Talkback: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Mom and Dad’

Last week’s “How I Met Your Mother” was just good enough – or, at least, reminiscent enough of olde-time “HIMYM” – for me to delay my plan to step back from regular reviewing. “Mom and Dad,” on the other hand, was pretty representative of season 9: lots of Farhampton Inn hijinks, lots of Marshall and Daphne in the car (albeit apparently bringing Daphne’s time on the show to an end), lots of Barney being more sociopath than man. So I’ll leave it to y’all to discuss the Beastie Boys homage, the Billy Zabka flashbacks, the Pineapple Incident callback and whatever else you’d like to about this one.
Next week: rhyming! Maybe I’ll have more to say; but if not, there won’t be hell to pay.
As for “Mom and Dad,” what did everybody else think?
I actually laughed three times. I counted.
“You can’t even detect sarcasm!” I laughed at that line. It was the only remotely funny line in the episode. Just awful. And it was written by Bays and Thomas, too. It’s sad how thoroughly they’ve lost the handle on their own show and characters.
I laughed more at this comment than at the show.
This may have been the worst single episode of the whole series.
No… this IS the single worst episode of the series.
Wow.
I think I’ve made a terrible mistake. I watched seasons 1 and 2 this the past month and while I disliked the last 2 or 3 or 4 seasons, now I can barely stand this horrible, horrible version of what HIMYM has become.
Directly comparing what an intelligent and awesomely funny this show was to what it has become is beyond sad, and infuriating to be honest.
The level of incompetence shown by the writers/creators is simply devastating. I simply cannot watch anymore of this crap. I do not care how it ends but would like for each of the five original characters to die a very painful death, At least that ending wouldn’t be as embarrassing and idiotic as what HIMYM has become.
I’m just done with this damn show.
Do like a lot of us – just stop watching, and only read the reviews. You’ll feel relieved, when you finally let go.
I really wish people would stop saying ‘I’m done with this show’ and then keep coming back and saying the same thing for next week’s episode. Yes, this week’s episode was bad; yes, Season 9 may be in the running for the show’s worst season; and yes, it sucks that the producers of the show are doing this to us, the fans who have stuck with the show since 2005 – given all this, we have a right to complain on these forums every week. But if you’re really ‘done with the show’, mean what you say and stop watching. Don’t come every week and post the same comment; please leave the rest of us who do watch the show and are disappointed week after week to complain about it in peace.
High five! So true. If you’re done, then you quit for good, folks. If not, then join the conflicted rest of us.
This show is like those intermittent reinforcement tests they do on mice: sometimes we get a good pellet, other times we get a turd. How much we’re willing to quit or not depends on the frequency of the turds.
That up there is the first time I’ve ever commented on HIMYM, not only here, but anywhere on the net and second time I’ve posted a comment on any of Alan’s posts after years of silently reading his reviews for shows I like, or used to like. And yes, after re-watching the first two seasons back to back I’m really done watching, for real. :)
Bringing back old gags like 500 miles and the pineapple incident feels like the return of Victoria. They are bringing them back just to kill our nostalgia. Early HIMYM is one of my favourite shows of all time so I’m here until the end but this is getting painful.
They’ve been doing this for awhile. They eventually retrofit Robin Sparkles so much that it very nearly invalidated the pilot episode, and therefore the entire series.
I wouldn’t be suprised if there was an episode this season that was literally the same script as a classic early episode with some extra twist for the wedding and/or the mother.
The writers seem to think that referencing an old episode + referencing something from the 80’s automatically equals good television.
They used to handle callbacks in an organic way, and then somewhere down the road decided that having callbacks was a goal of its own, and that every episode needed to have them. That’s when the forcedness and artificiality starts.
I liked 500 miles, the “suicide note,” most of the black and white sequence, Zabka’s haircut in the flashbacks and Barney and James’ slapfight.
It was stupid, but I don’t think it was terrible, especially since we managed to dump Daphne.
This episode was already pretty, and then this happened:
Zabka: “Mom, I just became somebody’s best man!”
Mom: “Oooooh, you can come to Thanksgiving this year!”
This episode was written by Bays and Thomas, which makes me even sadder. These two used to write such a good show. That they came up with the above exchange shows just how bad it’s gotten.
“Alright guys, we only have 22 episodes this season so let’s make them count. Not trying to squash creativity but let’s keep these stories on point. What’s that? An A story where Barney tries to get his parents back together in a Silence of the Lambs style sex pit? Brilliant!” – conversation the HIMYM writers room
My understanding was that they made a pit stop so Daphne could see her daughter’s presentation, and then Daphne will continue on with Marshall to the East Coast.
horrible dull episode. at least we got rid of daphne!
I thought it was actually pretty damn funny. And I have been a fan since season 1 and never sat there and thought about the show being worse or better. I enjoy laughing with/at the characters and that’s all that matters. If you no longer find it funny, especially if you haven’t for years now, then why continue to watch. It’s a sitcom, and a sitcom’s job is to make people laugh. If it’s not doing its job for you, go find another show that does. And for all those that complain about it not ending years ago yet continue to watch, its your continued viewing that has kept the show running year after year.
“I know! Let’s get Ben Vereen to be in our show and put him in a musical scene! And then make sure he doesn’t dance!”