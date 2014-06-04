Summer sitcom rewind: ‘NewsRadio’ – ‘The Public Domain/Super Karate Monkey Death Car’

As I announced last week, instead of picking one classic drama season to revisit over the summer, I'm trying an experiment, highlighting different classic sitcom episodes from the past. First up for this summer sitcom rewind: “The Public Domain” and “Super Karate Monkey Death Car,” a pair of “NewsRadio” episodes from early in the show's fourth season, coming up just as soon as I have fancy plans, and pants to match…
In terms of their status at the time they aired, “NewsRadio” is among the more obscure shows I expect I'll be dealing with this summer. The mid-'90s was a pretty great period for TV comedy: “Seinfeld” at its peak, “The Simpsons” at its peak or close to it, “Frasier” presenting classical excellence each week and each season, “Friends” being a phenomenon, etc., plus other series like “3rd Rock from the Sun” and “The Drew Carey Show” that had stretches as both big commercial hits and creative successes. “NewsRadio,” on the other hand, was known and loved pretty much only by hardcore comedy nerds, and NBC never had much faith in it, as it seemed like the only long-running sitcom of the Warren Littlefield era to never get a tryout on Thursday nights next to “Friends” or “Seinfeld,” even as they tried it in virtually every other timeslot on the schedule. I went to my first TV critics press tour in the summer of 1996, after the second “NewsRadio” season, and the show almost never came up in conversations with other critics (who were dealing with a Too Many Great Sitcoms problem in the same way we are today with Too Many Excellent Dramas). When I referenced a joke from season 2's Christmas episode in a conversation at that tour with the show's creator, Paul Simms, he seemed surprised someone at the party other than his actors was actually watching his show.
But for those of us watching, it was special, blessed with a crackling comic ensemble (including three different Swiss Army Knife performers in Dave Foley, Stephen Root and the late, great Phil Hartman), a mixture of nerd humor, broader farce and physical comedy (as he does at the end of “The Public Domain,” Andy Dick fell down a lot, and it somehow always felt fresh and funny), and even warmth when required. NBC would try copying bits of the show into other sitcoms (Kathy Griffin's character on “Suddenly Susan” was such a rip-off of Vicki Lewis' Beth that they even named her Vicki), but never with the weird genius or originality (or ensemble) that made this one so good, if largely ignored in its time.
The Short Version For Newbies: Dave Nelson (Foley) is the eager, polite, absolutely doomed new program director at New York news station WNYX, appointed by eccentric billionaire Jimmy James (Root) over the objections of ace reporter Lisa Miller (Maura Tierney), who wanted the job herself, and smug anchorman Bill McNeal (Hartman), who doesn't like answering to anyone. Other characters: Dave's bored secretary Beth (Lewis), conspiracy-loving electrician Joe (Joe Rogan), anchorwoman Catherine (Khandi Alexander) and strange, inept, accident-prone Matthew (Dick).
If the entire series was readily available to stream, I might have gone with season 3's “Arcade,” which is probably the perfect synthesis of all that was great about “NewsRadio” (I had to pause my writing of this paragraph for a moment to laugh at the thought of Bill describing the disgusting sandwiches from the office vending machine), but “The Public Domain” comes awfully close in its own right, and “Super Karate Monkey Death Car” in turn features the show's best (and probably most enduring) joke, and some outstanding moments beyond that, so they'll do in a pinch.
Though “NewsRadio” never hit the meta levels of a “Community” or an “Arrested Development,” Simms and his writers were often engaged in a dialogue with their audience; when too many critics and viewers compared Joe Rogan to Tony Danza, it became a joke in an episode that Matthew tried insulting Joe by doing the same. The arc that opened the fourth season functioned as both a way to shake up a comedy entering middle age and a commentary on the constant feedback the show was getting from NBC executives who didn't get what Simms was doing and thought they could improve it. Enter Andrea, the efficiency expert played by a young Lauren Graham, who sees Dave's eccentric operation and decides she can make it better, starting with the firing of weird, grossly incompetent Matthew.
One of the things that made “NewsRadio” special was the presence of Dave Foley at the center. Like Bob Newhart and Judd Hirsch in the '70s, and Jason Bateman in the '00s, Foley was a sitcom rarity: the straight man who could be every bit as funny as the lunatics around him. Foley had spent years playing all kinds of roles in “The Kids in the Hall” (including a variety of surprisingly attractive women, which “NewsRadio” would use to good effect in the season 3 Halloween episode), so he could do whatever Simms required of him. And some of the show's best episodes either involved Dave going crazy on his own (like becoming obsessed with his teenage arcade game nemesis Stargate Defender in “Arcade”) or, as happens here, being driven mad by his inability to control the staff.
