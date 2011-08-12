‘Strike Back’: Bad-ass buddies

Because I’ve taken a short break post-press tour, I didn’t have time to write a review of Cinemax’s new original action series “Strike Back,” but Dan and I did talk about it for a while on this week’s podcast. As I said there, it’s probably not any better than most of the straight-to-video action B-movies that Cinemax was already airing, but the writing (mostly by “X-Files” alum Frank Spotnitz) is crisp, the action scenes well-done, and leads Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton both convincingly kick ass.
For anyone who happened to watch the premiere, what did you think? Might you stick around for a while?
I got drawn in enough that I was disappointed it ended when it did. Looks like I have Cinemax Go, though, so I might watch the next one tomorrow (too tired to sit any longer in front of the computer). It was fun and exciting and looks to yield quite a drinking game based on the “Copy That!”-ing.
I enjoyed it. I’m willing to give it a couple more episodes.
I listened to the podcast, and you guys talked for a while about Sullivan Stapleton’s questionable accent. The accent didn’t bother me that much but I did notice it go in and out.
But the accent you didn’t mention was Phillip Winchester, I thought he was English (everything I’ve seen him in he does an English accent), but I watched a quick behind the scenes thing that ran after the show… turns out he is American.
That to me is weird, you have an Australian doing an American accent, and an American doing a British accent on an British-American co-production.
Maybe they should have switched parts.
This was out a last year in the UK. I liked it, but was hoping there would be a sequel.
James according to wikipedia this is the sequel or in other words season 2.
The first season had Richard Armitage and Andrew Lincoln as the leads. Armitage is the only carry over for this season.
I didn’t go into this with much hope that it would be good, but I have to admit it turned out to be an enjoyable ride thanks is no small part to Phillip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton (even if Stapleton’s accent was questionable). I do have to admit that seeing Sullivan Stapleton naked 90% of the time he was on screen did get a little old, but then it wasn’t not meant for me. The story seems solid and I look forward to seeing what happens.
I’m confused about this series. Is Richard Armitage in it? Or is this a completely different series?
Armitage was in season one, which aired last year in the UK. He left to film the Hobbit, but may be back for some part of season two, which is what is being broadcast on Cinemax now.
Sorry , that was in reply to Geo’s question.
So tonight there is a movie length one on one of the Max channels. Is that the original?
I liked the first 2 episodes that were available On Demand. I think Stapleton and Winchester have good chemistry and no, Stapleton’s accent didn’t bother me. He sounds “American” to me… It’s better than Jax Teller’s accent on SoA.
I was a little worried that it would be a lot of softcore porn and little to no plot, but I was happy to see that there actually was a plot (pretty decent one at that) and the sex wasn’t any more gratuitous than True Blood, Spartacus, or any other TV show on pay cable.
Taking the group to Delhi to look for this Latif guy was interesting as it immediately brought back memories of the Mumbai attacks (I was supposed to make a trip to Mumbai the day after the attack). The ending definitely left me interested in seeing more.
Strike Back is one of the better new series on TV right now, definitely the best airing on Friday evenings. I don’t have, nor do I plan on getting, a Cinemax subscription but I would be interested to see the rest of the season when it comes out on DVD.
Off topic but I also caught the first episode of The Hour and look forward to your review hopefully this week?
The best show on TV I can’t wait for the next season!