Series premiere review: ‘Revolution’ – ‘Pilot’

I posted my review of NBC’s “Revolution” over the weekend. Now it’s your turn. (Or, it is for those of you who didn’t already watch it online and comment in the initial review.) For those of you who just saw it, what did you think? Did this power-less world seem intriguing or boring to you? Do you want to know more about where all the electricity went? Did you feel this was a better post-Fring role for Giancarlo Esposito than his “Once Upon a Time” gig? Did you like the swordfight? Do any of the teenage characters do anything for you? And will you be watching again next week?

Have at it.