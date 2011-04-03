‘The Killing’ – ‘Pilot/The Cage’: Trunk music

I offered up my review of “The Killing” on Friday. Now I have a few specific thoughts on the series’ first two episodes, coming up just as soon as I raise my kid on vending machines…
“I’m sorry. You can’t be here.” -Linden
As I said, I am very glad AMC chose to air these two episodes back-to-back, rather than letting the pilot stand on its own. Not only did I have some complaints about the pilot’s propensity for cheap fakeouts (Linden’s goodbye party, Mitch Larsen calling Stan about the sink, the girl in Jasper’s bed not being Rosie), but I also felt like the pilot only really began to demonstrate the power of its longform approach at the very end. We’ve seen the grieving parent show up at the crime scene a million times before, but rarely at this length, with the show really taking its time to set up Stan being on the phone with Mitch (and then forgetting that he is), Linden and Holder being over by the car, and Stan bellowing out his primal screams while Mitch begs for him to talk to her. It’s a fantastic sequence, with Brent Sexton and Michelle Forbes acting the hell out of it (and Mireille Enos in her own quiet, commanding way), but I had found the pilot interesting but unremarkable to that point.
That all changed with “The Cage,” however. With the various bits of expository groundwork having been laid in the pilot – as well as the opportunity to spend some time with the Larsens before they start grieving – episode two got to kick us in the teeth a time or 12 with the impact of this crime. We see the Larsens struggle just to function, and then to tell Rosie’s little brothers(*). We see Linden slowly being sucked into the case, and we see the way the case could easily derail Darren Richmond’s happy little campaign for mayor.
(*) I imagine over the course of the season I will run out of different ways to compliment the work that Brent Sexton and Michelle Forbes are doing as the parents, but holy cow are they great, not only at the big stuff like the pilot’s climax but smaller things like the way Sexton’s voice catches on the word “okay” as Stan is trying to reassure the boys.
The campaign material is definitely the part I’m having the hardest time with. I’ve always liked Billy Campbell a lot, but in the early going the campaign itself isn’t that interesting to me, yet we have to spend a lot of time on it to establish him as a plausible (if not the prime) suspect. As I said in my review, my fear is that if Darren turns out to be the killer, it’ll feel unsurprising given Campbell’s profile and the amount of time we’ve spent with a guy who is so far only tangentially related to the case, and if he’s not, then it’s been a very long red herring involving a guy who comes across as fairly saintly so far (other than his secret affair with Gwen, and even there he acts guilty about not telling people).
Maybe the most useful thing about getting these two episodes back-to-back was how quickly and effectively “The Cage” upended my feelings about Holder. I didn’t like the character in the pilot. He seemed too abrasive, too obviously unschooled in the nuances of homicide work, just bait for Linden to stick around, when she otherwise might be on the plane to Sonoma to see her fiance if the cop assigned to the case seemed more competent. But then we got that great scene with Holder hanging outside the school, completely suckering the two girls into telling him exactly what he needed to know to find the potential crime scene, and I realized, “No, he’s not an idiot. He just has a different skill set, but one that has its own value on a case like this.” So well done, show.
Though I still have some reservations, I’m definitely in this one for the long haul.
Some other thoughts:
• Mireille Enos was four months pregnant when the pilot was shot, and that windbreaker seems to have been strategically deployed to hide that. I like the casual look, and so far I love Enos’ performance: so calm and still but no less interesting for how little she chooses to do and say. If anything, that approach only makes the moments when Linden gets moving have a greater impact.
• How funny is it to see Callum Keith Rennie, who of late has carved out a nice little career playing lunatics and creeps, as the normal-to-the-point-of-dullness boyfriend? On the other hand, I was already tired of the question of when Linden was going to go to Sonoma by the end of “The Cage.”
• The design of the series is for each episode to represent a consecutive day in the investigation, but it’s good to see that Veena Sud isn’t so married to that idea that we immediately have to jump past midnight at the start of each new hour. In both “The Cage” and next week’s episode, we spend a little bit of time on the day and night of the previous episode before moving into the next day. Better to be flexible like that.
