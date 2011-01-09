‘Shameless’ – ‘Pilot’: Get out of my dreams and into my car

01.09.11

If you read my review of Showtime’s “Shameless,” you know I liked the tone and many of the performances but wasn’t completely in love with it yet. Now that the first episode has aired, I’m curious what everybody thought. Are you going to want to spend an hour a week with the Gallaghers? And I’m curious what fans of the UK show thought of it (without offering spoilers for that version of the show).

