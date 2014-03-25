‘Shameless’ to hop Emmy categories from drama to comedy

For the last four years, “Shameless” star Emmy Rossum has been giving one of the best performances in all of television, and yet despite the quality of that work – and the name that would be a headline writer's best friend – neither she nor the show she's on has gotten more than a whiff of Emmy recognition. Joan Cusack has been nominated three years in a row for guest actress in a drama, and that's it. Nothing for Rossum. Nothing for William H. Macy, who in his non-Frank Gallagher life has won two Emmys and been nominated for seven more. None for Jeremy Allen White or Emma Kenney or any of the other superb young actors the show has discovered, none for the other guest stars or the writing or directing.
The fact that Cusack keeps appearing in the guest category shows you how easy it can be to game the TV Academy's system – and now “Shameless” producer John Wells is trying to make like a Gallagher himself and try to game the system on a bigger scale. Having submitted the show in the Emmy drama categories the previous three years, Wells and Showtime today announced that “Shameless” will compete as a comedy at the 2014 Emmys.
Now, on the one hand I cannot blame Wells for trying this. I don't know that the genre has been the issue for “Shameless.” Emmy voters have often seemed allergic to shows about extremely poor people, especially when they're not the type who suffer poverty with quiet dignity, but with the kind of brazen, hustling vulgarity with which the Gallaghers go through life. But odds are that Rossum was never going to break through in the drama actress category, not after a year when there were actually seven nominees and still no room at the inn for her, or for Tatiana Maslany, or several others. At a minimum, the comedy actress category will have a few openings, since Laura Dern and Tina Fey aren't eligible again, and Macy should have a much easier time than trying to crack a drama field that includes Cranston, Hamm, Spacey, and possibly McConaughey.
On the other hand, this move is, well, shameless. Absurd might be an even better word for it.
Yes, “Shameless” is a show that blends comedy and drama, and this year has had room for the usual black humor, like Carl Gallagher aggressively seeking detention to spend more time with a troublemaking girl he has a crush on, or Kev discovering what a money pit the bar he inherited really is. I even had arguments with Showtime executives in the first season that “Shameless” belonged more in the comedy categories, and not just because it was an easier path to nominations.
Not this year, though. This has been the darkest, most serious season to date, and especially for Rossum's Fiona. Never the show's funniest character to begin with, Fiona's been in a deep, bad spiral all season that included cheating on her boyfriend, getting high and letting her toddler brother Liam ingest cocaine (nearly dying and possibly suffering brain damage as a result), becoming a convicted felon on probation, and in the most recent episode, hitting rock bottom when being abandoned by fellow junkies at a gas station in Sheboygan.
It's been an impressive arc, and Rossum has again been amazing. I would gladly see her nominated for any and all awards for what she's doing this year, and what she's done throughout the show. And it is insane that she would be competing against performances by Amy Poehler and Melissa McCarthy. It's weird enough when Edie Falco is up for these things (and won one for the first year of “Nurse Jackie”), but that's at least a more overtly comic show and performance, and there's always the half-hour defense.
The rules are the rules, and if Wells can work within them and convince the Academy to allow “Shameless” to hop categories, then I suppose more power to him. It's a great show that deserves more recognition than it's gotten. But I don't know if it'll get substantially more this way, and it'll feel very strange if it does, all things considered.
That said, new episode Sunday at 9! I expect Fiona to suffer some more!
What does everybody else think? Is the move to comedy fair or foul?
One of the silliest parts of the TV realm is getting obsessive about award shows. This doesn’t matter. What matters is that Shameless is one of the most consistent shows on television, funny and dramatic. The word “absurd” should be reserved for true absurdity in the world.
This is the truth, my friend. It’s akin to education becoming purely about test scores rather than, y’know, educating children. (Only even less serious in that regard.) The work is what counts. Not the awards.
Totally agree. I would have loved to see this show submitted for comedy in its first season, but this one? No way. Darkest, most dramatic season in the show’s history.
I love the show! But calling it a comedy this season is a stretch.
I like this show a lot. Always have. And I hate the fact that it’s never been nominated for a single thing. Moving categories won’t change a thing. IMHO. :-
If it gets the show more attention (which is all it seems motivated to do), I can’t fault this too much. Showtime’s other “comedies” do this all the time, this one has just never been submitted that way, I’m guessing because it’s an hour long more than anything else. I do, unfortunately, think it’ll have an easier time in the comedy category. The Emmys are dumb, to the point where I almost admire finding ways to game the system like FX does with “American Horror Story.”
I agree that this is pretty ludicrous, especially considering how dark this season has been. But if this in any way increases attention and recognition for this amazing show, I don’t really care. Aside from Rossum, who is always fantastic, I would make the argument that Jeremy Allen White and Noel Fisher also deserve some recognition for this stellar season.
On a scale of 1 to 10 of things to get upset about, this is a -6.
A show where a girl is a victim of abuse at the hands of her boyfriend and where a toddler nearly overdoses on cocaine? Yeah that’s comedy gold. Is there a category for black comedy?
Seasons 1-3 didn’t feel all that different from a show like Girls with the mostly dark comedy but this season has been especially dark. As other have said, I have no idea how Emmy Rossum’s performance this year compares to Amy Poehler or Julia Louis Dreyfuss who are hitting 15-30 punchlines an episode in the comedy category. Does anyone know what category Orange is The New Black intends to submit itself.
It’s going comedy.
Shameless is funnier (and better) than Girls. I’m fine with this move.