What did everybody else think?
Forbes and Sexton…..words cannot describe the chills that went down my spine at the end of “The Cage” when Stan goes in and finds Mitch laying on Rosie’s bed. Huge props to the show for actually making me feel for the victim’s family.
I agree that “The Cage” overall worked better, and especially loved the development of Holder, who is probably my favorite character as this point.
Looks like AMC has another Must Watch on their lineup.
What are the ground rules for those of us who have seen the original? Obviously, spoiling the original is bad form, but is it okay to mention what is or isn’t the same as in the original at the same point in the story?
Seeing as they’ve changed the killer’s identity and condensed the contents of 20 episodes into 13, I doubt you’ll be able to accurately predict at any point what’s coming up.
Yeah, they’ve changed enough down the line that you won’t be able to spoil much. But if you do want to talk about changes or similarities from this specific point in the storyline – and restrict it to that and not to foreshadowing – I think that’s acceptable.
So far tracks pretty close to the original though. Almost shot for shot with a few details and culturally relevant dialogue differences. The story told to the kids about their sister’s death was more poetic in the original. On the other hand, the English version provided a more believable premise for why the lead female detective stayed (boss’s pressure played a stronger role) and for how she in turn pressured the campaign not to put out a press release. The three things Alan complained about were also there and they didn’t bother me in either Danish or English. Oh, and another difference: didn’t get to the see the actress in the bed’s “dirty pillows” in English. That’s a shame.
-anonZmoose
I suppose it makes sense to treat discussion of the original series the same way we treated the Walking Dead comics.
Eriklk and anonZmoose, I hope you keep sharing your thoughts about the differences between the two. As someone who didn’t see the original, I find it very interesting.
I’d like to know why we can’t get DVDs of the original in the U.S. I don’t have an all-region player. Maybe I should invest in one. There are a lot of British and other foreign shows I’d like to see in the original. I think this must be one of the better remakes, so far, anyway, as I’m actually enjoying it. At least we finally got the original Life on Mars and Skins.
Jan, most (all?) Phillips DVD players are hackable to be region free. They’re usually pretty cheap and the instructions on how to make them region free are easy to find with Google and don’t require much technical competence.
I have one and I use to watch UK DVDs of Torchwood and Doctor Who, as well as episodes of Rory the Racing Car for my daughter. It useful to have if you’re a fan of things you can’t always get in the USA.
Thanks, Chuchundra, I’ll check it out.
Yep, I have a Phillips. You can google the unlock code and one I bought even had a slip of paper with the unlock code typed up for you. Very useful, inexpensive, even if not terribly well made players. Watch a lot of foreign language stuff that’s simply never available in the states as well as UK series that sometimes eventually make it here. And yet I’m surprised by what doesn’t: BBC America didn’t show this series as well as the Swedish Wallander, both of which were relatively popular according to wikipedia. Would be interesting to know the reasons behind those kinds of decisions.
-AnonZmoose
Really, really enjoyed it. Love the entire cast. Mirielle Enos convinced me right away that she had the stuff to be the lead. I’ve always been a big fan of both Michelle Forbes and Brent Sexton (and not because there are so few Sexton’s in Hollywood!), and this just reaffirms that.
I’m enjoying the political stuff. I have faith that it will all lead somewhere, even if Richmond isn’t the killer (I highly doubt he is). I like that they are making Richmond pretty likable so far. I imagine some not so good things will be revealed about him soon, but I’m enjoying the character and performance from Campbell.
It’s always hard to juggle political sub-plots on shows like this (I was a big fan of it on 24), and I think the show is doing fine with it so far.
As for the killer, my #1 suspect right now is Gwen Eaton. The way she’s acted so far in regards to the Larson stuff (especially when she took that first call), is lighting up my whodunnit neon sign.
My prime is actually the councilman’s male deputy. He just screams “secret sociopath” right now. Which means I’m probably wrong.
