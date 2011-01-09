Review: Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ offers messy, engaging family antics

Broadcast network shows have largely done away with opening title sequences. The artform still exists on cable, thankfully, because when done well, a title sequence tells you all you need to know about what a show is like. Think Tony Soprano driving from Manhattan to his McMansion, or Dexter Morgan going through his surprisingly violent-looking morning routine.
Showtime’s family dramedy “Shameless” has a terrific opening title sequence – albeit one that you won’t see on the pilot episode that premieres tonight at 10. (TV pilots are often title-less for some reason.) The sequence places a fixed eye on the lone bathroom shared by the sprawling Gallagher family. Alcoholic dad Frank (William H. Macy) has to be dragged out of there by eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) so she can go to the toilet, and then we watch Fiona and her brothers, sisters, friends, neighbors and everyone’s assorted boyfriends and girlfriends use the bathroom for both its intended purposes and many others, from sex to the toddler using the toilet to brush his teeth.
That’s “Shameless” in 30 seconds or less: messy, overcrowded, unapologetically frank and, at times, darkly funny.
Frank is a lost cause – a pathetic, lying drunk who’s often just another piece of furniture in the cluttered house – but is still a more useful parent than the kids’ mom, who long ago skipped town. So Fiona raises her siblings in part, and in part, they all raise themselves, because they have no choice. While Frank’s busy drinking away his shady disability check, Fiona works a series of odd jobs that largely involve her filling in for friends who have their own problems. Teen genius Lip (Jeremy Allen White) is an expensive tutor, and will also take the PSATs for you, if the price is right. Youngest daughter Debbie (Emma Kenney) steals coupon inserts from their neighbors’ newspapers so the family can afford to buy groceries. While the older kids are busy pooling their cash to pay a utility bill, Fiona looks at one of the young ones and says, “You’re almost nine; you’re going to have to start pulling your weight.”
But where this material could seem dark and depressing, “Shameless” is a happy show – more a one-hour comedy (albeit more pleasant than laugh-out-loud) with serious elements than a drama with occasional jokes. The Gallagher kids don’t have much, but they have each other, and that seems more than enough. When Lip can’t afford to take his girlfriend on a real date, they camp under the elevated train tracks and enjoy watching the trains roar overhead, looking for all the world like two kids having a blast on a roller coaster. When none of the older sibs are available to take care of baby brother Liam, Debbie happily straps on a Baby Bjorn and carries him to school for Show and Tell.
That us-against-the-world mentality, and the characters’ optimistic approach to their dire circumstances, comes from the mind of Paul Abbott, who created the long-running British original. American producer John Wells brought Abbott over to write the remake, and the first two episodes are very faithful to the respective hours of the British show.
At times, it feels a little too faithful. It’s been a while since I’d seen the British pilot, but there’s definitely a sense in the remake that this is material written for other actors, in another culture, and transplanted fairly literally to the slums of Chicago. Some of the actors fit well into the pre-existing templates, particularly Rossum, who’s feisty and strong and sexy and very much holds the show together as well as Fiona does the family. (Fienberg called it a career-redefining role on our podcast, but as this is the first thing I’ve ever noticed Rossum in, I just considered it one hell of a debut.)
Macy, on the other hand, doesn’t entirely work as Frank. The character seems most interesting when he’s either being an unconscious prop, or in a brief, dark scene in the second episode where Macy is briefly allowed to play him as something other than a wacky, disappointing but lovable rogue. He’s the biggest name attached – well, him or Joan Cusack, who has a very Cusack-ian supporting role as the eccentric shut-in mother of Lip’s girlfriend – but it’s usually hard to look at Frank and see anything other than a fine character actor diversifying his resume.
I also don’t think it’s a coincidence that the third episode, which deviates the most from the original material, is also the most consistent, engaging and funny of the three I’ve seen. Regardless of what Showtime’s new “Episodes” (which, in an odd coincidence, airs right beforehand) will try to tell you, trans-Atlantic remakes tend to work best when they don’t slavishly copy their predecessors, and the more Abbott and Wells let the Gallaghers of Chicago distinguish themselves from their counterparts in Manchester, the better off “Shameless” will be in the long run.
Still, even if Macy isn’t a perfect fit yet – nor is Justin Chatwin, as Fiona’s new boyfriend Steve – the performances by all the kids, and the sense of the world that Abbott and Wells create, are so strong that I want to give “Shameless” a while to see if it can establish its own voice.
I watched the 20 minute preview a few weeks ago, which showed a lot of promise. Then I went and watched the UK pilot and found myself pretty disappointed. Now having seen the full US pilot I have to say I think this is one of the few cases where I find the US version far superior. Granted, the two versions were very, very similar, but the slight differences actually made a huge difference. The UK pilot felt self-consciously quirky and like it was trying too hard to be edgy. The US version felt much more organic to me and had much less of an “only on TV” feel to it. I think that if they were going to change things, though, the reveal about Justin Chatwin’s character would have been better off being held until the second or third episode.
Also, when is Marguerite Moreau going to finally get her own show?
I haven’t seen the original, but if this is supposed to be the American version of council housing or some sort of welfare family on food stamps in project housing then they failed miserably.
Despite that, I actually found it pretty entertaining for the most part. I expected to roll my eyes a lot more often at both this and Episodes, but I guess when you set the bar supremely low you’ll end up being a bit surprised.
Why does this have a zero on metacritic, the reviewer wasn’t bashing on the show, he just said it needs time to develop, why the zero?
Did they get rid of Ian Gallagher all together, the gay son who’s sleeping with his married boss at the convenience store? I suspect they did, despite his having some of the best lines in the UK pilot.
I thought the UK first season was one of the best seasons of television I’ve ever seen. I simply can’t imagine the story working in an American context. “Roseanne” was the only American show about working class people I’ve ever seen really succeed, and even that didn’t celebrate the dodges and schemes of those on the dole the way “Shameless” does.
I will never understand why networks won’t just run the UK versions of shows they think are brilliant, instead of denaturing them and recasting them as American.
That character makes more sense now that I know he was created in 2004. In the 2010s, that kind of homophobia from a sympathetic young protagonist like his brother (even if he’s later shown to come around some) feels weird and strains credulity. It was a really good pilot other than that, except for the poor job of set decoration in their home (their stuff is nicer than mine, despite our family not having to water down our milk or scramble to come up with money to pay the electric bill).
i have been watching the show shameless expecting something better and yet it lacks the creativity and great opportunity this show should offer. granted it aims toward a low income American family i expected more…..the characters have seemed close to the brink of pathetic even though they portray a scheme of almost nothing to offer to society, what they really need to stress is the strength built living in broken down homes. i feel, from human experience, that poverty builds strength in all people and portraying this in this show has been negligent. the gay son as been, i hate to say wimpy, in the fact that even homosexuals today don’t even have the same relation that he does unless they’re going to stay in the closet for the rest of their lives, but those are rare in this new millennium. The sexual innuendos surprisingly are right on, granted that’s no surprise in today’s media. sex drugs and comedy are one of the most influential products of entertainment today. But to really show the drama and substantially introduce reality into televised broadcasting you need to see and learn from poverty at it’s best.
I’m sorry but the truth is showtime has only come out with one good show and that’s dexter….too bad that’s no where close to reality but it does show a personality tormented by sadistic serial killing psychotics all in all i could’ve expected better from showtime. but whats the point only to get let down in the end.