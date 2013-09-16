Series premiere talkback: ‘Sleepy Hollow’ – ‘Pilot’

On Friday, I published my review of “Sleepy Hollow.” Now it’s your turn. For those of you who tuned in tonight, what did you think? Too crazy, not crazy enough, just right? Did you enjoy Tom Mison and/or Nicole Beharie? How did you feel about how Clancy Brown and John Cho were used? Does the mythology interest you at all, and/or does it seem like gibberish? Once you’ve seen the Headless Horseman pouring automatic weapons fire into a police car, how much stranger can you imagine the show getting? And will you watch again?
Have at it.
I don’t know what the hell I just watched, but I was entertained. It felt a little rushed, though; it may have worked better as a two parter? There was a lot of mythology flying around. And I’m pretty sure the horseman’s head is in the same carrier as Doctor Who’s hand.
I was also entertained. I mean you have Clancy Brown from the original Highlander having his head chopped off by the Headless Horseman. If that doesn’t say set a Season Pass, what does?
Summed up my thoughts better than I could! My wife and I watched it, were entertained throughout and then sat there at the end of the episode wondering where the hell they are going from here. Figured we’d tune in again next week and find out. Weird, wild stuff. I enjoyed it.
Never would have watched if it hadn’t been for your review, Alan, and I’m so glad I did. The pilot reached an admirable and probably unsustainable level of insanity, but I’m definitely in for at least a couple of weeks more. Thanks!
There is noting wrong with a “crazy” television now and then. I found this tremendously entertaining. No reason this cannot be my little guilty pleasure going forward. I love “Breaking Bad” but it kind of wares me out (in a good way). It feels good to just escape for a bit with some pulpy fun.
Basically the second the Headless Horseman was seen toting a giant gun I was in. SO in. Sometimes ridiculous is exactly what you need. Acting was honestly great all around too, for what it’s worth. Already digging the lead characters’ sassing each other.
It was entertaining, intriguing, fresh and captivating. None of which matter to network TV. If it didn’t get the ratings it will be gone faster than a Pan Am flight to Cuba.
Or gone faster than “Pan Am,” period.
Nicely done, WJMTV :)
Well, it started big in the ratings with a 3.4 in A18-49. That may not mean anything in the long run — we’ll see how far it drops next week against REAL competition.
I guess viewers were in the mood for something awesomely bats**t-insane last night!
How on Earth do they think they can sustain this show for seven seasons? (That “seven years of tribulations” was a dead giveaway.) Also, covens and Revelations working together? A population of 140,000 in Sleepy Hollow? And of course the good guys will do stupid things like keeping the skull around instead of immediately crushing it under a stamping press until it’s powder…
I’ll keep watching, but I’m not getting emotionally attached because odds are it will never reach a satisfactory conclusion.
I enjoied the pilot. I’ll be back for the next episode. Wary because I’ve seen shows have an awesome pilot and then descend into a giant ball of suck … Cough, cough “FlashForward”
I enjoyed but I know I’ll struggle if they don’t show some respect for Revolutionary War history. This ep did an acceptable job of paying heed to the historical context while playing outrageously in that sand box. But the mention of the Tea Party in 1.02 has me worried.
If I cringe too much, I’ll be lost. But I will watch, so there’s that.
Better than I expected. As ludicrous as the premise is, once I can accept the fact that I am watching a villain with no head, I can pretty much accept anything with the show.
I just like something different. It’s not much different than accepting dead villains in The Walking Dead or Vampires, so that is nice. As long as they keep it interesting, I’ll tune in.
I always kind of enjoy when they use history as well.
My favorite ludicrous moment was the blithe acceptance by all the 2013 folks of a headless horseman in a Revolutionary War uniform.
Maybe they were too busy being freaked out by the fact that he was…you know…headless. ;)
Yeah, so Alan… this mythology isn’t so elaborate as you seem to think it is.
It’s pretty straight-forward.
