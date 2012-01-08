‘Shameless’ – ‘Summertime’: The running woman

I posted my review of the early part of “Shameless” season 2 earlier this week. Now it’s your turn. How did you feel about the shift from winter into summer? Were any of the 5 fans of “Lone Star” happy to see James Wolk? Did you miss Steve? Did Frank reach a new low with what happened with Liam? And would you, like me, not object to an ongoing story arc where Fiona returns to track & field full-time?
In terms of ongoing coverage plans, my feeling from last year and from what I saw of these first four episodes is that “Shameless” is a show better served by me dipping in and out on and only writing something if an episode is notably different from the ones before or after. That said, I’m going to be watching the whole season, so I may do weekly (or bi-weekly) open threads for the episodes, depending on the level of interest.
What did everybody else think of the premiere?
Call me a prude, but the sex scenes in this show always feel forced and mildly offensive. It’s like they don’t have confidence for the show to stand on its own, so we have to see Fiona’s thigh all sweaty. Call me a deviant, but I was mildly offended by the wasting of all that marajuana. Didn’t make any sense (since when do they care about breaking laws? I get that larger quantities mean larger sentences, but they could have worked around that. They could have sold it all to the guy who opens his door with a shotgun. I feel like they had to burn it just so the characters can stay poor.
But whatever, this is a show I enjoy as long I don’t think too hard about it. So I won’t.
I don’t think that they burned all that pot for free.. My guess is that they charged some people to be there.
The sex scenes feel like a mandate. Need at least one in which breasts are exposed every episode. Rossum has appeared nude so much that I’m starting to get desensitized. Too bad, b/c she is so sexy in this show.
I agree with you on both fronts–but I bet we are in a pretty small demo!
Love this show, so very happy it’s back. I really enjoyed the episode, though it felt like even more of a tablesetter than the series premiere last year. Great to see all these characters again. Question, though: was that girl with Ian at the fight supposed to be the same character Jane Levy played last season?
Yup. They recast Mandy Milkovich because Levy was otherwise employed.
Wow. I mean, I realize they couldn’t get a doppelganger, but she seemed so different that it was only Lip’s dialogue that clued me in. Oh well, it happens.
Yeah, I figured it out too, but it was really confusing. She does not seem nearly as good so far.
It was interesting that the bumper Showtime used before the show had only the kids and not Macy or Cusack in it.
Nitpick:
I was kind of amused with the one guy suggesting Fiona could have “broken the state record.” Maybe he was just misstating things since a 5:20 miler from a Chicago public school would have a shot at going to the state meet, which is what she said. However, the Illinois girls state record is a 4:40 something.
Also, you don’t just go to a track without warming up!
I would like to point out that in one episode Fiona and Adam were about a million times more interesting and had better chemistry than Fiona and Steve ever did. I dont know if its the difference between James Wolk and Justin Chatwin, but it is almost dissapointing to think that the show thinks it needs Fiona and Steve’s relationship.
My hope is that Steve were to just dissapear, but I know thats probably not likely.
I didn’t realize how much I missed this show until I watched the S2 premiere last night. These people are fun to spend time with, and I’m excited to have it back. A couple of thoughts:
-I thought this premiere did a better job of at least giving Frank a hint of a soul, harkening back to his regret over what he did to Lip last season. Yes, he did something despicable with Liam, but he clearly regretted it, and was willing to do what it took (letting guys blow him in a seedy bar bathroom) to get his son back. Yes, it’s disgusting and filthy, but that’s this show’s sweet spot.
-No idea what the show plans to do with the Amy Smart character, but I hope it’s to rid itself of her sooner than later. She doesn’t seem to fit, and it doesn’t make a lot of sense that Fiona would spend so much time with her. Plus, every time I see her on screen, I say to myself, “Hey! It’s the slutty Amy Smart character.” Evidence she’s pretty weakly written and fleshed out.
-Not sure where all the Steve hate came from. I thought he worked well last year, and it feels like a more complete show with him in it. He’s a good balance to Fiona, and adds some weight to things for Fiona. I’m glad he’ll be back.
Overall, I thought the premiere was great. Yeah, the weed bonfire was stupid, and as someone already mentioned, seemed to serve keeping them poor, but it was still a bonfire and who doesn’t like those? And I got a big laugh from all the kids gathered around it. Those zany Gallaghers!
I could not agree more. They’re probably just setting all this Fiona stuff up for Steve’s return. She can’t do the rebound thing forever and he calms her and makes her happy. She needs that back because she is definitely not happy and lost a bit of that spark he brought her. Not saying he’s perfect because he made some mistakes but that’s why it’s called Shameless.
