Series premiere talkback: ‘Scorpion’ – ‘Pilot’

09.22.14 4 years ago 72 Comments

I offered a brief review of “Scorpion” this morning. Now it's your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Did this show about geniuses seem smart or stupid? Did you buy Elyes Gabel as one of the five smartest people alive? How do you feel about Katharine McPhee in a non-musical context? Are you with McPhee in being amazed what the ultimate solution to the problem involved? Were the two car chase sequences enough to carry you through, or did you just spend the whole hour wondering why they were wasting Ernie Hudson in such a nothing role? Did Robert Patrick's make-up in the opening scene freak you out? And will you watch again?

Have at it.
 

TAGSELYES GABELFall TVFall TV 2014KATHARINE MCPHEERobert PatrickScorpion

