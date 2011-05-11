‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Getting Off’: Cheaters

A review of last night’s “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I ask if it’s okay for me to visit the kids…
It takes two to commit adultery (technically, at least three, but the third party is usually passive and ignorant, unless they’re married to Sarah Silverman), and these last two weeks of “The Good Wife” have been largely about Alicia dealing with each party that wronged her. Because Kalinda is a much more prominent character on the show, and because this season has spent so much time building up Alicia and Kalinda’s friendship, this was definitely the shoe I was much more eager to see drop, and the execution – in particular, the performances by Julianna Margulies and Archie Panjabi – was as good and tough as I’d expected.
And I particularly liked how the episode allowed us to sympathize with Kalinda even as it let Alicia lay out all the reasons why her behavior – not just the affair, but never telling Alicia about it at any point in their business and personal relationship – was so terrible. Kalinda Sharma does not let people in. Ever. So for her to finally drop her guard for another human being, only for that person to then turn around and angrily shun her? That’s a bitter pill to swallow, even if Kalinda’s the one in the wrong here, and even if it probably would have been smarter if she’d tried befriending someone whose husband she didn’t once sleep with. Kalinda’s reaction to the news that her escape hatch job would just have her working for Peter – that no matter what she does, she seems fated to be caught in the middle of the Florricks – was as funny as it was sad, and helped set up the turn at the end where Kalinda returns to Lockhart Gardner with her shields back up and her wariness of Alicia far stronger than it was even back in the pilot.(*)
(*) It occurs to me that the Kalinda/Alicia friendship has been handled the way many shows deal with unresolved sexual tension: a long simmer, then cracks, then finally a push into a real relationship, and then some kind of complication to keep those crazy kids from being happy for too long. And, frankly, “The Good Wife” has handled this angle a whole lot more interestingly than it has the actual sexual tension between Alicia and Will.
The stuff around the Alicia/Kalinda beef was a bit more hit-and-miss. Like Martha Plimpton last week, Mamie Gummer’s pleasure at being back on this show, and in this role, was infectious, and the scenes Alicia had with David Lee and Peter’s mom were very strong. (I think Alicia’s making a tactical error in not telling her mother-in-law and kids about what Peter did, in that at some point Peter’s going to manage to paint her as unreasonable and vindictive, but I also understand the reasons she’s doing it.) On the other hand, I thought having Alicia take first chair on a case about an Ashley Madison-style adultery website in the same episode where she’s still dealing with the Peter/Kalinda fallout was just piling on. I know dramas with procedural elements like this often try to give its characters a personal stake in the case of the week by letting it parallel some conflict they’re facing in their personal life, but this was too much of a sledgehammer metaphor, and concluding the whole thing with a joke felt really tonally off, even with Will’s comment about how he didn’t expect it to go that way.
Still, all the Kalinda/Alicia scenes were terrific, and that’s essentially all that mattered this week.
What did everybody else think?
A much better episode than last week’s, which only had the Alicia-Peter stuff going for it. Gummer is great in that part, and I’m always happy to see David Lee come back.
But the best scene in the episode wasn’t the Alicia-Kalinda scene; it was the Alicia-Jackie scene. So appropriately strong and tough, and they’ve totally set us up with Jackie that her behavior isn’t unsurprising in the least.
So, what’s the secret about what’s going on in the apartment that Jackie’s holding onto?
I fear what Jackie is holding onto is some previous event that wasn’t actually in an early episode. Considering they went with that approach with the whole discovered about Kalinda by QB1, I hope they don’t do that again.
I don’t think there’s a big secret, this show abounds with red herring plot devices (not all of them successful), it’s a potential custody battle and Jackie was with the kids 24/7 while Alicia struggled and worked, she’s threatening to claim neglect.
Hopefully that is the case.
I’m just wondering how they plan to use the grandma next season, if she isn’t always around the apt meddling/helping with the kids.
And the comment of “I know something” is such a complete non-specific statement, they could really fill it with anything.
I mean even the Kalinda slept with Peter angle is likely a story they decided to put in place after the fact, because there was no signs that Kalinda had any issue (other than her friendship issues) when she started to befriend Alicia in the first place.
Did Jackie ever find those condoms Alicia kept in her bedside drawer? Or was that Peter? Maybe both did? I can’t remember.
I can pretty much guarantee that Jackie is referring to the condoms in Alicia’s nightstand. They’re Zack’s, not hers. I don’t remember specifically how they got there – Alicia found them and confronted Zack? someone with a better memory can fill in the blanks – but Zack took them out of the night stand in one episode when he was going to meet the blonde girl that is Eli’s nemesis.