Also, worth noting that knowing who the killer *ISN’T* is just as much of a spoiler, so no talking about the identity of the Dutch killer!
A promising start but the two hours of straight grief were a bit much. The scenes with the children were pretty hard to watch. The Killing though is not at all like Breaking Bad which was the vibe I was getting going in
I found it just as tough to watch as BB, though, if for different reasons. But watch them I must. I’m in.
Yes the grief aspect of the story was too much. It was like that scene in Mystic River with Sean Penn times a million. I’m much more interested in the crime and mystery itself. I’m not sure I want to invest so much time in a family that’s clearly going to implode.
I did find the tone of the two episodes to be deliciously creepy–I think the cold gray rainy scenes and the musical score left you with a sense of dread in your stomach the entire time. Good job on that!
Congrates to AMC for being 5/5 in shows that Alan covers in full, something that not even HBO can boast about.
I’ll definitely be back. The acting is fanastic No way Billy Campbell is the doer but it might be that prick jamie who works with him…the d-bag ex boyfriend ia also going to be a red herring but they can string him up anyway just for being a douche.
No, I think its someone we’ve not met yet…
FWIW Alan, this show is infinitly more asscessible than rubicon.
The way I figure it, the campaign stuff will only be a red herring if that plotline is ultimately revealed to have nothing to do with the murder whatsoever. If neither Richmond nor his two flunkies are the killer, then I’m sure they’ll at least at some stage become crucial to the solving of the case. Otherwise, then yeah, it would be a total waste of time.
Also, them saying that they’re 26 days from the election makes me assume that they’re planning on keeping this election plotline going through a second season (picking a number that just so happens to equal two season’s worth of episodes seems like it can’t be a coincidence), so I’m wondering how that would play out if they’re planning on solving the murder by season’s end.
The idea that the killer just happened to steal a campaign car from a garage in what appears to be the downtown area, and then used it to go kill a girl at a school in a blue-collar neighborhood, seems too far-fetched. I think the campaign will be involved, although I assume the why will be more interesting than the who.
I don’t see Richmond as a viable suspect, but more as someone with a lot to lose if the campaign is connected to the crime and therefore someone with a motive to stall the investigation.
I really don’t see how they could possibly draw this story arc out into more than a one-season show (THAT would be tedious). I look at this as more like a PBS single-season series, intended to be such, and that’s okay.
I liked it, thanks for suggesting. I was a little distracted by the constant gum chewing from Linden…i also thought there were some holes- how did Holder know where the cage was without the girls showing him? Seemed a little quick from the time that they found the lake to when they found the car and got it out. Those are probably nitpicks, overall enjoyed it and happy to see the next episode on Sunday.
It’s Nicorette gum, hence why she chews it so often.
The blonde girl says something to the effect of “it’s in the basement (of the school)” when mentioning the cage. As for the location of the car that was probably just a bit of tv/movie time wizardry for the sake of showing something to the viewer to hook them for the long run.
The girls said the cage was in the basement. That was all Holder really needed. It’s a big school, but not that big.
I thought the pilot was written as though the show already had a 4 or 5 year deal: it was designed around establishing and beginning to develop the characters that were involved. I found the writing and acting fairly good. Unlike you, I really liked the character of Holder. They created a character that everyone immediately dislikes from his inconsiderate entrance to knocking over the moving boxes to being rather aloof and dismissive when it came to the case. I’m hoping this series will be a great show. It reminded me of what Twin Peaks could have been.
Very strong start, I was engaged throughout and agree that a 2-hour event was the way to go. I liked that many different elements involving the crime have been introduced so quickly; the car, sweater, cage, friend behaving weirdly, etc. So it’s working out of the gate as a murder mystery and though its pace is certainly measured, enough happens that it never feels slow. I’m pleasantly surprised and excited to rewatch this week.
And finally, not to beat a dead horse but how freaking incredible is Michelle Forbes? Goosebumps.
Loved it, I’m in for the long haul. Man, AMC is on some kind of roll.
