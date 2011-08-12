‘Strike Back’: Bad-ass buddies

Senior Television Writer
08.12.11 13 Comments

Because I’ve taken a short break post-press tour, I didn’t have time to write a review of Cinemax’s new original action series “Strike Back,” but Dan and I did talk about it for a while on this week’s podcast. As I said there, it’s probably not any better than most of the straight-to-video action B-movies that Cinemax was already airing, but the writing (mostly by “X-Files” alum Frank Spotnitz) is crisp, the action scenes well-done, and leads Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton both convincingly kick ass.

For anyone who happened to watch the premiere, what did you think? Might you stick around for a while? 

Around The Web

TAGSPhilip WinchesterSTRIKE BACKSullivan Stapleton

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP