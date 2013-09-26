Series premiere talkback: ‘The Michael J. Fox Show’ & ‘The Crazy Ones’

I’ve already published my review of “The Michael J. Fox Show” and “The Crazy Ones.” Now it’s your turn. For those who tuned into either show tonight, what did you think?
With “Michael J. Fox,” did all the Parkinson’s jokes feel necessary, or too self-conscious after a point? Did you prefer the scenes with Mike’s family (and, if so, which parts) or at work with Wendell Pierce? In the second episode, was it distracting or funny to have Tracy Pollan playing Mike’s hot neighbor? And do you think that, after all his medical problems and his time in semi-retirement, Fox has still got what it takes to carry a show?
With “The Crazy Ones,” do you still find these particular Robin Williams voices funny, or will you be glad if you never hear his Brando again? Were you impressed by James Wolk as a funnier Bob Benson? Did you like Sarah Michelle Gellar, or are you sad by her character’s wet blanket-hood? Would you rather this was a show about Kelly Clarkson?
And in both cases, will you watch again?
Have at it.
Pleasantly surprised with how much I liked this one, especially with how ambivalent you and Dan were about it. It doesn’t have the humor that Parks does yet, but it made me smile just about as much.
Neither was that great, though I see a lot more potential in Fox’s show. Among other things wrong with it, it seemed like David E. Kelley was trying to write Buffy for Gellar. And sucks at it.
As for Michael J Fox, he’s got great timing still. Betsy Brandt’s got good timing. So that’s solid. And appearances by the Bunk are always welcome. But it feels like a show from a different time, specifically the time he retired from Spin City. It’s kind of amazing in that way.
well he retired from spin city in 2000 so it feels like malcom in the middle???
The Crazy Ones was execrable. That is all.
I vastly preferred Crazy Ones’ pilot to Fox’s, but really enjoyed the second episode of MJF
That’s interesting, because my feelings were exactly the opposite. (grin) I thought the pilot of Crazy Ones was OK but not great, but I’ll give the series a little more time because I like Williams and Gellar.
I liked the pilot of MJF better than the pilot of Crazy Ones, but I HATED the second episode. I don’t like embarrassment humor, and the second MJF episode had not one, not two, but three plots based on embarrassment. Fox makes a fool out of himself by pretending he isn’t interested in the neighbor; Eve makes a fool out of herself by befriending a girl who she mistakenly thinks is a lesbian; Aunt Leigh makes a fool out of herself by pretending to be a single mother just to get validation from other mothers. Bleh. That’s just painful to cringe through.
I hate hate HATE the usage of the grainy cell phone talking head shots in Michael J. Fox show. They are incredibly unnecessary and do not seem to fit the tone of the show at all.
Agree completely. Who the HELL are they talking to?
They’re not talking to the daughter? I mean, I wouldn’t because she’s annoying as hell, but…?
I liked both shows a lot! Robin Willims and Micheal J Fox were as funny as ever!
Will the mockumentary format be constant for “MJF”? The reviews didn’t make this clear, and I can’t see it being a necessary element.
Only caught the first episode of MJF, but i thought it was really likeable if not laugh out loud funny.
Crazy Ones I actually did laugh out loud a couple of times. And a couple of the laughs came from SMG. I didn’t notice her doing the baby voice at all. Robin Williams was fine, but I hope they don’t increase the amount of voices he does in future weeks. I did feel like the pilot seemed extremely short. They probably could have added a little bit more to the meeting with Gail O’Grady or had her come back at the end to say she liked the song.
I loved The Crazy Ones! I glad that they toned down Robin’s accents and improv and focused more on the relationship between him and Sarah! Can’t wait for the next episodes
Loved the first episode of The Michael J Fox Show but hated the second. Fear the second episode with its warmed-over sitcom plotlines is what NBC wants the show to be going forward.
Thought the cast was great, but the wacky aunt doesn’t fit.
