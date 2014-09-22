Series premiere talkback: ‘Scorpion’ – ‘Pilot’

I offered a brief review of “Scorpion” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did this show about geniuses seem smart or stupid? Did you buy Elyes Gabel as one of the five smartest people alive? How do you feel about Katharine McPhee in a non-musical context? Are you with McPhee in being amazed what the ultimate solution to the problem involved? Were the two car chase sequences enough to carry you through, or did you just spend the whole hour wondering why they were wasting Ernie Hudson in such a nothing role? Did Robert Patrick's make-up in the opening scene freak you out? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
Loved it! That was a damn fun hour of Tv even with the cheesy bits. One tiny complaint, I absolutely loathe the whole “definition of insanity” thing because a) It’s incorrect and b) Einstein never said it. I wish people would stop working that into their scripts.
I wonder what it will be like when Lin isn’t directing it. I hope it’s as fun though. Tv needs more popcorn shows. Not everything has to be all dark and edgy.
Rita Mae Brown? Yeah, Einstein seems to be the go to name when writers don’t know who said it.
I totally enjoyed it and will def continue watching. As far as Ernie Hudson is concerned… he’s not a great actor, so that was just enough face time. McPhee was an interesting choice and, I thought, perfect for the part.
Loved it. First 5 minutes established an emotional connection with the main character. Tightly written, executed well without the context of “nerd” jokes or stereotypes. All the characters were interesting if underdeveloped. This is a pilot though. Liked McPhee. She didn’t step all over herself like she did in smash. I can believe her. Hope the speed of the show continues.
So why didn’t the plane just land? How smart do you have to be to see that plot hole…IQ 67?
We said the exact same thing – why not just land the plane? Because that would have made too much sense…
Because the runway was too short and landing a jet there would risk taking out a whole neighborhood along with destroying the only uncorrupted file they had a chance to access.
But maybe I’m wrong, since my IQ is only 167. ;)
they did adress it in the episode with the reasons Maria posted. No high IQ needed
I don’t know if I can trust the high IQ claims of anyone who doesn’t immediately question Justin Lin’s notions of runway lengths, and what can and can’t be accomplished on them.
Ask Maria She Has A Self Professed IQ Of 167
Ask Maria. She Has A Self ProfessEd IQ Of 167 After All.
No, that’s why they couldn’t land at the nearby airfield (which was different from LAX). LAX was open and empty, and has huge runways. There’s no reason they couldn’t have landed manually and then physically handed over the software.
Even barring LAX there was this huge open space known as “the ocean” available to them. If the pilot could fly within 8 feet of the ground without smashing anyone, he could have landed the plane.
The entire plot is full of bad logic, there are dozens of ways to communicate with aircraft in the air (umm let’s see… 1. A handheld radio (the frequency is common knowledge, heck you can listen in using iphone apps!) 2. The fighter jets could have talked using their radios 3. Other airport/ATC radios could be used 4. Airline operations radio. So the plot is totally impossible. Adding the fact that it is a beautiful day and the planes could have all landed visually (i.e. no need for instrument landing systems, Die Hard 2 got that part right). Finally, YES the plane could have landed at the end, if the runway was too short (this is virtually impossible, takeoff is another issue), it could have done the same thing at LAX!!!! Did nobody with a pilot licence work on this??? Amazing!!!
The runway wasn’t too short to land, it was too short to land and then take off again. The landing also would’ve been rough considering the length of the runway and the fact that there was a jet being flown. And they wouldn’t have wanted to take the risk of crashing the plane because of the runway length, if that had occurred, not only would they be held responsible, but the people on the plane would be injured/killed, the file may become damaged/unusable, and then there would be the fact that they’d be taking out a whole area. This is fairly simple logic. They do make up a lot and there are PLENTY of plot holes so far throughout the season, however this was an okay decision. And landing the plane would’ve taken time, more time than they had. I’m not even 13. Come on people.
