Showtime’s ‘Homeland’ & ‘Dexter’ to return in September

Because the most recent season of “Dexter” and the first season of “Homeland” both premiered on Showtime in September of 2011, the assumption was that both shows would return around the same time of year in 2012. And that assumption was correct, as Showtime has announced that both series will return on Sunday, September 30, with “Dexter” again at 9 and “Homeland” again at 10.
The announcement’s a bit earlier than usual for this sort of thing, but it’s also confirming the obvious, so it’s not earth-shaking news, either. Everyone knows, for instance, that HBO will air “Boardwalk Empire” again in the fall, but it’s not official yet.
I stopped watching “Dexter” a few episodes into last season – then was amused to see how the entire Internet seemed to figure out the “shocking” twist many, many, many episodes before the “Dexter” writers expected anyone to – but I loved “Homeland” season 1 (and was a big fan of the finale, which I know some of you weren’t) and am very much looking forward to seeing what happens next.
I just find myself amused, thinking about how the Dexter writers are possibly going to follow up on that ending. I mean, it’s their job, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they had no idea at this point or even for a while.
Well (spoiler alert for the Dexter books), they did address that early on in the books. Not that they WILL use that as a backdrop for dealing with it, however they certainly COULD. Of course, in the book Deb never got the hots for Dexter. It is not that I find it creepy or too “edgy” for me, so much as I find it stupid and out of character. They say they have been leading up to that for a long time. I say it was still a bad decision. Deb finding out about Dexter being a serial killer? That is fine. I am just not sure I trust them to make it really great.
-Cheers
Yay, Homeland!
Eww, Dexter…
Thank you, Hammer man.
Alan, do you think any station (Showtime or otherwise) would show the original Israeli version of Homeland?
Homeland had a better season 1 than The Wire, and that’s coming from a guy who tells everyone The Wire is the best show ever produced.
Does Showtime pay you by the word or by the comment?
I am sooo tired of wining fans who smash “Dexter” all the time! Season 6 was excellent (as season 5), and if you’re that “sophisticated” and have outgrown the show – do us all a favore and stop watching!
I loved Dexter season 1 – season 4. However, season 5 was some of the worst tv I have ever seen. They rebounded a little in season 6, but it’s still not what it once was. I will keep watching though. I’ve gone this far, might as well finish it out.