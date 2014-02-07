Talkback: ‘Enlisted’ – ‘Rear D Day’

A busy day today means I don’t have time to write about tonight’s “Enlisted” – notable for the guest appearance by Andy Daly as dorky dad Rodney, for being yet another out-of-order episode (Derrick says it’s only been two weeks since Pete punched the colonel in Afghanistan) and for a good Jill/Sgt. Major Cody subplot – but since you guys seem to be really enjoying the show so far, I figured I’d give you a chance to discuss “Rear D Day.”
Have at it.
Love the show – would really love to see the episodes in order.
This. Network suits consistently toy with episode orders thinking they can find some magical order that will guarantee success, when they often just need to leave it alone and allow the show to succeed on its own terms. ABC’s handling of Apartment 23 was the worst offender I can remember, but Fox has been pretty awful here.
I don’t get it, ultimately. Why would you trust a show so much that you are willing to green-light a dozen episodes at great cost, yet not trust it enough to play it in sequential order?
It seems like shuffling episode order is Fox’s go-to move. It’s not such a big deal with a comedy like Enlisted, but look at how much they screwed with the episode order on Almost Human. The next episode to be shown is going to be number 4.
Does any other network screw with episode order to the extent that Fox does?
Every network does it to an extent. The character arcs of “Don’t Trust the B in Apt. 23” were total gibberish due to the way ABC scheduled the episodes, and NBC was the champion at it for a long time.
It comes down to suits wanting to be creative. They fancy themselves as artists, and want to put their mark on a show.
It’s obscene that they think they have a better handle on arcs, characters, etc than the actual artists.
*Curls hand into a fist* Those bastards…
The “Don’t Trust The B” situation was a little different because ABC was trying to figure out what to do with the inferior, un-aired season 1 episodes. Mixing them in with the season 1 episodes was certainly the worst, possible decision they could have made.
Of course, nothing compares to the butchery made of Firefly, but it’s probably best we not go there.
I could tell this was supposed to be the second episode due to the full opening sequence and the fact that Biegel wrote it (in most shows’ cases, the creators themselves write the second episode after the pilot goes to series). And if Fox had aired it in proper order, I’d still consider it a big improvement over the uneven pilot.
Yeah, Pete’s reactions in this episode slightly takes away the character growth he experienced in “Pete’s Airstream.” That is a little disappointing for the viewer but also it does not help the show at all, they are already under pressure to demonstrate that they take a soldiers worldview seriously and this episode shuffle does not help that in any way or form.
I feel sorry for the show, I really do, that is not fair. I hope viewers can give the show more slack, I really do. This is a good show.
“Our tears are private, Private!”
+1
the boob sweat stuff killed me. actually i laughed throughout the whole thing. can’t remember when a show was this funny.
Agree with all the comments here.
What I’m most concerned about is why Fox is just totally dumping this show. They held off from airing it for what seemed like forever and then when they do they can’t seem to schedule it effectively — timeslot — and are messing with production / air order.
i get why air order on episodes that aren’t complete or are held up in production / post-production have to be shown out of order or juggled. but this show has been ready to go forever. it’s just really sad.
so i guess when they have canceled this season i’ll go back and binge watch it in its proper sequence. this annoys me.
Seems clear that Fox doesn’t see a future for this show. They haven’t treated it well at all. That’s unfortunate as it is a really great show that seems like it should have a wide appeal. Parker Young is hilarious.
I was trapped on a 3 hour plane trip in December with the Pilot (episode 1?) on an endless loop on the free TV they provided to us cattle in coach.
I could not believe this piece of crap was a real series.
I laughed WAY more at this episode than I have at any other Enlisted episode so far, and I liked the other ones too. I dunno, this one was just consistently hilarious. The chemistry between the brothers is totally firing on all cylinders and the comic timing and/or editing was absolutely perfect in this episode. Really enjoyed it, along with the plot of the ep. Best Enlisted ep. so far. Was anyone else momentarily confused or at least noticed that Andy Daly and Mort Burke look fairly similar? That threw me off for a second there.
Me too, I thought it was the funniest of the series. I was a little thrown off trying to re-adjust b/c of the order of episodes, but when I could just relax, I found myself thoroughly enjoying the humor.
The brothers played off each other beautifully. The dumb one was just the right amount of dumb, and was cut off fast enough so that his enthusiasm felt borderline natural.
I donlt know if there’s a term of art, but I like when there are lots of quick hitting jokes as asides. When there’s a big buildup to a punchline, there’s more pressure on that punchline to be funny. What this episode did (as did the pilot) was have a lot of humor tossed in as almost a “PS” by a character. The dialogue would just keep going and not linger on the joke. Always Sunny is the best at this, with the characters almost talking over each other and all having great asides.
Yeah, definitely, I know what you mean. Archer is also great at that, to the extent that sometimes Archer jokes take me like a full 5 or more seconds after the joke to put it together, haha. Meanwhile, more characters are inserting more witty comments too. That show is spectacular at those kind of jokes.
Archer was the other show I was thinking about as an example!