Just a great show to watch! Fun characters, crazy environment, Emmy Rossum… did I mention Emmy Rossum?
Plus the open never gets old.
Oh and one more thing… The writers of Terra Nova should watch Shameless to see how interesting characters are written and developed.
I loved it, it was so much fun and I like how the summer changed the tone of the show. Emmy Rossum is a treasure, I adore her. The rest of the cast is a joy as well. It was pretty light hearted but I expect the drama to pick up.
I think Frank is a great character, everything he does is funny or despicable or both! Loved the FU spelled backward on his beggar sign (pictured above). The whole cast is great, and the endless scheming and scamming is hilarious. Where do they come up with this stuff?
Does it bother anyone else that Showtime does “This season on…” previews that give away a LOT of plot points?
I know most of the scenes lack context, but I can think of one fairly significant spoiler that I think the producers would probably have liked to keep secret.
Love, love, love that the show is back.
First things first.- I need to get a Hound Dog Taylor t-shirt! Pronto.
Now that that is out of the way, I really enjoyed the season 2 premiere. It had a lot of feel of the season 1 premeire ( Both had bonfires and started out with Fiona in a night club. ) But this season took off where the last season ended. And since season 1 built really well I had higher expectations this year. All of which were met. I loved the Fiona running scene. Just some real nice honest personal growth there.
I also liked the scene where Lip and his brother discuss going to West point. It starts out confrontational, but in the end….Lip loves his brother. Very similar to when he found out he was bumping Kash.
Speaking of which, that plot line sure did escalate in a hurry. I thought Kash might have bailed halfway through the season. There are so many plot lines that I guess some are going to be accelerated and move at different paces. But that seemed rushed to me.
I guess the only thing that didn’t make much sense to me is the professor and Lip. That teacher was the only one who can see through Lip’s cons. I thought he would be more of an influence on Lip. Instead it’s the other way around, with lip trying to pawn off pot plants on him and showing him his illegal police scanners. Not a wrong choice, just something I didn’t see.
Frank is still annoying. And I guess eventually there has to be an endgame there. It would be nice if Frank at least tried, granted he’d fail, but at least tried to do something right. But maybe it’s because Lip, Fiona, Kevin, and all the other Gallaghers are stepping up that I don’t mind as much.
As usual, I think I just echoed what Lord Sepinwall said. But ain’t that usually the way?
Can’t wait for next week.
I loved it, the summer made everything more fun in my opinion. This is my favorite cast on tv, the collective quemistry is great and it seems as if they’re willing to do anything the writers throw at them. I love a show that doesn’t have barriers. I can’t compliment Emmy Rossum enough. I also wouldn’t complain about a running track storyline, she was fabulous in that last scene.
Could you guys talk about Shameless semi regularly on the podcast please? This is the best thing on air right now, at least while Justified doesn’t premiere. I know Dan likes Emmy and the show too. I hhope you talk about it!
I’m down for the track storyline too. I guess Rossum must have been somewhat of a track star herself? That did not look fake.
Legate Damar was in this episode, therefore A+.
People… relax on the boobs – you sound like censors. If it’s too much for your sheltered, in the bedroom only eyes, then change the channel. Bring back Steve. If you couldn’t see the chemistry then you are blind (or you’re just staring at the boobs and nothing more). I love the way he looks at Fiona, and gives a crap about the kids. So many interesting story lines could be done with those two…. and Toni, the cop with the puppy dog eyes. Could Toni please grow a pair and be more interesting???
I liked Steve too.
But on the boobs, I can only speak for myself but I don’t feel like it’s about censorship. I mean, I watch porn and I don’t want that banned. My issue is that the way they shoehorn it in here detracts from the artistic vision of an otherwise very high quality show.
I love Shameless so glad it’s back…it’s the best drama and comedy on TV right now. It’s witty, raunchy, hilarious, and sad all at the same time, really it just blows my mind and I can’t wait to see how season 2 develops.
Fiona is such an awesome character and Emmy Rossum does a great job bringing her to life…she had so many great scenes in this episode, I really liked that awkward conversation she had with Tony as he was leaving for work and Adam dropped her off at home – so realistic and it had me feeling uncofmortable (in a good way) watching it and the song in the background (“Riff Raff” by Oslo) really added to that vibe, which also reminds me that this show always picks the PERFECT songs for every scene. Love it love it love it can’t wait for the next episode
I was wondering in the conversation with Tony why she wasn’t a little more like “why the *bleep* do you now own that house?”. Doesn’t that seem super fishy to her?
Probably too late to this topic….but my DVR cut off the last couple minutes of the ep. What happened after Fiona and the red head sister got to the track?
Is steve gone forever? I have a heartache without him :(