Alan given your love of non-Jewish characters speaking Yiddish, how much did you enjoy The Bunk saying “farkakte”?
Well, I watched the Crazy Ones. It was okay. Not that great, not that bad. The reviews I read prior to watching it indicated there was too much Robin Williams doing his thing, but I did not think this was the case at all. This episode held my attention, but it was just okay. Looking forward to the next episode to see how it goes.
Watched the second Michael J. Fox episode. Was not impressed at all. Not funny. My family thought it felt long–kept watching the clock. We decided it was boring and didn’t look like it was a story that would improve. I actually fell asleep and missed the end. I did like Fox’s co-worker. Bored to tears by his family and pretty neighbor stuff. Won’t watch this one again.
I wonder how much McDonalds paid Robin Williams to star in its 30-minute commercial? What a load of crap.
Michael J. Fox show was HUGELY disappointing. Saw a lot of Michael J. Fox, but where was the SHOW? It didn’t make me laugh at all. It’s an idea in search of an idea. There’s no conflict. If everyone loves this guy so much, what’s the problem with him going back to work? Why did he leave in the first place? The entire city of New York seems completely, unrealistically supportive of him. There are no assholes in New York City any more? Come on. His wife and kids are generic and boring, his sister is annoying and he’s Saint Michael of NYC. Why is any of this supposed to be FUNNY?
The second episode at least made him seem like a human being who is attracted to hot women like every other guy on Earth, but they did nothing funny with that idea, and even his own wife wasn’t as bothered by it as he was. Fox is a great comic talent, but you can’t count on him alone to make a show funny. You have to build a show around him, give him funny people to bounce off of, give him something funny to say and do. This show completely fails to do any of that. It’s just not funny. It makes Spin City look like classic TV.
It is truth in advertising though – it is a show that stars Michael J. Fox. That is literally all it is. NBC couldn’t do better than this for the guy?
I recorded Crazy Ones, but I did see a couple of minutes of it and it didn’t look good. Parks and Rec killed it as usual though. Time to rethink this “family entertainment/nostalgia” idea and go back to making quality comedies again.
“Why did he leave in the first place?”
The same reason that the real Mike left Spin City, even though he was enormously popular: he couldn’t control his body, which makes it very hard to get anything done. No amount of popularity is going to make up for that. And Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease that’s only going to get worse with time. The available medications have improved, which makes it possible for Mike (both the actor and the character) to return to TV, but it can take years to get the medication doses just right.
The Fox one was weird. The jokes were all sort of thrown away. I could see how the same lines in another show would be funny, maybe if they lingered for reactions. Very strange.
The MJF Show struck me as wildly erratic. Fox himself was generally very good, and there’s obviously good rapport between he and his wife and between he and Wendell Pierce. Speaking of, Pierce was probably the highlight of the first two episodes, even if he is essentially playing a PG-13 version of Bunk. “For the record, don’t touch my belly. Now excuse me while I go upstairs and make love with my shirt on,” was both classic Bunk and the best moment of the hour.
That said, some of the comedy was painfully broad and generic. The autotune bit was cringe-worthy. The extent to which Fox embarrassed himself on the double-date was 1980s sitcom obvious, and not in a good way. The character is supposed to be wicked smart, let him be smart and have some semblance of self-awareness. The sister was not only completely unnecessary but flat-out annoying, and by the end I fast-forwarded through her scenes.
Most troubling long-term, the writers seem desperately out-of-touch with the kids as a whole. The daughter and her friends, in particular, were no more than flat, fuzzy, vaguely insulting stereotypes that didn’t ring true as either honest depictions or smart send-ups. I mean, seriously, a waifish emo boy clad in all-black and sporting a flat affect while feigning disinterest in everything? Again? A daughter from a wealthy Manhattan family treating a lesbian like a curious extraterrestrial? Maybe 20 years ago. A shame, too, because the daughter did as much as she could with what she was given, and seems like a promising actor.
