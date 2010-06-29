The ‘Louie’ premiere: What did everybody else think?

Yesterday, I offered up my review of FX’s “Louie.” Now it’s your turn. For those of you who checked out the original two episodes of Louise C.K.’s new one-man opus, what did you think?
Um…….Do I need a widescreen TV or something. Half the time character would be talking but wouldnt be on screen.
Also, I love the concept, but I think I would ease back on the silliness and go more for awkward/observational. And get rid of the poetry music
Had the same problem. And I have a widescreen TV. Very strange.
I didn’t find it nearly as funny as you made it seem, unfortunately. I was really looking forward to it, but the sketch scenes were very underwhelming. Each had its moment of funny stuff, but i found myself enjoying the stand-up way more than the sitcom.
Brilliant, I loved it! funny and sad and uncomfortable.
Just posted on the preview, but I’ll throw my two cents in here. Enjoyed the episodes, I doubt there is a more self-deprecating person alive than Louis CK. I never saw Lucky Louie, but I guess I should count my blessings for that. Very much enjoyed these four mini stories though. Glad to see some of his comic buddies in the cast as well. Didn’t care much for the theme, but that’s really no big deal.
I thought it was hilarious. I didn’t enjoy the date subplot as much because I thought the girl was far too obnoxious, but I suppose that was part of the point. The best parts of the two episodes were the scenes at the poker table, by far.
I’m definitely in for the long haul.
Agree with you – the best scene by far was the opening scene of episode 2.
I thought the first episode was mediocre at best. The second was much better.
Agreed as well. I like the show all around so far though, but the poker table scenes were definitely my favorite bits of the show. Good chemistry.
it was hilarious.
As you said in your review Alan, Louis C.K. is working with something new here. So many times stand-ups try to fit their material into the television mold, where here C.K. is creating television that fits the mold of his vision. This felt more like it should have been on IFC, and I say that with a complement. That second show in particular, with the poker skit and the build up to meeting his “couldabeen” were engaging and new.
Really, television is THE home for our culture’s most forward thinking writers. Looking to watch more of this.
I loved the stand up stuff (who wouldn’t love Louis CK’s standup?). The 1st, 3rd and 4th parts were fantastic. The date in the 2nd part was weird and too uncomfortable, but it did have one of my two favorite moments. The part where Louis goes in for the kiss and she runs away and jumps on the helicopter. My other favorite scene was the entire poker scene, especially Nick DiPaolo.
very different and very funny at times. im more of a fun of plot and character based humor, rather than just a string of sketches intermixed with standup, but funny is funny and this shit made me laugh.
Showed promise. Better than I thought it would be, since I’m not a huge fan of his stand-up.
The date storyline was wildly uncomfortable but also provided my biggest laugh of the night when she kept looking at him and he kept smiling the exact same way. You might say that each smile was exponentially funnier.
That was my favorite part as well, mostly because I have a feeling I do the same thing.
The set up for the show is interesting; unlike anything I’ve seen on television in quite awhile. Anyone who says that it’s similar to Seinfeld clearly hasn’t really watched it because, aside from the snippets of stand up, the two shows could not be more different.
I loved the second episode but wasn’t very into the first. It definitely set up the character and tone, but the date vignette was so painful to watch. Bits of humor had the life sucked out of them almost instaneously. I’m all for awkward situational comedy, but give us minute to take it in first.
Despite the uneveness, I’m intrigued enough to continue watching next week. If they can keep bringing scenes like that poker night on a consistent basis, then we are in for a good season of television.
Did anyone notice the music was created by Reggie Watts? His agent needs a raise, he has been everywhere in the last month.
It seemed like the split-episode format hindered the show at times, because I felt that each of the subplots could have been expanded into a whole episode, especially the poker subplot. That being said, I thought it was great, and I can’t wait to see more.
Very promising. The poker scene was downright mesmerizing.
I do wish that Pamela Adlon was going to be a regular cast member, though, because I loved their relationship on “Lucky Louie.”
I also loved the diner conversation about how Louis’s death would occur. That’s dark, dark stuff, and it takes real skill to keep it from being depressing.
I’ll be honest, I was kinda underwhelmed after the positive reviews I read. Sure I’ll watch, but that may just be more of a product of me not having anything to watch in the summer than it being a great show.
Parts were funny, but other parts were disappointing.
Also, I might have missed something, but can someone give some kind of idea what the deal was with the endings to the split stories in the 1st episode that were super unrealistic? Louis is riding along in the bus and suddenly he calls a fleet of limos? His date runs into a chopper and flies away?
That didn’t seem to fit in at all with the rest of the show…I don’t know. Maybe I didn’t get the comedy and that is why I didn’t think the show was as great as others seem to think.