There are so many wonderful individual things the supporting actors bring to “The Public Domain,” whether Bill's terrible imitation Mark Russell songs (I still hear the lyrics “When Johnny comes marching home again… He's gay! He's gay!” whenever LGBT issues are in the news) or Jimmy turning into a monotone, stone-faced goon whenever the documentary cameras are on him. (I would seriously watch at least 90 minutes of Root doing that voice and that gaze.) But the best part of the episode is the mixture of terror, anger and sheer bewilderment on Dave's face each time he has to charge out to the lobby, the men's room or, eventually, the elevator to find out why on Earth Bill is still playing that damn piano. Even if this is the first episode of the series that you've ever seen, and therefore don't have an attachment to Dave or didn't see Andrea's introduction in the previous episode, Foley makes the comic stakes so clear and so damn funny each time. And the fact that there are so many different problems intersecting constantly, so that he's constantly dealing with at least two of them at any one time (say, ordering Matthew to stop hiding behind the plant in the hallway right after he's yelled at Bill again), only increases the tension and the effectiveness of each joke. Even something seemingly disconnected like Jimmy's documentary ties into the rest nicely, because it's one more example of the unprofessional workplace Andrea rightly sees, and another example of the staff focusing more on crazy schemes than on job task checklists.(*) And the farcical structure builds and builds to that magnificent final gag where Andrea is on the verge of hiring back Matthew, who chooses that moment to emerge from under a desk, leap onto Bill's piano to celebrate, and of course fall off and spill coffee on Andrea's chest in the process. “Seinfeld” was the NBC show of the period rightly celebrated for the way its episodes' stories all converged together in the end, but “NewsRadio” could do a great job of that in its own right.
(*) In the first season or so, the show made an effort at depicting what it might actually be like to work at a station like WNYX, before Simms recognized that nobody cared about anything but watching funny actors do funny things. After that, the characters' individual jobs only came up in service to a bigger joke.
“Super Karate Monkey Death Car” isn't quite so neatly constructed, in that the Jimmy subplot that gives the episode its title – and the series its most-quoted passage(**) – could be dropped into virtually any episode without difficulty. But ultimately, that doesn't matter much, since the joke about Jimmy's memoir – a failure in America when it was released as “Jimmy James: Capitalist Lion Tamer,” but such a huge success in Japan that it was translated back into English as “Jimmy James: Macho Business Donkey Wrestler” – is a sitcom all-timer. I'd put Jimmy's confused and increasingly despondent reading of the book in the sitcom scene Hall of Fame, along with Lucy at the chocolate factory, Reverend Jim's drivers test, Dwight Schrute's fire drill, etc. It's a beautifully silly idea, with the absurd language made even better by Root's puzzled delivery. (Whoever had the idea that Jimmy would have to pause and turn the page before reading “dung” is a genius.) It's only a few minutes out of the episode, but it's enough.
(**) I even used it as the basis of my review of NBC's disastrous remake of “Coupling,” which was itself at least somewhat a British spin on “Friends.” When you translate an idea one time too many, you get gibberish.
The Andrea/Matthew material that takes up the bulk of the episode is a little flabbier – even though I'm amused as usual with tales of Lisa taking academic achievement to such extremes, the sequence in the restaurant feels like it goes on forever, especially for anyone who hasn't seen it in a while and is just waiting to get to the book reading – but then the lie detector test begins, and everything's perfect after that. We get more excellent Dave panic as he tries unsuccessfully to beat the machine for Lisa's sake, all with Andrea being amused at how adorable he is under pressure. (The lie detector buzzing “I AM NOT THE CUTEST THING!” gets lost in the shuffle of Jimmy's small house of brokerage, but it's a wonderfully-executed joke in its own right.) And Graham – three years away from playing Lorelai Gilmore – is a delight as we begin to realize the instability of the person who now wields so much power over the staff's future. It's a tough gig, playing the antagonist to this eccentric band we've come to love over three previous seasons, and in the hands of some other actresses of the period, I could imagine Andrea being absolutely hateable. But Graham seems amused and happy to be there; she's too goofy to hate, even after you find out that she's a dangerous pyromaniac.
