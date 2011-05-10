‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Black Sox’: Batting for the home team

A review of last night’s “The Chicago Code” coming up just as soon as I help you put the white flag back in your pocket…
After last week’s episode focused heavily on the Colvin/Gibbons war last week, “Black Sox” puts that on simmer, allowing the two combatants to make some chess moves against each other, but mainly setting up the bigger battle to come in the season’s final two episodes. Instead, the episode split most of its time between Jarek and Caleb investigating a murder in the city’s gay community, and on the infidelities of the brothers Wysocki.
It was a lot to deal with in one episode – maybe a little too much. Though I’ve complained in the past both about the cases Jarek works that are unconnected to Gibbons and about Jarek himself, I found myself engaged to a point with both stories, then frustrated when there wasn’t quite enough time to deal with either one properly.
There were some good scenes in the murder story, particularly the killer’s self-loathing confession, but there also seemed to be more set-up than there was room to pay off. Nothing ever came of Jarek’s lie that Caleb was batting for the other team, nor of the gay alderman’s threat to insert himself into the investigation. I think there was potential to do a story like the Chinatown one about the unique politics of different Chicago neighborhoods and communities, but this one glanced in that direction and then went with a more straightforward police procedural structure.
And while I thought Jarek was a much less obnoxious character than he was last week or in some other episodes(*), both his half of the personal story and Vonda’s were hamstrung by how off and on the show has dealt with both. We didn’t hear anything about Jarek’s brother for a very long time, and then he was reintroduced as a topic last week, and he still doesn’t feel quite real or important enough, even with how much he obviously matters to Jarek and Vonda. Similarly, Jarek’s ex-wife has appeared fairly infrequently, and his fiancee only once before; the final confrontation with Elena would have had much more kick if she’d had a real presence on the show rater than as an occasional subject of conversation.
(*) I’m still not sure Jason Clarke has the charisma the role needs, but I liked watching Jarek work last night, where in some previous week’s he’s come across like a sanctimonious bully with little to back up his attitude.
I know this show has a lot of balls to juggle: Colvin/Gibbons, the case of the week, the personal lives of the characters, Chicago politics, etc. And overall, I thought this was a much more engaging episode than last week’s. But 11 episodes into the season, this is a show that’s still finding itself. I think there’s enough strong raw material here that I really want to see what happens when Shawn Ryan and company do figure out how to make it all work, and I’m hopeful there’s a renewal for it on Monday.
What did everybody else think?
I think maybe the show just isn’t ripe for a weekly breakdown right now? Perhaps that is why each of your weekly reviews seem to contain the same message: I like this show, I think it has great potential, but something just isn’t there yet.
I’m not suggesting it gets dropped from the rotation – certainly I love reading what you have to say every week. I guess my point is that I really, REALLY hope this show gets a second season so that Shawn Ryan and the writers can make tweaks and allow the show to take off next year.
Good stuff – I’m looking forward to the final 2 episodes and how they wrap up Gibbons but still leave enough of a teaser for season 2.
Yeah, I wish I could vary the message more. Mainly, I’m just puzzled. Every other Shawn Ryan show has come out of the gate fully-formed. Even his version of Lie to Me knew what it was and how it was going to change almost from the minute he walked in that door. I’m not used to seeing such a prolonged series of growing pains from him, even on a show that I overall like.
Man, both Alan’s review and Dan3320’s comment are spot on, IMO. The show tries to do too much, so it ends up doing too little. Every week I feel like they gave a sip of everything but never a full swig, and I’m always left thirsty. And every week we all say how we wish it was better.
But it’s not better. I had sworn off the show for good, but after hearing that it was cancelled, I went ahead and watched it off my DVR. And it was the same as usual. This is the good looking kid with the charming smile that keeps ending up in the dean’s office. Because of the good looks, everybody makes excuses for the kid and thinks he’s misunderstood and needs another chance. But, no this kid is in the dean’s office every week, and it going to end up in jail (cancelled) when he gets older. All the evidence has been in front of our eyes from the beginning, but we ignored it because we wanted to see something better.
Alan, you’re right about the neighborhoods — it would’ve been so easy to include more of them, authentically, both in the scripts and visually. This episode was about ‘Boystown’, aka Lakeview, and I half expected to see some real storefronts in the area and the tranny streetwalkers at night. But no, didn’t happen, even if the gay alderman probably *was* modeled in part after Ald. Tom Tunney. We got a story about Chinatown earlier, but that was it. What, Jarek gets to grab cases all over town, but he never makes it into a *Polish* neighborhood?? I’d have thought that one a natural. ig miss there: it might have helped to flesh out his character. No trips to Little India up on Devon Avenue (that’s de-VON to you), no areas near either airport (even tho a lot of cops and firemen live down near Midway or up in Edison Park near O’Hare), none of the Italian areas (like Taylor Street between UIC campus and the medical campuses), nothing down in Hyde Park or in the half-new, half-gentrified Dearborn Park south of the Loop. Nothing in Old Town (yeah, like crime never happens there? Guess again). Chicago is a city of nothing BUT neighborhoods, yet Ryan barely showed us any or used them in plots. He could have done SO much more … and now he won’t have the chance.
