirely miscast.
So like I said earlier; great concept, decent casting, horrible, horrible execution.