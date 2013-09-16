Series premiere talkback: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ – ‘Pilot’

On Friday, I published my review of “Sleepy Hollow.” Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Too crazy, not crazy enough, just right? Did you enjoy Tom Mison and/or Nicole Beharie? How did you feel about how Clancy Brown and John Cho were used? Does the mythology interest you at all, and/or does it seem like gibberish? Once you’ve seen the Headless Horseman pouring automatic weapons fire into a police car, how much stranger can you imagine the show getting? And will you watch again?

Have at it.