Series premiere talkback: ‘Gracepoint’

I never did write a review of FOX's “Gracepoint,” though Fienberg and I talked about it for a while on the podcast earlier this week. Ultimately, my feeling was that the show Dan Futterman and Anya Epstein have made is much too close to the original run of “Broadchurch” – really, it's not until the seventh episode (the last of the ones sent out to critics) where the plot deviates in any meaningful way – for me to properly judge.
“Gracepoint” isn't a show made for me and the 600,000-odd people who watched “Broadchurch” on BBC America, but for the potentially much larger audience that has no idea what the hell “Broadchurch” was. But I can't unsee “Broadchurch,” which means I found most of its beat-for-beat replication in “Gracepoint” tedious, despite a bunch of really strong performances from Michael Pena, Virginia Kull and, in later episodes, Nick Nolte, among others. I'm not offended by the existence of “Gracepoint,” but I also have little to say about it.
So it's your turn. Based on the reaction anytime Dan or I have previously written about “Gracepoint,” I am expecting many comments objecting to the very existence of this remake, given the recency of “Broadchurch,” the fact that it's in English, etc. But I'm curious for the reactions of people who actually watched the “Gracepoint” premiere tonight, whether you watched “Broadchurch” or not.
Have at it.
i quite enjoyed the first episode
I didn’t dig it. The pilot starts strong, but the quickly loses steam, and devolves into a too-familiar tale of pin the tail on the murderer.
Small point but Broadchurch averaged 9 million viewers on ITV. Alan, your reviewing is good enough to reach the whole world, and it doesn’t say “What’s Alan Watching? Inside American Television With Alan Sepinwall” up there. We all watch everything, all at the same time – either within a day of airing or months later over a weekend.
I’ll download Gracepoint while watching last night’s Colbert now.
This site follows American shows, and only occasionally some BBC shows that become newsworthy or award worthy. Even on the internet, sites do usually have a bias to point of origin. If I read a British internet critics site who reviewed Mad Men for the first time a year after it came out, I would doubt I would post a comment scolding the critic since I watched it a year ago.
Small point but Broadchurch averaged 9 million viewers on ITV. Alan, your reviewing is good enough to reach the whole world, and it doesn’t say “What’s Alan Watching? Inside American Television With Alan Sepinwall” up there. We all watch everything, all at the same time – either within a day of airing or months later over a weekend.
Does it mean I can wait to watch again during Episode 7?
Does it mean I can wait to watch again during Episode 7?
Anna Gunn lost too much weight.
Remember when everyone said she gained so much weight during her 5 years on breaking bad?
She said she had a thyroid problem or something like that. Well whatever, she looks great.!i haven’t seen any of these ladies look any different. Except for ? I decided not to name them. You know the actresses that are not size 2
Please don’t judge female characters on their weight. Judge them on their acting skills.
I guess I’m sort of the audience for this, as I like long-form mysteries but haven’t watched “Broadchurch.” I’ve certainly heard about it (and since I don’t avoid spoilers, I know the ending which maybe possibly might be different), it just never made it to the top of my ‘stuff to watch’ backlog.
Coming from that, I liked the pilot. I didn’t love it, but it did a decent job of building the world and the cast is top-notch. David Tennant’s American accent didn’t bother me. Then again, unless an accent is as bad as that thing the dude who played Dracula on that terrible NBC adaptation was doing, I tend not to notice.
Thank you, Alan, for saying what I feel about this remake. I enjoyed Broadchurch very much and don’t wish to muck up the memory, even though I’m also a David Tennant fan. Some things are best just left alone.
Hurray for David Tennant. Was excellent in Broadchurch and has the same harried expressionless angst in Gracepoint. But, it is too much a Broadchurch redux, so I’m biased. Like ’em both and cast is strong.
That’s funny, because I found ‘Broadchurch’s’ beat-for-beat replication of common genre clichés tedious and its procedure maddening. If it was worthwhile at all, it was for Olivia Colman’s performance. Best of luck to Gunn.
‘Gracepoint’ is a case of “Fool me once…” Pass. I do hope Tennant finds some post-Who project that brings him wider success. (He was kind of fun in the ‘Fright Night’ remake, I guess.)
I have seen all of Broadchurch, and Gracepoint’s first episode was every bit as good as Broadchurch’s first episode. The biggest difference is that it was a great deal sunnier in the British show, which isn’t surprising given the time of year during which Gracepoint was filmed in British Columbia.
