‘The Chicago Code’ – ‘Pilot’: Woman on top

I reviewed “The Chicago Code” at length this morning, so I’ll have some brief spoiler-y thoughts on the pilot episode coming up just as soon as I’m promoted to Commander of Mops and Brooms…
Again, go read this morning’s review for more general reasons on why I liked the show, but here are some things I noticed/wondered about the pilot:
• What aired tonight had some notable tweaks from the version critics first saw in the summer. Most of the changes were designed to beef up the presence of Delroy Lindo and Jennifer Beals and of the show’s political interests, but also in some cases to clarify things. One area where I’m still not sure they entirely made it work was in explaining how Jarek figures out that Liam is an undercover cop. The new version at least has Teresa mention that she has a cop inside the organization, but there’s still something of a leap from that to Liam meeting up with Jarek at the police memorial. On the other hand, Liam was used nicely to establish the bonafides of Jarek’s young partner Caleb, but in all, the pilot had to cover a ton of ground and this was one area I think they never quite hit.
• Speaking of Caleb, good to see Matt Lauria actually playing an adult after being a fairly unconvincing teen on “Friday Night Lights” for two seasons. However old he is, though, it felt like the characters’ references were even older. The Phoebe Cates pool scene (note: link is to the PG-13 version) from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” is an all-timer, but it’s also nearly 30 years old. Wouldn’t Caleb be more likely to talk about a nude scene from some late ’80s/early ’90s movie?
• Not that I’ve had a real issue with her in the past, but I was surprised by how much I liked Beals. There’s that moment where Teresa walks up to the five corners crime scene and she looks so happy and confident and commanding – the kind of screen presence that you either have or you don’t. She has it.
• As I mentioned in the review, narration often feels like a crutch, but I like how this show marries it to those flashback visuals – and I particularly enjoyed how the final piece of voiceover was interrupted in the middle by the death of Teresa’s sidekick.
• I’m sure we have some Chicagoans in the audience here. How’d y’all feel about the accents adopted by Beals (a Chicago native, who, as she noted in her interview with me, grew up without an accent), Clarke (an Aussie) and Lauria (largely raised in Ireland)?
• Though he’s best known for “The Shield,” Ryan has been involved in producing more hours of broadcast network TV shows than he has cable, so it’s not a surprise that he’d be capable of working within the limits of FOX’s Standards & Practices after so many years of raw Vic Mackey adventures. I’m curious how people feel about the way they try to address that, by having Jarek be a stickler about profanity so that you understand why no one’s cursing in his presence.
• Not surprisingly given what I do, I grew up obsessed with the writing of Roger Ebert, and it always seemed to me that he gave a bit of hometown scorekeeping to any movie filmed in Chicago, and I would roll my eyes whenever he would single out some specific Chicago location in his reviews. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized it’s not just a local bias, but the fact that Chicago is just an incredible place to film for this kind of show, and Shawn Ryan and the studio and the city have done a great job of making sure “The Chicago Code” takes advantage of it. The usual fine work from ace pilot direct Charles McDougall.
Anyway, what did everybody else think overall? You intrigued enough to come back for seconds next week?
Native Chicagoan here, thought the accents were fine and really liked the show.
Thoroughly enjoyed it. I’m very much hoping this is one show that sticks around.
I recently moved to Chicago, and the accents struck me as a little cliched. Yes, you hear people speak the way they do on the show, but they’re mostly guys. Rarely does a woman have as broad a Chicago accent as Beals does. At times, the accents actually seemed a little more Pahk Ya Cah in Hahvud Yahd than true Chicago.
df df
Woops – didn’t mean for that to go through. I agree on the accents. Lived in Chicago most of my life, I though they were almost a cross between Chicago and Boston. Didn’t feel quite right. Still enjoyed the show though and seeing my town!
I’ve lived in Chicago about 10 years – there are not that many people who still speak in that accent around – but most of them seem to work for city government or the police, jobs which require you to live in the city. Otherwise the white ethnic populations who spoke in that accent have moved out to the burbs, where you’ll still hear it sometimes. Here in the city they have been replaced by a lot of people born around the Midwest, with bland flat Midwestern accents.
Not bad. Very much a by the numbers pilot but well done. I was never a fan of The Shield but I’ll see where this goes.
Did you like The Wire or are you just not a serialized cop show television fan?