It’s the Book of Revelations.
That’s pretty much it. And as the Horseman is Death, it’s not implausible to see him using different tools that can deliver death. I know the uniform he wears makes it anachronistic, but it’s really not if you buy the idea of the physical manifestation of death.
I liked it. Yeah, it’s a little insane, but it’s also a lot fun, too.
I was super-bummed Clancy Brown was Drew Barrymore-d, because come on… Clancy Brown definitely needs to be in more things.
As far as pilots go… it was pretty good. A solid ‘B’ from me.
I wasn’t aware there were witches in the Book of Revelation. And not just witches, but good witches and bad witches. There are also American Revolution conspiracies and demons. I mean, I get that the Book of Revelation seems to be the roadmap here, but I think there’s a lot more going on.
I liked it and will continue to watch, but honestly the three-and-half-minute trailer so thoroughly covered the narrative arc of the episode that I sometimes felt like I was watching a re-run. The trailer for The Blacklist is the same way. I am not going to ask why production companies/networks release trailers like this because clearly they think such trailers draw in the viewers, and nobody forces me to watch them, but still, it sets one up for a bit of a let down when watching the full pilot.
it was pretty cool…
It was way too much “Once Upon A Time” and not enough “New Amsterdam”. I never associate the headless horseman with the Apocalypse; just with Halloween. I would appreciate some pretend Westchester scenery. The cast was great. I assume we will see Clancy Brown in flashback, no way he was a one shot wonder
I really liked “New Amsterdam” too, and was bummed when it was cancelled. But I enjoyed this, more than I expected to, and I’ll be back.
(I Tried 3 times to get into “Once Upon A Time”, but just couldn’t stick with it).
I’m not sure it’s strange so much as silly, and it would have to improve a thousandfold before I’d put the word “good” anywhere near it, but it’s definitely a more welcome pre-‘Castle’ warm-up than ‘The Following’ was. Mondays are good nights for silly.
I think the devil might be played by the Abominable Snowman from the old Rankin-Bass ‘Rudolph’ special.
I’m a bit cool to Crane. His backstory is overcomplicated in ways that make him less interesting. He was a Brit, but then he was a spy for the good guys; he brings up slavery just so he can say he was always against it. Mison certainly didn’t seem disoriented, but I guess the pace of the show didn’t allow him much opportunity. The fish out of water stuff is amusing but inconsistent. Good to know that 18th century folks will just get in a car when you tell them to.
Beharie is really likable. Wish she hadn’t gotten so jumpy and yelpy at that first crime scene, though. Sort of dreading the slow revelation of her suppressed demonic episode, and not really looking forward to sorting out who’s in which coven. (I see I’m still going to be yelling “He’s in the cult!” a lot at my TV between 9 and 10pm.)
well it was an okay show but the fact that the horseman was supposed to be the first horseman of revelations and death at the same time is stupid. the fourth horseman is death in the book of revelation not the first. think about it why send three more if death came first.
It’s Time After Time meets National Treasure by way of Supernatural.
So…yeah, I’ll be watching it every week. Crossing fingers for good ratings.
Felt like a Fringe/Supernatural/Castle/Elementary mash-up. Basically, I’m in.
I watched the whole damn run of “Zero Hour” for kicks, and that was a far, far, far worse show. This has characters I can see actually liking. I’m in until it’s cancelled.
They aired the remaining episodes? Can you tell me how it ends? I got a a mild kick from the insanity of the plotting. Was that dark haired kid clone Hitler?
Yep, all 13 saw the light of day on an ABC summer burn-off, and subsequent Hulu airings. There were lots of Nazi clones and Jesus DNA in dead insects and clocks clocks clocks. I cannot in good conscience recommend it, but I ain’t sorry I watched it.
First off, was that Vice President Walden (aka Jamey Sheridan) as George Washington? He never spoke, so I couldn’t really tell.