It’s just a bit of surrealism, taking the joke one step further than it needs to go, there wasn’t really anything to ‘get’, one of those things you’re either on board with or not. I personally was, but I can understand why that would feel odd to a lot of people.
Yeah, the first date sketch is structured very much like a silent movie (with dialogue), and the helicopter seemed the sort of touch you might get as the capper to a Buster Keaton short.
Buster Keaton, or Woody Allen in Buster Keaton mode.
I thought it was great. The standup bits were excellent, as always (and, as someone who saw “Hilarious” at Sundance, I’m glad to see that the standup in the show isâ€”so far, at leastâ€”entirely new stuff), and the “short films” in between were very funny, subtle, and kind of poignant. Great stuff.
I’m normally a big Louis C.K. fan anyway, but I think thatâ€”even if I *didn’t* happen to be an adorerâ€”I would still feel exactly like I do at the moment: wishing that I could watch the entire series RIGHT NOW, in one sitting.
I think this show reflects his sensibilities far better than Lucky Louie did, and I’m excited to see what else it has in store for us.
I thought it was brilliant, and proves that there’s increasingly little difference between a basic cable channel like FX and HBO. Yes, it was as uncomfortable as it was funny, but that was the idea. (It was as if he had mixed the structure of “Seinfeld” with the hard edge of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”)
But while this show was far better than “Lucky Louie,” it’s interesting that that show made him into a lower-middle-class guy with severe financial problems. Seeing him as a professionally successful guy (even if that’s what he is in reality) makes it harder to buy him as a loser in other aspects of his life.
What did you mean by “severe financial problems”? I was wondering how they were going to deal with his real life success and the image of him as a loser but the only indication I saw of his financial status was when he bought all the limos for the kids after the bus broke down.
Nombre: I meant that his character in “Lucky Louie” had financial problems, while his character in this show clearly doesn’t.
I’m not really buying into any of the Seinfeld comparisons, even if it’s only to its “structure,” rather than its content. Seinfeld almost always juggled A, B, and C (and, once season 9 rolled around, occasionally D!) stories, andâ€”sometimes more successfully than othersâ€”these plot threads all dovetailed just before the pre-credits freeze frame. Standup is included in both shows, obviously, but other than that, the storytelling of the two shows seems hardly capable of being any more dissimilar to me. Each short film segment in Louie hardly seemed all that concerned with what came before it. (I also loved it, by the way. I’ve just noticed a lot of people positing this.)
Savvy Veteran, the “Seinfeld” comparison is specifically in the way that the stand-up bits inform the sketches that follow, in the same way that, at least in the early days of “Seinfeld,” the episodes were structured so that you could see how Jerry’s misadventures with George, Elaine and Kramer would lead him to come up with the stand-up routine that opened and closed the episode.
Tonally and stylistically, they’re very different, but the idea of the comedian’s worldview being expressed through his act and then through his life experiences is the common denominator.
Ah yesâ€”thanks for the clarification. In that way, the comparison, obviously, is dead-on. I suppose I half-winced at the mentioning becauseâ€”on a few other sites I’ve been visitingâ€”some people seem to be using the similarities as something of a slight against the originality of “Louie” (you and BigTed didn’t feel that way, though), and I definitely felt very strongly the other way.
Loved it — was only planning to watch the first one, but got suckered into the whole hour. Really looking forward to seeing where he takes this. I especially like that it’s not room-written, it’s just Louis C.K being given money and cameras.
My thanks to Alan for pointing me toward a show I probably wouldn’t have noticed (or if I had, might have given a miss).
Unlike him, though, and apparently like several other readers, I found the “date” story the weakest of the lot. Partly, I suppose, because the “comedy of discomfort” just isn’t my thing (I’ve never been an “Office” fan either). But I also thought that one missed its target a bit: dating, at a point in life where you’d thought you would never have to do that again, is certainly a fine and widely relatable basis for comic insights, but in this one instance I thought he went too broad, and even approached sitcom rhythms and predictability.
Otherwise, very different and enjoyable. Particularly the poker scenes.
I thought the show was pretty amazing. I had read in an interview that FX basically cuts him a check for $300,000 and then he does whatever he wants. I’m always dubious about people saying that sort of thing, but in this case, it looked to be 100% true. I loved the surreal endings to the first couple segments. The poker segment was just incredible, and unlike anything on TV right now.
I got through the full first two episodes before I remembered that Ricky Gervais was going to be on sometime later with the hilarious part in the commercials.
This truly was pretty darn unique and, other than the bus driver segment, incredibly hilarious too. The one with his brother at the diner was my favorite. Really hoping it did well ratings wise.
I loved that his brother was eating a sandwich; yet Louie is eating cheesecake.