I knew it would be similar, but I really didn’t expect a shot for shot copy. I liked broadchurch just fine, but I don’t need to see it again. I didn’t finish the episode. I might tune in towards the end to see the alternate ending, but that’s about it.
I do have to say I find it odd to copy like that. I mean they could have just dubbed the original with a bunch of American accents and called it a day.
Why dub it for heaven’s sake?? All the English actors have accents like cut crystal. Anyway, just put the captions or subtitles on…… I leave mine on for everything. Too many mumbling wanna be Method actors around in everything these days. Speak up, guys. And I am not old, either.
Having been a big fan of Broadchurch, I found this to be an almost extreme case of media deja-vu.
Now that said, I will keep an eye on it and watch here and there simply because I enjoy the actors (especially the ever lovely and interesting Anna Gunn) that are featured. I am curious to see how much they deviate from the original by episode 7.
Unlike many of the commenters, I never watched or heard of broadchurch so this is new to me. Plus I either never watched or am not used to murder mystery across many episodes. That being said, i liked the pilot. Need to watch a bit more to see if it’s good or fail.
I have not seen the BBC original so for me last night was my first introduction to the series. I enjoyed it. I will watch again.
Am I correct in understanding that it is only a ten-episode series?
Yes, 10 episodes
Tedious and poorly acted apart from Virginia Krull. David Tennant sleep walked through the part- accent not great but just about passable. Anna Gunn is too good for this second hand rubbish. Not bothering next week and suspect I won’t be the only one. I’d urge anyone who hasn’t seen Broadchurch and who based on last night wasn’t intending to, to seek it out. Gracepoint isn’t just a copy of Broadchurch, it’s a lousy copy and the faults in last night’s episode don’t arise because of the source material, simply because what Fox has made is garbage.
I’ll probably stick it out, simply because my wife (who hasn’t seen Broadchurch) is into it. If not for that, I’d be out. Pale and unnecessary copy of the original.
I actually liked it very much for a network show, but then again, I did not see the show it was based on. It was, to me, a much better version of “The Killing” and I will probably watch it next week. Its the first network show I can say that about since BBT.
It’s unfortunate that Fox had to “rehash” an excellent program with a new cast. Broadchurch was superb. Let’s get some original ideas (ha ha – from Fox)
Gracepoint was not created for Broadchurch fans. It was created to reach American who missed Broadchurch and didn’t have enough interest to pay for it. It’s not rubbish, and it’s only unnecessary in a world where every worthwhile thing ever created is equally accessible to anybody with any possible interest at all. Gracepoint is a free American, almost line-for-line recreation of the exact same story, and it’s an advertisement for Broadchurch. It can’t be awful because it’s almost identical to the original. Folks who don’t spend every moment comparing the two will like Gracepoint just fine.
Hubby and I watched Broadchurch recently and really enjoyed it. We turned on Gracepoint last night just out of curiosity and turned it off about halfway through. We don’t get why they’d do a shot for shot remake. Why not just air Broadchurch? It was a little weird for us and some of the new actors just don’t match those in the original. I don’t need to see the same story again so we won’t be watching any more.
I didn’t see Broadchurch, I love David Tennant, and I liked the pilot of Gracepoint. It will be on my Thursday night rotation.
While I enjoyed “Broadchurch” very much, I never understood why it was treated as some sort of ground-breaking event. It was basically a story that’s been told a million different ways prior. And that’s how I’m approaching “Gracepoint.” If I stopped watching every single piece of programming that originated from something else, I wouldn’t need a TV anymore. “Welcome to Sweden” was one of the most pleasant surprises of the summer for us and guess what? It’d already been done and – apparently – nearly shot-for-shot. Didn’t diminish our enjoyment of it whatsoever.
Welcome to Sweden is the same Swedish tv-series that aired earlier in the year on Swedish TV4. So that networks actually can import series now and do well makes Gracepoint more puzzling other than that the Fox now owns Gracepoint and not Broadchurch.
Didn’t realize it was the exact same show Joe. Thanks for the info.