Three things that stood out to me…
Like you pointed out Alan, the scene where Stan is trying to get past the cops to his daughter and Linden tells him he can’t be here, while Mitch is on the other end of the phone was really heartbreaking and well done. I know this “type” of scene has been done several ways before, but man, they really nailed the rawness of that moment not only for the parents, but for Linden as well (so in control, but obviously troubled underneath…).
I really appreciate the fact that Linden is one of those strong silent types who only speaks when it’s essential. Gives more weight to her words, and also allows those moments when we just watch her thinking seem like pivotal, plot essential times.
I also think the music was spot on throughout too. It definitely created a suspenseful/harrowing tone and I especially liked the scenes at the end of each episode, where we intercut between our several key characters and the music picks up and just adds to the intensity. Loved it.
Kudos AMC.
Oh yes, the campaign will probably become a factor as the “keys are always in the ignition” and someone trying to sabotage the campaign. I think the death of the candidate’s famiy member will make him want to help this family get to the bottom of the murder.
I’m hooked. And I thought the Twin-Peaky soundtrack was especially effective.
I’m in.
I liked it. It’s not like anything else airing on American tv and reminded me of Prime Suspect. Hope the plot holds up but the lead characters are compelling and the production from music to cinematography is great.
Yeah, I almost didn’t watch it because it just looked so bleak. But I did, and I agree I’m in. Love the entire cast, the scene with Holder and the high school girls was great – for a minute I actually thought he was going to turn out to be some kind of degenerate. Just a great scene, and fabulous acting all around (including the little boys!).
The scenes with the parents were tough to watch, though.
I’m just speculating. I haven’t seen the original or even looked it up on Google, but I think that Betty(Draper) Francis’ brother did it. He’s so squirmy.
That was my thought exactly. That guy is so great at playing the weasel
My vote is that high school counselor guy…
I am not as bothered as you, Alan, by the campaign. The location of the body makes the focus on the campaign necessary. It is also a nice break from the overwhelming intensity of the parents’ story. Forbes and Sexton are brilliant, but soul-crushing. (That is a compliment.) I am hooked on this show.
I was worried as soon as I saw Callum Keith Rennie. I immediately think killer when I see him, and he’s too well-known as a character actor to just be in a few quick “sorry, I’m going to miss my flight” scenes per episode.
I really liked it, got a distinctly Twin Peaks without the quirk vibe. The music had some similar moments, the best friend going totalk to the boyfriend’s friends was familiar, even the spot where they had the going away party for Linden reminded me of the train car. Obviously this is a very different show, so I wonder if anything in there was done as a homage to a beloved predecessor, or if I just see Twin Peaks everywhere.
“Twin Peaks without the quirk vibe” – definitely. I liked ‘TK,’ but that is a VERY fitting description.
“The grieving parent show up at the crime scene” was very well done in the pilot.
Perhaps this will become clearer at some point later, but I don’t see what the point is (as a plot device) of having Linden go to Sonoma in the first place.
Yeah, that’s your first maguffin right there, used to create tension for Linden: wanting to solve this case despite all appearances that the girl might not be missing after all, versus getting the hell out of town. Plus, she likes her job: it has a very real pull for her, and after this, Sonoma would be boring. HE (Rennie’s character) is boring. Even her son doesn’t want to go there. She needs the merest excuse to stay, yet she wants to be a responsible person. A murder that maybe only she can solve is more than enough to make a responsible person stay (and perhaps admit that moving to Sonoma might be like a little death inside, despite/including the fiance). Tough, and she plays it all as interior, talking about it even less than she does anything else.
so what are your thoughts on the blood in the cage?
This! I was very confused about the blood. Didn’t we learn just a scene or two before that she drowned in the trunk? I don’t remember any mention of wounds on her body that would produce the amount of blood a) on her sweater or b) in the cage.
Great show so far.
Loved it. Alan is write this is not Twin Peaks.
As Seattlite, I’m used to seeing Vancouver play Seattle on TV and movies. But at least this time they tried use real Seattle place names. And i really appreciated that even if the got some things wrong: the Blue Moon being in Tukwila rather than the U-District and the idea of anyone owning half the waterfront on Mercer Island with out being the richest man on earth.