I disagree that the Kalinda sleeping with Peter was never mentioned in earlier episodes–during the first season there was some hint that Peter might have helped Kalinda in some way in exchange for something, perhaps sex. I remember thinking he may have been the one who helped her change her identity. So I don’t think their relationship came out of left field, in fact I was impressed that the writers seemed to have had it in mind from the beginning.
Sorry-I forgot a word in my previous post, here’s the correction: I disagree that the Kalinda sleeping with Peter subplot was never mentioned in earlier episodes–during the first season there was some hint that Peter might have helped Kalinda in some way in exchange for something, perhaps sex. I remember thinking he may have been the one who helped her change her identity. So I don’t think their relationship came out of left field, in fact I was impressed that the writers seemed to have had it in mind from the beginning.
M3,
Again, there was nothing in the growing friendship between Kalinda/Alicia that tipped any hand that Kalinda had previously slept with Peter.
As for Kalinda sleeping with Peter for the name-change favor, that is a pretty big leap to make, since their hook up has been described by Kalinda as meaning nothing and just happening. Besides would Kalinda really agree to sex for a hiding a name change? Seems to something out of character for Kalinda.
Jobin, the word is that the Kings wanted the Kalinda/Peter reveal in season 1 but the network asked them to draw it out.
And I disagree that itcame out of nowhere. Kalinda visited Peter in prison. Alicia asked Kalinda directly if anything had happened with Peter. There have been hints and doubts since early on.
Don’t recall Jackie being in on the condom thing, and really, that’s not an explosive reveal. I stand by my assumption that she means how little Alicia was really there for the kids, and she might dredge up times the kids were upset, or misbehaved, my memory is vague on that stuff.
It’s kind of weak, tho, considering their ages, a judge would let them choose, and they’re both a step away from being on their own. This is the best mudsling we can get? Just enoyed the confront so very much, Jackie is such an insufferable woman.
A) I would say Kalinda rarely tips her hand about anything, even with Alicia. You know what she wants you to know.
B) i don’t know if the sex was a straight up exchange, but I don’t see someone as controlled as Kalinda having just-for-fun sex with her married boss right after changing her identity. I think Kalindawasn’t being fully honest.
Xbrooklyngrrl – I think Jackie would see the condoms as proof that Alicia was cheating on Peter while he was in prison, a lie that could be blown out of proportion in divorce proceedings. Plus, this is Jackie, who will excuse all of her son’s extra-curricular sexual escapades but crucify Alicia for the same.
I too thought the Alicia/Kalinda scenes were the best scenes and the most important ones. Also, by the end of the episode, I concluded that I’m not really interested in an Alicia/Will relationship. Are Peter and Will the only eligible men in Chicago for Alicia? And by the way, will Alicia ever have some period of happiness on this show? Are the writers ever going to allow her to catch a break? She is in conflict now with so many other characters right now, and she is not the bad guy!
“and then some kind of complication to keep those crazy kids happy for too long”
I think you need a “from” in that sentencs.
It was a good episode overall. Your review hit the right notes. I thought the scenes between Alicia and Kalinda were well done.
I wasn’t very invested in the case but all the other material was good.
Plot hole of the week: Peter would have called Kalinda to give her a heads up that Alicia found out they boned back in the day.
But other than that a really good episode.
Can they find a reason for Alicia to rip into the grandman every week?
Peter’s a slimeball. I can see why he didn’t give a damn about tipping off Kalinda. In fact, he might as well have assumed that Kalinda was the original source, which means Peter might have his claws out for Kalinda now. That might be interesting.
And I definitely agree that Mary Beth Peil and Alan Cumming need to be in every single episode. The show lights up when they’re around.
They both knew this was coming. They met about it in Peter’s office.
Yeah, they did meet — which is why it’s doubly stupid that Kalinda didn’t take the opportunity to tell Alicia herself instead of waiting to be caught in a lie. Alicia still would have been angry, but perhaps not quite so final about it. Just enough drama to make it tasty!
Spot-on in all particulars, Alan. I disagree in one small area– I think dumb plotting is more at fault for why Juliana Margulies isn’t telling anyone why she dumped her husband. The show seems to handle everything involving the Florrick family with a clumsiness that it rarely displays at Lockhart-Gardner.