I loved The Wire.
never a fan of the shield. keep enjoying csi, bud
I am surprised I found Lauria believable as a cop. He was really good.
My favorite part was when Wysocki busted him on really being a Cubs fan “I grew up on…we had Sandberg…”
It is conceivable that Caleb just likes classic movies. All copies of a movie aren’t destroyed after it leaves theaters.
Plus nothing in the 90s really beat Cates. I mean what was he gonna pick? Ali Larter in Varsity Blues? Please, I’m 28 and I would probably pick Cates.
Oh and I thought the pilot was well done. The interrupted final flashback was fantastic, really did a good job of making you like that guy in 50 minutes and be angry they killed him.
i thought that maybe he was trying to get in good with his new partner with a reference [wysocki] might approve of.
little did caleb know how old school he’d be. audrey hepburn ftw.
I loved the part where Caleb responded to Jarek’s invitation/question: “I’m really good.” (or I’m misquoting)
Just the perfect response from a guy who IS really good, but also young, and who’s aware of both.
I hope everybody doesn’t turn out to be douchebags. I kind of like them likable nowadays. It’s a refreshing change. Sans one element of reasonable at-home drama they seem like good cops surrounded by bad people.
Not too concerned about the accents. Chicago is a midwestern city and we get people from Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, etc., so the accent isn’t as prevelant as say, Jersey. What I didn’t care for was what seemed like over-blown references to Chicago. They just seemed out of place. Maybe I’m being petty, but a Cubs World Series joke in 10 minutes (cliche). No one really calls it “Chicago”, it’s just the City or the Loop. To out of towners, Chicago. To people in our daily lives, the City. “Like Wrigley Field, this partnership isn’t working.” Ya, that line didn’t work either. I did, however, love the Kanye shout out in the beginning. Hopefully they expose some of the other talent Chicago has out there in Common, Lupe, etc.
I believe the line was “Look, Wrigley Field, this partnership isn’t working”.
cv is correct. wysocki was slighting caleb just like he called him ‘ridgemont high’ and ‘spicoli’ earlier in the ep.
Shit, I’m 29 and the first thing I thought of was Body Heat.
Really cool pilot. Kinda crowded and took a bit to get some steam, but once it did, it moved. In for the season and hopefully longer.
The most unrealistic thing about the pilot was this: If someone like Jarek found out his partner was faking being a Sox fan and was actually a fan of that North Side team, that would be grounds for dismissal, if not worse.
Kidding. Only a little.
The accents are fine. I was born and raised in Chicago and Beals sounds absolutely fine to me, not surprisingly.
I didn’t know Lauria spent part of his life in Ireland. He sounds fine too. Aussie accents I think are pretty difficult to hide/change, but Clarke does OK with his Chicago accent. Once in a while a word will stick out, but not often enough to really throw off the show’s rhythm.
Loved how they showed off the city. It might interest people to know that Lesli Linka Glatter is a co executive producer on the show — she’s directed some of my favorite Mad Men episodes and I’m excited to see her TCC eps.
Hey, Mo. Three Cubs/Sox references? Someone’s trying too hard to establish their Chicago cred.
Also a native Chicagoan here. I thought the accents were not great, but faded into the background pretty quickly.
The most interesting thing to me was that they made Beals do one. Isn’t she proof herself that we here can grow up without too bad an accent? So why make her take one on. And I thought hers was particularly bad in her voiceover.
The most unrealistic thing about the pilot was this: If someone like Jarek found out his partner was faking being a Sox fan and was actually a fan of that North Side team, that would be grounds for dismissal, if not worse.
Kidding. Only a little.
The accents are fine. I was born and raised in Chicago and Beals sounds absolutely fine to me, not surprisingly.
I didn’t know Lauria spent part of his life in Ireland. He sounds fine too. Aussie accents I think are pretty difficult to hide/change, but Clarke does OK with his Chicago accent. Once in a while a word will stick out, but not often enough to really throw off the show’s rhythm.
Loved how they showed off the city. It might interest people to know that Lesli Linka Glatter is a co executive producer on the show — she’s directed some of my favorite Mad Men episodes and I’m excited to see her TCC eps.
Really really liked it, and I’m excited to hear that that the next two episodes supposedly get even better. And the Chicago accents were pretty good!
