Summer finale review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘A Nutcracker in Paradise’

A quick review of the “Bunheads” summer finale – which, thanks to the recent pick-up, will not be either the season or series finale – coming up just as soon as I call in The Ringer…
On its own, “A Nutcracker in Paradise” was pretty terrific. There have been times when the show’s attempts at comedy have felt strained, but nearly every joke and device landed perfectly here, whether it was the non-stop motion of The Ringer, Boo nearly going too far in mortifying herself for Carl, Fanny forcing the one pair of African-American dancers(*) to try one style after another or, in a hilarious (and well-foreshadowed) setpiece, Michelle accidentally macing all the dancers with the pretty mace from her Zombie Apocalypse Vegas Slut Bag, then trying to douse them all with water. Sutton Foster was aces with the physical comedy, and then she got to top that with an ace performance of “Maybe This Time” in her dream sequence. And the use of the “Oh captain, my captain” ending from “Dead Poets” society was perfect – specifically because, as Michelle notes, in the movie it’s a lovely but ineffectual gesture that makes Norman Lloyd sputter but doesn’t save Robin Williams’ job.
(*) Given the dust-up between Amy Sherman-Palladino and Shonda Rhimes at the start of the season, I wonder if this was ASP’s silent way of responding, by prominently featuring two of the African-American extras in dance scenes, if not in giving them characters to play.
Whatever issues I might have with the episode are more issues with how Sherman-Palladino wound up structuring the season so far, and particularly with the use of Hubbell here as compared to how frequently the show tried to ignore him earlier in the season. Having seen a full 10 episodes, it doesn’t feel like using that particular device to get Michelle to Paradise was all that wise. The series only occasionally wanted to deal with the emotional ramifications of his death, and in the process that left one or both of Michelle and Fanny adrift as characters. Having them more directly and frequently confront their emotions about the poor guy’s death might have gotten in the way of the laughs, but without that, it made Fanny seem cold and Michelle even more directionless than when she was introduced. So as glad as I was to see Alan Ruck in the dream sequence, it mainly served to remind me of the poor job “Bunheads” has done in responding to his absence.
What did everybody else think, of both the finale and the season to date? Now that we know it’s coming back, what would you like to see in the next batch? Pretty much every comment so far has suggested this is a show with room for improvement, so how could the show best be improved?
I enjoyed this show far more than I expected to, to the not so unpleasant surprise of my wife. I do question, though, Sasha referencing multiple movies that predate her existence in this episode.
You hit upon a character trait of Sasha’s that has bothered me for a few episodes. She doesn’t recognize Heathers, but knows 70’s Woody Allen and drops lines like “mid-century shtetl”? Not at all consistent with what we know about her.
The show simply falls apart if you think about it too much. Nothing about it makes any sense at all.
I’ve watched the whole season, but I think I’m content to let it go after this episode. I think I’ll be happier re-watching Gilmore Girls, except, of course, that final season which never happened.
It was painful watching everything go so well for Michelle in the beginning knowing it would only go downhill. I liked how the plot developed with the girls and their love interests. I don’t understand why Michelle would kiss Godot in the bar in front of everyone, especially at the fundraiser, it was very unprofessional. I guess it was just to add fuel to the fire later in the show. The split between Michael and Fanny was equally painful and hopefully we find out it was a misunderstanding (he left to buy a ring?) in the second half of the season. As far as Hubble’s appearance in the dream sequence, I missed him since the first episode and wish they hadn’t gotten rid of him so quickly.
The similarities to Gilmore Girls are undeniable, and I don’t think its quite the same caliber. I still really like it for what it is – theres no doubt that it’s leaps and bounds (pun intended) ahead of most other ABC Family shows (Secret life? Beverly Hills Nannies? Yuck!) Can’t wait for the winter premiere.
The split between Owen Sr. and Fanny was painful, yes, but not in a good way (i.e., dramatically potent). After 30 years, he walks away? I hope you’re right about the misunderstanding, and that there’s a happier ending to this business coming up. But if this were a series ending instead of a season ending, I’d be much more annoyed about this plot thread.