I loved it. It’s the kind of crazy I like to have some times as a palate cleanser for some of the grittier dramas like Breaking Bad, or Homeland, or Boardwalk Empire. It could go completely off the rails, but I’m willing to stay on board for the ride.
I really liked the leads. I’ve never seen Mison or Beharie in anything before but I thought they had great chemistry together and they do a good job of delivering some of the sillier dialogue on the show.
Really, it reminded me a lot of early Fringe and Buffy, especially since it seems like they’re going to be doing some Monster of the Week stuff in addition to doling out the mythology. Those shows weren’t necessarily great in their first seasons, but they laid good foundations for the future.
And that POV beheading might be my favorite non-Breaking Bad shot of the year.
I’ve got a few more thoughts here, if anybody’s interested: [tylertalkstv.blogspot.com]
Well, it’s the same crew that gave us Fringe and the Star Trek reboot, so hand me the popcorn, I’m in with it for the next month.
I almost turned it off at the 30 min mark but the dream sequence followed by the action at the made me glad that I stuck it out. Still not 100% sold on how the supernatural is going to interplay with the real world but worth another episode to find out.
It really should be a little scary shouldn’t it? I’ll give a few shows as I like the main characters…..
Good clean fun. You know, with assault weapons acquired from Harold’s gun safe (where’s Kumar?) being fired by a Redcoat with no head.
I’d have watched just because Nicole Beharie is among the most gorgeous actresses out there, but her Scully with Ichabod Mulder had great chemistry and it has a fun National Biblical Treasure vibe. Hopefully they keep Clancy Brown around as her Obi-Wan, and Orlando Jones will give more than a one note performance. I am SO IN as long as the ride lasts
You had me when you killed Harold.
Not nearly as horrible as I was expecting based on the premise. As far as crazy ideas go, it’s definitely better than The Mob Doctor. I’m interested.
Oh, I’m SO in! I loved it! It is actually wittier than I thought it would be, and I thought the two leads have great chemistry. Perfect show for the fall season!
Solidly in, although I think this show has a lot of potential…it will need to start realizing said potential pretty quickly to get people locked in. The argument about levy’s on baked goods in the trailer for next week was promising.
It’s a good sign that I was chuckling at a fair it of the banter, and even when I was laughing at the more out-there mythology setups, it wasn’t in derision. I get the feeling it’s not going to do well ratings-wise, as it’s rather out-there.
I’m actually from Sleepy Hollow, so I was almost obligated to watch at least the pilot. Let’s just say the North Carolina sets don’t look much like the actual village, though I do appreciate establishing shots of the actual town. You could almost see my house in a couple of them, and they got a nice evening shot of the school I went to, so that was neat.
I don’t know why it bugs me so much, but why did they have to throw out a population figure of 144,000, for a village no less? There are dozens of cities in the US with smaller populations. I guess using the actual population of just under 10,000 might constrain things a bit, but it seems like an arbitrarily high figure to be claiming for a village.
Overall I liked it more than I expected before the reviews started coming out.
Meh. I think I would have liked it better if they stuck to the Hessian (who btw would not have been in a British regimental uniform because he was a Hessian mercenary) and the Revolutionary War conspiracy brought into modern times without the four horsemen and the covens- well maybe the covens would have been okay. It felt like it was an exercise in trying to jam too much in just for the sake of doing so. It also felt like it threw everything in your face in the pilot. Keeping something back and letting it develop with gradual revelations might have made it more engaging. I actually think this could be way better than it is-so maybe it will find its way. It would be interesting to see if it could be less trick or treat and more Halloween.
Crane is certainly a departure from Irving’s original character but probably necessary to play the hero role. I liked his incredulity at the situation he was found himself and there was solid chemistry between him and the lieutenant. Witches seem to be the “it girls” for horror this season, but tying the American Revolutionary War to Biblical prophecy is something different. I liked the creepy feel to the show and the links to history, but the lumbering headless horseman will get tired fairly quickly. Hated to see Clancy Brown go so quickly. He was one of the draws for me. I’m intrigued, but with one star missing a head, can this show have Legs?
