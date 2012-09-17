Series premiere review: ‘Revolution’ – ‘Pilot’

09.17.12 6 years ago 74 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Revolution” over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. (Or, it is for those of you who didn’t already watch it online and comment in the initial review.) For those of you who just saw it, what did you think? Did this power-less world seem intriguing or boring to you? Do you want to know more about where all the electricity went? Did you feel this was a better post-Fring role for Giancarlo Esposito than his “Once Upon a Time” gig? Did you like the swordfight? Do any of the teenage characters do anything for you? And will you be watching again next week? 

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSBilly BurkeERIC KRIPKEGIANCARLO ESPOSITOJJ ABRAMSJON FAVREAUREVOLUTION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP