Summer sitcom rewind: ‘Seinfeld’ – ‘The Red Dot’

Continuing our occasional summer look back at classic sitcom episodes, it's time to discuss “The Red Dot” from “Seinfeld” season 3, coming up just as soon as my favorite book is “Venetian Blinds” by Art Vandelay…
“Seinfeld,” the short version: For that, take a look at this story I wrote at the start of this month on the 25th anniversary of the airing of “The Seinfeld Chronicles” pilot.
As I noted at the end of the last summer sitcom rewind piece, I was limited in my “Seinfeld” options by whatever episodes Crackle happened to be streaming this month. (The way my luck's going with this project – more on that at the end – the calendar will turn over to August and “The Contest,” “The Outing” and “The Opposite” will all suddenly be available.) “The Red Dot” isn't likely to make a lot of “Seinfeld” fans' top 10 lists, but that ultimately speaks more to the incredible run of great episodes the show produced – particularly during seasons 3 and 4 – than to any deficits of “The Red Dot” itself.
The episode is still embryonic “Seinfeld” in some ways, particularly in the lack of any real Kramer subplot – he turns up for the one scene, does a few fake Hennigan's commercials, and vanishes – and the unusual device of having Elaine's ex-boyfriend Dick interact with Jerry during the stand-up sequences(*). But even if not every one of the regulars gets a story in this one, the Jerry, Elaine and George subplots all converge nicely in the end – in a way that became the show's defining characteristic – with the attempt to use the damaged cashmere sweater to stop Dick's drunken rampage, and the episode features a major leap forward in the evolution of George Costanza as a character.
(*) Jerry's act occasionally advanced the plot, but usually in scenes that were shot and edited differently from the isolated stand-up routines sprinkled throughout each episode. Until Dick begins heckling him, these look and sound like they should be separate from the rest of the story.
As many of you probably know, Larry David modeled George on himself, while Jason Alexander initially modeled his performance on early Woody Allen. By season 3, Alexander had figured out the verbal and physical tics that would become such an iconic part of the character(**), but his transformation into one of the great pathological liars of this or any age really begins with “The Red Dot.” The scene where a panicky George starts shouting excuses to Elaine about why he bought her the damaged sweater – “I had a 103 temperature when I bought that sweater! I was so dizzy, I was seeing red dots everywhere!” – is a delight. Even better, though, is his calm, almost sociopathic response to Mr. Lippman's objection to George having had sex with the cleaning woman on his desk: “Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? I gotta plead ignorance on this: if anyone had said anything when I started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon…” It's perfection. (As George would tell Jerry a few seasons later, “It's not a lie… if you believe it.”) The show's writers have talked about “The Red Dot” as an important foundational episode for George, and you can see why in that Mr. Lippman scene.
(**) This is where I remind you that Alexander never won an Emmy for the role.
The cleaning woman is something of a problematic character. On both “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Larry David has demonstrated a great love of ethnic caricature, but is sometimes more successful than others (say, with Babu) at letting them transcend their basic schtick. Here, actress Bridget Sienna at least gets that great monologue about the rich man in Panama with the cashmere sweater, which starts out in familiar territory and then takes a very dark and crazy turn as she refuses to let go and he drags her through the streets and kicks her. Overall, though, the series' reputation for presenting a very white POV of '90s New York was not undeserved.
But the sweater itself is a great comic concept, and the decision to make the eponymous red dot invisible to the audience only takes it up another level. From our perspective, George isn't being unreasonable in thinking that Elaine, or the cleaning woman, or Dick would be perfectly happy with such a gift, even as it's clear from their reactions (as well as Jerry and Kramer's) that the sweater is actually horribly disfigured.
Jerry accidentally sending Dick off the wagon (which leads to much confusion about the meaning of on the wagon vs. off) was incredibly dark for a sitcom in 1991. “Cheers” had told many stories about Sam's struggles with alcoholism (including the amazing episode “Endless Slumper,” about the good luck charm that helped him stop drinking), but it was always treated as a sad thing. Here, we are getting the story entirely from Jerry and Elaine's perspective, where it's an inconvenience and an excuse to argue over whether Jerry did it on purpose – just black comic fodder on a show that would begin to specialize in showing its “heroes” casually destroying other people's lives. And the fact that we see a sober Dick drinking tea in the closing tag is the sort of mostly-happy ending the show wouldn't feel the need to do even a year later (when Jerry was responsible for Babu's deportation); had he stayed drunk, maybe Dick would have been among the many characters testifying against Jerry and company in the series finale.
“Seinfeld” was a show about horrible people doing horrible things to outsiders (and occasionally to each other), in a way that would make later comedies like “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” possible. This is still on the lighter end of the gang's misdeeds, but it also has some excellent interplay between the four of them (the Hennigan's commercials, Elaine tricking George and later failing to trick Jerry with the same stunt). These are not nice people. But they are very, very funny people.
A few other thoughts:
* Jerry admits that he's always been attracted to chambermaids, and in one of my favorite post-Larry David episodes, “The Maid,” he begins a very ill-advised affair with his own cleaning woman.
* As Jerry Seinfeld himself would cop to – and as the show would have fun with during the show-within-a-show arc of season 4 – he never really turned into an actor in the way that Ray Romano, Roseanne Barr and some of his other stand-up contemporaries did. That said, his bad acting – say, his reaction to swigging the Hennigan's – becomes amusing in its own way, and it's not like “Seinfeld” ever needed him to play serious the way “Roseanne” or “Everybody Loves Raymond” did with their stars.
* “Seinfeld” goes topical: George references Clarence Thomas (whose contentious confirmation hearings were earlier that year) in asking the cleaning woman to keep their relationship quiet, and when Dick rampages through the Pendant Publishing offices, Elaine compares it to “Cape Fear,” which was released (the De Niro/Nolte version, anyway) a month before this episode aired.
* I believe “The Red Dot” is only the second episode to ever reference George's favorite alias, Art Vandelay, first dreamed up in the series' second overall episode, “The Stake Out.” The Vandelay name would, of course, become much more famous later in season 3 when George invented the latex company Vandelay Industries to help with his unemployment claim.
Up next: I'm not entirely sure, to be honest. This is one of those ideas that I think seemed better in theory than it's worked in practice, in part because a lot of the shows that I believed were readily available to stream (particularly a lot of the '70s ones I wanted to hit like “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Taxi”) are only available in a limited capacity that doesn't include the episodes I would want to do. And while writing about “The Red Dot” was fun, it's more of a promising middle ground episode than one that represents “Seinfeld” at its absolute peak.
There are definitely some great episodes to choose from, especially if I look at more recent shows like “Arrested Development” and “The Office,” but the Internet also does not lack for coverage of those shows and ones like them. So I'm going to take a step back from the project, take some planned time off post-Comic-Con, and decide whether I want to do any more of these or simply admit defeat and focus on some other interesting things. When I first started doing these summer TV rewinds, after all, there were far fewer exciting summer options than there are now. I'm not saying the idea as a whole has outlived its usefulness, but it's a harder thing to justify doing when I feel perpetually behind on so many current shows I want to be watching and/or writing about.
So we'll see. (Maybe I'll just do more “Cheers” episodes, starting with “Endless Slumper.”) But as for “The Red Dot,” what did everybody else think?
I’d suggest maybe The Dick Van Dyke Show (older) or Everybody Loves Raymond (more current). Both are on Netflix Instant
Alexander has said the “Was that wrong?” line is his all-time favorite George bit from the show’s run.
I think that Art Vandelay (the person) is referenced in the series’ final two episodes, as well:
– George uses the fake name to see an apartment (in order to use its bathroom) in “The Puerto Rican Day”: [youtu.be]
– And the judge’s name in the finale is Arthur Vandelay: [www.youtube.com]
Seeing as how many episodes are on Youtube and other sites, I’m guessing Alan watches only the episodes without copyright infringement because industry insiders read his reviews. That’s what got Roger Friedman in trouble at foxnews.com.
How about a Frasier episode?
I can think of a few brilliant ones right off the top of my head:
An Affair to Forget
The Two Mrs. Cranes
Something Borrowed, Someone Blue (“Fasten your seatbelt, Daphne. “Fasten your’s… Niles.”)
But my favorite, and my recommendation, would be Moon Dance, where Daphne & Niles tango. Such brilliant performances.
Yes, I know pretty much all of those episodes are Daphne & Niles related, but I always loved them in the show.
I second the idea of a Frasier review or two. Most of my favorites are purely farcical episodes, such as:
“The Innkeepers”
“Room Service”
“Dr. Nora”
Jake…
… don’t forget The Ski Lodge, which is basically the best “Noises Off” homage anyone has ever done, anywhere.
Another vote for Frasier!!! You won’t have trouble finding this one because, at least for now, the whole show is on YouTube (been watching it obsessively for a few months now on there)…
Another vote for Frasier. I just watched the entire series for the first time on Netflix and found it hysterical. Some episode suggestions
The Botched Language of the Cranes
Agents in America: Part 3
To Kill a Talking Bird
I love the one where Niles and Frasier decide to write a book together, but they have no content ready for their publisher, so they hole up in a hotel room, intent on getting some chapters written… only to come very close to killing one another in the process, through disagreements and too much time spent together in close quarters. Hilarious.
I also love when Niles is separated from Maris and comes to stay with Frasier. He goes on a shopping spree for these things called “jeans.” LOL.
And the one where Niles thinks Maris is having an affair with her fencing instructor is CLASSIC. The scene where Frasier and Niles’ maid try to translate messages between Niles and the instructor (from English to Spanish to German and back again)… priceless. “My shoes??”
