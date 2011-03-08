‘Shameless’ – ‘But at Last Came a Knock’: How we met their mother

It’s been more than a month since I last reviewed “Shameless,” and though I’m a day late this week, I thought the most recent episode was strong enough that I have some thoughts on it – and on the series to date – coming up just as soon as I remember where I parked the follow car…
In that last review, I noted that the series couldn’t seem to make up its mind between laughing off the Gallagher lifestyle and treating it like something that was going to leave most of the kids irreparably damaged. The next few episodes continued that tonally-awkward struggle. The episode about Carl was particularly schizophrenic in that regard, one minute taking very seriously the idea that Carl was a budding sociopath, then ending on a weird, triumphant note in which the family celebrated Carl’s maiming of the football player (who had, by that point in the scene, ceased to be a threat.) Based on what this show has done so far, and on what little I know of what Paul Abbott and company did in the original version, I imagine this is something the American show is always going to struggle with, and that struggle will keep me from ever fully embracing the series. I’m not saying that there can’t be laughs about the family and the way they live – this is supposed to be a black comedy, after all – but I think the show would be better off with a specific point of view. If it wants this all to be a laugh, then go for that completely and stop having those occasional scenes where Fiona or Lip or someone pauses to consider the emotional toll this is taking on all of them.
I don’t think that approach plays to the show’s strengths, though. So much of the show’s comedy spins out of things Frank says and does, and unfortunately William H. Macy continues to feel miscast – at least he is if we’re actually ever supposed to find Frank likable and/or funny, as opposed to a cretin who ruins everyone and everything he touches. For the most part, this season has been at its strongest in the episodes and scenes that acknowledge the darkness of the Gallaghers’ lives, which is part of why “But at Last Came a Knock” worked so well for me. Yes, Frank tries to run a lame scam to get estranged wife Monica (played by Chloe Webb) to sign the legal paperwork(*), but the meat of the episode is in seeing the kids – particularly Debbie, who’s at that perilous crossroads between still being salvageable and becoming just as cynical and screwed-up as the older siblings – react to their mother’s brief, unapologetic return. Debbie’s already freaking out about the idea of Fiona – the only real mother figure she’s known – moving out to be with Steve/Jimmy, and I thought Emma Kenney played those final scenes really well. So did Emmy Rossum, in showing Fiona’s understandable disbelief that her mom might come back and try to walk off with their baby brother while absolving herself of responsibility for the other five kids.
(*) Frank’s lawyer was played by the episode’s credited screenwriter, “Mad TV” alum and “Family Guy” regular Alex Borstein.
Based on the schedule on which I’m watching the episodes, I imagine my reviews are going to be sporadic through the rest of the season. Showtime has already ordered a second season, and I’ll be curious to see whether Abbott and John Wells make any notable changes to the show. This first season was produced in something of a vacuum, in that Abbott knew what had worked in the UK, but neither man knew how the material would fit these actors, how it would play in this setting, etc. Maybe everyone involved feels like they’ve been successful enough that they don’t need to change anything, but I hope not. I feel like there’s a potentially very good show in here that only makes itself visible some of the time.
What does everybody else think?
I’m loving this show Alan. One of my favorite new shows of the year. Do you think Macy and Rossum will get Emmy nominations for their performances?
Macy could, I suppose. Emmy voters like him and if the show is submitted as a comedy, there’s an open slot that Tony Shalhoub used to get a nomination for every year before “Monk” ended. Rossum would seem a bit less likely, except that there aren’t a lot of female comedy leads at the moment (there’s a similar slot open that Julia-Louis Dreyfus used to get), so I guess it could happen. It would lead to a comedy actress field in which virtually ever nominee would be from a Showtime series, but it’s not impossible.
Alan, not only would Emmy Rossum’s (deserved, she’s great) inclusion make it a category of all Showtime women, it would also make it Best Actress in a Comedy Series a strange title, given that none of the shows really function as comedies. Lastly, it would make it a category comprised entirely of actresses whose performances egregiously outshadow the shabby quality of the shows in which they star.
Showtime has done an exceptional and admirable job of giving talented women showcase leading roles, but you would have to trudge back past Tara, Nurse Jackie, Episodes, etc to Season TWO of Weeds to find the last time one of those talented women was actually involved in a funny show.
It was killing me all day Monday trying to place where I have seen Webb before and than it hit me. Danny DeVito’s gf in Twins!
2 years later, but I only recently go Showtime, and with Masters of Sex done for the year I was looking for some other Showtime shows to catch up on. I’m just now watching Shameless, and I have fallen crazy in love with it. I just saw the Monica episode.. Chloe Webb was on China Beach, season 1. China Beach was also a John Wells show. It was nice to see her again. Maybe some other China Beach alums will show up.
I watched 3 or 4 episodes and i just can’t get past that there are too many scenes in the bathroom which makes me uncomfortable. I baled. Tried to like it but just don’t. :(
I agree with Nick. I am loving this show. Macy and Cusack are somewhat annoying, good for the occasional laugh at best, but the kids (and the neighbours) steal the show. Rossum, in particular, is excellent. While I agree with some of Alan’s specific criticisms (the family’s reaction to Carl’s attack on the football player with the baseball bat did seem a bit odd given what had transpired that episode), I find that they are doing a good job balanacing the laughs with the more emotional insights.
I haven’t watched th last few. It was the Carl episode that did it for me- and not just the Carl storyline. The show glosses over the issues with this family by dragging every ancillary character down to their level.
You know, I more or less agree with everything you said, and yet I find myself loving this show for most of those faults as much as the things it does well. I enjoy its weird pacing and blatant attempts to squick me out, but I also laugh a ton. The Kev, Lip and Debbie characters are great, and Emmy Rossum is a revelation (and yes, I don’t mind her frequent nakedness). Very happy it’s coming back, and I like that I have no idea where this season is going.
