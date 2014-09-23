Series premiere talkback: ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ – ‘Musician Heal Thyself’

I offered a brief review of “NCIS: New Orleans” yesterday. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Could Scott Bakula and friends carry the show without the help they had from Harmon and Weatherly in last spring's backdoor pilot episode? Did the writers lay on the local color (gumbo, jazz, shrimp boats) too thick? If you're a fan of the franchise, how do you feel this new crew stacks up against the ones in Virginia and LA (or, for that matter, in the failed attempt to make “NCIS: Red” a thing)? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Turned it off after 30 minutes, the writing on the show is really bad!
As a northern transplant, I can honestly say that the dialogue is pretty normal, definitely not laying it on thick. Remoulade and gumbo is just an every day thing. As for the characters, Bakula is a nice southern version of Gibbs, no compromise, with a southern (ish) accent. There’s a supporting male with a very local accent, who knows what he’s doing, and a supporting female from the north with quirks that just seem random, but are really just intelligence in a funny disguise, while she realizes that she’s humorous and shrugs it off (nearly opposite Abby). Basically it’s trying to rearrange all of the previous NCIS crews into new combos. Nothing new there. But there is the new locale, and that, in itself, puts a whole new character into play. There is nowhere like New Orleans. This city will have the ability to change the show into something more than politics and international terrorism, and as always will be able to show off its own flavor, and dance to its unique beat.
I just hope this show will find its way faster than NCIS: LA, which took 3 seasons and several cast shifts, to become the worthy NCIS spin-off that it is now.
I discovered that Mr. Bakula is not a very good actor and his New Oreans accent is laugable. I did not detect much chemistry between the main charactors- almost as if they were still feeling each other out. Chemistry may evolve. Both NCSI and NCSI LA have comedic undercurrents that play well because the actors are sensitive to the comedy and have good timeing. Neither were present in the NCIS NA- again that may come. The show has a valuable timeslot so it will be given time. But if it doesn’t improve, expect cancellation.
I thought Scott Bakula was great in the underrated Men of a Certain Age, so I gave NCIS: New Orleans a shot. I made it to line “Only two things I love in this world, Calvin and jazz,” and gave up. Having been a Treme watcher, this version of the Crescent City wasn’t going to work for me.
I was kinda meh on it. Not sure there’s enough there, even for a CBS cop show. Mostly gonna keep watching so I don’t have to change the channel between NCIS:DC and Person of Interest, and because I have a more active antipathy for its competition.
the locations on the show were fantastic. that was my favorite part of the show.
I lost interest after 30 minutes, as well. The pilot was interesting, though. I’ll keep giving it a chance. I hope the stories improve. Maybe they need a dog!
Well they won’t be the worst government agency like the team in LA who can’t seem to keep the terrorists out of the country.
The local color just seemed so forced like a show done in the 1970s.
It will be a hit just from the time slot alone so hopefully it will get better
I really liked the show! Anything that has to do with New Orleans is great! The actors are doing a good job, some of my favorites! C.C.H. Pounder has been good in anything she’s been in, and Lucas Black became a favorite since his role in Fast and the Furious:Tokyo Drift! I hope the show gets to prove itself and stay on a long time!
NCIS: New Orleans… After 2 episodes, I am waiting for it to improve at some point… soon.
Bakula is terrific from “Quantum Leap” and Zoe McLellan is really amazing and is still beautiful – years after JAG and
should be emphasized a little more, like with Kinzie on LA.
Zoe doesn’t seem to have aged.
But both are terrific in their parts, however, the show seems slow moving unlike that of “L.A.” there is no bullistics expert, and very little action and humour.
To its credit, Bellisarius has an eye for talent.
For those looking for an escape, remember, NCIS-LA
had a similar problem – but a few tweaks quickly after a few episodes – it too was off an running.
— New Orleans needs tweaking quickly.
It is way too slow. I was about to turn away until CCH
Pounder alarmed “Bubonic Plague”.
If NCIS:NO needs guest connecting from NCIS, every week, you see the future.
But Bakula and MacLellan are favourites and I hope the show improves and survives. Crossed fingers.