I’d read a weekly Seinfeld review, if you just turned that into a blog staple.
All in the Family, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Taxi are three pop culture blind spots for me. Man do I wish those were on Netflix Instant.
I hope you don’t abandon the idea because it’s been awesome.
Even if you continued Seinfeld and Cheers that would be great. “The Red Dot” is one of my favorite holiday specials ever. It’s kinda funny that this is a summer sitcom rewind and you’ve done Cheers Thanksgiving and Seinfeld Christmas, but it’s still awesome.
It’s a crime Jason Alexander never won an Emmy and I’ll never understand it.
Blame Michael Richards, and his also brilliant performance as Kramer. He won like four Emmy’s for best supporting actor in a comedy, going up against Alexander each time.
George Costanza, for the most part, was always a much more subtler kind of genius than Kramer, and the Academy does love its more broad-based humor.
How else could describe Emmy acting wins for Modern Family or The Big Bang Theory over much funnier, less broad work by other actors?
Don’t forget David Hyde Pierce, he won a handful too. Much deserved, but Alexander should’ve won at least once, for season/s 4, 5 & 7.
Unless the streaming requirement is for your own benefit to be able to watch it, just think you should say “f— it” to having the episodes available for streaming. I think the idea is great. I’m always excited seeing a new installment. I think this arduous seeing if its on Hulu or Crackle or Amazon Plus is where it’s killing it. Use shows you have on DVD. I won’t resent you for it.
I’m enjoying your takes on old episodes, and I have to admit when I saw you writing about Seinfeld, I was pretty exciting to see the combination of two of my fav things (your writing + Seinfeld).
I’m definitely game for more of these reviews of old shows. I’d also be happy to see you do a full season or selection of Seinfeld episodes. I even feel like I learned a few things in this one. (Since I’d kind of forgotten the cultural context.)
How about a Fawlty Towers episode?
Seasons 3&4 are bloody masterpieces. I would go that far to call them the best seasons in TV history along with the same seasons of The Wire
Seasons 3, 4, and 5 of Seinfeld are the greatest, longest stretch of perfection and excellence in all of television history.
No other sitcom or drama comes close.
A few other shows that may be out there on other streaming sites that would be worth considering would be: Police Squad, The Odd Couple, I Spy, Get Smart, It’s Garry Shandling’s Show, The Larry Sanders Show, Scrubs, etc…
Count me in for Larry Sanders. Just about the three most perfect characters ever developed, cast and acted to perfection.
Since Babu was briefly mentioned, I’m gonna take that an run with one of my all time pet peeves about the show: Am I the only one to think that he was a jerk to blame Jerry for his woes? — first for his already-failed restaurant, then for the deportation mess that was really the result of an unfortunate mishap and not in any way intentional? (okay, the second one I’ll cut Babu a little slack, but the first one always bugged me)
Why can’t you just buy a DVD set of a show from Amazon? Is it against some reviewer’s code to pay for a show?
I have tons of TV on DVD. I was trying to do something where it would be easy for the readers to see the episodes in question. And in general, when I contemplate one of these projects, the first question I get from readers is “Can I watch this on Netflix?”
As has been stated over and over and over again, they try to pick shows for this project that are easily accessible to *ALL OF US* so that we can all take part.
I still don’t understand the point of this. If it were a list of 10 great episodes in a single article, that would make sense. This is so random.
Please, next summer, go back to the one-season-of-a-show format.
I’d love to see more “Cheers” episodes reviewed. I’ve been re-watching the whole series for a while now. Other than the lack of cell phones and a few topical jokes, it really holds up.
[uproxx.com] – don’t know if it’ll be up there before the end of the summer (hope so), but exciting nonetheless!
I still use “Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?”
One thing I don’t think you mentioned, in that Elaine’s case, at least part of the reason she turned on George was that George made a big deal out of buying her a really expensive, nice gift, when he had gotten it at a discount because of the red dot. I think there’s a chance if he had just been up front about it, she wouldn’t have cared nearly as much.
There’s three seasons of the first Bob Newhart Show on Hulu, surely you can find one there worth reviewing. And it would give me an excuse to play “Hi Bob”
I’m a little late to the party here, but wanted to say that I think this is actually a terrific idea. It’s very interesting to take this sort of snapshot approach, and see what still works–what’s still funny. Comedy is fascinating because it’s so hard to know what will age well.
I wouldn’t, by the way, take the relative lack of comments on these posts as a lack of interest–they naturally won’t generate the associated buzz that comes with current shows, but I’m sure I’m not alone in being very keen to read each of these entries.
And agree with the above about revisiting Frasier!
Heh, it’s so funny because just the other day my friends were discussing that very “was that wrong…” with George and the office cleaning lady, and here you are writing about the episode. :D