Talkback: ‘Luther’ season 3

I reviewed season 3 of “Luther” earlier in the week, and promised I’d put up a second post to allow for full discussion once the entire season had aired in America. Well, it’s all done, so let the spoilers fly, ladies and gentlemen. How’d you feel about the portrayal of either of our two killers? Given the limited use of Ruth Wilson, did you feel this was the right limited use of her? Did you feel any sympathy for the internal affairs investigators, or were they clearly strawmen for Luther to knock down? Did you agree with me that the vigilante story was a missed opportunity to actually discuss Luther’s ethics? Did you invest at all in the romance with Sienna Guillory’s Mary, or did that just feel like an acknowledgment that Idris Elba’s a sex symbol and should be used as such? And how did you feel about what happened to Justin?

Have at it. What did everybody else think?