Talkback: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Rear D Day’

A busy day today means I don’t have time to write about tonight’s “Enlisted” – notable for the guest appearance by Andy Daly as dorky dad Rodney, for being yet another out-of-order episode (Derrick says it’s only been two weeks since Pete punched the colonel in Afghanistan) and for a good Jill/Sgt. Major Cody subplot – but since you guys seem to be really enjoying the show so far, I figured I’d give you a chance to discuss “Rear D Day.”

Have at it.