Yeah, and Discovery Park is significantly larger on the show than in reality.
Also – it really rarely rains that *hard* here in Seattle. Yeah, 9 months of the year it’s that grey outside, but the rain is usually not that intense.
agreed, johnchoiniere, it hardly ever rains that hard here. more of a gentle, dont need an umbrella, constant misting. and even though i knew it wasnt filmed here, it looked good. and how fun was it to here and see seattle place names? ballard was on one of the trucks!
As a Seattlite too, I agree with the local assessment of our city’s portrayal. What lake connects to Discovery Park, and the rain was quite exaggerated. It too quickly changed from our typical overcast gloom to pouring rain and back.
With respect to the politics though, the show was spot on. The last mayoral election was so boring that I forgot who I’d voted for the day after I’d voted.
it is RIGHT. not WRITE. come on now
My only complaint: everyone had the same cell phone ringtone.
It reminded me A LOT of Durham County, although I couldn’t seem to get that in sequence and I kept feeling that I missed an episode (which I probably did). Even the music recalled that show, as well as the cranes and industrial stuff–like the power towers and lines in Durham County. I like it so far, but why can’t we get the DVDs in this country of the original???
I’m a huge fan of noirish detective stories, tho I didn’t enjoy this as much as I’d hoped, the tone was just a little flat, the plotlines a little dragged out yet I agree, the car was found too quickly. And while Sexton and Forbes were stunning, I’m nagged by the question of how parents of a 17-year old could stay out of touch from Friday night at 6 thru Monday. Not believable, or… that will be an unanswered issue, which is lazy, because it got raised more than once, or they’re trying to fake us into suspecting them. I’m with Alan, worried that the political stuff is lotsa red herring, and I didn’t like the extended will she/won’t she/Sonoma bit, obviously, she’s not gonna go. I’ll stick with this, hope it gets deeper, hope we see behind some of Enos’ inscrutability.
The Parents thought she was at her friends house all weekend. Maybe this is something she’s done many times before and they didn’t feel a need to call her every night to “check in”. I don’t find it completely unbelievable, just something the parents are going to ask themselves again and again that has nonanswer.
@Stacy: No parent of a 17-year old girl wouldn’t check in AT LEAST ONCE over a nearly 4 day time span. Even negligent parents, which these are not. Big difference between once and every night. And I still feel as a plot device, it’s verging on weak.
They said they didn’t have reception at the camp site, which was enough for me. The fact that the aunt brought it up again makes me think there might end up being more to it, though.
@XBG – That really is a bit of an overstatement. There are many parents that, under certain circumstances wouldn’t check up on their teenager over the course of a weekend, particularly if they had a good relationship with the family she was supposed to be staying with. I was 17 when I moved away to go to university.
does anybody know about the music for this series.
especially when the parents go to view Rosie’s body?
I know it’s part of the mystery but still a very unrealistic portrayal of a political campaign.
Overall a pretty good start. My problem with the story is there should be 2(maybe 3) suspects and as the season moves on they can be cleared and new suspects can be revealed. Instead we have how many suspicious possibilities already? 10? Maybe more? It’s a bit too “oh look this person is so shifty, maybe they did it” with every character on the show so far. Other than that I’m interested to see the rest.
To be fair, everyone with anything to hide is going to seem suspicious at this point. The only real suspects are Jasper and the councilman (and the councilman only barely), I think. Obviously we’re being given some reason to think others could be guilty, like the teacher, but there’s really nothing besides some twitchy behavior to tie anyone to the crime.
That’s my point. Every single person on the show looks suspicious. The councilman, his lackeys, the boyfriend, the street urchins, the teacher, the friend, the other cop. Who looks innocent? The main character, the parents(kind of).
