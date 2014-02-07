Talkback: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Rear D Day’

02.07.14 5 years ago 18 Comments

A busy day today means I don’t have time to write about tonight’s “Enlisted” – notable for the guest appearance by Andy Daly as dorky dad Rodney, for being yet another out-of-order episode (Derrick says it’s only been two weeks since Pete punched the colonel in Afghanistan) and for a good Jill/Sgt. Major Cody subplot – but since you guys seem to be really enjoying the show so far, I figured I’d give you a chance to discuss “Rear D Day.” 

Have at it.

TAGSChris LowellENLISTEDGeoff StultsKEITH DAVIDKevin BiegelMike Royceparker young