Plus, all it takes is “I found out Peter/your father slept with someone else– and he didn’t tell me.” No other details need to be shared, and no one is wondering why she’s tossed him out. (This even preserves confidentiality in the workplace.)
A shoutout to the producers for setting up the “Archie Panjabi is quitting” plot turn so well. This actually WORKED– you really felt like she might be leaving– because the show had exiled Matt Czuchry last season.
It highlights something from the New York’s recent profile of George “Railroad” Martin (author the “Tale of Ice and Fire” series; the source material for HBO’s “Game of Thrones):
“Martin transgressed the conventions of his genreâ€”and most popular entertainmentâ€”by making it clear that none of his characters were guaranteed to survive to the next book, or even to the next chapter. â€œWhen Indiana Jones goes up against that convoy of forty Nazis, itâ€™s a lot of fun, but itâ€™s not â€˜Schindlerâ€™s List,â€™ â€ he explained. He wants readers to feel that â€œthey love the characters and theyâ€™re afraid for the characters.â€”
And on the Sarah Silverman subplot, it’s possible to address the theme– keeping your word to someone else even when tempted not to– without smashing the audience over the head with the coincidence.
There was a case, not that long ago, where the administrator of a trust invested money in companies that were morally objectionable to the family. The provisions of the trust stipulated that money couldn’t be invested in those industries– so, even though the investments made money, the family sued.
That produces scenes where the aggrieved parties say “You promised us you would never do this” and “What you’ve done has hurt us” and that ought to be symbolic enough for anyone.
Plus, it eliminates the “Perry Mason” syndrome, where the plucky defense counsel finds the real killer.
I would like to think someone in the production company spends all of their time trolling for interesting cases (as HOUSE used to have people hunting for diseases, before they lost interest in medicine). If I know about it– and I don’t have anything to do with trusts or family planning– they ought to be able to find it.
Agree, this show is great, and last night was excellent — I was impressed that unlike the usual pattern of stretching things out, they opened with the conflict between Kalinda/Alicia, wham! — but the cases are weak and too much hinges on dumb plot devices. Peter definitely would’ve given Kalinda a heads up. Alicia, in real life, would love to blow Peter’s cover, she doesn’t have to say who he banged, just that he did.
I actually felt more sympathy for Kalinda thatn I think I was meant to.
I think you were meant to feel that for Kalinda — I sure did. Even though I completely understood Alicia’s anger when she lashed out, I still choked up when Kalinda lost it in the elevator. Well done, show.
Now, if they can just handle the manufactured Alicia/Will UST thing as adeptly, I’ll be happy.
Yeah, something tells me the Alicia/Will thing, once consummated, won’t be satisfying, at least for us. I also relate to Kalinda as someone who doesn’t open up often; much of her bravado and toughness is self-protective. Yeah, she did a lousy thing — and please, no one jump me for this — but it was once, it wasn’t at that time a betrayal, she didn’t know Alicia. Alicia is the most saintly person on the show, and occasionally, I wish she were a little less Good, she’d be more interesting.
“Peter definitely would’ve given Kalinda a heads up.”
I disagree. There was no need. They’d already discussed in person how they were going to be found out.
There isn’t a “proper amount” of sympathy, and that’s sorta the point. Panjabi’s character knew she was sleeping with a married man when she did it, but (presumably) didn’t care how the wife might feel. That was an evil thing and she deserves no sympathy for that.
Now she does care– very much– and would do anything to undo that act. But she can’t, so she’s miserable. And because she sincerely repents her action and we like her, we feel very sorry for her.
That’s what real life is like– it’s messy and complicated and there usually isn’t a pure hero and an unredeeemable villain.
In many situations, things get even murkier. It wouldn’t be feasible to explore this– the show BEGAN by saying that the husband was bad– but the marriage is often shaky well before the adultery occurs and the wife is frequently part of the problem.
(Had they not made the storybook marriage part of the framework, a prequel movie might show Juliana Margulies, getting older, feeling insecure and unfulfilled at being a stay-at-home trophy wife for a successful politician, and making Chris Noth’s evenings and weekends miserable as a result).
I understand why Alicia isn’t telling. In part, she’s humiliated. But she also knows that she’ll hear some of the things some posters have been saying – “You forgave him for the prostitute, what’s the difference.” Alicia doesn’t owe her mother-in-law an explanation. She might owe her kids one, but that’s on her terms and can wait.
I completely agree, Alan. I didn’t really care about the case of the week (even if its spilling into another week), but the scenes with Alicia and Kalinda absolutely crackled (as did the scenes with Kalinda on her own).