Very strong start, although I disagree about the music cues, felt they were a little too over the top at times. Other than that, I agree with most of the comments (especially the clever manner in which Holder found the cage). Didn’t find the subject matter too depressing, but that’s because I use the utterly devastating DEAR ZACHARY: A LETTER TO HIS SON ABOUT HIS FATHER as a yardstick.
BTW, I got a chuckle when I saw Jasper the douche living in Daniel Greystone’s former house…
YES, YES, YES!!!!! I thought I was the only one who recognized the house — which means at least part of this series *had* to be shot in Vancouver, given that the house in question is in West Vancouver on Isleview Road, facing Horseshoe Bay on Howe Sound. But I suppose some of it must have been shot in Seattle, given certain street scenes.
Wasn’t it Baltar’s house too in “Battlestar Galactica”?
I was unsettled by the shot of the body in the trunk full of water. After spending the whole pilot expecting the body around every corner, it seemed so ghostly and surreal inside such a concrete object.
I almost gave this a miss, then decided to at least give it a look because of AMC’s track record.
And I’m in.
Agree with Alan that Holder came off pretty unlikeable at first (though I did laugh when the junkie gave him the one-finger salute; clearly someone who had been on the wrong end of Holder’s undercover work), so I liked the switch where he tricks the two girls into revealing the existence of the cage. He did say undercover work had rubbed off on him, and he’s clearly putting that skill set to work.
And holy hell did Brent Sexton and Michelle Forbes act the bejeezus out of their parts. I don’t have kids, so I can’t fathom what kind of emotional trainwreck it would be for your kid to be murdered, but they did so well that they had me tearing up a little.
Linden’s partner creeps me out. How does a cop get away with smoking weed and making such thoughtless comments to grieving parents? However I did like how he used the weed as a way of making progress on the case.
I actually like the political sidestory. It reminds me of how The Wire tied so many parts of Baltimore together, from the educational system to the local politics. However, Richards just doesn’t seem like a suspect. He seems genuinely surprised about the dead girl. He obviously has something to hide, but I don’t think it’s murder. I suspect his opponent’s campaign. Or maybe his campaign assistant (the blonde guy…Nathan?) Or maybe it’s just coincidence that a murderer nabbed one of the campaign cars?
Who is the actor playing Rosie’s teacher? He looks so familiar…and seems to take strong interest in the girls.
This may or may not be what you’re thinking of, but he played one of the college friends on Harper’s Island.
Yeah what Chrissy said- He was Danny on Harper’s (according to his imdb page he was also a power ranger… so there’s that). So far we’ve got two BSG actors, two Harper’s Island actors, and 1 actor who played 2 people on Big Love.
I don’t think he was really smoking weed, probably just the tail end of a hollowed out swisher or something (making it even funnier when the girl commented on how high she was).
I really don’t think that he was smoking weed. Plus, come on, he was trying to get information from the teacher and to see if he was a possible suspect/get a read on the teacher. He did the same thing with the girls. He used his background in narcotics/undercover. I don’t really see why people find him so creepy. Yes, he can be a bit awkward at times, but I think that he is pretty smart. After all, it was he and not Linden who was able to find The Cage: his methods aren’t completely ineffective.
How the H— does the Closed Captioner think it’s okay to expurgate even the mildest language? Somebody should fire his A–.
Yeah, that as kind of annoyed be as well. Are death people more sensitive to bad words? I don’t think so…. and treating them differently by blocking words the are allowed to say seems kind of insulting.
What was with Sterling’s Canadian accent? Oot oot oot
I wasn’t bothered at all by the cheap fakeouts. In fact, I didn’t even notice them and had to go back and re-read Alan’s original review to see what he was referring to in the first place. And maybe it’s because I love politics, but the campaign stuff isn’t bothering me at all. Very few complaints at this point. I’m no expert when it comes to missing persons investigations so I did wonder if the school would have been thoroughly searched earlier. That scene with Holder and the girls is a good one though, and they aren’t really smoking pot right? The girl just thinks she’s high because that’s what high school kids trying to act cool do right, say they’re so high? I agree with others who believe it is the campaign aide or the teacher. Of course the killer could be a woman, but I suspect it’s a male around the age of the aide and teacher.