I had a ball! Back next week for sure.
For those of you wondering why Sleepy Hollow’s population is exactly 144,000, this is one of the details borrowed from the Book of Revelation, which speaks of 144,000 righteous witnesses to the tribulations.
@Rugman11– This article explains who plays George Washington. It’s not who you think. It’s also a pretty good read for anyone wanting more background info on the show and where it’s going. [www.adweek.com]
I’m in!
D’oh! It turns out that the answer isn’t in that article, but in a caption in the photo gallery here: [www.adweek.com] And instead of making you click though all the pages, I’ll just tell you. One of the crew members looked just like George Washington, so they used him for the pilot.
I got a kick out of this show. As others have said, a bit rushed but a real guilty “mash-up” pleasure. Sort of like the X-Files/Fringe on acid. It will be interesting to see how they progress their story – if they can. But since we’ve already had Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Slayer – it just seems that the classics are all fair game at this point. Good or bad – TBD.
After reading the comments it seems like a large majority of your readers are in on this show, Alan. I am one of them as well. Interesting pilot and I agree with what someone said earlier, once the headless horseman starting brandishing firearms it became real entertaining. Let’s just hope it doesn’t fall off the rails like so many other good pilots the last few years…
What a hysterical, chaotic, thoroughly entertaining mess! The nonstop homages left me almost dizzy, and the general tone was such a great combination of satire, humor, drama and creepiness. I’ll definitely be giving Sleepy Hollow a try.
The pilot was an immense amount of fun. Tom Mison and Nichole Beharie gave two legitimately good performances, and worked very well alongside one another. There’s no guarantee that I’ll have the time to stick with this show once more fall premieres start up, but this pliot did enough to earn at least a few more weeks of honest anticipation. “Seven years of tribulations” out of this premise might be more than a little optmistic, I hope at the very least that Sleepy Hollow will get to air its full 13-episode order.
I like the full commitment everyone gave to the silly premise. I’ll give it a few more eps to see if it sustains the level of fun of the pilot. It was definitely entertaining and I like the two leads and their interplay.
There’s not enough jokes about the apocalypse on TV….
No really, I actually liked this hot mess. The chemistry between the thrown-together partners is really good.
My brother and I watched it. For the first twenty minutes we made fun of how ridiculous the premise was. For the next twenty minutes, we made random madcap theories about the characters and the story. In the last twenty minutes, almost all of those theories turned out to be true, proving the show was so ridiculous that it’s kind of amazing.
Long story short, I’ll be watching every episode until it’s cancelled in two months (even if it were to become the best new show of the season, not enough people will watch it. Remember Ben and Kate?).
I liked it better than I thought but I doubt they can sustain it as an ongoing series. It would have been a great movie – something different
I am in if for nothing more than a chance to see another shot like the headless horseman riding down the street at dawn with a pump-action shot on his back and an AK-47 sticking out from his hip. Great visual.
Among Dark Dead Trees
Pale Creature in the Mirror
That’s kind of Creepy
I grew up a town over from Sleepy Hollow and pretty much watched only to see how ridiculous this was going to be.
And boy am I glad I did. It was ridiculous, but the best kind that had my wife and I pausing to laugh at how amazing the show was.
I am 100% in for the duration of this crazy ass ride. And Tom Mison is great in it.
Nicole Beharie was great too.
Loved it. Loved the humor, the cast and the dialogue.
I’m in.
Much like “Grimm,” which I love, and this series appears to be cribbing from unashamedly, the pilot and episode 2 worked for me mostly due to chemistry between the leads. It IS too bad they killed off Clancy Brown immediately. He was great. Then again, if there’s any show that could bring back a character killed off in the second scene of the pilot, this may be it, as no crazy idea is off the table. … Anyone else keep wondering when the Police Chief is going to offer Ichabod Crane a 7-Up?