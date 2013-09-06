Talkback: ‘Luther’ season 3

I reviewed season 3 of “Luther” earlier in the week, and promised I’d put up a second post to allow for full discussion once the entire season had aired in America. Well, it’s all done, so let the spoilers fly, ladies and gentlemen. How’d you feel about the portrayal of either of our two killers? Given the limited use of Ruth Wilson, did you feel this was the right limited use of her? Did you feel any sympathy for the internal affairs investigators, or were they clearly strawmen for Luther to knock down? Did you agree with me that the vigilante story was a missed opportunity to actually discuss Luther’s ethics? Did you invest at all in the romance with Sienna Guillory’s Mary, or did that just feel like an acknowledgment that Idris Elba’s a sex symbol and should be used as such? And how did you feel about what happened to Justin?
Have at it. What did everybody else think?
I saw episodes 1 and 3 in their entirety and only fifteen minutes of 2. Up until tonight my opinion was that the show was a mile a minute mess a little better than CSI. But with Ruth Wilson in the 4 episode I could see how the show worked. With both Elba and Wilson carrying the load of the show I liked it a lot more. Elba grounds the show with his weight of the world/world-weary performance whereas Wilson provides a well need levity by playing along with the break-neck pacing and silliness of the rest of the show. I wished I had been able to spend more time with Alice.
Kinda totally agree with your review, Alan. The vigilante story did give a really good chance for the show to analyze and compare Luther’s past actions and the investigation with the George Stark character was pretty poorly done. I wish we could’ve seen more of Stark’s motivation and I sorta wish Alice had been reintroduced in the 3rd episode as some of what happened with her seemed a bit rushed to me. Ultimately, I’m kinda disappointing by this last series but it was never a waste of time as the gorgeous direction and Idris Elba make this show worth it.
The only thing I can conclude about Luther is that the cast is way better than the show. Everything between Elba and O’Hara was awesome. Even if the whole Stark storyline didn’t really come together in the end, their scenes were just electric.
I enjoyed the series more as I began to think of it less as a crime drama and more as a B-horror series, but even then I couldn’t justify the vigilante story. It feels like Luther of any show should be able to tell a vigilante story, but everything just fell apart.
If Neil Cross came out and said he was doing a show with Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson as itinerant fixers traveling around Europe, I would watch the hell out of that show. But this just didn’t work.
Yes, I didn’t think Mary was a must have story. Internal Affairs was almost in that line but getting Ripley in a predicament was good. I adore Alice (and would love a spin off) but I really think she was used in the right way. She shouldn’t be in his daily life but for him to be at such a point his superiors would use her to save him? Enjoyed it. To have Mary to make him a sex symbol–they’ve missed the boat. Sex symbol and thespian. Last installment is too late.
I completely missed LUTHER was back on. Will BBCA be showing repeats of Season 3 anytime soon or do I have to wait for Netflix to get it t watch it? I liked Season 1 and 2.
Series 3 is available in its original un-edited format on iTunes; the DVDs will be released tomorrow 9/10).
I thought the Mary character was almost unnecessary. Alice’s character explained it with the Pixie comment and I think Luther was listening to her. I just never warmed up to her. The whole internal affairs thing was kind of a shallow story line as well. I felt like that aspect of the story could have been more original it was a bit redundant to have Luther accused of another murder when the evidence wasn’t circumstantial but unbelievable from a viewer’s POV.
I was disappointed with this season. The stories felt disjointed and contrived. Perhaps this was due to it being the end of the show. The death of Justin was evidence thereof. Plus a lot of suspension of belief for various plotlines. Elba was great as always. This didn’t live up to seasons 1 & 2.
I agree that season 3 was a disappointment. I know that viewers complained about the serial killer stuff going OT. The thing that really lost me was at the start of episode 4, where Stark believes that Luther killed Ripley, and there is a rush to judgment causing Luther to go on the run again/clear his name. I know that it was the incident that brought back Alice but it just didnt work for me.
This season was weak. A good UK show people should check is Top Boy
Alice made the season. What a character.
I feel terrible about Ripley. That was slightly offset by the remarkable scene where Alice shows up. The chemistry between Luther and Mary was lacking to the point of embarrassment. By no means was it perfect, but it was fun watching all four eps in one sitting (gotta love comcast).
Honestly, I felt the show should have ended with S2. I liked the relationship between Luther and Jenny and was disappointed that it wasn’t continued or even mentioned in S3.
I, too, watched all four episodes in one sitting. Some of the actions were so grade-B-horror-film schlocky that they were almost laughable: “Don’t go upstairs alone! Why don’t you dial the police???” Alice can be a little over the top sometimes, but since there wasn’t that much of her, she was just fine, I thought, and added a note of calm and levity. The internal affairs thread was a bit too much–the characters were almost comically evil, and they certainly did rush to judgment about the Ripley death, which I found hard to believe. But, having said all that, the show sure kept my interest, I was on pins and needles with the tension, and I would happily watch another season. Idris Elba is always worth watching, I thought Ruth Wilson was used just enough, I was sorry to see the death of Ripley, I thought Sienna Guillory reacted too negatively too fast to the internal affairs people (I actually wondered if they were for real until I saw them later in the interrogation room–talk about someone having some kind of vendetta against someone!–and I really liked the older man who played Luther’s boss. The plot may have been far-fetched, but I will definitely watch again.
I enjoyed the series, glad BBC America gave it to us one episode four nights in a row. It did not seem consistent to me that Luther would risk his own life – getting beaten by the mob in order to save the child molester – which ultimately (because he was saving him) let to Justin’s death. I would have also liked to understand why the chief investigator hated Luther so much. Any insights or opinions welcome.
I not only watched Series 3 in BBC America, but I also purchased it on iTunes.
I am incredibly disappointed with the broadcast version. Key elements were left in the edit bay to compress 58 minutes down to 46.
With that said, now that I’ve seen 4 hours (instead of 3 with edits), I loved it!!
I love Alice….. I hope they ran off somewhere together….. Season was way to short
None of the events at the end of the 3rd episode or all of the 4th episode would have happened if Detectives in England could carry firearms. Just saying.
Anyone know if Netflix UK is going to show series 3???