Sad about Antonio though, I really liked the scenes he was in. :(
From Chicago and think it has the potential to be the perfect Chicago show that the city will fall in love with and watch religiously. I know I will. Also was wondering if anyone else thinks Jennifer Beals looks just like an older version of Minka Kelly? Or did I just get that with Cafferty standing next to her?
You’re not the only one. I thought the exact same thing.
Me too.
The perfect Chicago show was My Boys, and that didn’t exactly catch fire. Oh well.
When Gibson’s showed up I was kind of hoping to see Taco wandering around in the background. And I know it’s really a steakhouse and not a bar, but after two seasons of The League it was weird seeing it as a fancy restaurant.
Thought the exact same thing. Don’t patrolerize, NOTARIZE!!
really liked the show … but couldn’t help but wonder how much better the show would be on cable.
I grew up in the collar counties, and currently live downstate, so I’ll defer to the other commenters on the accents. I do want to point out that the episode ending voice-over perfectly summed up one of the things I love about the city. I’ll keep watching the show for that alone. That, and the insults to Cubs fans.
I wasn’t too interested in this show, but it had gotten so decent reviews, so I thought I’d give it a chance. I’m so glad I did. I think it has lots of potential. I can’t speak for the accents, but I want to see more of Beals, Clarke, Lindo and Lauria. I was very pleasantly surprised by how engaged I was in the pilot. I hope this one sticks around!
I liked the pilot, like a few others have said already, the narration getting cut off by the attempted murder was really cool. I liked the narration to help us get to know the characters, I’m not sure if it’s something I would like to see every episode.
The only accent that bothered me was Clarke’s, but it’s better than Dominic West’s was in the 1st episode of “The Wire”.
I’m a native Chicagoan and to be honest the accents were really bugging me. There were moments when they sounded like they were from Boston. Do I really sound like that? Other than that, I really enjoyed the show. I’ve seen them shoot some scenes while walking to school (Even walked through there craft services area one morning) so it’ll be fun pointing out scenes I wathced them film. Looking forward to next weeks episode.
I had that same reaction (wondering if it was Boston). Beals seemed to tone it down by the end.
Random thoughts from a life-long chicago resident in….
Overall, a good pilot. No Terriers but then again few shows will ever be that good. I felt like it was a bit ham-handed in terms of hammering us with Chicago references but maybe that’s how Baltimore residents felt about the Wire.
I agree with Mo: if you are a Cubs fan then be straight about it. If you lie to me about it I’m pretty sure to respect you less and certainly will think you are a bit unsure of your allegiance.
The accents were ok – Clarke’s was easily the worst one. It felt like he mumbled some words just to seem more South Side Irish than he needed to. I had to rewind a few times to catch all of his lines.
Getting Humboldt Park and Austin correct as tougher neighborhoods was a nice note.
Finally, I really felt like the gang leader negotiations felt like an homage to Hill Street Blues, which never wanted us to think it was Chicago but the opening credits were obviously taped here.
I don’t know anything about Chicago, so this may be meaningless -but Clarke’s character is Polish. Definitely not Irish.
I was okay w/ Caleb lying about his team because there were two very pertinent characteristics of himself and Jarek prior to Jarek calling him out.
1. That Jarek a legend among the police officers
2. Caleb is the kind of mild-mannered rookie who wouldn’t want to piss off a legendary cop on their first day partnered together, especially knowing how quickly said cop drops his partners.
Not mild mannered, a gunner. Total opposite.
I’m from Chicago and loved the look of the show and felt the accents were good. The plot is really intriguing and the acting and writing were top notch. Really looking forward to the rest of the season and hoping this can grow into something as good as the Shield was.
First off, he could have said Olivia Hussey in Romeo and Juliet and I wouldn’t have blinked; he’s probably in his mid to late 20’s, same as me, and I know all kinds of old films. Seems an odd complaint, coming from someone who probably does too.
Anyway, this was sneaky good. As in, during the first 15-20 minutes I groaned at some cliche dialogue, then all of a sudden realized I loved it. Antonio dying was brutal, surprisingly so given how long the audience had to attach to him. And Clarke, whose very face used to piss me off on Brotherhood, OWNED this (all due respect to ZMF). I don’t remember getting attached to a badass leading man so quickly before. Um, in a man crush way, of course.
Shawn Ryan is quite the storyteller, and I’m excited to see where this goes.
awesome seeing ZMF mentioned when the word OWNED is used on a different site! That guy is huge for a gag commenter.
Formerly from Chicago, have lived on both coasts plus Hawaii, and have gone through the process of losing my accent. I thought Clarke’s was atrocious and oddly inconsistent, though that is the only complaint I have about his otherwise solid performance.
I absolutely loved the photography and the score.
I was half expecting Jarek or Caleb to pick something from Flashdance as their “all-time-whatever scene.”
Not sure if I’m all in yet, but I’m intrigued enough to be back next week.
“I was half expecting Jarek or Caleb to pick something from Flashdance as their ‘all-time-whatever scene’.”
god i hope this show doesn’t go meta. that’s the type of thing that would pull me right out of the scene/story.
I, too, felt that Clarke’s accent was hit-and-miss, to the point of finding it distracting. Another problem I had was the fact that he was able to switch partners on a whim. I somewhat liked the pilot, howwever I hope they opt for more realism in the details.
I guess I’m the odd man out here, but I thought it was pretty mediocre with parts of it bordering on downright bad. Particularly the scene where jarek and Liam meet up at the memorial. Really we’re supposed to believe he’s this super loyal cop who’s world was shattered when his brother died, but he won’t look at the memorial? Ok then. Also, the secretary licking gibbons head was weird, and would they really leave the cops bullet riddled corpse laying there in the open like that? And yes I thought the narration was just out of place and not very good.
Native Chicago, enjoyed the show, def will watch a few more eps to see if it hooks me. As far as I’m concerned, most people in Chicago don’t have accents, so basically any emphasis will seem overdone.
As a resident of LA for the last 11 years, I loved seeing my city skyline in the back of the scenes. But it’s much better in the “back” of the scenes, because when there’s a double murder 15 feet from the water of Buckingham Fountain, that’s just going to far. It’s not exactly a snatch and grab (and shoot) location.
Agree with Alan’s points about not making the jump to who was undercover, and when did they set up that meet? Also, that opening chase to introduce Jarek was so over the top as to be farce, and the show had some making up to do to keep me from deleting it right there.
Alan, do the voiceovers continue thru the series or was that something they did to help us get into the show?
Forgot to mention that we got a snippet of NYPD Blue. You know, the part where just putting the suspects in the box makes them confess within seconds. These were lifetime criminals, really? Jasper’s name was given up at the drop of a hat, and they found him by means unknown to us. But Jasper should have been the type of trusted middleman that takes a fall, but not only does he give up names he tries to give up Gibbons at the top? How has he risen high enough to take orders for hits?
Very good pilot. Hope the show will manage to be more serialised than episodic. Or at least somewhat serialised.
Just to make sure, Jarek is cheating on Colvin with his ex-wife? Or is Jarek’s fiancee not Colvin.
We didn’t meet his fiancee
Absolutely loved the pilot. Thought all the characters were extremely interesting, and the casting was great.
The move with the final voice-over was brilliant, really clever move to throw you off.
Also thought Lauria was great, I was quite amazed how different his character was from FNL.
As I’m currently on season 6 of The Shield (loving the show and flying through it), I went into the pilot for this thinking how similar the show might be to The Shield, but was pleasantly amazed at how different they really are.
loved the show. just hope they drop all of the “you can’t to that…IN CHICAGO!!” type dialogue. i’ll let it pass for the pilot.
my only other beef: how close do 6 cruisers really follow a suspect at high speed though city streets?
that chase scene bugged me a little.
Thought Beals’ accent was spot on (just Google for any video of State Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka if you want a good comparison point). Only moments I found myself distracted were the Buckingham Fountain scene (agree with the commenter above that you would never see a hit executed in that location…especially one ordered by an alderman and a connected businessman) & the dead body in the middle of the intersection (I’m sure they picked the corner of Lincoln/Southport/Wellington because it made for the nice overhead establishing shot, but that is not exactly gang-infested territory).
Chicago transplant here: The accents didn’t bug me, but they drove my BF nuts. He thought they were really distracting, and he also thought they sounded more Boston than Chicago. I think that is a common mistake for actors to make, the two accents are very similar, it’s really only one or two vowel sounds that separate them.
