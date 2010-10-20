‘Terriers’ – ‘Missing Persons’: My secret identity

As I’ve been saying for the early part of this week, life has gotten in the way of TV reviewing for a little while, so some very brief thoughts on tonight’s superb “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I recite the first eight numbers of the Fibonacci sequence…
On Monday, Fienberg and I had Shawn Ryan as a podcast guest for what wound up being a 45+ minute discussion about the show, Shawn’s different experiences both in doing shows he created versus ones (like this) created by others and in working in cable versus broadcast, and a bunch of other stuff. But the vast majority was about “Terriers,” and even if you don’t usually listen to the podcast, if you’re a fan of the show I highly recommend that segment.
But if you’re just severely allergic to podcasts in general or ours in particular, I will say that we talked a bit about the two most crucial pieces of “Missing Persons.” The first is the art-imitates-life chemistry of Donal and Karina Logue. Not all acting siblings work well together on screen, but the Logues do, making the connection between Hank and Steph so vivid that of course it hurt more when she had the meltdown he was hoping she wouldn’t.
The second is something I wrote about a bit in last week’s review, which is that my patience is usually very thin for episodic stories where the patient/client/victim’s story is an obvious parallel for a problem one of our heroes is enduring, but every time “Terriers” has done it with Hank, it’s worked like gangbusters. A lot of the credit for that goes to Donal Logue, obviously, but also to the fact that the various stories where they’ve done it would work nearly as well even if they didn’t reflect Hank’s life. The amnesia case is a pretty standard private eye trope, going back to the ’30s and ’40s, and as with the adultery case from episode three, the “Terriers” writers did a good job of dressing up the old girl for the 21st century. As with most things about this show, it started off low-key, even funny at times, and then went darker and darker as the hour moved along.
Strong stuff, and nice to have Gustafson so involved in a standalone case, as well as a return of the tech-nerds.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
The episode was terrific. Donal and Karina were awesome tonight and I hope that isn’t the last we will see of Steph.
If there is no room on television for a show as wonderful as Terriers is becoming, really we should all just give up. I had no clue Donal Logue could do this, he is simply giving as good of a lead performance as anyone on the air. I normally don’t like parallel stories as well Alan, but when they are being so well done, it feels and looks natural.
Again this show needs to be watched, and saved.
I loved this episode, saw it at U of M last week. It left everybody speechless, took a few minutes to even get the applause going. There was a tear or two when I realized who Steph’s friend was and what it meant for her living on her own. Luckily for fans, Donal said this definitely isn’t the last of Steph. Plus, my jaw dropped when Steph said the line about Hank always taking care of her. Half expected her to come out with a ‘My turn.’
Me too! I totally thought of River and Simon in that moment.
I’m enjoying “Terriers” standalone episodes much more than I did with “Justified,” another show I love, as a whole. These standalones are more consistent with the overall tone of the show as well as striking a better balance between the new case and the ongoing personal drama with the main characters. In any case, I’m glad to hear Steph will be back. Loved the little role-reversal of the usual clichÃ© when Hank dropped her off at the home.
One of the best yet, by far. I love that this show goes for the funny just as much as the metaphoric/emotional punch in the face, as exemplified by the ending of this week’s episode.
I sincerely hope the FX execs give this show a second season, because it gets better each week and is quickly becoming one of the highlights of the current TV season.
I always sort of liked Grounded For Life; it was pretty funny, the actors looked like regular people who might be living those characters’ lives, and Kevin Corrigan has always been a draw for me. But, boy, howdy, that show does not prepare you for what Donal Logue is capable of as an actor. The standalone was almost, almost too close, but it worked because the reason Hank stuck with it was because it reminded him of Steph – it wasn’t a case he was assigned that just happened to parallel his sister’s experience. And Logue just sold that completely. He’s self-aware enough to know what he’s doing. I do wonder if any of what Britt said to him sank in – of course, Britt was partially dealing with Katie’s attitude, but the things he said were true (and reminded me a little of the “junior partner” speech on another beloved show about best guy friends, Sports Night). I also like that this show uses its main cast in ways that make sense, and doesn’t try to shoehorn Maggie, Gretchen, and Gustafson into every episode whether they make sense there or not.
I must say, though, that Noel Fisher made the procedural rounds last season, and when he talked about knowing he’d done something wrong but not being able to remember what, I suggested to my TV that it might have been killing that nice lab tech in New York. I probably watch too much TV.
Oh, Alan, if you have any sway, can you try to get a Terriers screening tour itinerary? I know it’s all seat-of-their-pants, but they must have some idea where they’re heading! It seems like they skipped Philly, but I haven’t given up hope.
Chrissy,
Following FX Networks on Twitter at twitter.com/fxnetworks
They’ve announced the stops there.
Also try following Donal Logue. He tells where their going to stop. Which remind me, I need to check. :) That would be so much fun!
I like this show more and more every week, but it sure is becoming very emotionally draining. Every scene with Steph and the little girl just gave me a pit in my stomach because I knew something had to go wrong. If it wasn’t for the comedic talents of the two leads I don’t think I could watch this show even once a week – or at the very least not without watching a comedy immediately after to cheer me up!