I did watch Broadchurch the first time around and was curious about Gracepoint. It is odd to have a shot for shot duplication. That deja vu seemed lacking in creativity. However, where Broadchurch was a deeply emotional and very well acted murder mystery, Gracepoint seemed a little superficial and I couldn’t help thinking that the bereaved parents didn’t seem all that distraught…My 20 something son, who has not seen Broadchurch, called Gracepoint, “cheesy.” And why David Tennant? Why not choose an American actor? Hmmmm…would it not have been interesting to team up Bryan Cranston with Anna Gunn?? Just a thought.
I never watched Broadchurch, so I have no idea what is what in that relative to this.
However, this still felt a bit too meandering and morose for its own good. A little bit of focus and a little bit less grimdarkness might serve this show well down the run.
Broadchurch has been on my list of things to watch for some time but with a busy life and a glut of great tv options I simply haven’t gotten to it yet. Since I will only watch one of these shows, should I choose Gracepoint or Broadchurch? Seems like the consensus is that Broadchurch is best but I know that Alan prefrred at least one of the performances in Gracepoint. Another consideration: I may be watching this with my husband, and he often has problems with Scottish and regional English accents . How are the accents in Broadchurch – will we need to turn on closed captioning? FWIW, my film student son saw Broadchurch and was pretty lukewarm about it. I’m sure he won’t watch Gracepoint.
I’m gonna snap if i hear/read one more time that Alan can’t unsee Broadchurch. We get it, your Ivory Tower gets BBC, but the VAST majority of America did not see Broadchurch. I am very happy to have Anna Gunn back on my TV and enjoyed the first episode quite a bit.
And one more thing – the VAST majority dosen’t give a hoot about Tennant’s accent.
I watched Broadchurch so I found it weird watching GracePoint as it was so close to Broadchurch. I felt like I was watching a rerun. I may tune in after ep 7 but I was disappointed.
I saw Broadchurch, it was good. I think I like Gracepoint better, maybe because I had viewed the BBC version. Sort of like reading the book first. So are we going to have some sort of BBC Version Fans/Spoilers like the bookies/Tv shows? No, really liked it, and it is the only Fall Show I have watched past the first commercials….
Not surprisingly this got terrible ratings and given the poor reaction, this will disappear completely from the schedules so if anyone was interested, might need to fire up the DVD to record it after midnight when Fox finally loses patience by about episode 3 and trashes it into another timeslot.
Apart from Tennant who was just awful, I didn’t think it was as bad as critics are saying. Anna Gunn was pretty good and I liked the woman playing the mother. Might give it one more episode at most.
To simply rerun Broadchurch for American audiences is not really the answer. Once several episodes pass and the need to know who killed Danny arrives, Google will provide the answer and so there is no drama to it. The point is to recreate the national angst in waiting for the killer to be revealed….like Broadchurch did in the UK and “Who shot JR” did worldwide. I watched Broadchurch and thoroughly enjoyed it. I will watch Gracepoint and I expect that I will enjoy it too….for the differences. Why should disgruntled Broadchurch fans ruin Gracepoint for Americans that did not get to see the original ?
..Simply rerunning Broadchurch is not the answer. Once someone can’t stand the intrigue and just has to know who killed Danny…Google the answer. The value of making Gracepoint is that the answer is still a secret. That alone is worth introducing the story to American audiences with a fresh ending. The national angst of who killed Danny was tremendous in the UK, sort of like “who killed JR” was world wide. Gracepoint gives that opportunity to Americans.
Sorry for the double post…didn’t think it went thru the first time
This is heading straight for the scrap heap. Even without comparisons to Broadchurch, a very dull affair. The acting was uneven to say the least with only Virginia Krull coming out of it with any dignity. Even the usually reliable Anna Gunn looks disinterested. I found David Tennant’s terrible attempt at an American accent so distracting I can’t honestly say anything about his performance but clearly it was pretty dreary if there is nothing memorable about it apart from his awful accent. Having now seen how badly this has turned out and rewatching some of the publicity interviews and the like, you can really tell that the cast knew this was a dud from the get go. Must be hard to sound enthusiastic about a turkey but I guess that is what actors do and at least we got to hear David Tennant’s pleasant natural accent not the strangulated tones coming out of his throat on Thursday night. Not going to bother with this as I can always watch Broadchurch on DVD. Very poor. Work colleagues who I badgered to watch and who hadn’t seen Broadchurch unanimously gave it the thumbs down. Guess my credibility has taken a big nose dive too!
Next week’s ratings are going to be something cruel. For those who are going to watch this, I do hope Fox have enough gumption to not pull it straight away with the promise of showing the rest during the Christmas lull but I wouldn’t be surprised if this off the screen by week 3.
