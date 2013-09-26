Series premiere talkback: ‘The Michael J. Fox Show’ & ‘The Crazy Ones’

I’ve already published my review of “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “The Crazy Ones.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned into either show tonight, what did you think?

With “Michael J. Fox,” did all the Parkinson’s jokes feel necessary, or too self-conscious after a point? Did you prefer the scenes with Mike’s family (and, if so, which parts) or at work with Wendell Pierce? In the second episode, was it distracting or funny to have Tracy Pollan playing Mike’s hot neighbor? And do you think that, after all his medical problems and his time in semi-retirement, Fox has still got what it takes to carry a show?

With “The Crazy Ones,” do you still find these particular Robin Williams voices funny, or will you be glad if you never hear his Brando again? Were you impressed by James Wolk as a funnier Bob Benson? Did you like Sarah Michelle Gellar, or are you sad by her character’s wet blanket-hood? Would you rather this was a show about Kelly Clarkson?

And in both cases, will you watch again?

Have at it.