Anyway, between getting some Bunk-lite and the pleasure of seeing Fox doing his thing again my bar for at least half-watching is pretty low on this one. I’ll stick around for awhile.
Michael J. Fox show:
OVERWORKED. Tracey Pollan was Stepford Wives-esque — in a bad way (creepy collarbone comment). It felt long and lacked identity.
I am disappointed because I loved the stuff Michael J. Fox did on The Good Wife. Is it fair to expect that level of quality from a sitcom? I don’t know.
I already lived through Family Ties — I don’t need it in its current Modern Families sheep’s clothing.
An utter disappointment. I will watch for a while because I like Michael J. Fox — and I have Parkinson’s in my family (just like a lot of people) so I appreciate the effort he makes, the work he does, the comedy about the disease, etc.
But please, please, please get some personality or identity or vision to the show! give us a reason to care.
I only watched the first of the two MJF episodes (I did DVR the other). I liked it. He has always been someone whose work I have enjoyed and it is nice to see him on TV in a lead role again. I’ll watch again.
Neither watched nor recorded “The Crazy Ones”. The promos for that show just do not strike me as particularly funny. Do not anticipate that I shall ever watch it.
I wasn’t expecting much of the Crazy Ones and it impressed me somewhat, mainly with the unexpectedly great comedic turns by Wolk and Kelly Clarkson. But there was far too much Robin Williams being asked to be Robin Williams. They did try to give him some moments of gravity, but they picked their spots far too narrowly. It’s clear they want the father-daughter relationship to be the show’s emotional center, and Gellar played it well. With Robin playing a grown man and not a young alien, you have a show that’s textually about a woman cleaning up her man-child father’s messes. And granted, such a show could work, but it’s clearly not what they are going for, thus you just get a steaming pile of dissonance.
The Crazy Ones…. Not Great Bob!
I only watched the first MJF episode because I simply couldn’t sit through another one.
Like most people I love MJFox the actor, the person. But I think in order to build a show around this premise the show has to have some actual meat to it. Even with a comedy, there has to be stakes. Everyone WANTING Mike Henry to come back, everyone fawning over him, etc, doesn’t give any stakes and just made the whole thing mawkish to the extreme.
I know NBC promised a full season, so I’ll probably check back in with the show in a month or so to see where it’s gone.
On the up side, I did laugh out loud over the rolling chair gag.
I liked the Fox show well enough. It may not have been laugh out loud funny for me but pilots rarely are. It takes comedies a while to hit their stride.
I vastly preferred the pilot, though, which suggests to me that if a stride is going to be found, it’ll be found at work.
I liked the Fox show well enough. It may not have been laugh out loud funny for me but pilots rarely are. It takes comedies a while to hit their stride.
I vastly preferred the pilot, though, which suggests to me that if a stride is going to be found, it’ll be found at work. Wendell Pierce. Crazy one way rivalries. That was the best stuff.
Stopped watching midway through the 2nd episode and turned back to the Breaking Bad marathon. Every scene without MJF (and there were quite a few), fell flat for me. Liked those scenes he was in, and the jokes were reasonably funny and smile-inducing, if not LOL funny. And Tracy Pollan is hot!
Thought the Crazy Ones was much better than anticipated. The stand out of the show for me was James Wolk. His work, especially his interactions with Robin Williams, kept me entertained. I’ll watch the second episode just to see if they can keep it going.
I liked them both. I don’t know if it is because I have such fondness for the actors (Michael J. Fox, SMG) or what-but I will definitely be tuning in to both. I was very impressed by James Wolk’s easy, relaxed performance-he was the one I was watching when he was on screen, and not just because he is good looking!