LOVED the show though. Thought it made great use of the city without resorting to “city porn” and it really captured the feel of living here. I agree about some of the heavy-handedness of “the Chicago way” but I chalk that up to the pilot episode. The characters are interesting, it’s well acted, and beautifully filmed. I’m all in.
It wasn’t perfect – but for a non-cable show, it was very, VERY good.
Looks like I’ve got a second network drama in my rotation now, along with “The Good Wife”.
i hate to be contrary, but my husband and I found it rather boring and not engaging in the least. W tried to give it the benefit of the doubt, but our overall view was MEHHH!
Liked it.
Alan, wanted to comment on your objection with Caleb talking about Phoebe Cates/”Ridgemont High,” I took it as the character trying to get on Jarek’s good side, much like him lying about being a Sox fan. And with Jarek’s non-response, then not dropping the reference, I thought that was Jarek’s way of telling Caleb he’s trying too hard to be besties.
And as for some talking about Chicagoans not having accents, even natives, that might be a class thing. I’m from a lower-middle class family on the NW side and everyone in my family has (or had) a heavy accent. And most of my childhood friends (especially the ones that are now cops and firemen) have one too. I guess it depends on what circles you travel in.
I’ll say one thing, “Ride-Along” would have been a terrible title. Who’s riding along with who here? Maybe there was more along-riding in the original pilot, I don’t know.
I’m in.
Good points as always, Alan.
I loved it, especially in the last ten minutes. But I was nitpicking Chicago constantly. Made me reconsider how much artistic liberty David Simon and crew took on Baltimore.
For instance, it’s illegal to have a high-speed chase in Chicago. If a car doesn’t respond within a couple blocks, police are to desist and APB it in.
I doubt there’s an alderman with that nice of an office. Most of them are storefronts with little to no fanfare. And while it’s possible for an alderman to become “the second most powerful man in Chicago”, they’re all deferential to Mayor Daley, so whatever corruption is there probably doesn’t lead to dead bodies (Although it makes sense that Daley wouldn’t allow a show to be filmed with this kind of access if the big bad was the mayor).
Speaking of dead bodies, if someone was killed near Buckingham Fountain, there would be several hundred witnesses, unless it was at 4 in the morning or something. Even if they were out running right after dawn, there’d be lots of other runners in that part of town.
Like I said, nitpicking. I’m going to relax and just allow them to tell the story as dramatically as needed.
The Buckingham Fountain thing was the only scene that bugged me. I agree, there would’ve been a ton of witnesses, and there also would’ve been a much bigger police and bystander presence in the aftermath.
The comment about ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ definitely struck me as odd. I was expecting a late-80’s or early-90s reference. If he’d said Shannon Elizabeth in American Pie, I would have bought that.
Only thought: Caleb knew that Wysocki really likes Phoebe Cates (or Fast Times) and was trying to relate to him? Or was just trying to reference something from Wysocki’s youth. He was kind of pushing that idea with the Cubs/Sox references the entire episode.
I’m going to give the show another few weeks because of Shawn Ryan’s involvement. Jason Clarke was great and really owned the screen when he was on it. He seems like a cross between Vic Mackey and a sober McNulty, as far as his ability to get things done, and he’s obviously good PO-lice. This show probably tracks pretty well when compared to other generic cop shows, but when compared to The Shield or The Wire, it falls pretty short. Unfortunately, those are the two shows that set the bar for me, especially a genre show like this one.
Beals bothered me quite a bit more than I thought she would, and I think some of that is how she is positioned. I just didn’t believe that she would have risen to the heights she has to this point in a city the size of Chicago apart from clear genius, which wasn’t really on display in this episode.
And I really liked the dialogue, but it seemed like they were trying to cram it all in, and some of the smarter stuff was lost as a result. It just seemed really hurried.
All in all, I trust Shawn Ryan and will continue to give the show a good sporting chance to be good and find its legs. Keep it coming.
It seemed pretty generic to me. Not bad, solid performances and production values, it was a very professional looking show. But just bland.
I agree with others that Ride-a-long would have been the wrong title for this series and they dodged a bullet when they changed that.
Meh….Have to say I was disappointed, but that was probably more to do with still missing “The Shield.” Thought the accents were OK, particularly considering that two of the main actors grew up overseas. Cub vs. Sox allegiance definitely a Chicago rite of passage. Not sure if a Cub and a Sox fan can actually work together, now that you mention it. I might watch it again, but have to say that I was fairly underwhelmed.