Two things: all us contacted datacenter require greater security like 24 hour guard; finger print and rfid locks; locked cage around the racks; locks on the doors or the rack itself, and a lock on the driveway… I should know and does ask why. Lastly why doesn’t they just go to a plane that was down for maintenance in a hanger. Oh wait driving under that plane was way easier…. Sarcasm!
I found it very enjoyable and want to keep watching it. I liked the waitress and all of the characters. It wasn’t intense, but it was enjoyable.
This show looks stupid. CBS has no shame.
I enjoyed it. Been awhile (since Human Target?) that we’ve had a fun action show to blow an hour on. McFee didn’t bother me (as she did in Smash).
Watched it. Found it entertaining. Will watch it again. I have always enjoyed Robert Patrick’s work.
Stupidest Show I’ve Seen In A Long Time. Predict A Prompt Cancel. It Was Awful!!
LOVED it! it had heroes, humor, and heart! it was action-packed! LOVED the cast especially McPhee!
The show’s writers are going to need to do a lot better on their homework if they expect to keep this series alive. I have no problem with suspension-of-disbelieve, within reason, but with ‘Scorpion’ It’s as if they took every available bad-science plot point and exploited the crap out of them.
First off: Air-to-ground voice communication via radio is all analog, in the band from 108-136MHz AM. No amount of “computer failure” or “corrupted software” is going to change that, or knock it out.
Next: Name me the make/model of commercial passenger aircraft which allows physical access, while in flight, to the avionics bay. I don’t recall seeing any such access points during my time at Boeing.
Perhaps the final insult: Hanging off the nose gear strut, in hurricane-force wind (the typical approach/landing speed of a passenger jet is at least 120MPH), paying out a lightweight network cable which is so magically unaffected by this same wind that it pays out straight as an arrow?!
I’m sorry. The show has potential, but the writing and tech editing needs a lot more help before it’ll be even remotely believable.
I had to turn it off half way through. As an engineer who spent 30 years in the computer business, I’m accustomed to TV portrayals of technology being nonsense, but I’ve rarely seen a nonstop display of stupid science like this. To me, this only works if the stupid science is part of the joke, as in Sharknado.
As stupid as the science on the premier show was, the second show had even stupider!
Asolutely unwatchable!
Thank you! All the computing parts were also garbage. I’m used to tuning that out, but when added to all the obvious physics and aviation nonsense, they were impossible to ignore.
I watch plenty of stupid shows. This seems like it could be one of the more entertaining ones and I love the dynamic of the Nerd Squad, Cat the (former) Waitress, and Boy Genius.
I mean, if it’s this stupid every week, it might be tough to hang in there, but I doubt I’ll stop watching. Just too much potential fun to be had!
Although, Scorpion started well, it soon became very predictable. The geniuses pointing out how smart they are, is going to wear thin, as is, the old, “can’t relate to “normal” people. It smacked of A-team meets Numbers, that just bumped into McGyver. Of course the “normal” person seemed to have more of the answers, than did the geniuses. The car chases were cliche’…..especially knowing the traffic lights are rigged. May tune in again, but if it’s going to be a crisis a minute, well that won’t last long.
This was one of the stupidest plot lines I have ever seen. The idea that an airplane cannot land without some computer code for communications is ludicrous. The idea that a single communications code is resident in the computers of all ground stations and airplanes, and if it was compromised that all airplanes would crash, is even stupider. Ever hear of a thing called a radio? Ever hear of a pilot? The scene where the pilot flies the jet over the runway at about six feet made a lie of the entire premise of the episode!
It is obvious that the writer(s) know nothing about aviation at all. If an airplane is out of communication with the tower, it simply follows the flight plan and the pilot lands it. This plot line is designed to scare those who don’t know better into thinking commercial aviation can be made unsafe by a single virus in the “machine.” Nothing could be further from the truth! Commercial aviation is one of the safest forms of transportation around, even safer than walking.