In a period of abundant comedy riches for TV in general and NBC in particular, “NewsRadio” was unfortunately an afterthought. But it shouldn't have been, as these two episodes demonstrate so well.
Some other thoughts:
* I asked Simms if the passages from “Macho Business Donkey Wrestler” had been conceived with their original English version in mind – you can imagine the bit about Jimmy's monkey-strong bowels, for instance, originally being about the guts it took to stand up to some financial opponent – and he said that no, it was just amusing gibberish. But, he added, while writing for SPY magazine, he had worked on a feature where they had English text professionally translated into French, then into Russian, and so on through several more language before returning to English. It yielded “odd and amusing results.”
* It wasn't until I revisited these episodes last week that I finally made the connection of the two Sarah Bravermans having worked together here, which always reminds me of one of the great ironies of “Parenthood”: Maura Tierney was far and away the best thing in the tonally uneven original “Parenthood” pilot, but the opportunity to shoot new material with Lauren Graham gave Jason Katims an excuse to make the show around Sarah much better. I'd like to think he'd have figured out the balance even had Tierney not contracted breast cancer, but history went this way instead.
* Speaking of Tierney: the commentary tracks on the “NewsRadio” DVDs settle into a predictable, amusing pattern, where each time they bring in a man to record his first commentary for the set, he has to interrupt whatever is being discussed the moment young Tierney appears on screen so he can note how hot she was at the time. (I'm pretty sure even Warren Littlefield is guilty of this.) It's impressive in its consistency.
* Before season 4, the actors filmed new footage for the opening credit sequence, appearing in front of various New York landmarks (note the Twin Towers behind Lisa). There were also a few episodes like “The Public Domain” where they shot sequences specifically for the credits to those episodes, like Joe carrying Matthew out to the trash can in front of the WNYX building.
* Khandi Alexander's only in one of these two episodes. The show never quite figured out how to use Catherine as a character in her own right, though she was a terrific foil for both Bill and Joe, and Alexander would leave the cast a few episodes after these two, returning in the fifth season premiere to be part of the Phil Hartman tribute.
* That's comedy vet Dave “Gruber” Allen (Mr. Rosso from one of my previous summer projects, “Freaks and Geeks”) as the bookstore emcee, and Brian Posehn as the customer with all the questions about the book. (Posehn would appear later in the season in a different role, as a member of Dave's college a capella group, alongside Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. Simms, like David Milch, never seemed troubled by the idea of bringing back a guest star in a new role, up to and including Jon Lovitz – who had played a suicidal man in the stunt-filled season 4 premiere – becoming Hartman's replacement in season 5.)
* That's Paul Gleason as Dave's would-be replacement Steve, which gives me the excuse for two Gleason-related links: 1)Roger Ebert's 2-star review of the original “Die Hard,” where he felt Gleason's idiot police chief character ruined the film, and 2)His introduction as the evil vice-principal from “The Breakfast Club.” (Which is mainly an excuse to point you to last week's “This American Life,” which concludes with a segment where Molly Ringwald watches the movie with her 10-year-old daughter.)
If you liked these episodes, try: Like I said, “Arcade” is probably the show's best episode, but you'd need the DVDs for that one, or for “The Cane” or “Complaint Box” but season 1's “Smoking” is on Crackle.
Coming up next: I don't have any master plan for how this project's going to work, and though I have many series in mind, I don't always have specific episodes, or am limited by what's available on streaming. (Hulu has very limited selections of a lot of the '70s shows I was considering, so “Chuckles Bites the Dust” is out of the running for now.) But let's try going back in time decade by decade for the next few installments before branching out from there. Since we started with a '90s show, next up will be one from the '80s: “Theo's Holiday,” a second season episode of “The Cosby Show.” (“Cosby Show” is unfortunately Hulu Plus-only, but I'm running into more availability issues with this project than I had anticipated. I promise the one after will either be on Netflix or Hulu basic, even if I have to break the chronological approach to do so.) Ideally, that'll be done around this time next week, I can make no promises.
What did everybody else think?
A show that could make me love Andy Dick AND Joe Rogan? Now that’s a special kind of show. I miss this show and I miss Phil Hartman. After reading this I think I need to rewatch the entire series again just as soon as I dye ALL of my hair grey to get back the sandwich machine!
I don’t think there’s ever been a better comedy ensemble than the cast of NewsRadio. Great series!!
