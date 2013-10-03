Series premiere talkback: ‘Welcome to the Family’ & ‘Sean Saves the World’

I briefly reviewed both “Welcome to the Family” and “Sean Saves the World” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For anyone who tuned into either one, what did you think? With “Welcome to the Family,” did you find yourself enjoying one family more than the other? Did you want to see Mike O’Malley and Ricardo Chavira duke it out in the boxing ring? Are you invested in the teen lovebirds at all? With “Sean Saves the World,” did you enjoy all the slapstick? Linda Lavin and Sean Hayes both performing at top volume? Tom Lennon (and I highly recommend reading our interview, if only for the section on “the mustache discount”) having a ‘stache and doing weird things? Megan Hilty not singing? And will you watch either one again?
Have at it.
lol no.
For some reason my DVR recorded not only Parks and Rec but Welcome to the Family as well, so I gave it a shot. Enjoyable. Not sure I laughed out loud, but it’s pleasant. I liked the characters pretty much across the board. I’ll give it a few more episodes and see where it goes.
Holy cow, what year is it where “Sean Saves the World” is produced? I can’t decide which was worse, the ham-handed exposition or the 180-degree turn to attempted heart-warming — because my head hurts so much from THE LAUGH TRACK.
Liked Welcome to the Family well enough to keep going with it. It seemed like a better bet than the Millers.
I loved Vik Sahay’s character.
A big “ugh” to both. Sean is a blown opportunity to show the actual life of a single gay man on TV. But much like the Michael J. Fox show and disabilities, we wouldn’t want to even approach actual reality, now would we? Family was just annoying. Nothing’s funnier than unplanned teen pregnancy, right? Yikes.
Time to bring back the smart comedies, NBC. This experiment with crap isn’t working.
I watched both of them. I enjoyed WTTF. I like both Mary McCormack and Mike O’Malley. I’ll watch it again. I am curious as to how many people watched it given its spot against the CBS Thursday night juggernaut.
I watched Sean Hayes’ new show b/c I could not watch “The Crazy Ones”. I caught the premiere episode of the latter during this past week (I had not realized I had recorded it) and found it more forced than funny. As someone who has enjoyed watching Michael J. Fox return to TV I really wish that his show was on at 9:00 vs. “The Crazy Ones” – although it would likely get crushed in the ratings. I don’t think I’ll watch Hayes’ show again. More forced than funny. To me anyway.
I enjoyed Welcome to the Family. I didn’t see Sean’s show. I just don’t feel like Welcome to the Family has enough to sustain it and it feels like the kind of show that isn’t long for this world. But if that’s not the case, I’ll keep watching.
I thought SSW has potential. The boss was great – I truly laughed at his stuff, Linda Lavin is always good. It’s a pilot so I’ll give them a couple of episodes to find their groove (or not).
WTTF (funny acronym btw) was a bit easier due to the absence of a laugh track. SSW hopefully gets better. Sean Hayes’ reactions and slapstick got me to laugh because he’s just a funny dude, but they should can the canned chortling. Otherwise, an adequate start for both, IMO.