I agree, I wish they wouldn’t have killed off Hubble – I think there would have been plenty of drama and comedy to be found in Michelle and Hubble trying to adjust to married life – he couldn’t have always been so sweet and undemanding, right? The conflict between Michelle and Fanny would have still been there, and she could have become a dance instructor in Fanny’s studio as well. I would have been far more interested in that story.
Am I the only one who found Hubbell really creepy/obsessive/stalker-ish?? I was sooooooo glad when he died. I agree they haven’t dealt with his death at all properly and it does seem quite a cheap plot devise but then again it’s also kind of wacky and crazy and surreal and I like that. Anyway Hubbell = creep with problems with women in my mind.
y0jojo, I totally agree about Hubbell being creepy. I didn’t really like that that’s how Michelle ended up in Paradise, but I’m glad that she did. I thought the making out with the bartender was totally random, as was her one night stand with the playwright. Amy S-P has done a great job developing the female relationships but not so much the adult romantic ones! I’m wondering if the rich guy up on the hill will end up being Michelle’s Luke!
I think the show is most successful when it employs a genuine love of dance in its characters. Most dance movies miss how brilliant dance is not only for its sexy appearance but because it helps people transcend. When you are young and want to dance it is not just about wanting to be a hot dancer, but embodying joy in a pure form and transcending beyond yourself. The dances on this show, while infrequent, capture that naive desire and pure joy that made those of us who studied dance continue.
So to improve, I want more of that. A focus on the girls and their dancing, because that is where the show succeeds. We don’t need another gilmore girls or damsons creek, but a really great show about people who love dance? yes please. More dance numbers, more Boo succeeding (its hard to pretend like she is not great at dancing when she is), more ensemble working together. less drama. Less Michelle being aimless, more her learning to teach. And less random quirky characters. It worked on Gilmore Girls, it doesn’t really here, so scrap it.
I would love to see more breaking down of dance stereotypes too. A curvier role model in boo? More people of color dancing? Maybe even some female dancers who don’t fit the mold and male ones too? I love that stuff.
I agree with you about turning a blind eye to Boo’s dancing abilities, when she’s probably the strongest technically of the four featured girls on the show. Incidentally Sasha is very awkward and probably the weakest of the four, but I guess she does fit the look of the young ballet prodigy so the casting makes sense.
more dancing, and Sutton Foster can sing any time she likes.
I still don’t know all the girls’ names and their romances… I haven’t really followed.
Was that Mr Thoraeu? (sp)
The dancing is beautiful. I didn’ see the mace coming as early as I should have but I did catch it before it happened at least.
Where did the black dancers come from? The town seems so lily white. Missed the dust-up – must go back to review. But really, some towns don’t have… ethnic diversity? Where I grew up, we had kids bussed in voluntarily from second grade on – that was in the mid 60s. Otherwise, we’d have been all white.
For me the show works best when Michelle and Fanny are interacting and the girls are used to more along their story.Re: the dust-up mentioned above, Amy Palladino says she doesn’t do message shows. What does she think portraying the mice as evil wall-street types is? I also don’t see her as one to add the black dancers because of Shonda Rhimes’ criticisim of her.
it seemed to me like the interviewer and then ASP blew it all out of proportion. Maybe Shonda really did just want a kid her kid looked like. Life can’t always be like that but there’s really no need to turn it into a whole pissing contest and say it’s about jealousy. I know women are harder to deal with – I’ve been one and been among them – and guys are easier in a lot of ways (and not in others) but people love to take one comment and turn it into a whole war. Just to get you to see their ads or whatever. I would have just been un-PC and said, Sorry Shonda, no black ballerinas in Paradise. (of course then the PC crew would come after you) Were there black people in Stars Hollow? Maybe I’m just pissy cause I wanted to do ballet when I was little and we couldn’t afford it. End of story. Ballet at 23 just wasn’t the same.