This got even dumber when the co-pilot climbs out on the landing gear of an airplane traveling at more than 200 knots to hand somebody a CAT5 cable! Really??? At 200 knots, the wind would blow him right off the gear, not to mention ripping his clothes and making it absolutely impossible to hand somebody a CAT5 cable! I just could not suspend belief long enough to enjoy the show.
The characters are wooden, lifeless and dull. “We’re smart so we have no emotional intelligence” is also a pretty stupid idea and really disrespectful of folks who have a high IQ. Somehow the show’s creators are apparently threatened by high IQ’s (or thinks the American public is) so they have to give the characters a flaw (they don’t say it but do hint that most people who are genus level behave as though they are on the Autism spectrum somewhere). That is supposed to make them seem more human and relatable somehow? This premise also fails. The show is an insult to my intelligence and intelligent people everywhere. If somebody was that smart, they may, or may not have a low EQ; but I’d bet that somebody that smart would figure out how to fake a high emotional intelligence pretty fast.
The car chases were fun and I liked the portrayal of an overweight guy as smart (most portrayals of large men on TV make the character the butt of jokes and stupid), and the production values were pretty good. But overall, I have to give Scorpion (especially the writers – do your homework so you can at least write like you have an IQ as high as your characters) a “D-.” These writers should take a page from Grey’s Anatomy writing staff – make it believable AND smart and you’ll have a runaway hit. Keep up the stupid and unrealistic plot lines and I sure won’t watch.
This was one of the stupidest plot lines I have ever seen. The idea that an airplane cannot land without some computer code for communications is ludicrous. The idea that a single communications code is resident in the computers of all ground stations and airplanes, and if it was compromised that all airplanes would crash, is even stupider. Ever hear of a thing called a radio? Ever hear of a pilot? The scene where the pilot flies the jet over the runway at about six feet made a lie of the entire premise of the episode!
It is obvious that the writer(s) know nothing about aviation at all. If an airplane is out of communication with the tower, it simply follows the flight plan and the pilot lands it. This plot line is designed to scare those who don’t know better into thinking commercial aviation can be made unsafe by a single virus in the “machine.” Nothing could be further from the truth! Commercial aviation is one of the safest forms of transportation around, even safer than walking.
This got even dumber when the co-pilot climbs out on the landing gear of an airplane traveling at more than 200 knots to hand somebody a CAT5 cable! Really??? At 200 knots, the wind would blow him right off the gear, not to mention ripping his clothes and making it absolutely impossible to hand somebody a CAT5 cable! I just could not suspend belief long enough to enjoy the show.
The characters are wooden, lifeless and dull. “We’re smart so we have no emotional intelligence” is also a pretty stupid idea and really disrespectful of folks who have a high IQ. Somehow the show’s creators are apparently threatened by high IQ’s (or thinks the American public is) so they have to give the characters a flaw (they don’t say it but do hint that most people who are genus level behave as though they are on the Autism spectrum somewhere). That is supposed to make them seem more human and relatable somehow? This premise also fails. The show is an insult to my intelligence and intelligent people everywhere. If somebody was that smart, they may, or may not have a low EQ; but I’d bet that somebody that smart would figure out how to fake a high emotional intelligence pretty fast.
The car chases were fun and I liked the portrayal of an overweight guy as smart (most portrayals of large men on TV make the character the butt of jokes and stupid), and the production values were pretty good. But overall, I have to give Scorpion (especially the writers – do your homework so you can at least write like you have an IQ as high as your characters) a “D-.” These writers should take a page from Grey’s Anatomy writing staff – make it believable AND smart and you’ll have a runaway hit. Keep up the stupid and unrealistic plot lines and I sure won’t watch.
I enjoyed watching the Scorpion last night. I’m sure I will watch it every week. I like the team and especially Katharine McPhee. Scorpion is an exciting clean show, but not bloody as others. Great job casts!!!
