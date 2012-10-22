Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ for season 3

In a no-brainer move on a day of no-brainer renewals, Showtime has ordered a third season of “Homeland.”



The suspense drama is coming off a huge night at the Emmys, where it won awards for writing, stars Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, and for Outstanding Drama Series, ending a four-year “Mad Men” streak. Its ratings are up over last season, and Sunday night’s episode (my review is here) averaged 1.75 million viewers for its 9 p.m. airing, the most-watched episode to date. Showtime estimates that across its platforms (including On Demand), the season 2 premiere has been seen by 5.7 million viewers.

“The Emmy wins for ‘Homeland’ have certainly set the stage for a great second season,” Showtime president Nevins said in a statement. “The writers, cast and crew of ‘Homeland’ continue to create a remarkably entertaining and suspenseful roller coaster ride, growing audiences week after week. We can’t wait for our viewers to experience what unfolds through the rest of season two. Our partners at Fox 21 have been tremendous, and we are thrilled to begin the planning for ‘Homeland’s third season.”