I happened to really like The Crazy Ones, Robin brought the crazy on and Michelle brought the sanity (of sorts) that balanced it out for me. I’d like to see where it goes, especially if they keep having guest appearances like Clarkson every now and then. Michael J Fox reminded me of “Regarding Henry” with Harrison Ford. Not necessarily a full on comedy but Fox’s sense of humor that has been missed for a long time now. Either were a breath of fresh air to all the reality TV and dramas.
I watched both Michael J Fox shows and thought it showed a lot of promise. I agree with the show not having many laugh-out-loud moments but I was completely charmed by the show and will have no problem spending a half hour every week with these people. There are so very few “Modern Family” pilots out there that nail story, tone, and comedy right from the get-go so it quite surprises me when people express such anger and frustration when the first shows don’t fire on all cylinders. With the amount of nonsense on TV these days and the network landscape being what it is I am happy to give this show time to find its groove. I enjoy Michael J Fox tremendously and find myself somewhat defensive of the show.
Haven’t seen Crazy Ones yet, but watched both MJF shows and am ambivalent. While I like MJF, Marie, and Bunk, I’m iffy on the other characters (especially the sister) and the set-up. The best parts are the interactions between MJF, his wife, and his boss (Betsy Brandt and Wendell Pierce are awesome). Didn’t care for the sister, the assistant, or the daughter at all. I’ll stick around for a few eps, but if the show doesn’t find an identity soon, I’m out.
Went in expecting to enjoy the Fox show and tolerate The Crazy Ones. Came away enjoying The Crazy Ones much more. I think I’ve reached my limit of annoying child characters, and the MJF Show was chock-full of them – unfortunately. Will give it a few more episodes though. The Crazy Ones was much better than anticipated.
Oddly, I found that the daughter in MJF looks and sounds older than a teenage girl, even though she isn’t. I looked her up, and she just turned 18 a few days ago. I suppose she’s meant to play 16-17? For some reason she seems to be more like 25 and out of place. I don’t know whether it’s a combination of “smart talk”, self-possession (which never bothers me in Suburgatory, far from it), and makeup, but something doesn’t feel quite right.
Williams’ initial death-defying McDonald’s pitch was like Don Draper on Speed. Actually, scratch that…Don Draper WAS on Speed this past season, and it was way more entertaining. Right down to the title, this show is a shameless lift of the Mad Men trappings. I like Williams when he takes on darker roles, and the few moments in the pilot that worked for me were the ones that hinted at his more disturbing characteristics (getting his daughter to say “I’m leaving you” in the tone of his ex-wife is on the surface a dumb expectation-subverting joke, but also displays some pretty creepy self-loathing issues).
I agree with the masses that Fox’s show was consistently likable, but not very funny. Fox & Bunk together were easily the highlight. Brandt was adorable (between BB and now MJFS, she seems to have a special skill for playing underwritten but genuine, charming characters). The kids were fine, but could easily become obnoxious. I genuinely liked the condom-dropping scene. These two episodes were very frantic and schtick-heavy, and I enjoyed the moments like that scene where the characters were able to just relate as human beings for 30 seconds. The aunt needs to go, though. She’s way too generically wacky to work with the rest of the show.
M.J. Fox wasn’t funny at all. He acted inappropriately stupid and it was quickly tiresome. Won’t watch again. Not a fan of Robin Williams but I laughed in spite of myself. Several times. Did not expect that. Will watch again to see if I laugh again.
They need to write funnier things for The Bunk
Yup, it looked like David E. Kelley had watched Mad Men and thought “I’ve got a great idea!”. It’ll start off funny and quickly turn into another Kelley soapbox – we’ll get more and more “reasonably sized soft drinks” type jokes, before that’s all it becomes.
The Crazy Ones suffered from spending too much time on the non-Robin Williams cast members. It needs MORE improv and voices from old Mork and LESS drama comedy crap from the no name actors he has to share time with.
While both of these guys were the best at what they do for a really long time, nevertheless, it’s true: you can’t go home again, no matter how much you want to.
Good lord, Sarah Michelle Gellar is atrocious!