Really enjoyed the show, however, how long until Holder gets booted for giving high school girls pot?
I’m pretty sure there was no pot, simply by the girls totally fake “Wow, I feel high”. They weren’t going to deny this hot cop that they’d walked over to see, plus, neither one had probably ever smoked pot, just wanted to make themselves look bad.
Yeah, really: “Wow, I’m so high” immediately after one hit. I don’t think so. I thought they were faking it to look cool, too.
I actually took that to show that the dark-haired girl hadn’t inhaled either, but was less obvious than the blonde. Maybe it was a clove cigarette?
In case anyone missed the premiere, both episodes can be streamed commercial-free over at AMC’s The Killing page.
I thoroughly enjoyed The Killing. I can understand why the put both hours together. It made it more compelling. I didn’t want the show to end.
Forbes and Sexton were amazing. It was heart-wrenching to watch their scenes.
There seems to be a slew of red herrings that are being set-up. The ex boyfriend, someone in the campaign – Darren’s aides immediately put my scent up as he is trying to find who is leaking information.
One thing that struck me was when Mitch’s sister asked why she didn’t call Rosie all weekend and the scene cut away. Does Mitch have secrets? I cannot imagine a mother not calling her 17 yr. old daughter all weekend while she is away.
Initially, I did not like Holder but that slowly changed as the two hours progressed.
I found Enos’ performance to be subtle. I liked watching her being drawn into the case.
I loved the music, scenery and dark, dreary atmosphere created.
The end of “The Cage” was shot well. The handprints on the wall, is it blood and whose is it?
I’m hooked and also left with many questions.
Since I have not seen the original, I welcome insight from those who have, imho.
I loved Rubicon but as someone stated above, The Killing is easier to digest.
definitely a good sequence of events especially the above mentioned when stan forgets mitch is on the phone. got my interest hopefully it holds up and doesnt follow other routes of programs i enjoyed on amc (rubicon)
Sexton was breathing harder than Tony Soprano. It was distracting at times. Love it!
Glad to know his breathing/wheezing caught someone else’s attention…I thought it was just my acute hearing. I kept waiting for him to reach for an inhaler.
I was genuinely creeped out by Holder when he was tricking (/seducing) those girls into telling him information about the school.
I mean, thinking about it, there wasn’t another way to find out about the most shady hangout spot that the highschoolers knew of, but I was still really creeped out.
Isn’t there a janitor staff or something that go into the basement now and then? And when the girl was missing, wouldn’t it have been protocol for the school to look there?
Ok I’m just saying that now because I wish there was another way for the information that Holder found to be discovered.
I still enjoy his character, I liked him from second half of the intro through the second episode, but damn if I don’t like the way he interrogates [even though it’s effective].
In all, I will watch this entire series. I have been thoroughly suspensed :p
I too wondered why the school wasn’t searched from top to bottom when one of its student went missing. As you said, where’s the janitorial staff? A mattress…bloody handprint…witch’s hat.
I was really creeped out by that too. Yes, it got him the information, but that was not the way to do it–inappropriate, unprofessional, and majorly skeevy.
It didn’t really creep me out at all. I just took it as him getting information (which is the most important thing) and plus come on, he worked in narcotics. He talked to them the same way he would talk to someone on the streets: that’s what he is used to doing, and it was effective, which is what counts. You can’t really walk up to your friendly neighborhood pimp and ask “professional” questions. I would expect a detective to know the street culture and to use the knowledge of that culture to perform his/her work effectively, which is exactly what Holder did. He’s good at his job and that will help them solve the case.
I’m less annoyed by the use of the campaign as a side plot. It makes sense given that a) Rosie was drowned inside a campaign car and b) Someone in the campaign is working some angles (leaking info to the press, the mayor, etc.) For some reason, probably because I don’t plausibly believe he’s the killer, I think that Billy Campbell’s character is set up more as a juxtaposition to the Larsens. It’s clear that something tragic happened to his wife and, while he may be too obviously noble, I think there’s more to his character thus far than just being a red herring.