Possibly biggest failure in the Fall lineup so far?
I saw the British version and still enjoyed the first episode of the American version.
My only complaint is Dr. Who’s police comrades, including the Breaking Bad girl, sure are wooden compared to their British doppelgangers.
Like watching a car crash in really really slow motion and thinking that it is the dullest thing you have ever seen. I can’t understand how Fox let something this half baked onto the screen. At the very least, they should have got Tennant to redo a lot of the voicework from the first episode if he had managed to work up at least a half decent American accent by the end of the run (then again perhaps it stayed as atrocious as the first episode). The pacing seemed off and it certainly could have done with snappier pacing. Michael Pena’s performance also seemed not quite there. I read somewhere that they wanted to do the detectives’ visit to the family home in the least number of takes to give it more verity but instead it has come off with incredibly stilted and non-engaged performances from Tennant, Gunn and the parents.
Part of the blame for this is probably the short time they had to make this thing to accommodate Tennant between other jobs. This seems a very short sighted approach as it has undermined the entire project and left it really feeling unfinished. Given his poor accent, perhaps the best thing if they were absolutely intent on making this would have been to hire another lead actor who was either American or one who could pull off a good American accent and then spend more time in pre-production and rehearsal. Shame as with more effort and a different lead, this could have been half-way decent.
The
Finally caught up and wow this *is* as bad as word of mouth had suggested. I loved Broadchurch and was expecting something similar but with its own vibe and some serious committed acting. What we got instead was an exact copy except with all of the good things removed. What the heck went so wrong?
Reading some of the other sites, one thing I didn’t know was that the tight shooting schedule and the location were totally down to working around Tennant’s other commitments. That’s fine but it seems the height of arrogance for him to then turn up without having perfected the American accent required for the part and worse still, spend the episode looking thoroughly bored with proceedings. What is worse is that the writers and directors haven’t even bothered to make this pilot even one tiny bit different from the first episode of Broadchurch. Lazy and greedy. It’s fine for Tennant and the British team to turn up and grab their money without investing any effort but there would be crew and some of the less well known actors trying to use this to leverage their careers. Shame on Fox, shame on David Tennant and shame on Chris Chibnall. Won’t be tuning in and sadly have lost any respect I had previously for Tennant and Chibnall. Money isn’t everything.
David Tennant did a good job covering his acccent but its a crime that he has to! I loved the original even though it was slightly cheesy. I think its great they have added more people of color to the cast.
This show has some of the worst continuity I have ever seen. A car pulls up to park beside a Honda. Different view, as they park the car has changed not only the make but the side it was pulling up on. Dad is feeding kid. Holding plate, not holding plate, holding plate. They must have been on a tight schedule to have missed all this.
I’m there, because I’d watch David Tennant do dishes, but the series makes me nervous. Everything so far is Broadchurch revisited – you say it changes tone just before the end? – but that’s not primarily what makes me nervous. What has me biting my nails is the horrid thought that Fox has lured Tennant into a “real” series – one that will *have* a second season. And that he’ll be stuck as this guy. And I want something more interesting for him. What, I’m not certain, but something more like “The Escape Artist,” or “The Spies of Warsaw.” One-offs, well-written, and well-supported.
Obviously this one is dead in the water and despite what others say I think Fox will let this run through in the timeslot if for no other reason than to save face. Having said that, there is no way Fox would bring Tennant back on board for another project. He didn’t bring in the demographic they were hoping he would from his Doctor Who fandom and is also being specifically singled out for criticism in nearly all reviews of this piece, not just for the dodgy accent. The main gripes seem to be that his acting and his performance doesn’t seem committed.Possibly he was simply exhausted after his non stop work over the last few years?
Advertisers would be very nervous having Tennant as the main name on any project now as sadly I think the Gracepoint albatross will continue to hang around his neck. I would imagine they will have more fresh British talent lined up as these actors are ultimately canon fodder. If one does hit the target, find another.
Tennant said in an interview a few days ago that he would be taking a break once Broadchurch 2 wraps in a couple of weeks. He probably needs to lie low a little and lick his wounds after the Gracepoint debacle.
