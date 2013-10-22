Showtime renews ‘Homeland’ & ‘Masters of Sex’

Showtime has renewed both of its current Sunday dramas, “Homeland” and “Masters of Sex.”
“Homeland” is partway through its third season and a multiple Emmy winner, including a drama series victory last year and back-to-back wins for Claire Danes. “Masters” in its first season and has received some of the best reviews of any new show this fall. Both will be back in 2014 with 12-episode seasons.
“Homeland” is also Showtime’s top-rated show at the moment, so there was no question it would be back, even with the extremely mixed reaction to season 3 (and, before it, to the second half of season 2). As you know, I didn’t like the plot development at the end of the latest episode, but it at least steered the show back in a direction that could be sustainable for a while, especially depending on how much longer the writers intend to keep Brody around. Showtime is not in the business of ending popular shows early, even if the creative direction suggests it – just witness the prolonged end of “Dexter.”
On the other hand, “Masters” feels like a show deserving of a long lifespan. Admittedly, we’re early in the first season (I’ve seen the next two episodes already), and “Homeland” seemed more promising at this stage of its life than it does now. But the story of Masters and Johnson is a long (the series began ad decade before the publication of their famous study) and complicated one, and even with some big time jumps, it’s going to take a while for Michelle Ashford and company to tell it right. Based on what they’ve done so far, and the performances by Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan, I’m looking forward to it.
What does everybody else think? Are you glad one or both of these shows will be back next year? Or would you rather Showtime move on to other things?
I’m very happy that we’ll have more “Sex.” Lizzy Caplan is fantastic and I’ll take her multi-layered performance over the caricature that Claire Danes is playing.
“I’m very happy that we’ll have more “Sex.”
What is, Things My Wife Would Never Say?
I-is everything alright at home?
Typo. “Homeland” is partway through its third season.
Homeland – Third season
YAY! MoS!
‘Masters of Sex’ did not even make the top hundred cable shows on Sunday in the ratings.
Showtime’s advertisers are no doubt very angry.
I really enjoy both shows, but I have to say that the crazed and frenetic Carrie Mathisen really makes me edgy and uncomfortable and not in a good way. I’m holding on because Carrie seems to be making progress with her health.
Showtime sucks. They keep interfering in the creative process of the shows and you can’t end the show on Showtime beofre season 7 or 8 unless you are cancelled. They ruined Dexter and they’re ruining Homeland, it’s not just the writers fault.
On the other hand, much smaller networks like AMC and FX are not doing this, they seem more like their big brother HBO than Showtime does.
Eh, Showtime has its problems but outside of Treme (and Luck RIP), HBO has mostly been peddling mediocrity for years.
You would have to have a Dead Soul indeed to call Game of Thrones a mediocrity.
And Boardwalk Empire!
Actually, that reputation for AMC is changing. Vince Gilligan butted heads with them over the last season of Breaking Bad and Walking Dead has had 3 different show runners.
There’s a lot more to say on MoS and they’re only starting. This is a high-wire act we’re watching and it’s still remarkable true to the book. If you’d like to know more about Masters and Johnson — or my book “Masters of Sex” which is the basis for the Showtime television series — please contact ThomasMaierBooks [dot] com. On this website, there is a lot of material about the making of this new show from my biography. You can also obtain the book “Masters of Sex” at Amazon or the Showtime website.
Masters of Sex bores me. I could barely get through the first two episodes. Could only get halfway through the third. I’m out on the show. The jury is still out on Homeland. Meanwhile, I’m enjoying Boardwalk Empire which is really starting to evolve as the season progesses
Not nearly as boring as Mad Men…
I’m happy for more Masters of Sex. really enjoying that show. Homeland, I ducked out on that one before the last episode. Just have lost al engagement with the story/characters and there are too many other things I’d rather be doing and actually enjoying. Heard a rumor they’re killing Brody this season. If it’s sooner than later I may tune in again to see what they do with the story, but no promises.
My uncle will be on an upcoming episode of Masters of Sex entitled “Love and Marriage,” playing a character named Mr. Langshaw. it truly is a good show. sure, some episodes might play slow, but nearly as slow and droll as Mad Men…
Homeland is Showtime’s replacement for Dexter, but I’m very happy to hear about MoS being renewed considering its ratings.
I think Homeland is sadly going to become my new Dexter – the show I dread watching every week, but can’t quite let go. You’ve gotta admit, Showtime has brand recognition.
HI! I have been following the Masters of Sex show since the beginning, and let me tell you that every week Ive been amazed of how the tension keeps getting bigger, The shows is amazing and the cast is better! Michael Sheen does an excelent job!! I cant wait for the season finale!
Loveeeee Masters of Sex!!! Its so good, the tension between those two its delicious!