I loved it. For me it’s a “Flight of the Conchords” replacement. That sounds strange, since it’s so dark, but somehow the structure (stand-up = songs) and the day-to-day seriousness mixed with casual surrealism, make me feel the FotC vibes in a very good way.
I mentioned that it gave me a FotC vibe too somewhere ele.
Which seems strange considering they don’t have much in common on a basic level.
CITY JERKS BABY
the stand up routine was a bit funny, but all the rest of the episode was, weird, awkward and not funny, i’m not gona watch this show
The 4:3 formatting was terribly frustrating. In this day and age of widescreen format I didn’t understand why this looked like a pan and scan. It was REALLY frustrating in that manner. But I enjoyed the material between the stand-up. Though I didn’t quite understand how a guy who appears to be living a middle-class life could afford a fleet of limos, perhaps that’s a small point.
I’m pretty sure the point of that was that he knew somebody that owned or was working for a limo company, since he went into that part about how nice it is to be white and not starving directly afterwards.
Unbelievably amazing show. It feels game-changing, not just for American television, but American culture as a whole. I realize how overstated that sounds, but somehow I don’t think it is. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time, and afterwards, I just paced around my house thinking about it. So good, so timely and so different, in exactly the right way.
Great show, and so much better than “Lucky Louie.”
Loved the show. Has everyone seen the NSFW Promo?
[www.youtube.com]
The poker sketch was amazing (if not actually factual at all when it came to the origin of the slur in question.) But the overall point — that a slur can be used in comedy but only carefully and with intelligence behind it and not simply for an easy laugh — was a great one and explained with wit, compassion, and lots of humor. Loved it.
The other sketches didn’t work nearly as well for me. Much more odd than funny. And he seems to have trouble with endings of sketches (a problem for SNL and Monty Python as well. Although Python avoided it by cutting away “and now for something completely different.”) But the shoe is definitely DIFFERENT. And that will keep me watching for at least a little while.
The show is definitely DIFFERENT. Not the shoe.
It was even better than I expected (and I expected a lot). What stands out for me is how poetic and tragicomic it is. I wept at the anecdote from the end of E1 even as I was LOLing. The show is comforting and cathartic because it exposes some pretty dark shit. I feel so much lighter and happier for having watched. I thought, for the most part, it was very gentle, affectionate humour (maybe the cut from the “what if” partner to “monkey sex” was somewhat unkind). I know I am going to sound like a prat for staying this, but it an incredible example of Aristotelian mimesis and it has the effect that A. promised — catharsis. C.K. is doing us all a big favour by giving us the pleasure of company with our misery.
Truthfully, the first 2 episodes did not meet my expectations. However, I have incredibly high humor expectations when it comes to Louie CK and that said, I still enjoyed this show mightily. I cracked up when Louie was trying to put the black kids near the window, when the caravan of limos made its way down the street, when the date took off in her helicopter, when the brother kept insisting that HE was upset for HIMSELF, when Louie got on Facebook, the list goes on.
So, while the show did not quite meet my expectations, it still showed up to the party. These are only the first two episodes – I cannot begin to imagine what we are in for now.
I’ve only seen the first episode (will try to get to the second one tonight), and I was expecting something much funnier than what I saw. Some of it was amusing, but certainly nothing laugh out loud funny. I hope it gets better. My wife will watch the second ep, but I can see she’s on the fence already.
Wow, I’m in the minority here. I wouldn’t have minded the disjointed and nonsensical plotting if it had made me laugh, or even crack a smile, but I found the whole thing embarrassingly bad. Unfunny, unoriginal, unwatchable. Started out with a season pass and canceled it about 5 minutes into ep 2.
Why was he 41 and already divorced in the first episode, but in the second episode he said he got divorced when he was 42? I know, it doesn’t matter, but little things like that throw me off.
I am so surprised that there are a lot of people that are disappointed by this show. This is exactly what I like about good television. I’m so glad that “basic cable” networks are funding shows like this. I was one of the few that loved Lucky Louie, but this seems like a giant leap forward for comedy. Isn’t it interesting that HBO made the satire sitcom Louis CK show, and FX is doing the creative one? You could have never predicted this 5 years ago.
Like many others, I liked the second episode better than the pilot. The poker game scene was just an astonishingly good piece of work. I would watch a season’s worth of scenes like that.
The bus scene was mostly unpleasant to me, I confess. But the scenes with the middle school girl, and her grown-up counterpart, were raw and real and brilliant.
I’ll keep watching.
I, like several others, liked the second episode better than the first. I guess I expected more after reading all the rave reviews. There were some spots that were brilliant–putting all the black kids next to the windows of the bus, but mostly I didn’t think it was all that funny. After the first episode, I was going to pass, but thought I’d watch the second one and see. It kept my interest more than the first, so I’ll probably try again. I just didn’t think it was all that funny, though.