The real pity is that by chasing Gracepoint he put himself out of a lot of great projects in the UK over the next twelve months which are being snapped up by John Simm, Martin Freeman and Christopher Eccleston to name a few. He has also missed out being involved in any of the flagship Shakespeare programmes which the BBC are lining up for next year, something which would greatly disappoint him given he is on the board of the Royal Shakespeare Company. So all in all, this has been a major setback for him career wise both in the UK and US and his ability to be involved in major productions in the UK now really hinges on the success of Broadchurch2.
I imagine he’d like another crack at a stage production as Richard II didn’t turn out to be his major return to the theatre as he had hoped -although pretty good attendance, mostly mediocre reviews for him and he was noticably snubbed in all of the theatre award nominations. This would have neen particularly upsetting as he has often stated that theatre is his default setting. Unfortunately there are no suitable roles coming up at the RSC over the next couple of seasons and he also hasn’t been named as taking part in their big anniversary celebrations in 2016.
Fingers crossed he can get his groove back career wise as he seems to genuinely be a nice man.
Obviously this one is dead in the water and despite what others say I think Fox will let this run through in the timeslot if for no other reason than to save face. Having said that, there is no way Fox would bring Tennant back on board for another project. He didn’t bring in the demographic they were hoping he would from his Doctor Who fandom and is also being specifically singled out for criticism in nearly all reviews of this piece, not just for the dodgy accent. The main gripes seem to be that his acting and his performance doesn’t seem committed.Possibly he was simply exhausted after his non stop work over the last few years?
Advertisers would be very nervous having Tennant as the main name on any project now as sadly I think the Gracepoint albatross will continue to hang around his neck. I would imagine they will have more fresh British talent lined up as these actors are ultimately canon fodder. If one does hit the target, find another.
Tennant said in an interview a few days ago that he would be taking a break once Broadchurch 2 wraps in a couple of weeks. He probably needs to lie low a little and lick his wounds after the Gracepoint debacle.
The real pity is that by chasing Gracepoint he put himself out of a lot of great projects in the UK over the next twelve months which are being snapped up by John Simm, Martin Freeman and Christopher Eccleston to name a few. He has also missed out being involved in any of the flagship Shakespeare programmes which the BBC are lining up for next year, something which would greatly disappoint him given he is on the board of the Royal Shakespeare Company. So all in all, this has been a major setback for him career wise both in the UK and US and his ability to be involved in major productions in the UK now really hinges on the success of Broadchurch2.
I imagine he’d like another crack at a stage production as Richard II didn’t turn out to be his major return to the theatre as he had hoped -although pretty good attendance, mostly mediocre reviews for him and he was noticably snubbed in all of the theatre award nominations. This would have neen particularly upsetting as he has often stated that theatre is his default setting. Unfortunately there are no suitable roles coming up at the RSC over the next couple of seasons and he also hasn’t been named as taking part in their big anniversary celebrations in 2016.
Fingers crossed he can get his groove back career wise as he seems to genuinely be a nice man.
Mercy, Mercy! Well, that was depressing. I do hope you aren’t as right as you sound. Can’t think of what impelled him to take this project on – someone was holding one of his children out the window of the penthouse office? I just hope that the next one is small, unambitious and delicious.
Oh dear I sound twice as gloomy, don’t I? I’m with you about hoping for a smaller project but that doesn’t seem to be his style. He seems to want big exposure over small and full of integrity. I can only compare with John Simm who continues to find work alternating between high profile and high integrity and who is much more respected than Tennant for this reason.
Gracepoint has ended up being a real humiliation for Tennant but of course he can only blame himself for deciding to do a project that was never likely to be a success. The why” may be either vanity or this was his last best chance to break through in the US. Doesn’t matter now. I think the real legacy will be that he has taken himself out of contention for much more artistically important work in UK theatre and television while he was distracted with this. I am really surprised he was not tapped at any stage to be part of the BBC Hollow Crown project when pretty well every other British stage actor has had a part. Maybe he auditioned and wasn’t chosen or perhaps he was simply never considered. Anyway, the best to hope for is that Fox puts Gracepoint out of its misery quickly and this becomes another little whoopsy on Tennant’s CV like his entire movie career to date, True Love and Much Ado About Nothing.
Love David Tennant and glad he’s in this American version but preferred the British “Broadchurch” much better even though the two are practically line for line the same. I miss David’s accent. He’s the best part of the remake. I think the British cast is better.
LOVE David Tennant but the British version has a better supporting cast. Plus I miss David’s accent. Somehow Broahchurch is just all around better.