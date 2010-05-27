The 2009-10 season: What did you start watching?

Been longer than planned since my last group of four pictures, but the end of the season really kicked my behind, time-wise.
Rather than use this one as a guessing game, I thought instead I’d use it as a springboard for people to talk about what new shows they picked up over the course of the just-completed 2009-10 season. (And, yes, I know “Justified” is a cable show and is still airing, and that the idea of the “official” TV season is fairly antiquated, but we’re in a lull here for a bit, so work with me, okay?)
This was a very strong year for new product, I thought. You’re lucky to get one great new comedy in a season, and this year we got two in “Community” and “Modern Family.” (Three if you want to act like the six-episode debut season of “Parks and Recreation” last spring didn’t happen.) It was such a busy year, in fact, that I quickly lost touch with a perfectly-fine show like “The Good Wife.” (I recently caught up on the season’s last few episodes On Demand, and I’m in line with Fienberg’s take on the series.)
Anyway, what new shows did you start watching this year (and/or what old shows did you pick up for the first time and decide to stick with)?
The only face I recognize there is Juliana Margulies from The Good Wife, which I think is a pretty fantastic show. Not a big fan of sitcoms, so I did not pick any up this year all though I am thinking about trying out Modern Family reruns. As a fan of medical dramas I was sad to see both Trauma and Three Rivers get the axe, although both were somewhat uneven in quality.
I am also sad to see Flash Forward get the axe. I thought it was much improved since it’s hiatus.
Overall, my picks this year were not good.
I actually liked Trauma, but when I found out it was being canceled, I bailed. Then I found out it wasn’t canceled, but I was too far behind to catch up online. Rabbit was a great character
Community and Parks & Rec both helped to fill the void left by disappointing seasons from 30 Rock and The Office, for me at least. And after catching up on Breaking Bad for the first time, The Wire might have a true challenger.
I couldn’t agree more. Starting this season I found myself loving Community, and Parks & Rec. grew on me more and more. And I realized several months ago that 30-Rock is SO hit or miss (more often miss) and The Office jumped the shark quite a while ago.
A friend of mine riled me up last month with an offhand remark that Breaking Bad was better than my favorite show, Mad Men.
Needless to say, I plowed through all of Breaking Bad and caught up in one week. And now I have to agree with my friend – Breaking Bad is hands down the best show on television.
What Cranston and Aaron Paul are doing on that show is in a totally different league than Hamm.
I also picked up Community this year and loved it. It was definitely a pick-me-up after the trainwreck that was this season of the Office.
Well said my friend. Breaking Bad is easily the best show on TV right now. The writing, acting, the way it’s directed – a whole different level.
And glad I’m not the only one that loved Community. Such a diverse cast of characters. Good stuff. I have to give a shout out to “Chuck”. I know it’s cheesy and over the top. But I just love that show.
Modern Family and Parenthood. Started catching up on Parks and Rec. Usually don’t take on new shows from the beginning (I call that the “Reunion” lesson), but had a good feeling about Modern Family. (Thanks in part to your early review, Alan.)
Picked up a lot of comedies this year… Community, Modern Family, Cougar Town and Glee. Can’t wait for Season 2 of all these shows!
Picked up a lot of comedies this year… Community, Modern Family, Cougar Town and Glee. Can’t wait for Season 2 of all these shows!
I watched The Middle, Modern Family and Cougar Town on ABC. I also like FlashForward and V but I’m behind around 7 episodes
I watched Community and Parenthood on NBC
I liked The Good Wife on CBS but only so far the first few episodes. Need to catch up
I liked Glee and Human Target on Fox and Life Unexpected on CW
New shows: Modern Family, Cougar Town, FlashForward, V. Disappointed but not surprised about FF; unsure whether I will continue with V. Can’t wait for season 2 of MF and CT. Guilty pleasure show: Jerseylicious on Style Network.
Still haven’t gotten over being “EZ Street”ed too many times. I do not and will not watch first-season shows.
Modern Family, Glee, Parenthood are the new shows I picked up. I also started watching Breaking Bad starting with “One Minute”, and it’s as awesome as everyone says. I need to catch up on the back catalog of that at some point….
I really like “The Good Wife” and “Human Target”; and I like “NCIS: LA” and “Glee”. Although I watched both “Flash Forward” and “V”, I wasn’t enamored of either, although I’m not caught up yet on “V” episodes so maybe it will grow on me.
“The Mentalist.” Saw a few episodes of “The Good Wife” and probably will watch repeats to pick up the story.
Of the new shows: Community, Happy Town (they didn’t give it a chance), The Middle, and Treme.
I gave most new network shows a shot, but only stuck with The Good Wife, Glee, Community, and Parks & Rec.
Discovered Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy (2nd one thanks to you and Mo gushing.
Among cable shows, the only new one that’s appointment television for me is Caprica. Liking White Collar quite a bit, Justified and Treme just enough to stick with them and I keep trying to like Stargate, but it just won’t let me.
Tried and ditched this season: Warehouse 13, FlashForward, V, Human Target, In Plain Sight, The Tudors, Fringe, and the list probably goes on.
“Community” and “Cougar Town” were my newest favorite comedies. Started watching “V” — wished that one would grab me more. Surprised by how much I liked “Good Wife”…. and sad but not surprised about “Flash Forward” getting cancelled. Came in to Parenthood about half way… and am torn about that one. Like it, but feel like I have to work hard to like it.
Started with Community, Glee, Modern Family and Justified when they first aired, and happily kept watching all season. My friend shamed me into watching Breaking Bad, and I watched the first two seasons in about three days, so I’m all caught up there. Even with weak 30 Rock and Office seasons, it’s been a great year for sitcoms, plus a fantastic FNL season. I’m excited for next year! Oh, and I almost forgot, I absolutely loved Archer, so add that to the comedy tally.
New shows, in order of preference: (1) Community, (2) Modern Family, (3) Cougar Town, (4) Parenthood.
(1) and (2) made the cut onto to the DVR; (3) and (4) I watched if I had the TV on.
Write a comment…
Breaking Bad!!!! In the middle of the 2nd season. I think BB is the best show everyone isn’t watching. I haven’t felt this way since I started watching the Wire.
Right on. It’s so true.
BB is the only show I have ever watched that even made me consider the possibility of it being in the same league as the Wire.
I picked up Glee, The Good Wife, Parenthood, Mod Fam, Cougar Town, Community, P&R, Justified, caught up on S.1 of Party Down, Human Target, have caught up on Breaking Bad, watched every episode of Lost for the first time starting last May and ending this past Sunday. Have stayed with FlashForward just to see what happens, watched until the last two eps of V and will not continue with that next year. Watch Treme, watched How to Make it in America and The Pacific. Watched White Collar and Royal Pains, in addition to Burn Notice. Plan on catching up on a lot of British tv over the summer through Netflix (finally catching up on Life on Mars and The IT Crowd) and the first five series of Peep Show via Hulu. All in addition to the shows I had already been watching, though there are too many to list.
No rest when it comes to TV. Too much good stuff.
Love me some Fizbo the Clown! Shows I started watching this year:
Modern Family
The Middle
Community
Breaking Bad
Parenthood
The Wire(Thanks to you, Simmons and Netflix)
Parenthood
P.S. I’m eagerly awaiting your season three review of The Wire.
The new shows I got into pretty early: Modern Family and Parenthood. Two solid casts… there were certainly issues at times with both, but solid first seasons. I’m also watching Treme, Parks and Rec and Community, like most on here, though I’ve let them lag at times and rushed through a few eps at once.
This is the first season of Breaking Bad that I’ve watched on its airings on AMC. I have to say, I prefer plowing through them on DVD, but I don’t have that kind of discipline.
I tried The Good Wife and have watched sparingly (repeats are on frequently where I live in Latin America). Solid show, I like the premise, but I worry about the 60% procedural aspect of it.
My top 3 new shows:
CAPRICA
JUSTIFIED
PARKS & RECREATION
I’m also sticking with The Good Wife and White Collar and occasionally check out ABC’s comedies.
Community (best new comedy)
Modern Family (great new comedy)
Parenthood (surprisingly great drama and maybe really only drama I now watch on network)
Justified (almost quit twice, but am still very intrigued)
Glee (started Glee and want to stop because it really is terrible, yet I keep watching..)
Treme (started and quit recently, when you have to force yourself to watch it’s time to just let it go)
2 new shows on NBC? and including dying 30 rock and dying office and also the great Parks and Rec and Chuck and sure I’ll count FNL.
NBC really is the best network when it comes to the amout of quality shows. Just sucks they don’t get the ratings.
Let’s see…Modern Family, Community, Glee, Parenthood, and Treme. I’ve also pretty much been watching The Middle, as well, but I don’t DVR it. But you know, it’s pretty good. I realize this especially when I accidentally leave the TV on CBS after HIMYM and the other CBS comedies come on, and OMG they are offensively bad. Like, they actually offend me.
Nurse Jackie and United States of Tara are both outside of the traditional “season” but Nurse Jackie premiered after the official end of the 2008-2009 season, so maybe that counts, too. Love those two.
There’s been enough new TV this year that I actually haven’t picked up any new-to-me old shows that I can think of. But I did go back and watch the whole of The Guild web series just before Christmas, which I quite enjoyed.
I started watching Glee, Community, Archer, How to Make It in America.
Archer — what a hysterical show.