Good times, good times.
Gazizza.
Rocket Fuel Malt Liquor, DAMN!!
I think my favorite episode was “The Bitch Session”. Even the DVD commentary track on that episode is funny.
Oh god, I LOVE that show! Here in Germany it’s really an underground tip. It never made any kind of splash, previously being shown only 10 years ago in the early morning program of a c-list channel that was at that time best known for all the soft porn that they aired at night and then later for a few months when Comedy Central launched over here.
I still think that my favourite episode (and probably the funniest damn episode of anything in the 90s) was “Jumper”, in which Jon Lovitz in his 2nd or 3rd guest role on the show (as another different character before joining the show full time) suddenly showed up at NWYX’s ledge and threatened to jump. That episode is just full of hilarious gags, that even make some of the best Simpsons episodes of that time look like…something…less funny.
Shit, I REALLY have to import the DVDs one day, because I doubt that they will ever be released here.
Also: “Feel my thriller donkey donkey donkey donkey donkey”.
“Hi Steeeeeve…” then the punch still shocks and kills me after seeing it a 100 times.
Every. Single. Time.
Every time I think about this show I miss Phil Hartman. Great choice! I might have to pull out my DVDs this weekend.
I’m so happy to see this show getting some love from you, Alan. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only person in the world who bought each DVD set the day they came out.
Do you think it would have kept going on if Hartman was not killed? 5 seasons seemed like a long run for a show that seemingly was always lost in the shuffle on a network that had so many others hits.
I was happy to read the “Community” comparison, because I think viewers who found that show revelatory but never watched “NewsRadio” would quite enjoy it. It’s one of my favorites from back in the day (as was “3rd Rock From the Sun” in its better years).
I forgot how much I liked everyone in the cast in this context. Including Andy Dick and Joe Rogan who I…have not enjoyed since, to put it mildly.
I loved NewsRadio and used to watch all the reruns when I could. It’s funny you mentioned Jimmy’s reading and having to turn the page to say “dung.” When Andy Dwyer did the same thing while reading Tom’s script in the Snakejuice episode (“I’m pretty…boring.”), I was reminded of that great scene.
Thanks to this show whenever I the movie AMISTAD is mentioned I can’t at first think “total makeout flick!”
Supposedly, Paul Simms referred to the time slot between Seinfeld and Friends as “a shit sandwich.” He believes it is because of this statement the show was moved so much and talked about so little at the network.
It was not supposedly. It was in print, in an interview with Rolling Stone, and he described NBC’s entire Thursday night lineup as a “double decker shit sandwich” (referring also to the crappy shows that aired between Seinfeld and ER), and also referred to NBC’s head of scheduling Preston Beckman by a term that would get him ejected from any baseball game by any umpire. It’s an AMAZING interview.
It is an fantastic, amazingly blunt interview and it also inspired the episode where Dave gave an interview with a radio magazine that basically torn down everyone/everything around him.
Someone transcribed the interview, archived here:
[web.archive.org]
One of my all-time favourite sitcoms. I rewatch my DVDs every year or so, and it still holds up. It’s a shame how it was treated by NBC, but I think it was probably too quirky to appeal to a very broad audience like Friends. I enjoyed when they did the really odd episodes like What if WNYX was set in space or became the Titanic.
But The Complaint Box is one of my favourite episodes. The scene of Dave reading the messages in the complaint box is a classic. “A complaint about the complaint box… Delicious.”
I actually recently rewatched the entire series. Still brilliant. I still think it’s the best genuine ensemble I’ve ever seen, real team play, despite the stars.
I’m also one of those guys with too much for love for poorly watched shows, like Newsradio and Community. I also loved the original British Coupling by the way, been a Moffat fan ever since.
I’ve been drunk off my ass since 8 o’ clock this morning..
One of my favorite shows, which of course died when Phil died. Small doses of Jon Lovitz was one thing, making him a large part of the show (or any show) was grating.
“Arcade” is also my fave episode.
Dave: “I hope I didn’t just sign for a stolen jeep Radar.”
Beth: “Dave, I don’t watch Star Trek.”
Jimmy James has always been one of my favorite secondary characters in a show, but Bill’s paranoia mixed with arrogance was always special too. whether it’s Santa trying to kill him, or Dennis Miller’s creepy character just wanting to “rap”. Plus James Caan coming in to “learn about radio” from Bill, all special in their own right.
