Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ for season 3

In a no-brainer move on a day of no-brainer renewals, Showtime has ordered a third season of “Homeland.”
The suspense drama is coming off a huge night at the Emmys, where it won awards for writing, stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, and for Outstanding Drama Series, ending a four-year “Mad Men” streak. Its ratings are up over last season, and Sunday night’s episode (my review is here) averaged 1.75 million viewers for its 9 p.m. airing, the most-watched episode to date. Showtime estimates that across its platforms (including On Demand), the season 2 premiere has been seen by 5.7 million viewers.
“The Emmy wins for ‘Homeland’ have certainly set the stage for a great second season,” Showtime president Nevins said in a statement. “The writers, cast and crew of ‘Homeland’ continue to create a remarkably entertaining and suspenseful roller coaster ride, growing audiences week after week. We can’t wait for our viewers to experience what unfolds through the rest of season two. Our partners at Fox 21 have been tremendous, and we are thrilled to begin the planning for ‘Homeland’s third season.”
More Claire Danes makes me happy.
I’m glad it got renewed but wonder if they should’ve kept quiet for now and announced it after the season finale. If people thought this might be the last season, more suspense.
The exact opposite. TV is a business, and keeping viewers is important. Viewers are less likely these days to blindly stick with a show if they think it will be cancelled. Announcing early holds viewership and increases viewer engagement.
In interviews ahead of this series, the show runners were very open that seasons 2 & 3 were complimentary stories. They are not at all secretive about the fact that Homeland is an ongoing series.
Sure, but showrunners have to plan in advance yet they have no tangible control over whether a show will return. They can’t even be certain they will return.
Awesome but I wonder where the story is going to go. This has to be it for Brody now that they are onto him mind you with this brilliant writing they may find a way to get him out of it. Or they may use him as a triple agent I guess. I know he was supposed to die last year but they changed that plan.
Brody is no more finished at this point than Walter White is. Law enforcement in both shows needs evidence they don’t yet have.
There is nothing legally incriminating in Brody’s video. It was scripted vaguely. Same for his “confession” in the hotel room. It seems obvious to us that he’s admitting to killing others, and that he was threatening Carrie…but, again, it was scripted vaguely.
There’s not enough to convict. Not nearly enough. Of course, they can just dump him in legal purgatory in Guantanemo, but doing so with a standing Congressman would be a whole new area of questionability.
Carrie screwed the pooch by tearing down the investigation. I think they’re going to have to let him go. No way someone like that can be disappeared to Guantanemo.
He won’t be a congressman any more, but that was always a kinda weird development, anyway. The story doesnt require it.
Not sure how long they can drag it on for, but the writers have done an amazing job so far. I just don’t want them to end up replacing Brody and creating a new ‘threat’ as the main arc, especially given how fast things are moving already.
Homeland is, I think, the only American show that gets better ratings (more viewers) in England than in America
We tend to not get their cable shows on network channels. Boardwalk Empire, Walking Dead etc. are on channels like Sky/FX. When a show like this gets put on Channel 4, it’s bound to have huge numbers. Plus, seeing Lewis’ face in most tube stations can’t hurt numbers.
Agree with others about how I am not really sure where they can go with the story… I really shouldn’t keep doubting the writer’s ability to keep the great story going since they have done a good job so far… but its hard not to.