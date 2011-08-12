‘Strike Back’: Bad-ass buddies

Because I’ve taken a short break post-press tour, I didn’t have time to write a review of Cinemax’s new original action series “Strike Back,” but Dan and I did talk about it for a while on this week’s podcast. As I said there, it’s probably not any better than most of the straight-to-video action B-movies that Cinemax was already airing, but the writing (mostly by “X-Files” alum Frank Spotnitz) is crisp, the action scenes well-done, and leads Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton both convincingly kick ass.

For anyone who happened to watch the premiere, what did you think? Might you stick around for a while?