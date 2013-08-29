Summer TV Winners & Losers for 2013

Back in the spring, I wrote about the strange phenomenon of having too many good TV shows airing at the same time. The TV business tends to ease back on the throttle in the summertime, but the summer of 2013 was still the busiest I can remember.
We had all of the usual suspects returning (“True Blood,” “Big Brother,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Burn Notice”), but we also had Netflix continuing its push into original programming with “Orange Is the New Black” and “Arrested Development” (which debuted Memorial Day weekend), we had the biggest scripted summer hit in forever with CBS’ “Under the Dome” (even though I bailed out after three episodes, and have heard it’s gotten even sillier), had USA launch a new show in “Graceland” (which I haven’t found the time to catch up on yet, even as I’ve also missed chunks of this final “Burn Notice” season), had AMC run two nights of scripted programming at once, had Showtime launch “Ray Donovan” to pair with the final season of “Dexter,” had BBC America debut one of their best imports yet with “Broadchurch,” etc., etc., etc.
It’s not wall-to-wall originals the way the business is going to get starting in mid-late September, but there’s been a lot to keep track of. Some of it’s been great (“Breaking Bad” has been a sensational 3-for-3 so far in its final season), some of it has been awful (“Big Brother” seems to be in a race to decide which racist contestant should win the grand prize), some of it has been uneven (“The Bridge” has some terrific characters but a wobbly plot).
Before everyone heads to the beach to celebrate Labor Day weekend and the end of summer, the HitFix TV team of myself, Dan Fienberg and Liane Bonin wanted to look back at some of the biggest successes and failures (both creative and commercial) of this busy, busy summer season.
Check out the gallery below:
Regarding SYTYCD:
“When two dancers were cut at the top of every episode — and were then required to perform — instead of at the end of the show, viewers took to Twitter to complain.”
To be fair, that happened *once*. They quickly realised it was a dumb move and abandoned it the following week.
It’s kind of a shame if the ratings have been down, because this was a really strong year. I do wish they’d go back to having a separate results show, because jamming it all into one episode a week really hurts the flow of the competition. But I’m a diehard fan who looks forward every year to another season and wants more, not less, of it.
I hope there will be a season 11. It’s the only competition show I find remotely watchable, and I would be sad if it went away.
SYTYCD is also my favorite talent show, mostly because most of the contestants are unquestionably talented, especially this year. BTW, I’ve been rooting for Amy since the beginning.
I have only recently discovered SYTYCD, and feel awful for missing so much of it. It is genuinely entertaining and I love the dancers and choreography. I hope it doesn’t become an ultimate loser by being cancelled.
I am also very worried that the ratings haven’t been great. I am hoping they are good enough to get FOX to commit to more seasons. SYTYCD has been absolutely incredible this year and probably had the best collection of talent they’d ever had. It kills me that a show like Dancing with the Stars can be so successful (even in an off year) and So You Think You Can Dance might not be renewed.
Unfortunately, I think Americans just don’t love dance… unless it involves washed-up celebrities or horrible dance teachers screaming at children and fighting their moms.
No one is talking Arrested Development anymore because Netflix made the episodes available all at once. They need to space it, which I recognize the danger is confusing viewers as to how many episodes there are or when they’ll be available, but this is the other outcome – non-relevance.
Orange is the New Black is experiencing a long rein of relevance because it was unexpected, and its being propelled by word of mouth. ADs huge fanbase weren’t surprised by the show because they are already fans, so they breezed through it. Its simple as that. No one talks about a show unless they’re watching new episodes. (In less its just a nostalgia ‘remember on this episode when…’ conversation).
So its simple. Space out the episodes.
It’s simple if the assumption is that need people to talk about the episodes more, which I’m not sure Netflix feels that it needs. They’re getting good buzz over their Emmy nominations for House of Cards and Arrested Development, the creator of Arrested Development is still in the news talking about an Arrested Development movie, and Netflix is talking to them about a Season 5.
I think another thing boosting the staying power of Orange is the New Black is that it debuted the week before Comic-Con and Press Tour, so critical discussion of it has been trickling in over the last two months as critics all come to it at different times. This is as opposed to AD, where everybody watched it over Memorial Day weekend, wrote about it that week, and never thought about it again.
Wow, you actually kept watching True Blood this year Dan? I say that because I remember at the beginning of the season you said something on twitter along the lines of “I’m STRONGLY considering quitting True Blood around comic-con time. So dismal.” Even during the show’s best days, which most people would say the first season, you still thought it was terrible. Come on, you quit Glee didn’t you? Also, did you read any of the post finale interviews with the showrunner?
I feel Dexter should be in the loser category too. Talk about having a dismal final season. Even if this wasn’t the final season, it would still be my final season watching.
Court – Yup! I definitely said that. Sadly, I lie a lot when it comes to quitting on shows. I usually mean it when I say I’m gonna quit, but it rarely happens.
I haven’t hated this “Dexter” season, though I know some people have. I’m also an episode or two behind on it because of the CBS/TWC nonsense. Perhaps if I were caught up, I’d join the hate. I’ll catch up someday…
-Daniel
It’s okay, I’m still watching too. I didn’t really hate the season, but I can’t argue about that rush job of a finale. I’ll still give next season a chance though. I actually liked the recent episodes of Dexter a little better, but I still think this last season is a big missed opportunity. It doesn’t help that I watch Breaking Bad right after, but I guess it’s not fair to compare most other shows to Breaking Bad.