Yes, it is emotionally draining, isn’t it? Like you, I was watching the scenes with the little girl with a feeling of horror. I was sure that Steph would do something terrible. I never even saw it coming that it was an hallucination. Just like last week I never saw it coming that Katie had sex willingly. Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, great TV show!
This hasn’t been quite as emotionally draining for me as The Wire, but last night came pretty damn close.
so its too good to watch? makes sense
isnt that what a shows supposed to do? go watch CSI
@Johnathan, Were you exaggerating when you said you couldn’t handle watching this once a week, without a comedy to watch afterwards?
I go for really dark stuff at least 3/4s of the time. Movies like Hotel Rwanda, The King of Scotland, Born in the Brothels, The Dear Hunter, Dog Day Afternoon, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, etc.
TV shows like The Wire, Deadwood, 6 Feet Under, BSG, Mad Men.
What kind of movies or TV shows do you enjoy?
Wow
I watched the 30 for 30 special on Vlade Divac and Drazen Petrovic, so maybe I was already a little emotionally raw. But this was a real kick in the gut.
I was pretty sure that after last week’s episode that Terriers had passed SoA as my 2nd favorite show, but now it’s starting to approach Mad Men for top billing.
I said it last week and I’ll say it again: best drama on TV. Fantastic writing and acting with not a false note to be seen. What more could you ask for?
Anybody, anywhere, watching it – every week I have to deal with the stress of cancellation!
I was on board after last week too, this is the best show on television right now. Sons of Anarchy isn’t living up to season 2, Boardwalk Empire is still setting up, and Mad Men just ended, so Terriers is my undisputed favorite show on TV right now.
Hi
Breaking Bad isn’t on right now, or obviously that would be brought up. Breaking Bad IMO is clearly the best show on TV.
Terriers is that rarest of rare tv shows where the cumulative force of the human lives in motion connects with your heart, and you know it’s a fiction but you wish it weren’t because it’s so damn true. Donal Logue – Emmy now please so this greatness keeps growing.
I wasn’t going to tune in, but then I found that Terrier episodes are only 42 minutes long. AMC, like FX, is a basic cable drama, and yet its dramas run for 47-48 minutes. Too bad, FX. You lost yet another viewer.
Is this comment a parody of something I missed?
TV shows have been 42 minutes long for quite a while now. Are you sure you didn’t take an anti-malarial pill?
This show is second only to Mad Men for me. I absolutely love it. I’m really liking the standalone episodes like tonight’s and last week’s. I did not see the kid-as-hallucination twist coming at all.
I suspected Steph might be schizophrenic after hearing Shawn Ryan on the podcast, but I was blindsided by the twist, anyway. Very well done.
Kurt Sutter’s been talking shit about you, Alan!
[twitter.com]
“@WoodrowWilson sepinwall’s dead to me. it’s a jersey thing… “
Steph’s meltdown was heartbreaking – especially for a character that was introduced to us only three or four episodes ago. Very well played by Karina Logue.
Just a side note in response to the segment in the podcast about the show’s promotion/name:
Looking back at how the show was promoted before it aired, it was very “doggy,” and the show was “doggy” for the first few episodes. But I don’t feel that “dogginess” at all any more in Terriers. I don’t particularly dislike the name ‘Terriers’ but I don’t think it is representative of the show in enough ways to be the title if it causes such problems concerning the show’s ratings. I suppose they could’ve been a bit smarter on that subject. That being said, I still love the show.
Maybe “Terries” and “Cougar Town” should trade titles.
Donal Logue volunteered to come speak at my film class at San Diego State a few years ago. He was extremely cool, humble, and very inspiring. I have been a huge fan of his ever since. I am so happy that he is on such a great show. He really opened up his arsenal for this episode. Powerful stuff.
Man, I hope this show sticks around. I was watching a few minutes of some drama or another on one of the networks, then I watched this, and it was like a different species. Just outstanding, week after week.
One small nit to pick: wish he’d lose the cigarette holder affectation. Brings me out of his scenes just a bit.
It’s not a holder, technically; it’s one of those “electronic” cigarettes that helps you stop smoking. I saw Josh Harris(Captain Phil’s son) with one on the Deadliest Catch recap shows in New Orleans. IIRC, he(I’m assuming you’re talking about Gustafson) mentioned that he was trying to quit in the pilot.
Ah, I see. Thanks.
I think it’s a holder. Electronic cigarettes (essentially a battery) would be too heavy to hold in his lips – and we’d see him “smoke” it. Smokers, when trying to quit, crave all the stimulation associated with the act of smoking… so he’s sating that desire by keeping his mouth occupied. It’s real people! Not a silly affectation! (Actually looks kind of silly, probably a remnant of the show’s original tilt toward comedy)
Personally, it has to say something about Donal Logue that he has this fantastic chemistry with everyone on the show, but him and his sister are unbelievable together. Good episode, and it’s fantastic to see the last two episodes, which moved back to the separate case each episode dynamic, stay so strong. This show seems to be getting better each week.
Just a wonderful, wonderful episode, from Katie’s guilt-informed behavior to Britt’s confusion over that behavior and most especially to Hank and Steph.
It didn’t occur to me that Elle was an hallucination. What struck me as odd was how lucid Steph was when she was with Elle but then, during Hank’s phone-call, how she seemed to have regressed again. Realizing that Elle hadn’t existed at all, but that Steph was so very functional in that hallucinatory world, made the revelation of the hallucination all the more gut-wrenching.
Nice to know that the photo of young Hank & Steph hadn’t had to be PhotoShopped, too.
Nicer still that they managed to avoid nearly every cliche.
Great show.
There have been some very good representations of sibling relationships on television lately, such as Mitchell and Claire on Modern Family. Heck, even The Big C gets some things right with Cathy and Sean. Hank and Steph is probably my new favorite at the moment.
Although Steph’s confusion tied in nicely with the case of the week, challenging the narrative POV like that was a bit jarring for me, in the same way that Betty’s “dream” was on Mad Men.
Great episode of a great show. I just wish more people were into it.
Kate to be such a girl, but I totally teared up in the last scene.
I do hope Steph comes back on the show soon (not sure how they could without it seeming contrived though). The show is fine otherwise, but I think she just adds that much more awesome into the show.
Great ep. I’ve been reading your blog for years(first at blogspot, now here) and I still haven’t checked out your podcast. I dont do podcasts because I can’t just sit there and listen to something (unless I am driving, but on the computer I need to be seeing something). If you guys made a video then I would check it out (even if it’s just a split screen of both of you from skype, or if you record it together, a feed of you guys sitting around a table, low quality, no editing or anything, just a single webcamera off a computer).
I keep hoping Kevin Corrigan will pop up on this show. His comedy credentials are evident, and I think he’s got enough dramatic chops. Plus, the chemistry he and Donal had on Grounded for Life was almost as good as the Hank/Britt chemistry.
I think I did see the schizophrenic reveal coming…something about the cinematography, plus I’ve come to expect this show to go for the jugular. Really well done, as always. I’d like more information on the Terriers tour if you can scope it out, Alan.
I don’t know if I wasn’t paying close enough attention before, or if he hadn’t had enough screen time before, but I was pleasantly surprised to see Kirk Fox show up as the owner of their greasy spoon. Gives me hope he’ll end up in a meatier guest appearance down the road.
Just like every actor around, he has great chemistry with Donal Logue.
I. too, am loving this show more each week. As a therapist, I find that its portrayal of mental illness is realistic and profoundly moving. Hank’s reaction to his sister’s psychotic break was heartbreaking. Steph’s hugging the picture of the two of them as children equally so.
I would be very sad to see this series cancelled. What can we do to keep it on the air?
I agree — does anyone know who we can contact to keep it on the air?
This show is one of my top favorites, right after Mad Men and Sons of Anarchy.
Get your friends to watch it. I converted someone from “never heard of it” to “huge fan” just last week.
Great show. Acting, dialogue and atmosphere are all well done. Spooky moment when Steph realized she had been hallucinating.
Not simply the best show on television, but this is shaping up to me the best PI show in television history. (Yes, displacing The Rockford Files). Donal Logue has reached the point were not getting an Emmy nomination would be a ludicirous insult. Each and everyone one of needs to convince three friends to watch Terriers! It’s our duty to save it.
Another good episode. Didn’t care for the Lone Gunmen – like it much better when Hank and Britt get their clues in a case via social engineering, Rockford style.
I was so happy to read all the positive comments. I worry that when a show delves into very serious and or emotional real life stuff, people get turned off. But at least here I read the opposite is true.
I thought this was such a touching and thoughtful story about what it’s like to suffer with anything more than the normal day to day problems in life.
Most of us have something, that maybe others don’t know about, and you couldn’t tell if you met them on the street, that they struggle very hard with.
Some of us are lucky that we only have the usual life problems and no hard curve balls that won’t go away, and must cope with for the rest of our lives.
I was 42 when life threw me my curve ball, and there are times if I can’t keep from thinking about it, I just don’t want to be me anymore. I don’t have a mental illness but I have a chronic one, and it sucks big time.
I see someone out for a walk and I think they don’t realize how lucky they are to be able to do that. Then again I took it for granted too before I couldn’t.
I really admire Shawn Ryan and company for taking on one of the big curve balls in life and putting it on the screen in a tasteful yet honest portrayal of what it’s really like.
I have to say though I wish I had a Hank in my life. :) Too often people would rather bury their heads in the sand and pretend these bad things aren’t happening around them to people they care about. Mostly I think, it’s because they are afraid it will happen to them too. At least that’s Michael J. Fox’s theory and when I heard it it resonated with me as being the truth.
Really late watching this so who knows if it matters that I write. But what a terrificly wonderful episode. Even if the tears started rolling about 3/4 of the way through.
Alan, I don’t normally do podcasts either, but I did listen to half of this one so far, and I was fascinated by the answers to the questions you and Feinburg asked Shawn. He’s a very interesting man, and your questions were excellent.