Series premiere talkback: ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ – ‘Musician Heal Thyself’

Senior Television Writer
09.23.14 11 Comments

I offered a brief review of “NCIS: New Orleans” yesterday. Now it's your turn. For those of you who watched tonight, what did you think? Could Scott Bakula and friends carry the show without the help they had from Harmon and Weatherly in last spring's backdoor pilot episode? Did the writers lay on the local color (gumbo, jazz, shrimp boats) too thick? If you're a fan of the franchise, how do you feel this new crew stacks up against the ones in Virginia and LA (or, for that matter, in the failed attempt to make “NCIS: Red” a thing)? And will you watch again?

Have at it.