I worked in radio at the time, News/talk as a matter of fact. Of course it was exaggerated, but parts of it were so spot on (including engineers that could fix things with duct tape and paper clips, mostly because the money went to the talent, rarely to the people that actually kept the station on the air). It’s a show that I seek out, and when I hear America’s ” Horse With No Name,” it haunts me like it does Dave.
While I didn’t work in radio at the time “NewsRadio” is probably among the reasons I got myself into my college radio station, rather than the student daily or TV studio, when I was a j-school grinder. Thoroughly enjoyed those years of my life, and the show is indeed weirdly accurate, even if it is in very heightened ways. Much like I find “Anchorman” a strangely authentic representation of small-market TV news. It gets the mood and feeling right in lots of small, strange places.
Brilliantly said. NewsRadio is a treasure. Thank you for bringing it back up.
Rewatching these two episodes gives me actual joy. I’ve watched a ton of great tv over the years, but there are only three or four shows that can do that for me. NewsRadio is so, so wonderful.
* It wasn’t until I revisited these episodes last week that I finally made the connection of the two Sarah Bravermans having worked together here, which always reminds me of one of the great ironies of “Parenthood”: Maura Tierney was far and away the best thing in the tonally uneven original “Parenthood” pilot, but the opportunity to shoot new material with Lauren Graham gave Jason Katims an excuse to make the show around Sarah much better.”
Maura and Lauren got to off against each other in the final round of Celebrity Poker on Bravo and the host was Dave Foley so we got a Newsradio mini-reunion:
[www.youtube.com]
Further note: Like others, I was not a fan of season 5. It had a lot of suck. But without it I wouldn’t have gotten to see “Bill Moves On”, Lisa undercover at Lucky Burger, Dave addicted to white noise, or Smathew. So I’m happy that it happened. Even if 80% was sub-par, the other 20% made the season worth it to me.
SMATHEW!
You can call me “Smimmy.”
My favorite NewsRadio is probably “No, This Is Not Based Entirely on Julie’s Life,” where Beth takes nude photos of herself, Joe accuses everyone of stealing his chocolate gelato (including Milos, the Janitor Guy), and Lisa tries to get Dave to tell her his secret sex fantasy.
“…I want to go up to the roof of my building, with a blanket and a very good bottle of wine, and make love, with a space prostitute.”
Second place goes to “Smoking.” third place to “Inappropriate.” Butta-FU-co.
Smoking! One of my favorites.
“In Through the Out Door” also has a special place in my heart. Double or nothing.
News Radio was one of the shows that made me laugh to the point of tears, almost every week.
The scenes Alan mentions, along with just about every staff meeting, Dave and Bill’s cane, “Mom, I’m gonna have to call you back”.
So much good stuff – I’m going to have to break out the DVD’s for a rewatch. :-)
NewsRadio is the gift that keeps on giving.
My personal favorite moment might be in “Security Door”:
Joe: “What if there’s a fire on the outside of the door?”
Dave: “If you don’t have you key card with you, you will all be burned to death.”
My favorite episode is season 4’s “Who’s The Boss Part I”, the one in which Lisa and Dave make Bill the boss, and Jimmy frustrates Joe whose on strike by breaking the office. Great bits for everyone.
I watched the 2 episodes yesterday and then watched them with commentary and was kinda pissed at how little effort they put into the commentaries. Whatever time they spend talking about the episode itself is mostly devoted to figuring out what the plot of that episode is. I thought the polygraph scene with Dave was exquisite, especially the “I’m not the cutest thing” line, but they completely ignored that story line, except trying to remember what it was. Instead of preparing material beforehand, they sit around joking and talking shop. They couldn’t figure out what was Paul Gleason’s role in the episode! It’s the premise, that he’s there to take away half of Dave’s job! Are people forced by the studios to do these commentaries? I can understand that not everyone prepares notes beforehand, but not remembering the plot, and then saying people who watch the commentary are sad (I don’t remember the exact phrase, but it was bad), seems like either taking a piss or maybe they’re doing it reluctantly? DamnAlbne
Most of my DVD sets are in storage right now while I’m in the process of moving, so I haven’t had occasion to watch my News Radio DVDs in quite some time. But immediately “The Cane” and “Smoking” come to mind. Both of those episode had me practically crying, I was laughing so hard, and it’s all down to Dave Foley and Phil Hartman, both so brilliant.
“Bill?…… I stole your cane.”