Cubs and Sox fans get along more often than not. As there are not that many games between them, and only recently have they even ‘counted’ it’s not as big a rivalry as those within their respective divisions. BUT, tons of heckling would go on between them. I know lots of Cubs/Sox marriages.
Write a comment…
Alan, I was under the impression that Caleb was pretending to like the Cates pool scene to connect with Jarek. He was probably tipped off by Teresa, similar to the way he said he was a White Sox fan even though he was actually a Cubs fan.
I thought the pilot was pretty good though and am going to give the series a shot.
Chicago native here and I want to know what street in Chicago, under the L, no less, can you have a police chase for blocks with no traffic. Liam sounds like a Red Sox fan, not a White Sox fan. The Wire is the best cop show ever so I will lower my expectations and try to enjoy this show.
Lake Street. Not Wabash or Wells, obviously, but Lake goes for blocks west without much going on, even in the middle of the day.
I worked on this show and yeah, there’ll be a few inaccuracies, but I know they got a lot right, too. Wait till you see more in the courthouse, it’s gorgeous.
Ok cool.
re: wysocki knowing about liam being undercover…
i figure colvin had to give up his name off camera. wysocki set up the meet at wendel’s house and he talked to colvin about liam by name over dinner.
It didn’t really do it for me, but I’m pretty sure that ‘The Wire’ has ruined all other serialized crime shows for me because nothing will ever compare.
I enjoyed the pilot. I was quite surprised by Beal’s performance. I was highly skeptical, but she is extremely believable in the role. Perfect casting choice.
It sounded like Clarke was doing the same Boston accent from the superb, under appreciated, and underrated “Brothers”. Regardless, it’s good seeing him back on TV.
I was actually a bit annoyed by the voicers, though they did serve a purpose, unlike how some shows use them. I do kinda hope they’re only used in the pilot.
I loved the way episode ended. I didn’t think “that” would happen to what appeared to me a series regular.
I hope this sticks around longer than “The Unit”.
I just want to know if Jarek has a relative named Bert
Enjoyed the show but the accents were bad. Beals sounded more like Chief Wiggum and Jarek’s accent sounded more New England based.
I’m also a native Chicagoan who thought the accents were fine.
As someone pointed out above, the heavy Chicago accent is more common amongst working class white ehtnic groups, typically from the NW or SW sides of the city. And this is exactly the demographic a large number of Police and Fire personnel come from.
Anyone who’s a transplant to Chicago and who spends most of their time on the North Side (Lincoln Park, Lake View, etc.) or South Loop are less likely to encounter the hard Chicago accent. Same thing if you’ve only visited as a tourist.
The innacuracies were mostly minor. The biggest are 1) that the Police would never investigate local officials (the Feds handle those investigations) and 2) no Alderman has that kind of power or that plush an office. But, these elements are there to create the drama of the series. Compared to the unreal stuff that happens on shows like CSI, those are very minor.
On a positive side, they got a lot right, including actually shooting City Hall scenes in City Hall, shooting in the neighborhoods not just the loop, and the whole Sox/Cubs split that most outside of Chicago don’t realize (they just assume we’re all Cubs fans).
Overall, good show that I look forward to watching. It’s not the Wire – but nothing is, especially on network tv.
I enjoyed it, though I’ll have to see a few more eps to make a final judgment. I actually just finished watching the last four or five eps of Terriers (which I liked a lot more than the first half) over the weekend, so I felt like there were a lot of good similarities between the shows.
I thought the way of dealing with profanity was one of my favorite bits, actually. Meta, but it actually worked well with and established the character nicely. (Also love that he doesn’t have a traditional English name.)
I’m a Chicago native, so I will watch it until they screw up a scene by having somebody ask for ketchup on a hot dog. You don’t do that in Chicago. Ever. Beals was better than okay, but needs to take the tough “top cop” down a notch. Seems like she’s trying too hard. And a) the multi-car police chase was completely unrealistic, and b)nobody (especially in a big city department)gets promoted to the top spot as fast as the suggest her character did. And, in Chicago, she wouldn’t get the top spot with a lot of political support from exactly the kind of people she’s trying to bring down. But hey, if I can overlook the plot holes in Chuck and Burn Notice, I can overlook them for this show too. . . .:)