I guess I’m one of the few who likes Low Winter Sun. I feel fortunate that there are any new shows to watch in the summer. This summer I’ve watched Graceland, Low Winter Sun, Drunk History, Motive,The Bridge and Siberia.I do miss my fall shows but I also read.Its hard to program in the Summer when people have other distractions plus you have to factor in the sheer number of channels available plus the impact of netflix streaming and hulu. What bothers me most is that some of my shows don’t even return until October.
I like Low Winter Sun, too. The criticism of it seems a little harsh. It’s a decent show. Certainly better than The Killing. The larger issue is AMC’s long term future. They’ve played hardball with the creators of Mad Men, The Walking Dead, and Breaking Bad while flogging reality trash like Small Town Security, Freakshow, and Comic Book Men. Mad Men and Breaking Bad are going away. The Walking Dead is successful IN SPITE of the network. They might be looking at some lean years.
Low Winter Sun is a good show that it is being overshadowed by Breaking Bad.
I agree with you both.
So when you review Broadchurch, are you reviewing the ITV or BBCA cut (which is available on iTunes)? The ITV version has 4 additional minutes per episode. When I checked the first episode, there was a difference of at least 3 scenes, and they helped in deepening the characters.
By the way, it appears that Luther (4 episodes next week) may have similar issues.
I timed the commercial breaks during Luther’s S3 premiere last night on BBC America. Only 9 minutes instead of 16-18, so I’m guessing we saw the full version, or close to it, due to some kind of special sponsorship deal. There were some scenes they could have easily cut but didn’t.
That may not be true of the following episodes, though.
Honestly, I think The Fosters should be a “Winner.” It may have not been a SMASH hit…but considering the “controversy” surrounding the show (it’s sad that there would be controversy in the first place), it did very well in the ratings, stayed consistent throughout its 10 episodes, and sometimes even outperformed its lead in “Switched At Birth.”
Actually, the actress Maia Mitchell should be a winner because she not only stars on The Fosters…but she also starred in the high rated DCOM “Teen Beach Movie.” This has been a breakout summer for her.
Galleries aren’t my favorite way to read a blog, but I did click the first photo. To say that reviews for Under the Dome were less than glowing is an understatement. I’d bet 99% of the people who stuck with it after the second episode are watching just for the snark value.
I’m loving The Bridge and hope it gets a second season, with a less convoluted story line — the characters (except for Charlotte) are all interesting to me. Low Winter Sun and Broadchurch are the only other new shows I’m watching.
I assume this has been reported, but your galleries do not show up in a legible way in Chrome. The whole thing gets pushed so far to the right it’s not readable. Weirdly, It looks fine on my phone, where you think it would be hard to read. Which is a bummer, because you’re right, this has been a fun summer for TV.
It’s readable if you zoom your screen in smaller. But then the text is slightly less readable…
Where’s the love for Longmire?!?!? That show was the best thing I watched all summer by far. It’s a lot like Justified but somehow better if that’s even possible. It hit series highs in its finale and just got renewed for a third season. Alan, give it a chance!
Definitely not better than Justified.
A pretty good show, though.
Justified is great. Don’t get me wrong. However it’s becoming somewhat repetitive. Raylan doesn’t change and we haven’t been learning anything new about him recently. He always deals with the same people in the same ways. I feel like it’s going a bit in circles.
Longmire is a younger show and I just find it to be so much more fresh and surprising. Walt is fascinating to me. You think he’s going to react one way and then he does the opposite. Plus, the supporting characters get better story lines.
Maybe it’s not a fair comparison since one show is new and one is older. Between the two series, I’m more excited for Longmire. Could be that I’m just a big fan of all those wide open skies.
Longmire is very good, but Justified is on another level. There’s really no comparison.
I seriously forgot that the Time Warner Cable/CBS blackout was still happening until I read it here. And I’m a TWC customer. That doesn’t bode well for CBS. I don’t see myself missing it any time in the future either.
bunheads *sniff*
My summer watching included Borgen on the linktv website and Quick Draw on Hulu (which got better after a bad pilot). John Lehr is hilarious in it.
Crossing Lines was decent but they made a big mistake of killing off the most interesting female character in the first episode. The ones that remained were not very good.
I’m glad you counted AD as a miss, pretty gutsy in light of the efforts of many to overlook the glaring problems.
The gulf in class between the final seasons of Breaking Bad & Dexter has been so glaring.
BB has been practically flawless, filled with tension and high-stakes as they are going through things at such a pace that I don’t think anybody expected.
Dexter on the other hand has been atrocious. It has been so slow and worse than that, quite frankly boring. It has been pathetic really, to the point where you watch it and get angry for having spent an hour watching crap.
Love WLIIA. Still think the British version was the best but it’s a good, fun, silly show.
I bailed out on Under the Dome as soon as I heard they were renewing it for another season. If it’s a miniseries, then maybe it’s going somewhere and I’ll stick with it to see where it’s going. But if it’s renewed for another season, then it’s just Gilligan’s Island: it can never go anywhere, because if they ever answered any questions, the series would end.
Gallery articles are just the worst.
Ben – You’ve had a long time to suffer with this one, Ben. And surely you realize that that particular stopper is out of the bottle permanently. So… Yeah.
-Daniel