Apparently I’m the only person bothered by Sarah Linden’s morose demeanor. If it was her first homicide case that would be one thing…ala Tim Bayliss on HLOTS, but having been a homicide detective for quite a while, you think she’d be used to tragedy. Is there anything in her past history, losing a sister, etc, that makes this particular case so difficult for her? Also, could someone tell me what she saw at the beach when she was out jogging. I thought it looked like a decomposing hairless bear, while my g/f thought it was some kind of fish. The way Sarah looked at whatever it was … she had such a sad/pensive/morose look on her face. It seemed to be the only expression she could convey the rest of the show. Kind of made me yearn for just a tiny bit of offbeat ala Agent Dale Cooper.
Will it be explained at some point why she is moving to Sonoma?
I don’t think it is affecting her particularly, although I can’t imagine you ever get used to finding sweet, young women drowned in a car track and hidden in a pond. I do think that meeting the parent first and then making the connection to the daughter may have thrown her a bit; they went there expecting some sleazy john, hassled Mitch a little, and then realized they were actually talking to a likely victim. But her demeanor seems more even-keeled and quiet then morose. I wonder if we will see her lose her cool at some point; I certainly hope so.
It’s not affecting her at all as shown with the scene where she tells the distraught father “you can’t be here” with no kind of emotion at all. It’s just the character she is. She’s going to spend a lot of time standing there, contemplating. Also I think it’s a pig body but it’s hard to tell
The moment you get used to tragedy/jaded is the moment you need to quit being a cop: burnout or treating people as less than human comes next if you don’t.
She is moving to be with her fiance. Also, I think that it is *good* to be emotionless and ‘jaded’ in this kind of work. If you’re an emotional wreck, you can’t do your job effectively nor can you approach situations objectively. She can’t give the parents special treatment: after all, they could be suspects. She has to treat them as possible suspects unless and until they are cleared. Not getting emotional at work is professional and the right thing to do. It’s not that she doesn’t feel things, but she doesn’t let something as irrational as emotions get in the way of doing her job, which is a GOOD thing.
Jasper the douche is the most unrealistic ladies man/badboy I’ve seen on TV in quite awhile. Apart from that I really enjoyed The Killing. Looks like AMC has another winner on its hands.
Very well done, and very much showed off the AMC veneer with an atmospheric flourish all its own.
No idea why the school administrator was already grilling the best friend on Rosie’s whereabouts before the parents had even registered concern for her well-being, but these are the little things you can forgive in a rolling mystery.
I did not see the Danish original, but my concern with an intellectual procedural stretched over this many hours is that, when it is said and done, we are going to have watched A LOT of red herring TV. And, yes, by allowing the political storyline to take 1/3 of the screen time, it feels certain that the murderer will not be Campbell, but almost must be somebody directly involved with the campaign to justify all the effort. I hope I can be proven satisfactorily wrong.
Loved the lead character, but I do hope that not every long, lingering gaze births a flash of genius on her part, because that will grow quickly old. She very quietly commands the screen in every scene, however, and the casting was brilliant.
Definitely some great acting already in the first 2 episodes, and like the actors enough to keep watching, for sure.
I like the characters enough, and I definitely love how everything is shot (love the rain, love the mood it sets in each scene – it kind of made me miss Rubicon, for real!), though am still somewhat unimpressed with the premise – maybe it is because there’s been such an abundance of these types of shows on tv – weirdly, the premise and the possible red herrings set in place and some of the characters remind me the most of Veronica Mars(!), sort of like a grown up Seattle-d version of it – so I’m now too desensitized and am already starting to wonder just why everyone’s so torn up about this one case – yes, I know, it’s a young girl, and it might involve a political scandal, so that’s a big deal, but still, it is just one murder, so it doesn’t seem like a big enough reason for Linden to postpone her leave (people get murdered all the time – at least on tv shows they do – so what’s one case?).
Anyone else think the Mayor has something to do with this ?