Just the myriad of places Dave hid the canes, every time Bill bought a new one, cracked me up. Taped to the side of the building outside the window was probably my favorite spot. SO funny. And when he breaks one over his knee, and Bill looks aghast, heeeeeeeee. Classic. I can still hear Phil as he goes through all the different canes, especially this one: “This one, I like, I keep.” LOL.
And there’s nothing more hilarious than Dave trying to give up coffee while Bill is trying to give up smoking. The two of them screaming at Matthew, and later admitting to each other their failures to stay on the proverbial wagon, sharing a genuine moment (very rare for Bill)… just awesome.
I loved this show. When it worked, it worked so well. It could be SO funny.
My favorite episode, and there are so many I loved, was the smoking episode. when Bill and Dave turn on Matthew I laughed so hard I cried! Good times!
One of my top 5 shows of all time for sure. Excellent ensemble.
My favorite part of Public Domain might be right before Bill punches Steve and asks Dave to go get him. “Bring him to me” and then he does this weird little point/whistle thing. Hilarious every time
Watching these just makes me realize how much I miss Phil Hartman, and NewsRadio.
I still use the line, “I’m off to astonish the world with more feats of adequatiquaticism”, although most people have no clue what I’m referring to.
Coming out of Cedar Rapids(the movie), my wife and I ran into Stephen Root on the street. Incredibly friendly guy, very warm. Of course, I was gushing over Newsradio as being my favorite comedy ever and had just seen a movie that he was in, so that might have helped…
Great cast, such a wonderful show.
They should have awarded Stephen Root a special Emmy for being too fucking awesome for words. And, yes, his biography was one of an exceptional show’s finest moments.
Lauren Graham = perfect woman
That is all.
“It’s been a long time, Stargate Defender.”
“Indeed it has, Dave.”
In the days before you could set your DVR to catch any new episodes, it was hard to follow NewsRadio across many time slots NBC placed it. But I somehow managed to see a good chunk of the episodes when they aired because the show was so funny and worked so well as an ensemble comedy.
I think that may have been what worked against the show initially. IIRC, NBC promoted as the new show with Phil Hartman and the ad campaign gave the impression that the show was built around Hartman. This turned out not to be the case and I recall several friends commenting on this when the show debuted.
Watching these two episodes again, I was struck by how the only dated jokes were Bill’s commentary through song on the politics of the day. Otherwise, I was laughing out loud a great deal and I got a belly laugh (again) when Bill exerted his authority over the second boss brought in by punching him.
Good stuff. Good stuff.
That back translation was great!
is that Ron Jeremy sitting in the audience at the bookstore?!?!? 2nd row, 2 seats to Brian Posehn’s left?
ok, so a quick google search reveals that it is – wonder what the story is behind that?
“Blah, blah, blah — this is an outrage!”
“My cat needs a hysterectomy!”
One of my proudest achievements as a big sister is that my now-22-year-old brother has seen every episode multiple times and counts Bill As one of his favorite TV characters ever.
This is my favourite comedy ever. While I liked other shows – like Seinfeld – better at the time, this is the show I still watch that never feels dated decades later, and still makes me laugh.
My favourite episode is “Complaint Box”. “Me try to be good hard worker man, but mafidgerator so messy. So so messy.”
I also adore “The Cane”. “This one I like, I keep. This one displeases me.”
Such a great, great show.
“A complaint about the complaint box… delicious.”
If you want to review an episode of Newsradio, I suggest “Complaint Box”. I will not be held responsible for the peeing in your pants that might happen, but I will tell you I told you so.
My favorite sitcom of all time. And its Usenet group, alt.tv.newsradio, was a hotbed of amazing fun adventuretime activity in the mid-late 90s.
Fun trivia: Ron Jeremy is an extra in the audience of Jimmy’s book-reading in “Super Karate Monkey Death Car”.
No mention of Ron Jeremy attending the book reading for no apartment reason? That always seemed so random to me
The buzzer following “I AM NOT THE CUTEST THING!” always throws me over the edge laughing.
Not to mention the number of times i have used “Today is not the day for cunning plans or crazy capers.” in my every day life.
Thank you for making me laugh too loudly at my desk at these thoughts.
Can someone please help me out, just what is “the show’s best (and probably most enduring) joke”?
Kathy Griffin’s character was such a blatant ripoff of Vicky Lewis that I immediately disliked her; she’s done nothing in the ensuing years to change my mind.