“I’m sorry. Your authority is not recognized inside Fort Kickass.”
Well, since I pretty much watch every show at least once I’ll focus on one’s that I’m going to watch next season.
Certainly Community, Modern Family and Cougartown(hopefully w/ new name); definitely Justified, Human Target and Treme. Maybe the Good Wife and Parenthood. And I’ll probably give V another couple episodes, though I shouldn’t and if its in a competitive time slot – no chance. The Good Guys is an incomplete, but I really want to like that one.
Among broadcast TV shows, I picked up Modern Family (my all-around favorite show period of the season), Community, Glee, and The Vampire Diaries.
The new programs that have been must-watch for me are Justified, Treme, and The Pacific. I’ve enjoyed Modern Family, but the show’s endings are too sappy to have a lingering impact. Caprica’s been decent, but some plotlines were ploddingly slow. I DVR FlashForward and V, but can’t take them seriously and frequently fast forward through them.
Community
Modern Family
Cougar Town
Parenthood
Treme
Glee, the return of which is a massive disappointment, where did the laughs go?
I tried a few others that didn’t stick. Not even my love for Neil Flynn could get me to stick with The Middle, though I did give it a shot.
How could I forget? I also watched and loved MEN OF A CERTAIN AGE!
your comment about Glee is spot-on. ont he one hand the show has been enormously sampled–but on the other hand–where ARE the laughs?!?!?!? this past week’s example had zero laughs! Zero! (of course this past week’s ep also had zero Sue Sylvester so i guess she might be the answer.)
Also The Middle isn’t half bad—there are times when neil flynn almost saves it fully–kinda wish they would ditch the corny/”that’s what moms are for” patricia heaton narration that closes each ep tho–man she’s annoying.
@MattS – Yeah, Patricia Heaton is what finally did me in on The Middle. I just can’t take her. Chris Kattan and scenes at the car lot didn’t help, either.
I remembered one more I watched… How To Make It In America. Thanks to a recent comment below for jarring my feeble memory, though understand it’s only 9:00 a.m. here, and I haven’t had coffee yet.
I discovered Castle and Modern Family. That’s about it though.
Community, Parenthood, Parks & Rec (it was new to me), V, Flashforward – which I’m only watching now out of obligation to my OCD-ness of completing seasons of shows, Glee, and Justified. On DVD, I watched Mad Men for the first time this year as well, looking forward to S4. After I finish The Wire, I’m moving on to Breaking Bad.
Picked up: Modern Family, Community, Parks & Rec, Glee, Treme, Jusified, and Caprica.
Tried and Ditched: Chuck, Parenthood, and V.
Ditched: Fringe and The Office.
New shows: Caprica, V, Human Target, Community, Treme.
Old shows: Battlestar Galactica (four seasons in a single week!) and Mad Men (great show to discover over Xmas holidays)
Yeah, yeah. I’m way behind on my classic television.
Modern Family and Cougar Town, the best TV comedy hour in years. Does Royal Pains add as a pick up?
Community was a life saver since for some reason all the shows I watch either had off seasons (Office, 30 Rock) or made writing choices that turned me off (Big Bang Theory, first half of Chuck). Luckily Community started to peak just as Chuck started to get back into its groove so at least I ended the season with 2 great shows. Which is sadly really necessary since the ratings for both already have me worried that next season could be the last. Curses on those pesky Nielsen families and their very seemingly different appreciation (or lack thereof) of comedies.
Justified is a great show, and Modern Family is one of the funniest things on TV. I tried Flash Forward but it lost me in the hiatus. Might give the Middle and Cougar town a chance this summer.
Modern family. Cougar town. Justified. Community. Chuck due to your obsession. Have not steered me wrong.
Cougar Town is my go-to Thursday hulu show, followed by MF. I watch Glee, but not as excited to watch it as CT.
I don’t get how people can like both of those shows. CT is complete crap and MF is very well done.
Just Community for me (plus Parks and Rec, if that counts). I caught the occasional episode of Modern Family on Hulu, but it was too “Everybody Loves Raymond plus The Office” for me.
Looking forward to Netflixing Justified once the first season DVDs are released.
I started watching several new shows this season: Modern Family, Community, Vampire Diaries, Cougar Town, and GLEE.
And a few I’ve started and have DVRed but am way behind on are: Justified, Life Unexpected, Parenthood.
I started watching V and FlashForward but never went back after their extended breaks.
Thats all i can think of right now.
Of new shows, Community, which I love. The Modern Warfare episode might be my favorite single episode of any of the NBC Thursday lineup this season.
I also started and caught up on two older shows – Party Down and Breaking Bad, which I’m now totally obsessed with.
Picked up: Justified, Archer, Sons of Anarchy, Leverage, The Pacific, Dr. Who.