Alicia was just as good in the scenes with Lee/Jackie, if not better (“banged a hooker 18 times”).
Jackie can’t have seen anything from Alicia that we haven’t, so who knows what she means. Kalinda’s deposition in season 1 implied that Peter brought an affair home, but that’s not really leverage for Jackie.
So many great shot in this episode, namely Kalinda’s lip research and the opening juror selection. Possibly the best episode of the show so far, even in spite of Sarah Silverman. Please get a swift renewal.
I thought it was a great episode, although the Sarah Silverman case was not its strongest element (although if did bring back faux-naive Nancy, and it’s always a treat to see how the L-G lawyers respond to her shtick).
I agree with the commenters that the Alicia/Jackie scenes were easily as strong as the Alicia/Kalinda scenes. I was a little surprised, after the Alicia/Jackie confrontation in her office a week or so ago, that Jackie greeted Alicia so cordially at her club. But Jackie’s true colors showed soon enough–she is some piece of work, I’ll tell you. Alan, I see your point about Alicia keeping the truth from Jackie/Zach/Grace but, should Peter try to paint her as the villain, that only makes her position stronger. She’s trying to protect his reputation in the eyes of his family when he’s actually a rotter; he’ll–inevitably–try to cast her as a villain and she can point out that she never stooped to such action.
I missed Eli Gold this week. At some point, he’s going to have to make a choice, and it won’t be easy, because his affection for Alicia has grown so strong.
On a tangential note: I went to see the new “Jane Eyre” this weekend, with Mia Wasikowska in the lead role. When it was over, I turned to my friend and said, “You know, on ‘The Good Wife,’ Julianna Margulies plays someone who’s very buttoned down but you always know exactly what’s going on inside her, if only from a flicker of a facial muscle or the widening or narrowing of an eye. Wasikowska’s Jane, on the other hand, appeared to have no inner life at all.” It was an object lesson in just what an amazing actress Julianna Margulies is.
” I was a little surprised, after the Alicia/Jackie confrontation in her office a week or so ago, that Jackie greeted Alicia so cordially at her club.”
She was keeping up appearances in front of her friends.
I agree that she wouldn’t have been icy in front of her friends, but she was positively gushy, and wanting to introduce Alicia. She was still cordial even when Alicia got her alone. I found it…unexpected.
Happily, she reverted to type almost immediately.
Disappointed that Silverman didn’t get to use the “maybe your husband should have used my service” joke.
I thought the joke at the end of the case portion of the show was funny and a nice twist.
I agree is there other men in “Chicago” who Alicia could get involved with – or women?
If Alicia and Will hook up I’m afraid that might get major focus next season and Kalinda will fade a bit and if that happens I will not be a happy viewer.
Ditto. The “Is she getting preferential treatment because she’s banging the Senior Partner?” subplot was one of the lower points of Season 1. As was the “Christine Baranski is the enemy.” Plus, I think Marguiles and Josh Charles would have pretty close to zero chemistry if that relationship got a lot of time.
I’m willing to see what they do with it, however. BY FAR the most interesting they could do would be to have a one-nighter… that punts the moral advantage that Margulies currently has over Archie Panjabi, and it brings her a little closer to Chris Noth’s neck of the woods. (Though he’s still got an edge of one more partner and 18 bangs.)
Great name for a new show – The 18 Bangs.
I wish they’d find a way to deepen the relationships and characters at the firm, Barnaski is pitifully underused, the divorce lawyer is splendid, and I agree, Will is, well, kind of drab, and from what I’ve seen, lousy material for a one nighter (very vanilla). Then again, they are lawyers.
But that would be a good moral conundrum, if they ‘do it’ while Alicia’s still married.
“Great name for a new show – The 18 Bangs.”
I just heard that Starz picked this up for 18 episodes, and it will have a countdown clock (a la 24) for each episode, though the length of each episode will vary.
Dying to see the roster of guest stars, clearly Duchovny in there somewhere….
It’s the problem with having a strong cast– you’re neglecting someone each week. I’m pleased they still emphasize cases, because I really believe the work is the glue. HOUSE is a case study in how fast a show can lose focus if you get away from it.
Also nice to see them try to keep a continuing set of judges, each of whom presents a different complication to a case. (I miss Peter Riegert, who hasn’t been on lately.)
Yo, Dwayne: Jobin and I were creating our new fantasy show, The 18 Bangs. I think your comment is a wee bit misplaced.