The pair of black dancers are a misfit…it’s obvious that they’ve been tacked on and it’s clumsy, clearly a result of the Shonda’s hell-raising. If it can’t be done smoothly no need to throw them in the mix just to appease those who don’t agree. Michael also seems like a last-minute ‘black’ fix. There’s no chemistry there at all. I think instead of reacting to the lack of color, ASP should think about how to introduce diversity in the upcoming episodes. Loved this episode though. It made me rethink my plans to abandon the series. By the way did Sasha ever apologize to Fanny?
Yay! I had not heard about the comment before yesterday, and I wondered where the dancers came from. Micheal seemed odd, but not too out of place to me. After all, Fanny had been out in the world. It’s quite possible she met this man somewhere 23 years ago and fell in love. But the dancers were odd.
I’ve seen the extras in a few episodes . . . but they were more involved in this episode.
I see great chemistry between Michael and Fanny I found them to be a great match. I have no problem with the black pair because I’ve also seen them around in earlier episodes, there are white people, black people, brown people and Asian people at the dance school. I just wasn’t sure why the two ‘black ones’ had to be paired up? That felt a little odd.
the afroamerican dancers have been on the show as extras since the first episodes, but i think Shonda complains were more along the lines that none of the 4 main dancer girls were black, or to go even further, they were all white. So i believe the black dancers were not a result of Shonda’s gripe nor did they resolve it.
I find it odd that anyone would find it odd for there to be a few black people around even in a mostly white town. I live in a town of about 17,000 people that is much whiter than America overall–in the nation as a whole, blacks make up ten percent of the population, but they are less than two percent of the population here. But thats still a couple hundred black people in a relatively small area, so you definitely see them around and about pretty much daily.
“That’s”, not “thats”. Sorry.
I absolutely loved this episode, especially michelle’s dream sequence, and the girls “oh captain my captain” scene. The summer finale ended perfectly, and michelle leaving was the perfect cliffhanger. I didn’t catch michelle macing the girls until it happened, i must admit. But the scene was hysterical! “My eyes are melting!!” was a favorite line of mine. And although i was mortified for boo at first when she went on stage, the fred and ginger dance after was perfect. I also like tyler/roman, and i hope he stays as sasha’s love interest. I also want ginny to move on from charlie (what a jerk!). All in all, i loved this episode.
I loved this episode. I laughed and cried. I was thrilled to see Hubbell and loved the way they did the dream sequence. Not to mention WOW quite a musical number there – that is how I sing and dance in my head!
It may not be a perfect show, but I love it. It’s a highlight for me. So sad about the finale, and so thrilled about the upcoming return.
More dance, more development of the friendship between Truly and Michelle. And for the love of all that is pure and holy – no more Kurt. Not in any recurring role, not even as a walk on.
Amen! No more Kirk! Ever!
not sure if it’s Kirk or Kurt, but he’s hugely irritating all the same :o)
There is something about the show I love but it really really needs some story editing. Sasha is really growing on me. Sutton Foster is great. The mace thing was so stupid. The mood swings of this town are hard to take. Make the Truly character less annoying also. ASP has this knack for writing really annoying characters along with the endearing ones. All in all, I’ll be back for season 2.
Also, it was nice to see Fanny smile last night for once and like the dance routine Michelle put together. And I liked the X-Rated Mary Poppins joke
I’ve been pretty hard on this show, but it is strikingly better now than it started out. I agree with you 100% about the handling of Hubble. Patricia
I’ll admit, I really didn’t believe it when Michelle kissed the bartender dude (what was his name?). I was just like: come on, really? Give Michelle a real love interest, like the director guy was… almost.
I LOVED the dream scene. It was so abstract, and it was sweet. Sutton Foster’s a singer, and she should be a singer on this show. She’s brilliant.
