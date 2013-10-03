Series premiere talkback: ‘Welcome to the Family’ & ‘Sean Saves the World’

10.03.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

I briefly reviewed both “Welcome to the Family” and “Sean Saves the World” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For anyone who tuned into either one, what did you think? With “Welcome to the Family,” did you find yourself enjoying one family more than the other? Did you want to see Mike O’Malley and Ricardo Chavira duke it out in the boxing ring? Are you invested in the teen lovebirds at all? With “Sean Saves the World,” did you enjoy all the slapstick? Linda Lavin and Sean Hayes both performing at top volume? Tom Lennon (and I highly recommend reading our interview, if only for the section on “the mustache discount”) having a ‘stache and doing weird things? Megan Hilty not singing? And will you watch either one again?

Have at it.

Around The Web

TAGSFall TV 2013Megan HiltyMIKE O'MALLEYSEAN HAYESSEAN SAVES THE WORLDtom lennonWELCOME TO THE FAMILY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP