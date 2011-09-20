‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘Dorylus’: Liars, guns and mommy

A review of tonight’s “Sons of Anarchy” coming up just as soon as I want iPads or organic vegetables…
“Longer can very easily turn into forever. You know that.” -Margaret
“Dorylus” opens with a scene featuring Clay and Tara. They’re two characters who don’t interact very much, but they also have one important thing in common, both this season and in this episode in particular: they’re thinking long and hard about their exit strategy from SAMCRO. Jax, meanwhile, has claimed to also want out, but talks to Opie as if he’s staying, and while he could just be playing his best friend to get what he needs, it feels like Jax’s actions when he’s with the club (enthusiastically stabbing the Russian two weeks ago, the way he handled the situation with the stolen guns here) bely his words to Tara a bit. His mouth may say “No, no, no,” but his eyes (and fists) keep saying “Yes, yes, yes.”
Whatever long-term doubts I have about how Kurt Sutter can make this work as the story arc of a season that he intends to be the middle chapter of a long series, the tension that Clay’s plan has generated within the club has provided some very interesting drama in the short-term. There’s a lot of maneuvering to get the proper amount of votes for the cartel deal(*), alliances are shifting, friends are starting to mistrust each other and the club remains very much fractured after Clay wins the 6-5 vote.
(*) Though this is a situation where I wish we either knew more about Miles or else Sutter hadn’t decided to upgrade him from prospect to keep the voting numbers uneven. Clay and Bobby go round and round trying to get the necessary votes to pass or squash the deal, and the swing votes wind up being Kozik, whom we only know a little about (was him being a former addict new information?) and Miles, about whom we know nothing.
The other storylines were a mixed bag. The plot with Kozik losing the truckload of guns felt like filler – or, at least, like the kind of standalone story the show has done so often that you can see the rough shape of it long before it gets to the end. (Did anyone, for instance, not know that the truck would be stolen while Kozik was shooting hoops?) Potter(**) and Roosevelt trying to blackmail Juice with the news of his true racial identity could be interesting eventually, but in this moment it mainly raised the question of how a Puerto Rican guy became so accepted in a subculture where each ethnicity largely has its own club. I’m not saying there isn’t a good reason for why Juice wanted to join SAMCRO, why they wanted him, etc., but I hope we get a better sense of what those reasons are – and why him being Puerto Rican is okay but him being half-black is not – very soon. (On the plus side, I’m just glad to see Theo Rossi finally get his own storyline, three-plus seasons in.)
(**) I’m a little amused by how Potter always seems to know so much about what the Sons are up, without us ever seeing his people getting that intel for him. I get that they want him to seem much sharper and less susceptible to trickeration than Stahl or some of the club’s other law-enforcement opponents have been, and there are so many stories going on right now that the show probably can’t spare time to have multiple scenes where Potter discusses things we already know, but it’s starting to seem like the guy’s omniscient. Hard narrative choices sometimes have unintended consequences.
A few other thoughts:
• While Roosevelt appears to have leverage on Juice, Unser in turn may be finding a vulnerable spot with our new sheriff when he spots Mr. and Mrs. Roosevelt having a difficult conversation outside a fertility specialist’s office.
• On “The Shield,” Michael Chiklis coined a phrase the actors used to describe the show’s more twisted moments: “‘The Shield: It’s so wrong.” When I asked Shawn Ryan about that once, he said pretty much every “It’s so wrong” moment could be credited to Kurt Sutter. I watched the half-buried Russian man all covered in bugs and whispered to myself, “Sons of Anarchy: It’s so wrong.”
What did everybody else think?
Hearing Miles called “Lemon Head” made the episode for me.
That wasn’t Miles, it was Kozik. Miles is the new member who was a prospect last year with the fat still-prospect.
….I guess CCH Pounder was busy when they were filming this episode so they went with Marianne Jean-Baptiste. It’d have been much cooler to have CCH in the same episode that Kozik got called “Lemonhead”
Yes! For about a second I thought it was CCH Pounder, but I’m also always glad to see Marianne Jean-Baptiste. “Lemonhead” made me laugh a lot.
Very interesting episode. I had to remind myself how early in the season we are — there’s a lot of conflict to play out yet.
Anyone else catch the “Family Meeting” comment she said when she was pissed at the 2 guys who bought the guns? Wonder if that family meeting turns out better than the one in “The Sheild”
I knew I remembered Jean-Baptiste from somewhere…the Decoy Squad team that was in competition Mackey’s Strike Team! I’d enjoy seeing her again, though she was presented as being more comic relief with her sons than sinister neighborhood powerbroker.
BTW Jean-Baptiste was not on the decoy squad. That was Aisha Hinds. [theshield.wikia.com]
I always remember her from “Secrets and Lies”, where she played a character with the most British name ever: Hortense Cumberbatch.
She was also a regular on Without a Trace. I first saw her in Secrets and Lies, and I can’t believe what a good American accent she does.
@Justin – yep, pretty sure it ended better! For a sec I also thought it was CCH. My husband, who I converted into a Shield fan even though he hates hand-held cam shots, walked in the room and asked if it was.
Actually, I did NOT see the truck-jack coming, because I was too busy A. geeking out over the “Lemonhead sucker” comment, and B. drooling over Kenny Johnson and his muscles. I wish they’d had him take his shirt off. OK, I’m going to stop typing now.
Interesting that Clay gave his word to Bobby about passing him the gavel and in the next scene blatantly lying in front of Bobby, while giving his word about charging the cartel the same for ammo… His word doesn’t seem to mean much. I wonder how that will affect the promise Bobby made to keep Jax leaving a secret. Also, seeing Clay treat Piney and Gemma with such roughness was hard to watch but I’m sure will prove to be interesting in future episodes. Lastly, I saw Tara out the notes away in storage but who knows if that portfolio also included the copies she made…
Correction *put not out the notes
I think the “word” scene followed by him lying to the Native Americans is what ’caused Bobby to flip his vote. When he said “you’ve got my word” again, it flashed to Bobby.
Alan–you said you wished to know more about Miles, but they did a good job explaining it. When they were jockeying for votes the whole time they would say “Opie and Miles,” and when Opie pledged his vote to Jax he said “you’ve got me and Miles.” I just took it that Opie must be the sponsor to Miles in the club and more or less have sway over how he uses his vote since he’s a newbie…
Also, as far as Lemonhead Kozik being an addict, they never said it explicitly, but there was definitely a scene in season 3 when drugs were on the table and his eyes got big….
Just a question, what was the song ending tonight’s episode “Dorylus” . The lyrics were “I had a cure for your disease but your threw it away; you made it clear I was not welcome; all this would have been and all of this could have been yours…”
Anybody know?
Shooter Jennings- could have had it all
Sorry, I just double checked my iTunes. The name of the song is All Of This Could Have Been Yours. It is off Shooter Jennings and Heirophant’s Black Ribbon from last year.
Thanks!
I don’t think Jax is having reservations about leaving the club. At least not yet. I saw the look he gave Opie as more of a – I hate lying to my best friend – look.
Very interesting stuff Sutter has going on here. Feels a lot like season 2 in that there is so much internal conflict within the club, you can’t really see how it could all end without the club breaking up or main characters killing each other.
For me, season 2 had a great build up, but ultimately, I didn’t buy the resolution given such high build up. This season is already building up big. I hope I like the resolution more than I did in season 2.
This Cartel deal looks like SOA’s Armenian Money Train. No good will come of it, and it will haunt Sam Crow for the rest of the series.
Great call!
Alan, I hope this doesn’t violate your spoiler policy, but I worry that the Roosevelt storyline is going to follow the same path as Kavanaugh’s on the Shield. Tightly wound law enforcement officer who has a personal flaw that is exploited.
I was also slightly baffled about Roosevelt hinting that SAMCRO would react badly to knowing Juice is half-Black. Juice is Puerto Rican (as far as they know), Bobby is Jewish, and the only member who has seemed slightly racist in the past is Piney (when he went after the Niners in season one and last episode with Roosevelt). Also, SAMCRO has done business with Black and Brown gangs and expressed contempt for White supremacists, so this seems totally out of left field.
Also, I missed why they pulled Juice in. I know they said they had to show a history of connection to organized crime through his father (the impression that I got was that his father was hooked up with the Galindo Cartel from how they were talking) but with Juice it just seemed like they were trying to flip him. Could someone clue me in to what I missed?
Great comparison to Kavanaugh. It seems like an inevitable Chekov’s Gun situation here as far as Roosevelt’s wife, and I hope it’s not the primary basis for undermining law enforcement’s attempt to bust SAMCRO this season.
It would be kind of refreshing to see Juice cop to his background and the blackmail, and the club use that against Roosevelt, but I’m guessing it will largely take the predictable path.
First a screwdriver in the ear, now ants crawling all over a half-dead Russian. I’m enjoying Sutter’s insertion of disturbing imagery, though I expect diminishing returns at some point.
I don’t know if this is the answer you’re looking for, but they were able to pull him in because of the weed. Even though he has a medical card and was allowed to carry, it is still banned federally.
From what I understood from the dialogue, you’ve pretty much got the reasoning behind bringing in Juice. Like you said, Potter needs a history of racketeering in order to use RICO against SAMCRO (and in turn bust the cartels). He intends to do this by connecting Juice’s actions with his father’s once they “flip” him.
I think there is something important missing in the Juice situation. I don’t understand why anyone would care if he is 1/2 black.
If I recall, one time they met up with a SOA chapter in season 2 that included a black man. It was the episode where tig got picked up by bounty hunters.
Also, didn’t the club they patched over in season 1 include a black man? I don’t see why they would suddenly becracistcist.
I thought they said they were going to use juice to link the club to criminal activity in the present time and Otto to link them to the past…
Concur with the “why would the club care” about his race. They big brother the black m.c., work with the black gangs in the city, and worked just fine with the black deputy/marshall in Season 1. Plus, you’d think the whole White Supremacists arc would have been a bit different if the club was that racist. I figured Juice would just shake it off and chuckle about Roosevelt not understanding SAMCRO, but who can tell from the reaction.
I was watching with my wife and she totally didn’t what Roosevelt was about. She thought Happy was black or part black.
Juice’s father isn’t organized Crime. He is only mentioned for his race. They wanted to turn Juice as the first part of establishing RICO and are hoping to use his hidden racial background as leverage. It was confusing the way it unfolded but his Dad is never mentioned as a criminal and the whole scheme is about his race. Even if he was a criminal that wouldn’t make sense for RICO as being related to another criminal you never met would have no impact.
That being said I think it is a pretty weak plan/writing. Atleast from what we know of SOA. Of course they might add some flashbacks or revisionist history in the coming episodes.
I loved this episode! I really love how much Jax has changed from season 1, there’s a hardness to him now which is really realistic. Charlie Hunnam has been truly amazing. I’m already sick of Roosevelt. Destroying the club house last week and now threatening poor juice has me hoping he gets the Stahl treatment. To answer Alan’s question regarding Juice’s race: I’m pretty sure that outlaw clubs allow latino’s but not black members. David Labrava(Happy) is a member of the Hell’s Angels in real life and he is latino. For some reason I keep thinking that Bobby is going to die this season. My theory has zero basis on anything but I remember reading a while ago how Kurt Sutter and Charlie Hunnam gettting in to a fight before the TCA panel and knowing that Charlie and Mark Boone are really close makes me think he’s getting killed off and charlie was mad about it. Again, just a dumb theory.
Roosevelt in no way deserves the “Stahl” treatment. Right now he appears to be an honest cop who genuinely cares about the community and wants to keep drugs and guns off the street. Stahl was a sociopathic liar who murdered her own partner and subverted the law for her own advancement.
How can you wish for an honest cop to be killed because he’s trying to stop these thugs? The show has got your head turned round! These are not good guys!
How is destroying private property and setting up Juice for blackmail honest? There are no good guys on this show. If Roosevelt wants to flip Juice, that’s giving him a death sentence if/when the club finds out, much like the way Stahl did Opie.
Roosevelt isn’t setting Juice up for “blackmail” – this is how law enforcement works. That’s how they get people to turn on each other. He is trying to get Juice to be an informant by letting Juice know that he has information that would make the club turn on him. That’s perfectly legit. We only feel angry about it because we’re sympathetic towards Juice – which is where the show does its job, in making us root for these guys. (And if I recall correctly, what Stahl did with Opie is falsely make the guys think Opie was a rat knowing that it would endanger Opie’s life – totally different thing.)
As to smashing up the clubhouse, that wasn’t Roosevelt being dishonest, though it was a stupid and illegal thing to do. I think it was put in partly to show him doing something that made us like him a little less, or at least feel for the club as they were watching their clubhouse get torn apart. (And speaking of which that table looked okay to me, wasn’t Roosevelt supposed to have smashed it up?)
If your friends would kill you because they found out you talked to the cops or that you’re half-black I’d suggest that’s a problem with your friends, not with the cops.
Like I said before, I think this cartel situation, combined with pressure from the Feds and the eventual revelation of what really happened to John Teller is going to destroy SAMCRO and the only way for it to heal is for Jax to take over. Some members probably won’t survive the season, and I’m thinking Kozik? Cause didn’t Kenny Johnson just land a regular role on a network show or something?
I also loved the part when the guys catch those kids who stole their guns and Jax says “license and registration,please”. He said it with the perfect mix of humor and menace. So great! Kurt Sutter said a few months ago that he offered CCH pounder a part but she was not available, I’m assuming that was the part that Marianne Jean Baptiste played. I love seeing the Shield actors on the show with the exception of Benito Martinez. I hated Aceveda so much that its impossible for me to like him in anything else. He was in an episode of Burn Notice and I had to fast forward all his scenes. This is the only show that literallly gives me a stomach ache every week. I’m always waiting for the other shoe to drop.
That’s funny because I usually fast forward most of Burn Notice too
Tara placing the letters or copies of letters in the storage locker, scares me. Why did she do that? Did she attach a note saying, “Jax, if I am dead, your mother or Clay killed me, here is why.”
I was most impressed with the writing (and acting) of Bobby Elvis. The character was offered the top spot if he sided with drugs. And although vanity and the stereotype of a “Elvis impersonator” as a big ham looking for the spotlight was almost a given, Bobby turned down the offer.
That was the moment for me! Boone’s look after walking out of the clubhouse was 2nd best!
Interesting theory about Tara and the letters. At first I thought she forgot them while putting away the high chair. I couldn’t figure out why she was placing them there but it could be she wants them in a place where they will be found (at some point) if she doesn’t retrieve them.
I agree that the whole deal with Kozik losing the guns was filler. Had to be. There wasn’t any other action scenes in this episode b/c it was heavy on story. It’s important to keep your audience happy and there is a large block of SOA fans who like to see some violence in every episode.
I disagree that it was filler. I think it was an attempt to expand Kozik’s character, and his relationship to Jax and other characters. Also it served a way to see Jax acting without remorse as an outlaw biker leader. I felt like it was a clunky way to do it, but I’m glad that they took the time to explain Kozik’s vote.
I would compare it to the season two sub plot where Tig was captured by bounty hunters. It seemed like standalone filler, but the point of it was to put Jax and Clay into conflict in a way that the club had to pick a side.
Tag8833, you said this a lot better than I did in my post after this. I think this episode was huge in that it gave us a glimpse of the conflicts and plot twists to come.
We see a very human side to Roosevelt (he and his wife’s fertility problems) and my take is for this to be a possible way to cultivate this to him being a more sympathetic person to Jax/Tara/maybe SOA. I miss Dep. Hale and the way he saw that sometimes in certain situations it was better to back off the Sons.
We also see that Tara has been making plans to leave Charming, but that’s been put on “hold” to see if Jax gets them out together. With Jax seemingly really committing himself to the outlaw life (albeit he tells himself just for a while longer) I can see Tara taking off – which would be an interesting development to see Jax facing his demons without her. Even if just for a while.
We see a possible conflict for Juice and an opening for the law enforcement to use him, even if that turns out to be a twist.
We see new allegiances in the club (the 6-5 vote) and for the first time a possible crack in the Clay/Gemma relationship.
I’m interested to see what happens next, and I didn’t feel that way for the most part of last season.
I think Kozik’s “yes” vote was set up by the action around the stolen guns. He screwed up royally and Jax took control and did what was necessary to fix the situation. He acted as a leader and pulled Kozik’s fat out of the fire with Clay and the rest of the club. When the vote came Kozik returned the favor by backing Clay and Jax’s leadership, which they didn’t expect and judging by Kozik’s expression wasn’t exactly in line with his individual preference. So to me, that part of the story and those scenes were pretty integral all in all. In addition to providing a pretty good action scene, it also provided the catalyst for the swing vote to go Jax’s way.
I am one of those who likes a standalone episode that also moves along the main story. I thought this did that well. That scene chasing after the guys who took their guns was a kick, with Kozik stepping up to the plate to fix what he messed up.
I was also a little taken aback by Juice thinking the club might do what Roosevelt said they would do to him. Hard to believe he wouldn’t go them right away to tell them what Roosevelt was up to but we’ll have to see how that plays out.
Yeah, I can’t believe Juice would fall for that. He’s seen the club work closely with blacks, and he saw them fight hard against the white supremacists.
I hope this isn’t another drawn-out thing where a member hides a stupid secret from the rest of the MC (like Chibbs had), but it sure looks like it.
This was a really enjoyable, well constructed episode, and I think it incorporated all/most of the stuff (we didn’t see Jax’s ass this week, so not ALL) fans enjoy out of this show. It was SHIELD-like in that regard, doing what it does best, and doing it well.
Clay is painting himself into a corner with everybody in the club, AND he has the double-whammy coming with killing the ant-eaten guy before he had a chance to purify himself through the slow death. Bobby is right, that was bad karma, and I’d love to see that come back to bite Clay in a more tangible way.
For whatever reason, I never attached the name “Lemonhead” to Lemansky/Kozik’s bleach-blond hair, but I too was delighted that they incorporated that name. He’s a guy who would definitely have a nickname, and not go by his 70’s TV show cop name, Kozik. I just wish some of the other guys were watching him play (which they would have been) so they could start calling him that full time.
Hunnam is killing it again this season. Bobby knows something is off, he can see the conflict in Jax, and Hunnam is playing it very well. But I think Jax’s affections for Opie and Bobby, and the truth of John’s book/letters will win the day and keep him close. We know he’s not getting out any time soon, which makes the whole “I’m out” storyline doomed to fail and somewhat non-compelling.
I love Potter’s manner and ticks, and it’d be great to see him stay around a while as a worthy foil and somebody for Jax to match wits against.
This was a fun episode, and it was good to not be so annoyed by Gemma in this one. Her scene with Tara when she’s telling her how John drove her to be with Clay was well done, and made her something other than a conniving, wicked, all-powerful wench. It was good, though, to see Clay take her down a peg or two and remind her she’s just an old lady, something Jax reminded him of last episode.
Alan, thank you for bringing up the Unser discovery. I had the same reaction when I saw it.
You’d think Juice would have known about his dad and hidden the information since the pilot episode established he is an incredible hacker that can get into police databases.
Just a technicality, but can someone remind me of the voting rights? I seem to remember that in an earlier season, Piney wasn’t allowed to vote at the table, as he doesn’t ride anymore (trike doesn’t count I assume). Yet he was voting in this episode.
I wondered the same thing. The wall sign says “You Don’t Ride You Don’t Vote” and a man who always has to have a oxygen tank in tow and does’t ride a 2-wheeler shouldn’t vote. I think the writers needed him in the room to glare at Clay.
No mention that this episode was directed by Peter Weller aka RoboCop? I never knew he directed things.