You’ve commented about the arcing being off, but I’m not sure what kind of arc this show ever could have had. Why was it necessary to have Hubbell at all? Couldn’t Michelle have just responded to an ad in the paper looking for a dance teacher in a small town? It took several episodes just to establish why Michelle was staying in Paradise and several more to get her teaching at the studio. Even if they’d had a full 22 episode season to flesh things out it just seems like a totally unnecessary way to start the show off. I sort of wish ABC Family had just done what NBC did with “Ed” and cut the first few episodes into a 30 second prelude and started with episode 4 or 5.
lol I had the same idea about how to get her to the town. Much simpler! Then they could have had Hubbell lusting after Michelle while Truly tries to lure him back. Or something. Anything other than killing the guy and acting like it didn’t really didn’t matter. Egads.
I like the idea of Hubbel being a vehicle for Michelle’s self-conscience . . .
Loved the finale, best episode yet, in fact they’ve been steadily improving. I never liked Hubbell in fact I found him creepy and gross.. can’t stand male characters like that who lust and obsess and idolise hot women (ultimately objectifying them) creep creep creep and has issues with women. I agree they didn’t deal with his death properly but I wouldn’t change the way she got to paradise, instead of thinking of it as badly written and lazy I see it as kind of surreal and crazy. It would have beeen soooo dull and rubbish for Michelle to respond to a freakin newspaper ad. Everything in this show is stumbled upon it isn’t all planned out like that. So yeah I’m fine with the set up, glad Hubbell died, could have been done better though (I don’t believe Michelle would have ever been interested in him, tolerated him, married him or agreed to stay in Paradise with him, total mis-match and i like to forget they had sex… eurgh…) For season two I want more of the same. I looooved Michelle with the Oyster Bar guy, so rare women in TV shows get with guys younger with them in that kind of way, it’s usually done in such a cougar-ish way but this guy really genuinely likes her. I can’t waaait for season two
The only scene I loved was the one with Hubble. The chemistry between Michelle and him is undeniable. I never knew Alan Ruck could so charming – and considering he was essentially a weirdo stalker in this show – it is saying something about his ability for me.
I really tried to like this show. It has Sutton Foster for crissakes! But I just find it insufferable. I love the dancing, but that’s about it. I find the incessantly pouty/arguing girls very annoying and Kelly is just barely human here, and by that, she just plays one note. I guess you are right, in that, her not adequately responding to the death of her son is making her barely human to me.
But what I really don’t understand about this show is that they create situations that they will never be able write their way out of. They never recovered from Hubble’s death. And now, Michelle maces every kid in the ENTIRE company. I don’t know any parent that wouldn’t sue them until they didn’t have a penny left – no money, no property, nothing, period. It would take just one parent and a semi-decent lawyer to destroy their bank accounts and reputations. Just one. There simply is no way to fix this in a believable way – that makes sense, just like they didn’t know how to write about the death of Hubble.
Finally, if this show is supposed to be funny. It is not. I am not sure if it because it seems forced or I just don’t buy the characters. I can’t say I watched more than the pilot, finale and a few snippets here and there, but Sutton Foster’s charm and talent cannot make up for the misguided choices of the writer’s. Sorry they renewed. I would have much preferred The Nine Lives of Chloe King… Oh well.
Tonight was great.
That was a fantastic episode of TV, that’s really all I have to say.
I have really enjoyed the show, and even more as the girls have received more to do. It does seem to be a GilmoreGirls-westcoast but even with its similar beats & characters, I still enjoy it, since I used to love GG.
What I think could be really memorable, is for the show to continue to have at least 1 or 2 dance numbers per episode, since I think its audience will really appreciate it, especially since the Girls are so talented and adorable, and Sutton Foster is amazing.
I like the ‘mid season finale’ overall but I did feel it rushed to conclusions some plot lines (for example what was that out-of-the-blue PDA with the bartender.. I mean they can kiss, but to do it so publicly, seemed to either want to make an statement as a couple, or act like is not a big deal for a recent widow to be kissing almost-strangers in front of half the town.. other example, Fanny’s apparent 100 kmxhr to full stop relationship, etc).. Which as F&I podcast mentioned it has probably most to do with the season’s short length..