I agree with Alan’s take generally though to me the standout scene was Alicia with her new divorce lawyer. That just seemed more real than I usually see on tv.
“(I think Alicia’s making a tactical error in not telling her mother-in-law and kids about what Peter did…)” Seconded. What’s keeping her from saying to Jackie, “It wasn’t just one hooker”? Pride? Shame?
I think she’s not telling Jackie because it wouldn’t make one lick of difference. It’s not like Jackie will say, “Oh, then you’re absolutely right to kick my son to the curb.” Instead, she’d be going on and on about how silly Alicia is to hold that against her precious boy. Gah.
As for the kids…. The show’s set up Alicia as being super-protective of them and their relationship with their father, no matter how legitimately pissed off she is at him. So while I don’t think it’s out of character for her to do the same here, it does seem a little odd. Especially since the show has decided to give her two brand new kids this episode who appear they might be mature enough to handle being told.
Here’s the thing. Alicia’s a lawyer. A helluva lawyer. Why is she going to show all her cards to that hideous cow of a mother-in-law (and by extension, Peter) when she may need it as leverage in a divorce mediation or if all else fails, a trip to court?
Plus, she walked away from that conversation with ol’ Mom (Mary Beth Peil, who, like Alan Cumming, should be in EVERY episode), learning that desperate old bat is now going to be digging up every speck of real or imagined dirt on her.
Smart girl, that Alicia.
Also, Alicia’s character suggests that slinging mud in front of her kids is not her style. This is why we like her, but it’s also going to cause us frustration as she deals with every other lowlife on this show. Think about it — does any other single character on this show play situations the way Alicia does? They all cut severe corners, which is why I can’t figure out why people are so desperate to see Will and Alicia together.
What’s going to be interesting in S3 is how Alicia’s going to use her newfound rage against all these forces.
Well, I think it might make some difference, at least it wouldn’t appear that Alicia just SNAPPED 2 years later. But let’s face it, Jackie is going to be on the side of her precious baby boy, no matter what he does or who he does.
Fran & Lisa: You’re right, but I think there’s also the whole element of it still being deeply humiliating and painful for her to admit that Peter played her for a fool, over and over. Why is she going to set herself up for another entirely predictable round of “it wouldn’t have happened if you weren’t such a BAD WIFE” bingo?
Sonner or later, the truth will out — and it’s much better if it comes out at a moment that is to Alicia’s advantage than if she has to blurt it out defensively. besides, unlike several other characters, Alicia’s a grown-up: what does *she* care if other people don’t understand? Her kids will, at some point, because you just can;t hide stuff like this about their dad indefinitely, and it doesn’t matter whether her mother-in-law ever does because *she’ll* be on Peter’s side regardless. Nobody else counts. So? Where’s the problem???
I really liked Kalinda and Alicia’s final scene. Kalinda’s “I’m not going anywhere” look was calling Alicia’s new tough persona bluff. I know everyone is digging Alicia’s take-no-prisoners attitude since last episode, but the show has been showing us for two seasons that Alicia triumphs in her cases and personal life because of her empathy and incredible domestic/motherly instincts. This extreme change is good for a couple of episodes, but I’m not sure if the show would be as good with Alicia in this “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned” mode. I’m not saying she should continue to be a doormat and forgive Kalinda and stand by her man, but I hope they find a good balance for her.
The thing that’s great about the new Alicia/Kalinda dynamic is how Alicia will eventually have to concede that they’re GREAT when working together and she’s going to have to put the personal betrayal behind her. That’s going to be fun to watch.
What I love about Julianna Margulies is that she makes Alicia walk like someone who expects to be flattened at any moment. Her face, her movements — so inscrutable — because any time she starts to relax, something horrible happens. Which is why I loved that final scene where you see that flash of hatred between Alicia and Kalinda and they both dummy up immediately. Terrific work.
I am bit annoyed with Alicia the victim. Peter was right last week when he told her there’s been 3 people in their relationship for some time now. The man has turned a new leaf since prison but that appears to count for nothing. Now, she’s leering at Will and doing whatever to his magazine picture that she kept in her drawer. That last part was a bit highschoolish and didn’t she punish her son for doing the same?
“The man has turned a new leaf since prison”
Not in being honest with Alicia, he hasn’t. She asked him if there were others and he denied it and let her become friends with a woman he’d slept with.
Oh, good for Alicia for wanting Will. There is no comparison between sleeping with a prostitute (18 times!) and having a crush on your college boyfriend after your husband has been sent to prison, basically for banging said hooker. If there was some indication that Alicia and Will were spending time together before she knew about what Peter was doing, then this takes two to tango argument might have merit.