Catching up on: The Shield, Breaking Bad, The Wire
Also forgot my guilty pleasure of the year: Spartacus: Blood and Sand
This was a fantastic year. I picked up Parenthood, White Collar, Caprica, V and possibly Treme (still have a few eps to catch up on). Together with all of the other shows on my schedule this has made me even more swamped but I’m not complaining ;D
Let’s see. Treme, Community, Justified, Modern Family, and Glee, but those are new shows and probably shouldn’t count.
As for established shows, I’ve been catching up on Davies’s Doctor Who to get to Moffat’s Doctor Who.
I caught up this year on “Mad Man” and “Breaking Bad”. I’m now hoovering up “United States of Tara”. Thanks for your blog posts on these, which add to my enjoyment.
New shows: “The Good Wife”, “Parenthood”, “Men of a Certain Age”, “The Middle”, “Modern Family”, “Cougar Town”. Still watch “Nurse Jackie”, and watched “Hung” while it was on. I tend to get behind on “Fringe”, “Justified”, and “Human Target” (I have to be in a certain mood–they are not appointment TV for me.)
Shows that failed to hit for me: “Community”, “V”, and “FlashForward”. I still don’t like “Parks and Recreation”, “The Office”, or “30 Rock”. My not liking the comedy shows didn’t surprise me, but as a pretty big sci-fi geek, I was disappointed in “V” and “FlashForward”. I avoided “Three Rivers”, “Mercy”, and “Trauma”, based on critical reviews and my own fatigue of typical medical shows.
I admit to DVR-skimming “The Deep End” for Tina Majorino’s scenes, much the way I skimmed “Heroes” for Kristen Bell’s scenes. (Yeah, I still miss Veronica Mars. WHAT ABOUT IT???)
I can’t abide vampire or fantasy shows, and also barely sampled the new “Life Unexpected”. It did not draw me in.
The shows that I *enjoy* the most are Nurse Jackie, In the Middle, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Men of a Certain Age, and The Good Wife. In terms of quality, I think Breaking Bad might be the best show, but you could argue for Mad Men, in my opinion. They both set a high standard. However, they’re both pretty depressing and sometimes I can’t handle them. Nurse Jackie, I admit, I love with a passion despite its many flaws for the way it skewers doctors. And I confide in you that I had to wait until a lull in my own personal medical drama before I could catch up on Breaking Bad (it almost needs its own spoiler tag: this week’s episode not appropriate for those people currently being tortured by the medical establishment). I’m kind of wishing for a reality show where doctors are stranded in the jungle and their patients get to hunt and shoot them. I’d watch that for hours.
This summer, in addition to your Firefly rewatch, I’m thinking of finally watching the last 2 or 3 seasons of “The Shield” and trying “Sons of Anarchy” (solely based on your love of it, it otherwise doesn’t appeal). I may Netflix all of “Homicide” if I get desperate for more TV. And one of these days, I will try “The Wire” again, and maybe this time I’ll do it.
I will join you in watching doctors stranded in a jungle and their patients get to hunt and shoot them. Only wouldn’t it be better if doctors became ill (in the jungle) and past patients got to provide their “care”?
As far as Sons of Anarchy goes, I too felt that didn’t appeal, especially after I watched one episode. But I still watched the second episode…(why if it didn’t appeal I wonder?) and I so hooked I couldn’t wait for the next ep., and all the following episodes. Give it a try. I hope you love it too.
I was thinking about doing the Homicide thing also if I can’t manage the Wire.
I never tried more than one episode of the Shield. Shame on me.
Top ten shows this year
1. Breaking Bad 2. Spartacus 3. Treme 4. Lost 5. Parks & Rec 6. Archer 7. Caprica 8. Community 9. US of Tara 10. How to Make it in America
New for me: Modern Family, Cougartown, Community, Caprica, White Collar, V and Archer. Tried Flash Forward but after the long break it just didn’t do anything for me, mostly cause nothing happened. I thought V kicked into a higher gear once they got a new showrunner. Also watched a few eps of Justified, but had too many conflicts on that night (not to mention NBA playoffs) so I think I will try and catch up with that somehow online or DVD.
Continued to LOVE Fringe and of course, Chuck.
I started (and stopped, for now) watching Glee.
I started and loved Community and Justified, and am liking Treme well enough.
I gave up on The Office.
Started & stayed: Treme, Archer, Dexter, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Good Guys (we’ll see), Justified, Parenthood, Glee, V (masochism viewing), Modern Family, Cougar Town, Eastwick, The Vampire Diaries, Party Down, Spartacus: Blood and Sand (shocking but true).
Started & dropped: FlashForward (I watched most of the season and gave up when it was cancelled), Happy Town (two episode were more than enough), Community (couldn’t get into it).
Oh, yeah: Men of a Certain Age!