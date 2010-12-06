Showtime renews ‘Dexter’ for season 6; how long can it go?

In a move so inevitable that the only surprise is what took so long for it to be made official, Showtime has renewed “Dexter” for a sixth season.
The drama is the biggest hit the pay cable channel has – this season’s 10th episode drew 2.54 million viewers, second only to the fourth season finale that concluded the John Lithgow arc (2.57 million) – and Showtime president David Nevins called the renewal “the easiest decision I’ve made since I got to Showtime.”
I was very disappointed with last night’s episode (you can read my review here) and the general sense that the series will keep running in place because it’s too big a success for Showtime to shake up the format, set an end date or what have you. And based on the comments, many of you are also starting to get frustrated with the repetition and lack of real stakes. But as long as it’s pulling in those big ratings – and as long as Michael C. Hall is under contract and/or still interested in playing the part – the show’s going to keep going.
In an ideal world – or another country, like England, which has a very different business model for TV shows – a high-concept series like “Dexter” would run exactly as long as needed to get the most out of that concept. In this world, though, the show must go on, and on, and on, until the ratings dip, or Hall wants to quit, or Showtime somehow develops enough other (relatively) big hits that they can afford to pull the plug.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Alan:
In your Dexter review, you were dismayed at the way the subplot involving Liddy was dispatched. I’m wondering if it would be a plus if shows like Dexter were renewed with multi-season deals? For instance, if the writers knew that the had at least another year of the show beyond the season they were currently penning, they might kept the Liddy subplot running for a little while longer and given it room to grow. Thoughts?
I know this last episode wasn’t the best, but with the creators knowing they get another season, why not at least reserve judgement until the finale? Maybe Lumen lives and they do reinvent the show to have her continue as a cast member, who knows?
I think there are a lot of moving pieces here that could set up interesting plot lines for next season.
That said, Dexter could kill Quinn, Jordan could kill Lumen and Dexter could kill Jordan and they can press the reset button like usual (which is likely to happen). Then I’ll be sad…
Write a comment…
On a related note, why oh why did “Weeds” get renewed?
Same reason: it’s a ratings success for Showtime.
The ratigs are solid, but it’s worth noting that it was creatively much better this year than last. Still not up to the standard of the first couple years but it is a very different show these days.
Yes I agree that Weeds this season was surprisingly good– much much better than I anticipated. The writing was pretty sharp and funny. Perhaps Weeds is in better shape than Dexter because it has changed the backdrop multiple times and has been able to reinvent itself. If we were still in the suburbs with Weeds I would be tearing my hair out by now. I was expecting Weeds to be terrible this season but I actually found myself looking forward to the next episode.
I disagree with most everyone here, so I’m not going to comment on last night’s review, but I’m enjoying this season as much as any of them, and if Deb catches on to who Dexter is (and I really hope she does, since they seem to be going in that direction), I hope that’s the majority of season 6, and honestly, I hope season 6 is the end of it. I didn’t think they could refresh the series for me, but Lithgow did it last season, and oddly enough Lumen (and Dexter) is doing it for me this season. So I think Deb could do it for me next season. I don’t think it should go on indefinitely, but I’m as excited about it this season BECAUSE of the Lumen aspect (and to be honest, I wonder it’s gender related, and I like all the hearts and rainbows aspect of it–I’ll full on admit to romanticizing Dexter and don’t want him to end up in the electric chair) and hope they can keep up the tension with Deb finding out for next season. And then…boom! Done.
I agree. This should be last season and feel that Dexter will confront the “Dark Passenger” probably after Deb finding out who he really is and after an incident where his actions will almost cause the death of Harrison. Just doing a little crystal ball prognostication here.
I also think that Dexter should set an end date and prepare a killer final season. I don’t feel like they can’t get that much out of it at this point without making some bold writing choices.
As for “Weeds”, I hope season 7 is the final season, but to be honest, I’m glad that it’s still on, because it has always gone to unexpected places and has never become predictable. Season six is actually my favorite season of the entire show.