I’m quite enjoying this show. I agree that WHM is mis-cast, but it seems to work, nevertheless.
Am I the only one who is super impressed with Emma Kenney’s work as Debbie? The scene with her and the kid in the library was awesome.
I’ve actually found the Debbie character to be very inconsistently written and acted. I agree that the library scene was well done, but that Debbie was far brighter, more manipulative, and way more self-aware than the character had been in previous episodes.
I found the whole “Debbie, PI” b-story to be really annoying and unbelievable (even within the show’s fairly absurd reality).
I hope that doesn’t sound mean – the little girl is a good actress – but she’s miscast in the role.
I’ve been enjoying this show a fair amount, but there is alot of chatter aound the Original version of the show being even better.
It turns out that the original doesn’t hold up to the comparison at all. The British series, despite matching every beat of the US version, is an absolute pain to watch. The British actors couldn’t be more outclass by their american counterparts, and the subtle changes in pacing make each beat in the american show land so much better than it did the first time I saw it.
Wow, lots of negative comments here. I am crazy about this show. I love love love the black humour (yes, also (no, espÃ©cially since it was the epitome of black humour) the Carl-episode-ending), love every role in it. This episode I thought was slightly weaker actually. Too serious compared to the rest. Less of the absurd feeling of the previous episodes. I didn’t understand Emmy Rossums role in the beginning of #8.13 at all. At the end she was just fabulous again thank god. Her eyes convey so much — really amazing. She and Justin Chatwin make one sexy and believable couple. Macy plays the arrogance and overall denying (because if he would look himself in the eyes he probably wouldn’t survive; it’s the perfect self-defence) just great. I don’t find him mis-cast at all. Cusack is grotesk, but in the right way, coming from real tragedy, not as from a superficial bystander. Oh, and the neighbours, did I mention the neighbours? I’n in awe. Veronica and Kevin are hilarious and steady. And I love the fact that this is the first American series I see where there’s not a point being made of skin-colour. Just stop the nonsense already! Only in this episode were some funny things happening in that sense (social worker talking ghetto-talk; Roberta talking about Liam needing a black parent), but still only as commentary, not as an overall thing in so many US-series where people with dark skin hook up with someone with the same colour and light skinned people hook up with the same colour. Jeez. Makes me sooo tired. Mostly in American series whenever there’s a white woman and black man (or vice versa) they’re just mates and you know that nothing will happen. Just terrible!
No, I’m really over the moon with this show in every regard. I think it’s the best thing since many years. Mad men is nice but in the end boring and without necessity. Dexter is great but the grotesqueness there doesn’t border on reality but on complete violent fantasy, and honestly I’ve had it a little bit with this American habit of voice-overs everywhere.
I hope on many many prices for this show and I hope that it will keep its anarchistic independence that it has shown till now.
From an interview with Paul Abbott, the writer: “Honestly, other people’s ideas scare me. That doesn’t make me a better writer or a stronger writer than the writers who take these projects on, but there’s only one reason to plough-on in this game, and that’s to try and exercise your own voice.
You shape your voice by screwing up your own ideas. If you screw up someone else’s, it’s such an easy ride, too easy to blame them.”
I watch the show, but I don’t love it. Most of the characters aren’t interesting enough to make me care about what happens to them and the stories are generally pretty weak.
I agree with Alan in that it seems to me that the show can’t decide what it wants to be. It’s not really funny enough to be a comedy, or even a comedic drama, and it’s too silly to be a dramatic show with humorous overtones.
I find myself asking, “What’s the point, here”
Also, I’d like to rant a bit about something that bothers me about TV in general and we see it here again in Shameless. Ian is supposed to be smart. A perfect, or near perfect, SAT score puts in a club of less than a thousand kids out of a million and a half who take the test every year. Yet, we don’t see any evidence at all of his intelligence outside of his SAT taking and paper writing.
You mean Lip??? Ian is the red head.
Blah, yes. I always mix up character names.
what other evidence do you want? He does great in school and aces standardized testing. On top of that he manages to survive and function in a very dysfunctional situation.
Just because he’s smart and intelligent doesn’t negate the fact he’s a 16-18 year old boy. They will f*ck and steal and fight and push their boundaries. For Lip, entertaining the idea of going to college is major rebellion.
I think the flaws and imperfections are what make Abbot’s characters likable. Fiona is a good mom, but not that great of a partner and girlfriend. Frank is a terrible dad and an alcoholic, but is supportive and affectionate towards of Cusack’s character. No one is perfect, everyone is flawed.
Its nice to know that Barb from Cougar town has a summer home in Chicago.
we were laughing at that too. My wife said what a weird angle to get typecast as
This show is one of our new favorites. I love all the characters. William Macy is perfect in the role. The idea that he is just a total screw up is balanced with his flashes of insight no matter how odd. There is also the scene where he quits drinking and it turns out he can play the piano. (Apologies to Jim Ignatowski on Taxi.) I have to think we will eventually see what drove him to destruction.
Another really good, not quite great, episode. I think they’re still feeling out the whole identity and tone of the show, but it’s getting better and better. Thought this and the previous episode’s funny moments were some of the season’s bes – like â€œDoes it hurt?â€ â€œSexual relations or childbirth?â€ â€œBoth.â€ â€œYes.â€
Also when Lip and Karen are having sex in the van right outside the Gallagher house (clip is at [vimeo.com]) and then Carl drops a bottle from the top of the house, to see if the shatter-proof container will shatter, and it does – just as Lip and Karen finish….what a great scene. (Also, dug the ironically-titled Tokyo Police Club song “Breakneck Speed” that was playing)