‘The Big C’ – ‘In the Summer Time’: Splendor in the grass?

As I said last week, I’m a bit ambivalent about “The Big C” overall, and “In the Summer Time” had both the parts I like and the parts that bug on display.
I still find Cathy’s brother Sean, for instance, to be an annoyingly self-conscious creation, but I was amused to see Gaby Sidibe play Andrea’s reaction to meeting the guy. (“I’m fat, and you’ve got a brother that eats trash!”)
Also, I think Cathy’s insane and short-sighted for trying to drastically change her relationships with her husband and son without telling them why – that she doesn’t want Adam to go away to soccer camp because that’s a large chunk of her remaining lifespan – yet I enjoy watching Laura Linney play that insanity in scenes like her paintball assault on the camp bus, or her completely bored reaction to having to listen to Paul whine in therapy.
And I continue to really enjoy the interplay between Cathy and her young oncologist, which is just so candid and warm that it feels fresh in a way that the rest of the show doesn’t in spite of the good performances and funny jokes. (Paul’s misunderstanding of Cathy’s request to do it in the grass was a comic highlight this week.)
We’ll see how I feel about the show once we get past the initial episodes Showtime sent out (next week’s is the last of those), and perhaps once guest stars like Idris Elba and Cynthia Nixon turn up, but right now “The Big C” is just good enough to keep me watching but not quite good enough for me to want to write about every week.
But since I’m writing this particular post, two quick nitpicks. First, though I understand the logistics behind it, it always bugs me when a location or set changes drastically from the pilot to the first regular episode (a house that was rented for a one-week pilot shoot might not be available when the producers need a long-term commitment for a series, for instance), it still bugged me to see how different Cathy’s backyard and unfinished pool pit looked compared to last week. And second, the Photoshopping of the Cathy bikini picture wasn’t very good, and seems kind of unnecessary, given that Linney showed plenty of skin in her younger roles. Couldn’t they just get a picture from that “Tales of the City” sequel where Mary Ann goes on a cruise or something?
I feel the same way you do Alan-your analysis said everything I was feeling after last night’s show.
I think there enough bright spots to keep me watching but I’m not overly enthused.
Speaking from a viewpoint of someone who has battled cancer, you have to tell your loved ones. With Cathy’s hysterical retrieval of her son from going to soccer camp to her reaction in therapy would be something that (even the mildly) perceptive person would pick up on that something is not right.
The only real relationship she has is with her oncologist.
I realize this is “tv” but she needs to tell someone-her brother for example (who would probably try to force holistic avenues of treatment).
I somewhat expected after Paul misheard her request of sex in the grass that she would explode with her news.
Also, you referenced the change in scenery this week. I just read an article yesterday that they are shooting in CT. I’m assuming the pilot was shot elsewhere.
Still enough things about the show I like that I’ll keep watching, but it feels like it’s trying just slightly too hard. I wish they’d dial it down a bit, particularly with regards to the son and the brother.
Also, since you just mentioned in your Lost epilogue review that the producers didn’t plan ahead for Walt’s aging, I’m wondering what the producers plan with regards to Cathy’s son. If every season of the show is supposed to take place in a different season of the same year then the actor playing Adam is going to age way faster than he should within the timeline of the series.
I think they’ll get the kinks ironed out. Plus it’s still better than most of everything else on TV
In all honesty, I think this is a really bad show, and not just because of the ridiculously cliched and over the top brother.
I don’t really understand the raves over Linney’s performance from everyone. I feel like it’s just because she’s Laura Linney and people feel obligated. I don’t buy for a second this woman has cancer. The stages of grief are not Denial, Anger, Cartwheels, Acceptance. She seems not to care in any way. She’s just so bubbly and wacky in every single scene, I find the performance completely one note. Where’s the variation or the nuance?
Also, my dad is the executive editor of The Skin Cancer Foundation, and I can tell you the show’s portrayal of melanoma is massively offensive. The show is feeding people misinformation. With a year and a half left to live, there are absolutely treatments that everyone would try and any competent doctor would insist on. The blogs and message boards of the foundation have been flooded with posts from outraged melanoma patients. I feel like they just chose a random cancer and then didn’t bother to do a single second of research. Anyway, I’m done with the show.
I agree with everything you said, cyclops. I was shocked to hear that Cathy had a year and a half or more to live without any treatment. This is not only bad writing and acting, it is reprehensible.
If she is at STAGE IV, (according to what the episode I watched stated) then treatments are limited.
(according to THIS site: [www.hci.utah.edu] )
The treatment for stage IV disease is generally considered to be palliative rather than curative. Palliative treatment means that the treatment can reduce symptoms of a cancer, such as pain or shortness of breath, but usually doesn’t predictably prolong life.
i like the show….a lot. (okay except brother)
Yea, I scream why don’t you tell everyone in your family what is going on? But then it’s the same type of thing when you watch any television show. I love In Treatment but they don’t always get to the point…the journey is in the unraveling of it all. how many times has a heroine been in love with her pal or co-worker and never said anything and you wished they would? it all is the same to me. Besides it’s summer – everything sucks right now. Except this, mad men, leverage, burn notice and rescue me. what am i going to tune into minute to win it? please I have some brain cells left.
I agree – the photoshopping was the worst!
I still have problems with Cathy’s insistence on not telling her family about her cancer, because it makes me sympathesize with her husband and her son more so than I do her. And the only end result is when Cathy dies (or reveals her cancer), her family is only going to feel guilty over feeling rightfully angry and annoyed at what she was doing. Which kind of makes the hiding the secret quite a cruel trick.
Watching it, not thrilled but interested enough to continue. It is a half hour show. I don’t have many of those on the DVR.
This show I think will only get better.
I love this show and am recommending it to everyone! I think it’s brilliant. They’re treating a terminal illness with wit and humor. Just what my doctor would order. I commend them for their hutzpah. Laura Linney and Gaby Sidibe are fantastic! The brother and the husband are both quirky but both add levity.
I can totally identify with Cathy and her reactions. Being told you have cancer is a surreal experience. I remember patting my doctor’s back and telling him it was okay. I felt sorry for him because he was having such a hard time breaking the news to me.
I understand why Cathy hasn’t told her family. Once those words are uttered, you can’t take them back. Thus far, she seems fine or at least appears to be asymptomatic, so there’s no reason to address the issue with anyone other than her doctor. She needs to come to terms with the diagnosis herself first. I waited until I felt the time was right and I was strong enough emotionally to give my family the news without crying or breaking down. There aren’t words to describe how painful it is to see that kind of hurt and fear in your children’s faces. It cuts through your heart like a knife. Is it any wonder a mom would want to put that off for a while?
I also was a bit ambivalent about this show, but they lost me totally with the year and a half or longer to live nonsense.
I guess I should have realized that they were hoping for more than one season out of this show.
You bet I am!! Big Laura Linney fan here so I know I am gonna like it..Oliver Platt too. I loved Idris Elba in Rome as well.