The thing that sucks about a show like this and the nature of American television is that the final season is probably going to be heavily advertised as such a year in advance. I don’t think this is the strongest season, but there are so many people that know what Dexter Morgan (and not some alias) does that I would have been pleasantly surprised if it ended this year.
I was thinking all this season that it would be great if this was secretly the last season. Then we would all be expecting the inevitable developments to reset the status quo only to be blindsided by something like everyone finding out about his true nature.
I gave up on Weeds a season or two ago. Shows don’t get a second chance with me because I I give them way to many chances before I finally pull them off of my watch list. Dexter is starting to get close, but I’ll probably give it all of next season before doing anything.
I think Dexter as a concept still has room to grow. Instead, I think this is a case of the writers and show runners being perfectly happy with the status quo and having no interest in doing new things. That’s unfortunate when you have a lead as talented as Michael C. Hall because he is such a nuanced and versatile actor and could be believable in any new incarnation of Dexter.
Just to echo what Miken said above (and these are just my musings and NOT based on any spoilers or previews since I avoid them at all costs, esp. near the finale), I still feel like there is some potential to shake things up in the finale. All season they have been moving us closer and closer to the idea of Deb both seeming more accepting of vigilantism and also getting closer and closer to finding out who killed the barrel girls. I don’t think Deb is going to find out about Dexter’s whole story all at once. My guess is that the storage crate, Brian Moser, Bay Harbor Butcher, Harry’s Code, Trinity Killer, etc. will not be revealed for a while. However, I could certainly see Deb busting in on Lumen and Dexter as they are killing Chase and realizing that Dexter was the vigilante helping Lumen out of love. While this show is quite different than Chuck, I can’t help but remember how much more fun the show became once some of the other characters were in on his life as a spy. That may be part of the reason that Lumen is growing on me too. Watching Dexter prepare Lumen for her first skill and getting to be the one to pass on the code for once has brought out a new side of Dexter that we haven’t seen.
I am glad Dexter has one more season just so that it gives the writers a chance to make up for this terrible season. So many pointless sub plots (not to mention uninteresting), under used guest stars (Specifically Peter Weller, who is by far the most interesting character this season), making Dexter go from a proficient killer to a sluggish, lazy, and seemingly amateur killer, and also creating situations that do not make any sense (the guy wrapped in plastic running for his life would go screaming would he not? I know this was for the comedic ending but come on!). So disappointed with this season…
They shouldn’t be afraid to shake up the series. As long as MCH is around.
I’ve been disappointed with this season, but I’m a huge fan and won’t give up.
I don’t really understand the building desire among the Dexter fanbase to set an end date on this series. I agree the series should not just do the same story arc over and over, but the basic concept of the series is that its a guy living a normal life who also happens to be a serial killer. I dont know why that concept would need an end date? He could theoretically live another 50 years and maintain that lifestyle as long as he doesn’t get caught. It’s not like this is LOST, where there is a central mystery that everyone is waiting anxiously to be solved/resolved. We’re basically just watching to see how this guy manages to fit serial killing into his everyday life. I think it could be just as interesting in season 15 as in season 1 if the writers have good stories to tell. That said, the writing since season 2 has left quite a bit to be desired, so rather than calling for an end date,why not call for new bloood in the writing room.
Personally, I believe there is an end date because he is evolving and becoming less a serial killer and more a human being. I think you see it every season, he learns something new about himself he didn’t think was possible. Also he is now committing lots of mistakes. You can’t go on like that, you’ll eventually be caught.
Many seem to disagree, but I think this season has been much better than Season 4 (my least fav season out of the 5). Lithgow was fantastic, but the Trinity murders did nothing for me, nor did any of the sub-plots.
I think the Lumen, and Jordan Chase stuff this season has been much more interesting.
I’m glad the show is being renewed. Yes, I do think the show has probably run it’s course, but I think there is still good story telling to be told in the world of Dexter.
this article sucks.
I don’t care about the concept- dexter is my favorite show ever. If it went to 40 seasons i would watch every episode.