I love all the comments from people who know better. These are the same who go to watch Godzilla, Spiderman, and the Star Trek and Star Wars movies. I watched it for entertainments sake, not because I have membership in Mensa. I also don’t think Captain Kirk really “beams” down anywhere. It was a “FUN” hour. I loved the part about the boy who everyone thought was “challenged”. The jokes on you, parents.
Completely agree. I realized many plot holes that people mention, but still enjoyed it. Now that you made me thinking of Captain Kirk … all guilt gone !!
There is a difference between plots set in fantastic settings vs. plots that are set in reality settings. Fantastic setting depends on suspension of disbelief – basically the willingness of the audience to accept certain key premises on faith. However even in fantastic settings once a premise is established, it must be followed. Plots set in the real world do not have the luxury of making up real world rules on the fly.
Well Slav, I can only pass on my ‘respect’ to James Bond – who I would think is more in the universe of Scorpion than a fantasy like Star Trek/Wars – NO? Here you go … [www.youtube.com]
I enjoyed it. I think the weakest plot element was quickly locating the airport backup software in the storage facility based on many less than logical assumptions. As to Katharine McPhee, any man, genius or moron, would fall in love with her!
Out of all of the plot elements, you found THAT to be the weakest? The entire scenario was nothing but plot holes. The only accurate thing I saw was that there is in fact an airport called LAX.
Every single computing/IT detail was nonsensical.
Every single computing/IT detail was nonsensical.
This show is terrible: The characters are all the boring Hollywood stereotypes of geniuses and autistics; they claim to be smart but they act like children; the characters act based on information they cannot possibly know; and there is no tension or excitement, and this is just from watching the first 15 minutes.
“That hurts my feelings! My child is annoying! You can have characters say how they feel: That makes me happy!” Dear God, the little brat is the mature character in this disaster.
Why bother saying that a bullet might ricochet? These characters are such ridiculous Mary Sues that I am surprised they cannot eyeball the trajectories.
Why is this waitress so nice to character who are treating her like an idiot? Why is it that computers never have mice in Hollywood? Why is the exposition so awkward?
Walter is so condescending and insincere–if he had treated a real waitress like that, she would probably have given him spit-filled food. I hate him.
Why would an old phone be more effective at high altitudes than new ones? I admit that I know little about telephone technology, but older phones use communications towers and receivers on the Earth, whereas newer ones use satellitesright? Seems like the new ones would be preferables.
These car chases are really slow and dull, with little traffic and no characters worth giving a damn.
O.K, the plane crashing into the tower at a high speed like that would probably have caused explosion and killed dozens, if not hundreds of guys.
You had better not tell me that I lack the suspension of disbelief, because here are some of the things I enjoyed recently: A comic book and a television show based on a story of a man and a little boy who dress as a bat and a little bird to scare criminals; a game about a plumber navigating a world of walking traitorous mushrooms, kappas, bombs, flying turtles, etc; a game in which a modern lawyer and a modern puzzle solver are sucked into *spoiler* what appears to be *spoiler* a medieval fantasy world; a game in which aliens come from the future to prevent genocide, and a team of super-powered heroes fight them; a game about a guy with a bionic arm; this: [www.youtube.com]; a show in which a 250 year old man fights demons; a show in which a cannibal has a psychic link to an autistic teacher, you get the idea. Those were fun, but this was horrendous. Fuck this show, C.B.S. and everyone involved with them.
Both old and new phones communicate via land-based towers. Old phones date back to a time when there were fewer towers, and could plausibly have better range.
The plot point is still stupid, however, because the major telcos don’t support analog. they aren’t shy about rolling antiquated devices off the network. Even if there is still some small company supporting analog phones (which I doubt, for infrastructure cost reasons), the salesman would not have switched. Old folks don’t churn. He’d have just done what his existing provider told him to and upgraded in 1999.
If you are incapable of shutting off your brain and just enjoying the fun things that this show brings, this is definitely not for you. It’s far too stupid to hold up to any scrutiny.
The key to whether I’ll stick with it or not isn’t the writers delivering more believable plots, it’s whether they can make me care about the characters or not.