I want to really like the show, but it just isn’t happening. There are far too many characters, and there isn’t any emotional interest built up in any of them.
It is trying to service too many angles fighting corruption (Colvin/Gibbons), detective work (Jarek/Caleb), beat cop (the neice/partner), undercover cop, and the love lives of cops, without giving me enough in any of those storylines that I’m interested or impressed with any of them.
It reminds me a bit of Southland, due to the breadth of characters/storylines they try to keep involved. But at least Southland has the Ben McKenzie and Michael Cudlitz characters to always carry the show and keep me interested/invested.
It is unfortunate, because there seems to be alot of solid material and story that they could mine and develop. But the focus is so scattershot from week to week:
– Like why am I suppose to have emotional investment in the Jarek’s brother’s death, when it has been an afterthought all year?
– Why did last week all of a sudden, did Jarek fear for the undercover cop, because of his brother’s death?
– Why exactly should I care at all about the neice and her partner?
– What is the big deal about these promotions talked about last night? Especially when Colvin states they are up for grabs and are basically all given as favors, yet as long as no one tryts to grab too much of the pie. I mean…huh?
– Caleb started out as a potentially interesting character who had some great natural instincts, yet now he’s just the punchline to Jarek’s lame jokes involving Boy Wonder and/or the White Sox.
– As you pointed out last week, Jarek is supposedly impressive, yet we’ve never seen it demonstrated in any bit of detective work he’s done.
Even if this gets renewed, I think I’m going to have a hard time coming back to it next season, unless the show’s focus is tightened up dramatically in season 2.
I think Shawn Ryan may have been trying to apply the same story method as he used in the Shield with a landscape that was just way too big. If you’re going to take on Chicago corruption in general and service the day-to-day grind of being a cop in that city… you need a 22 episode season. There’s just too much stuff involved to cram into a shortened season. Vick Mackey may have been tangentially involved with Mexican cartels at various points but the shows focus was local and existed in a small somewhat fictitious area of LA.
If this show were just about Jarek, Theresa and Caleb taking on Gibbons and his territory it might’ve worked better out of the gate. My guess is that FOX wanted a show with a wider variety of stories so it could service the procedural angle, not realizing that Lindo was the star of the show.
Yeah, but here’s the thing: Lindo wasn’t *supposed* to be the star of the show — he only got to be because Beals was so weak and miscast. Had he been up against a Joan Allen or a Glenn Close (somebody with real acting chops who could handle a police procedural), Lindo wouldn’t have been so prominent, although I’m sure he still would’ve been just as good.
a 22-episode season would have helped, but it wouldn’t have changed Beals’s weaknesses — OR her lousy, distracting fake accent, which kept slipping in and out annoyingly. She was much easier to watch when the accent wasn’t there, but she still didn’t have the presence or skills.
This show is great,LTM was better with SR but a pathetic show on S3 without him and Roth’s overplaying,plus bad writing,period.
Not sure about Clark’s too,monolithic..charisma,leads are Colvin@ Gibbons..
Great potential for this show as Shawn’s Ryan’s,13 epis is short
and Network’s lack of cop’s show is a big chance for TCC.
But i love this show,especially Colvin/Gibbons clever banter,good acting ,filming,writing,music..
Hoping for a renewal ,too with more focus on S2 and so happy as a woman to see a cop’s “lead”..
Waiting for S2.
Good review,thks.
I still watch Lie to Me every week (when scheduled, though it’s probably done)… but it was a far better show in Season 1 before it tried too hard to be edgy and turned Lightman into an utter nutcase. Shawn Ryan’s variation on the show, to me, was the beginning of the end. I did not care for many of the stories that were told or how they were told, and I like Ryan. It got worse in Season 3, I agree, but when the show knew what it was and kept both feet on the ground, it was an excellent procedural.
I liked this episode more than some of the others recently. I always wanted to see less of the week-to-week cases and more of the characters’ personal lives and we got some of that this week. Alan is right that if we got more in the past, this week would’ve been even better, but I thought all of the emotional moments rang very true. And they all showcased some good acting.
I loved Vonda’s confrontation with Jarek about her father (his brother) even though his character often gets pushed to the background. He was hesitant to tell the truth, but relented. I liked that Vonda’s father wasn’t just some scum bag, but that his marriage was crumbling and he looked for an affair with someone who treated him solely as a hero and not as a cop who often screwed things up (just like his brother, Jarek). And that made Vonda’s reaction even more complicated, which I thought Devin Kelley (Vonda) played well.
And then even though we hadn’t seen a ton of Jarek’s fiancee, I liked that scene at the end a lot. I thought Jason Clarke did a good job and Camille Guaty (Elena) did even better. She was instantly heartbroken, not outlandishly angry like many shows would play that. Plus she’s a good crier. I’m always impressed by an actor/actress that’s a good crier. I’d like to see her and his ex-wife a lot more.
Now we just need to see more of Matt Lauria’s off-the-beat life. Even if that is another story to juggle.
