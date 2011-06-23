‘Suits’ – ‘Pilot’: Harvard, man

Okay, I offered my take on USA’s “Suits” in yesterday’s review. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the legal drama, the fine quality tailoring, etc?
Not planning to make this part of the review rotation, as you might imagine, especially since I liked next week’s episode even less than the pilot. But if things get more interesting later on, I might check back in.
I found the pop culture references in this show odd.
When the protagonist gets rid of a Harvard rival by saying “Dean Wurmer” wanted to see him, it was kind of funny (though it assumed the other guy never saw “Animal House”).
But then when the first client said she was sexually harassed at “Devlin McGregor” (the evil pharmaceutical firm in “The Fugitive”), it kind of took away any pretense of reality this show might have had.
My wife and I attempted to watch it (it was on after “Burn Notice”, which we love). Mercifully, shortly after 10:30 a spot ran for the season premiere of Louie on FX, which reminded us that was also on. We bugged out of this show to watch Louie and did not come back. There was nothing in the first 30 minutes or so that I watched that would make me tune in again.
I wrote the LSAT over 10 years ago in Canada and even then you needed to give a thumbprint. Add this to the complete impossibility of just writing the NY Bar Exam for kicks and this show fails in the first 10 minutes on basic google research. If this show is going for complete absurdity then it has succeeded on that score. Otherwise it is just a less good version of a David E Kelley lawyer show.
I have only loved 4 USA network shows: Monk, Psych, Burn Notice, and Royal Pains (in a way). I steered clear of the trash that was Covert Affairs and White Collar and In Plain Sight. How many more blonde leads do we need? And Suits definitely gave me the White Collar vibe of two white guys in well tailored suits. But dare i say, i actually enjoyed the pilot. The comebacks were funny and I enjoyed the diverse cast that are actually good actors. remember Firefly? And who gives a crap about a little research making the show less real? Does anyone honestly believe that a police station would allow two guys in on their investigations when they dont even have PI licenses and no prior experience? Of course not. but does that stop me from loving Psych, no.
Overall, it was funny and it was a little fresher, seeing as all the story didnt take place in the courtroom, which is where most lawyer shows lose me.
I just hope it gets better, because the actors are definitely worth it.
I got bored 10 minutes into it and switched over to the Cal-UVA game on ESPN(College World Series). There’s something about Gabriel Macht that just rubs me the wrong way, too, so I don’t think I’ll be coming back for future episodes.
I was willing to give this a shot because, you know, Gina Torres. I always feel obligated to support giving work to Firefly alums.
But the characters all felt flat; the story is a stretch on all fronts; and then they took a cheap shot at Rutgers. Can’t support bad stories AND Jersey bashing, even for Gina.
Why is it that people think every show has to be real life realistic? So what if he can take the bar and pass. I guess you didn’t like Superman or Spiderman either huh, cause it wasn’t realistic enough.