* it did seemed strange that Sasha got the Dead Poets Society reference but not the Heathers reference (although I would argue that DPS is more known than Heathers) but I let it slide because I found the gesture to be touching and Michelle’s response hilarious.
* Regarding Michelle’s ‘Widowness’.. What happened with the rich guy on the private hill? if he was introduced to use later after a reasonable amount had passed for her to start dating, then where did the one-night stand come out from (planning wise), and if I did like it as an impulsive moment that fits her character, and gave us a nice emotional moment with the post-coital crying breakdown.. How come she is now kissing a bartender she just met.. in public.. since she is a little on the wild side, I can let it all slide if a reference is made to her been a little boy crazy and inappropriate considering this is the town that loved her ex-husband.
finally.. bring on Season 2.. or Season 1’s second half.. is always a good time on Paradise.
Agree about the guy on the hill! Was that another dream? Does he still live in the town? When she was dragging people to the town meeting, why didn’t she go seek him out -a man who appears to have some power and influence? (The town police all jump to his bidding, right?) Why didn’t she hit him up for $$ and support during the fund-raiser?
Of course none of that happened because he was a character that was created for one specific purpose (Michelle’s love interest), and that has been either scrapped or put on hold. Sigh.
Why is she kissing in public? If that guy looked at me the way he was looking at her, and then grabbed me and pulled me close and kissed me in public… then I guess we’d be kissing in public. Especially if I’d had a bunch of shots first, as Michelle had.
I’m sorry but sutton foster is just not that likable. She’s not warm. She’s no loralai no matter how nice a body she has.. She doesn’t have any soul in her eyes and her comic timing is not that good.. She never seems to really connect on a human level just all this sarcasm and culture reference. In GG the human connection and warmth came first and the cultural references as a bonus. I just dont find myself caring about any of the characters other than Boo and Sacha. Sacha is a great actress. We’ll see a lot of her I predict.
For me, the show could be improved by better consistency and better pacing. Characters – especially Fanny – seem to have only one personality trait/motivation per episode, which is then replaced by something else the next episode. Things that seem important one week are forgotten or outright contradicted the next.
For example, wasn’t Sasha’s quitting dance somehow tied to the stress she was going through about her parents’ marriage? Weren’t there scenes where she acted all teenage-angsty and refused to admit how that all was affecting her? And now it was just a misunderstanding/argument with Fanny that can be resolved if they each just swallow their pride and make up? Is Sasha’s dad still sitting on the couch staring blankly ahead?
And didn’t Sasha have a crush on the bartender earlier in the season? Wouldn’t she be mortified that her teacher made out with the dude right in front of her and all of her friends?
Chekhov’s pretty mace canister.
I wish I could enjoy the show more. As a rabid GG fan, I had really high hopes for this show, but I don’t find Sutton as likeable as Lorelai and the teen ballerinas are kind of 1-dimensional (I miss Rory!!!). I also wish they would have made one of the dancers a non-white girl — how hard would it have been to cast one of 4 main characters as ethnic in some way?? Why have all the token background black dancers and not have a real genuine character of color? I gave it a shot but this show will not be on my list this fall at this point.
I thought this episode was hilarious, especially Michelle’s bag, but hated that ending. So I’m thrilled the show will be back. Phew! I would love to see more of Melanie. I felt like she really shined over the past few episodes, as she reacted to the Ginny/Charlie stuff. She cracked me up on more than one occasion.
I’d just like to see things developed more organically. The whole Michelle/Godot thing happened so fast. I’m not saying he’ll wind up as her soul mate or anything, but it would’ve been nicer to see more build up and flirting before they were randomly making out in public! That needs to be earned and I’m not sure it was :)
I enjoyed this show, and particularly this episode. More song and dance by Sutton!
I recorded all episodes of Bunheads and am enjoying watching them again. I honestly could not believe how much it affected me when Hubble died suddenly. I only wish they could write in that his death was one of mistaken identity and put him back in. I can see his character really enhancing the comedy/drama of Fanny and Michelle. I’m just happy it will be back.