No, Gotham is a good show if you turn off your brain: It is an idiotic show, though not as incredibly retarded as this one, but it has fun action, a good atmosphere, good characters and some potential for the future. This show is a joke.
The problem with when Hollywood writes about geniuses is that Hollywood writers are not geniuses. Is there anything more clumsy, dramatically speaking, than a mediocrity guessing at what it’s like to be smart?
I know, right?!
Whenever they had Brennan go off on the smartest or most logical thing to do, it was glaringly obvious that this was a writer trying to be shocking or dressing his preference or ideology up in fancy talk. I recall an episode of House where he spent the episode belittling Edi Gathegi’s Mormon character. When the team hit on the solution, it involved someone mentioning out X has evolved to do Y. House turns to the Mormon and said “Do you have a problem with a solution that depends on evolution?”
It was obvious even to this non-genius, non-biologist, that “evolution” in that sense was a question of semantics, and any actual genius, particularly one as pedantic and proud of his intellect as House, would have sneered at anyone who tried to use an argument like that.
The creator, if I recall correctly, is the guy who did Prison Break, and he did a pretty good job with Michael Scofield’s lesser degree of genius, so I am hopeful that they will just treat it as a superpower, rather than superior commentary on life and actual thinking.
I hope this lasts better than CBS’s last attempt at whipping a geek premise into shape, “Intelligence”, which was Chuck, without the grating distractions of Morgan and rest of the loathesome Buymore crew, and replacing them with asskickers. “Intelligence” was like John Casey got the intersect, and a sense of humor and sexual tension with Sarah, and General Beckman was hot. Yet, Chuck limps along pandering to comic book geeks and whoring out to Subway for five seasons, while “Intelligence” got less than one.
There is no justice in this world, but this is the TV gods’ chance to ameliorate it, by giving this much improved version of The Big Bang Theory a shot.
As far as the question about Katherine McPhee, speaking as someone who has no musical context for her at all, having never seen American Idol or Smash, and only seen her in some horror movie and a Community episode, I have no objections to her in the least, so long as they find some character stuff to do with her, instead of having her as out of touch with the nerd gang throughout the entire run of the show as Penny still appears to be in the season premiere of tBBT.
why didn’t they just land the friggin plane, or planes as far as the other ones doomed to die. duh….so stupid. never watching again.
Every time I think about this show, it gets worse: I realize that the mobsters attacking the ciphers is completely meaningless, because the government is now supporting this show’s tabula rasas, and it can pay the debt off–no way is it going to let agents it just hired get gunned down, that would be disastrous press. This show is based on a real man, which mean increases the chance that viewers will take this bullshit seriously, especially since 99% of C.B.S’s viewers are too old and stupid to understand technology and intelligence. Walter is not a genius, he is a psychic: He sees chess boards and computer screens that are out of his line of sight, diagnoses bugs in programs that he has no reason to have ever used, runs I.Q. tests based on things that could be coincidental, and makes women appreciate him despite treating them like shit. Sleepy Hollow and Hannibal can get away with magic powers because their worlds are imaginative and surreal; Scorpion’s world is bland and sterile, with no creativity.
ISIS factory workers had a better day today then I did thanks to this horrible show.
I mean than I did
Why do they need to upload the virus before they plug the laptop into the plane’s magic wire? How did everyone in the tower survive the glass, fuel, building material and other shit falling on him after the plane hit the tower? Why not just fly the military airplanes in front of the civilian plane and guide it to safety? Why wait to shoot down the airplane until it gets to the airport, where the explosion and raining shrapnel are likely to cause lots of deaths, rather than when the plane is over an empty field? How does a plane that size climb 20 degrees in the blink of an eye? Why would a server room full of sensitive exposed equipment be so poorly lit that the technicians could barely see anything? How did the government know the plane’s exact position if it had no way to contact the outside world? Maybe it could use RADAR to spot the plane, but if it could do that, why not just send out a drone and have it point a laser in the direction the plane needs to go? Why not try to get a refueling plane to attach to the endangered plane, and try to get the information transferred from there? How does the wire not get severed when the landing gear is retracted?