He is not a new man. He’s still dishonest to Alicia when it suits him. He’s destroyed whatever sliver of trust was left in that marriage with his lies by omission.
I can’t fathom how anyone thinks Alicia should just get over it or equates her actions with playing the victim.
CONST56 – what, do you have BLINDERS on?? Since *when,* exactly, was Peter supposed to have reformed?! What part of his life *wasn’t* about maintaining a good appearance?? There was no substance here, not given that he knew very well he had lied to Alicia about who else he’d slept with and how he maintained that lie over time. He’s so accustomed to lying that he expects everyone else to do it, too — which is why he was so quick to jump to conclusions about Alicia and Will.
I really hope that after the unavoidable initial grab at Will, Alicia quickly comes to her senses and sees that Will is no solution for her, either. Somewhere out there, there’s a better man who actually deserves Alicia, assuming she has enough sense not to waste time on people who aren’t what they should be. She might be able to work with Will, but I doubt she could live with him — and she’s more than able to figure that out without jumping his bones, thus taking away any ammunition that would supply to Peter. Alicia needs to be smarter than Peter, and I think she can and will be. Fingers crossed.
Besides: Alicia’s grown. Peter hans’t. Now’s the time her positive growth should show.
“”The Good Wife” has handled this angle a whole lot more interestingly than it has the actual sexual tension between Alicia and Will. ”
Or Kalinda’s kinda, sorta, not really bisexuality come to that.
Thank you for laying it out so well, Alan. I agree that the Alicia/Kalinda scenes delivered in this episode. Kalinda was afraid of Peter when she visited him in prison and smilingly told her he could have conjugal visits. Always thought he had something on her and was not above using it for sex.
Of course they had Alicia on the Sara Silverman case. They always use her that way. And she did not make it public that she had booted Peter from her home.
I loved the scene of Alicia with the divorce attorney. It was getting a little too real for her then.
And Jackie is fiercely protective of her vision for Peter’s career. Alicia has reason to show strength. Alicia’s relationship with her kids seems powerful and on track. I love many things about this show, but amid all the plot business we get little glimpses of these characters as human.
Yes, had to feel for Kalinda in this episode. She knows that the friendship with Alicia represented something a little deeper, not the usual quid pro quo. Made us hurt for both of them. We knew the loss.
Am I the only person that doesn’t hate Alicia/Will or who thinks they’ve actually handled them rather well? I think the reason there’s no other men in Chicago for Alicia is because Will has always been a big “what if” for her (we all have one) and even at her most pissed off with Peter she still resisted she didn’t give in but now she actually feels like she’s free to do so. I say she should go for it. There’s nothing to say that if/when it’s consummated they won’t decide that that’s it and they’ll both finally be able to move on because they answered the question.
I actually thought “In Sickness” was the stronger episode. I love Kalinda and all of the Alicia/Kalinda scenes were fantastic but they’re pretty much the only thing I liked about this episode because I cannot stand Mamie Gummer’s character. I get her angle but dear god I just want Alicia to punch her. I liked everything about “In Sickness” better. Even the Alicia’s scenes with Zach and Grace and I hate Zach and Grace but if that scene where she’s telling them that Peter’s moved out doesn’t earn Juliana Margulies an Emmy there is no awards justice.
I was disappointed with this one. Except for the scenes with Jackie, nothing came close to last week’s great scenes. If Kalinda wanted to leave so badly, surely she could have found another job?
And Will is the most boring character on the show. Always love that family law partner, he’s fantastic.
Speaking for myself, I don’t “hate” Alicia/Will. I’m just not invested in seeing a long, drawn out story arc about the two of them trying to make a relationship work. If they go the route you suggest — something short and sweet and then done — I think I’d be okay with that.
On a side note related to production: when reruns with Derrick Bond were being shown, I noticed that the frosted band in the middle of all those glass walls had been modified to have three frosted letters, L, G, and B. Now that Derrick is out, the band has changed back to just L and G. One of those small touches that I’m sure the set designers love throwing in, knowing that only a few will notice…
I enjoyed the show, but I fear there might be a lack of narrative momentum coming up–not caring a whit about Alicia & Will, I think if the show concentrates on that interest might flag.
I just caught it on my DVR. One other nice touch was that they made the opening credits/theme song more somber, as it happened to follow the big Alicia/Kalinda blowup.