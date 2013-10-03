Series premiere talkback: ‘Welcome to the Family’ & ‘Sean Saves the World’

I briefly reviewed both “Welcome to the Family” and “Sean Saves the World” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For anyone who tuned into either one, what did you think? With “Welcome to the Family,” did you find yourself enjoying one family more than the other? Did you want to see Mike O’Malley and Ricardo Chavira duke it out in the boxing ring? Are you invested in the teen lovebirds at all? With “Sean Saves the World,” did you enjoy all the slapstick? Linda Lavin and Sean Hayes both performing at top volume? Tom Lennon (and I highly recommend reading our interview, if only for the section on “the mustache discount”) having a ‘stache and doing weird things? Megan Hilty not singing? And will you watch either one again?

Have at it.