I often find Gemma tiresome but she can almost always move me when she lets down her warrior queen act and shows the woman/person within. It was good to see a glimpse of the triangle (or quadrangle now that we know about Maureen), from Gemma’s perspective even if her conversation with Tara may have had self-serving roots.
Personally, I’ve always found the ghost of John Teller to be incredibly whiny and he’s strikes me as someone I’d want to hit with a semi myself. It’s interesting to me that Jax is now referring to him as “weak” because he always struck me that way even in the first season when he was supposed to be the voice of higher ideals. He’s always seemed cloyingly self-aware and there’s something about the tenor and quality of the voice-over that just sets my teeth on edge.
Actually, something that never really took shape for me in seasons past, is just what John Teller’s big ideals for the club were. Within the story JT’s writing are supposed to be some kind of clarion call for Jax, some kind of emotional and moral ballast but what I’ve heard has never translated or resonated that way for me. I’ve accepted it for the purposes of the story, but it’s always seemed like fuzzy navel gazing without anything substantive to hold on to.
That has changed with the specific indictment of Gemma and Clay in the letter Tara read at the close of last season. That was a great snake-in-the-garden device to create doubt and disruption and it works much better than JT as the voice of disappointment and regret from beyond the grave – I feel like he finally said something concrete.
That opening scene with Clay and Tara went a long way in showing just how alive and well her suspicions and discomfort remain. I am interested to see what develops around all of that.
The information that she’s working on a way to leave was interesting, but it seems to me the flaw in it is that even if she chose to leave Jax to save Thomas, she’d have to leave Abel behind as he’s not legally her son. I can’t see her being able to do that. The whole thing would mean she’d be giving up on Jax and she seems a long, long way from that to me. It seems almost more like one of those things people do to give themselves a theoretical plan B to make living with plan A more doable.
Think the Juice being a brother thing is kind of a stretch but I’ll roll with it. Love Bobby and felt a twinge for Opie still operating on the old script with Jax. Bobby knows now that Jax wants out and Opie still believes it’s all about a better SAMCRO – there are definitely painful collisions ahead.
I really love this show.
Unless Miles is a mole that he doesn’t want to give up to Roosevelt.
Could someone with a better memory than mine please list the 5 members who voted “no”? I erased the show from the DVR too soon. Thanks
Chibbs, Bobby, Juice, Piney and Happy
Sneezy, Dopey and Doc voted yes.
Finally catching up… who knew there were Negroes in Charming?
(Family meeting, inside! Luther! Vandross! I said NOW!)
And ain’t a large garden a fine way to dispose of bodies?
You can’t say Sutter goes in half-way — when he commits to the race thing, he commits to the race thing. I’m really not kidding that we’ve seen more black faces *in this episode* than the past three seasons of SOA. The tricky bit? We don’t know SAMCRO’s general hateration is race-based, or narrow-circle-of-experience-based. They’re all buddy-buddy with their gun clientele, but is really the line drawn at that Dixie/KKK line? I mean, we’ll hear slurs about everybody, but where is there intolerance? We haven’t seen that, yet.
As for Tara, it isn’t that she’s playing a dangerous game, it’s that she knows Gemma will outplay her, outfight her and outguilt her. These years waiting for Jax have made her, um, a bit of a pussy — submissive to Gemma, completely in with the Club. I know she has to be this way, so she’s not urging Jax to bug out now, but really, it’s a bit much. Even so, I say put the files in two or three safe-deposit boxes, state the locales in her will, and forget it. The way Jax is conducting his life makes any schism with Clay before he cashes out impractical. Either he goes out with bank and his own family, or he dies in a battle with Clay.
— whoa. Gemma’s on the wrong side of a Clay conversation? And what’s the line drawn between using heavy drugs/guns, and selling them? Is there a line? The same little people get hurt — what’s the diff?
It’s a wild day when I trust Walter White’s moral clarity over the Sons’. At least he knows he’s in deep shit.
Interesting start to the show with Kozik getting jacked… does anyone know the song as it all happened? Thank you!