How does transferring information from the laptop to the plane work if the plane’s electronic equipment is not working? What happened to the passengers when they were suddenly hit with a level of horizontal acceleration roughly equivalent to the vertical acceleration of a space shuttle, and smashed into a tower? Will the laptop block the landing gear when the gear is retracted? Are the waitress and her son going to have to be placed in a special facility or killed, since they now know about a major flaw in national security in their world and the identity of four secret agents? That last one would be way too interesting for this horrible show.
If you didn’t clarify that you were a gamer, and that Gotham was a better show to watch, I’d be suspicious that you were a CBS plant. It’s like you’re trying to parody the show’s detractors, taking a ridiculously easy target like this show, and somehow still finding the exact wrong things to criticize.
There are plenty of computer mice in TV and movies. It just so happens that savvier computer users (i.e genius computer hackers) can work faster with keyboards.
The plane didn’t smash into, or even touch the control tower. Nothing fell on the people inside because the windows were blown out, due to the change in static pressure when the plane flew too close.
The network cable was not pulling the laptop out of Paige’s hands. The plane was starting pulling away and she was stretching to maintain the connection so the file transfer could complete. Once she lost her grip, the laptop ripped off the network cable and you can clearly see it flying behind the car. Even if there were some strange circumstance whereby the laptop was somehow nestled with the landing gear, a block would be very unlikely.
I don’t know how you’re coming up with satellite phones or viruses or acceleration or secret agents or killing people. The problem was with the software at the LAX control tower. Not that the show was very clear about this, but the plane’s systems were fine.
I can’t say I regretted watching the pilot, because reading the comments picking apart the plot and genius stereotypes was very entertaining.
If I accept the fantastical premise of a boy eventually becoming Batman, than I can accept the world of Gotham.
But if I accept the premise of a bunch of geniuses working together to solve tough problems in ostensibly what is *our world*, then the problems they encounter better be clever and believable. Right now Scorpion is living in some alternate universe where everything works differently from our own.
Totally STUPID ignoramus storyline… Very disappointed. Typical hollywood garbage. Insulted my intelligence. I’ll never watch again. Sh!t was like nbc trash.
Thousands of pilots can’t land b/c control tower software has a bug… Software bug in lax tower makes 22,000 vhf radios (and millions of cellular phones) not work. So military gonna shoot em down. yeah, sure, right… Entire lax control tower software a 2-second laptop download. Cable dangles straight down (and ugly lesbo bitch stands up) at 200 mph…
/scorpion is 100,000x stupider than Person of Interest…
And don’t forget mercury vaccine brain-damaged retard kid is actually a genius….
Yeah, right…
Oh Marv it’s because ATP pilots can’t eat, think, sh!t, or land an airplane without control tower software….
Stupid bastards — back when I was a pilot we actually had to know how to LAND (imagine that) the damn thing…
Six one-dimensional characters walked in. I walked out.
Everything in the climax from the pilot on the landing gear to the 200 mph conveniently stopping at the end of the runway, made what Ichabod did in the Sleepy Hollow premiere seem completely plausible by comparison.
Agree with a lot of the others. They have good character development, but they will have to hire some better science or engineering advisers or it’s doomed. Maybe they can steal from whoever advises the Big Bang Theory since it’s all CBS. The plot was 100% nonsense from A to Z.
Coming from a young adult with ADD, a mother in Mensa, and a brother who has Autism, I loved this show and its cast. The pace kept me interested. I’ve dealt with people who are clueless about the differences between wanting to do something and needing to do something, between eye contact and awareness, between EQ and IQ (I could identify). This show might need a few patches, but I for one will be excitedly awaiting its return.