Honestly, I’m fine with this. While I agree that it’s a little crazy that they’ve decided to jump categories this year, which has been so relentlessly dark, it makes sense that Wells would want to maximize their chances when this season has been so universally acclaimed. The simple truth is that the Comedy field at the Emmys is much, much weaker than the Drama field. That’s not to say that there aren’t good comedies on TV, but good comedies that are also palatable and prestigious enough for the TV Academy are a rare breed these days. The subject matter may sink the Shameless’s chances regardless, but Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, and the show will have a puncher’s chance at getting recognized with this move. They had no chance in the Drama categories, with three years of nothing to prove it.
Orange is the New Black is in a similar situation to Shameless. Both are hour-long ‘prestige cable’ shows that mix comedy with drama but tend toward the latter and both focus on an aspect of life that the TV Academy typically isn’t attracted to. It’s not an exact parallel, obviously, since OITNB is a freshman series, but last year OITNB competed as a Drama Series at the Golden Globes, and Netflix indicated they intended to do the same thing at the Emmys. The show was largely shut out except for Taylor Schilling, and a few months later, it was announced that OITNB would compete as a Comedy Series at the Emmys. This happened despite indications from the writers that Season 2 will be darker and more dramatic, and that jumping categories down the line is a possibility. I’m sure that there were other factors behind the decision as well, but the simplest and most logical reason is “Emmy nominations are good for business, and the Comedy categories at the Emmys are far less competitive than the Drama categories”.
I’ve given up trying to parse the ridiculous standards that the TV Academy has for determining which shows compete in which categories. From a purist standpoint, I think that an anthology series like True Detective should be competing in the Drama Series category, but since American Horror Story opened that loophole, they’d be fools not to take advantage of it, and I hope that they do, because that show deserves to win almost every award it gets nominated for. I just want the best shows possible to be recognized, wherever they’re submitted. Emmy Rossum is giving one of the best six performances of any actress on TV, comedy or drama, and if this move helps get her a nomination, it will be worth it.
I don’t think that the Gallaghers poor family is an issue; I do think that the way they handle their circumstances doesn’t sit well with some people … You are right, there’s nothing glamorous about it and much of it is despicable. I like the show, but it took me several tries before I could get through one episode. There’s so little morality and so much to dislike, from Frank’s narcissism to Carl’s crime spree with his new delinquent girlfriend. Could it be true? I know in my own experience there are a lot of poor families who manage to pinch pennies and get through life without drugs, alcohol, insane sex. In the last episode, xxx came home from the Indian reservation to find her furniture sold and a for sale sign and she not only forgave Frank and his idiot oldest daughter immediately, but went on to marry Frank so she can then adopt the Indian kids but for all they know, Frank will be dead soon. I don’t think everything has to be realistic but that was convoluted just plain stupid! Maybe that’s part of the plan to make this a comedy.
Joan Cusack’s Shiela has been through a lot of crap on this show and she has always been resiliant. I don’t think it’s that much of a stretch because she always has a soft spot for the kids.
Comedy is a meaningless category anyway, ever since Nurse Jackie won. The really funny shows never get nominated, anyway. Stupid popularity contest. But Emmy deserves an Emmy, whatever the little plaque says.
Hey, if it works for “Girls”…
Nobody cares about entertainment awards except people working in (and sucking around) the entertainment industry. Personally, I would watch Rossum watching paint dry and not care what the writers called it.
Agree with everyone else. I have a feeling they should have stayed for this season. Both Rossum and Macy deserve drama awards for this season. Maybe the Emmys will allow a show’s submissions to cross categories (dramatic actress, comedic actor for the same show).
To me, it’s not about what I want it’s about what they deserve and they deserve to win.
This has been an amazing season. That I cry and laugh in the same hour every week is a major accomplishment because I don’t normally do that. And in the last 10 years of watching quality TV shows I can count on one hand all the shows that have had that effect on me.
Alan, work on the Emmys or the Globes to allow cross-submissions. No reason a dramatic show can’t have a comedic role.
i honestly think shameless is the best show on tv currently
calling shameless a comedy at this point is definitely a stretch, but i would be thrilled to see the show get some awards love in any category. aside from emmy rossum, i think noel fisher is just outstanding.
Ty4sharing well written
Emmy Rossum is going to SHINE ,whether (shameless)wins or loses. I would be worried @Showtime can keep her in there family.
#lifenotfair #neverbeacheater #values
This switch is rediculous. ESPECIALLY this season. Has Fiona even smiled since episode 3? If she had a chance to get nominated before, now she has zero. Ridiculous. This is a one hour DRAMA.
Understandable as writers, producers, actors…that you want to be recognized for your work and effort come award time, but “Shameless” is a fun, entertaining black comedy show and I think most viewers love the fact that it depicts not only lower-class life in Chicago, but involves upper class issues as well. I’ve kind of read into the show as it being a microcosm for all class structure (professors, doctors, college students, blue and white collar). The show kind of blends in everyone with their own set of problems. In this season, one word stands out and sums it up: “Addict.”
It was Robbie who told Fiona (I think in episode 3) that “we’re all addicts.” Everyone is an addict in this drama, and the only thing humorous about it is when all the characters are misunderstood in some profound way. Of course the show isn’t perfect–no show is. The funniest scene so far for me was when Kev came barging into the Alibi wanting to know what happened to his money. He pulls out a gun that Mickey gave him (which he would later use on Mickey) and points the gun in the air. In unison, all the regulars at the Alibi pull out their guns. It’s funny because it shows how “gun oriented” we all are in society. I don’t know if that kind of comedy would garner awards, but I like it. I wish producers and actors wouldn’t worry about getting awards, but like I said, you want to be acknowledged for hard work.
In a way, “Shameless” already is–by its fans!
The show is entertaining, the cast is great, you just love the show.
Never seen an industry so willing to celebrate itself for averageness. I would be bummed if I saw the truly gifted cast of Shameless on the same stage with the butt kissing hacks at the Emmys. Keep up the amazing job you guys. You got our support now and in the future.