Major flaw in the plot. The Ferrari-plane scene lasted for more than a minute, with approximately 60 seconds focused just on the Ferrari. If traveling at 200 mph, they would have traveled 3.3 miles in that minute which should’ve allowed them to land.
I seriously doubt the numerous “fun, enjoyable, etc” opinions are from uninterested parties, or maybe TV public are far less … well, less everything than I already believed it was.
I’m going to watch it until it gets cancelled, because it’s just TV.
By the way, four geeks and a waitress? It is TBBT meets POI. Come on! Really???
IT was awefull!!!! full of plot holes and silly things
I’ll give it another shot. The pilot was a bit dumb and the premise might not hold up over a network schedule, but I liked it enough to see it again.
Plot premise was flawed. Aircraft always have backup comms and alternate landing site available. That took me right out. Is it that hard to come up with a plausible plot?
OMG, the pilot episode was CRAZY full of holes. I live in Wichita KS, which styles itself “Air Capital of the world”. My husband is a jet mechanic and I have several friends who are design engineers and one’s a test flight engineer. Where to start….if you can talk to a pilot on a sunny day, you say “Runway __ is open, it’s your turn to land” and they do a visual landing. (because what idiot pilot is going to let a 747 crash into a random part of the city by running out of fuel when you could attempt a visual….even without permission, since they still have functional eyeballs and are managing to fly around the sky without crashing despite no comm) Second, do you have any idea what a jet engine does to a Ferrari, or the people in the convertible, when they get that close? Suck them up into it and stall the engine, possibly crashing the jet, or blow them across the runway, depending upon whether they’re in front or behind….(see Mythbusters) And neither requires locating some “genius” and paying him $50,000…..
One plot hole no one mentioned yet: WHAT insane data center would have doors that Unlock upon a lost of power? And if the lady was just going to turn off a switch in a substation, why the HECK did they rush to calculate some figure for power surge needed?
I don’t know which kind of jet that was, but 747s routinely take off and land on runways of 10,000-foot (1.893 miles). With them showing a good 60 seconds from the time were almost underneath the plane, at 200mph, that would have been 3.333 miles, more than adequate time and field length to land a 747. 747s landing speed is around 124mph, 767s are closer to 149mph. For a bunch of geniuses, they sure took the stupid approach to the problem.
Not a bad show i liked episode #3 It finaly showed a black bad guy which is almost impossible on TV I guess thats racist talk. Right? I’ll continue to watch Scorpion
Absolutely Stupid in many MANY ways. Sure the action was mediocre at best, but they literally took every stereotype of what a “genius” would be and slapped it together into a tv episode.
1. Kid beats Grandmaster at Chess in 8 moves. Completely bogus, if both players play optimally, which i assume so since he’s a freakin grandmaster, there does not exist a 8 move checkmate…
2. Having a race with rubik’s cubes: just because you can solve a rubik’s cube does not make you a genius…, my friend can solve the rubik’s on average faster than these guys are, and he admits that it’s simply a memorization of algorithms…
3. Just because you can hack => you are a genius is an absolutely absurd idea…
4. Of course the “human calculator” would be spouting percentages of the success of the operation, which are clearly based on no logical reasoning…
5. Additionally, why is some random waitress trying to psychoanalyze these so called geniuses and is interrupting an operation of homeland security so CASUALLY…
6. Use of cliche phrase, “You’re the smartest guy in the world, but blah blah blah”, like really… find some new material
Yes, some of these are just things that tick me off, but overall the show definitely did not live up to its potential as a show. The backstory was very intriguing and well down, but unfortunately this show was just bad.
Stupid pilot. All military and civilian jets broadcast and monitor the guard frequency. If they got fighter jets to shoot them down, then the same fighter jets can rendezvous on the civilian jet and communicate over guard frequency. So dumb!
Had a lot of plot holes but I’ll forgive it for the awesome neurodiverse characters. It’s a fun little show and I enjoyed it.
I can’t believe people can actually watch this tv show without throwing their remote through their television. Lol seriously tho this show is bad.