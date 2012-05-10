The Morning Round-Up: ‘Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23’ & ‘Suburgatory’

It’s morning round-up time, with quick thoughts on last night’s “Suburgatory” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” coming up just as soon as I box weave you a noose…
Late in the “Suburgatory” episode “The Great Compromise,” George admits to Noah, “I think we can all agree we’re in a negative space.” He’s talking about the messy situation with Eden, but I unfortunately feel that way about what the Eden arc has done to the show. Whatever nostalgic power came from the sight of Jeremy Sisto and Alicia Silverstone together again has long since vanished, and what we have is George inexplicably falling for an overbearing woman with whom he has no chemistry, and whom he invites into his home without the first thought of how Tessa would react. One of the more fruitful themes of this show has been the moments when George realizes he has to be Tessa’s dad and not her friend, but this isn’t him being her dad; this is him being an unthinking jackass. (And it doesn’t help that “The Great Compromise” brought back George’s irrational fear of Tessa ever going back to New York City, which the show has never effectively sold and which also makes him seem like an idiot.) And whatever struggles the show had with Noah in the earlier going, this story has only made him worse: more cartoonish, more obnoxious, and someone I’d rather not be spending time on.
Lisa and Malik’s camp debate (including Malik macrameing himself a fly Jackson 5-style outfit) was amusing, as was Dallas’ reaction to finally watching “The X-Files”(*), but this is a situation where a show I had grown to really like is stuck in a storyline that’s not working at all at least through the rest of this season. Only one episode to go, and I’d hope that Emily Kapnek and company put Eden on a bus back to Montana before season 2 starts.
(*) What are the odds that both “Suburgatory” and “Don’t Trust the Broccoli” would do “X-Files”-watching jokes in the same night? Combine that with a similar bit in last week’s “Awake,” and we officially have a trend!
“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23,” meanwhile, has continued to walk that very fine line of Chloe and June becoming friends without making Chloe less of a Bruschetta. If anything, as happened last week, June is becoming more like Chloe than the other way around. “Making Rent…” also made an effort to better integrate both Robin and Eli. I’m not sure either is ever going to become more than a cartoon character, but at least the writers are aware that it’s an issue they should be working on.
The ABC upfront is on Tuesday. “Suburgatory” is all but a lock to come back, and if the rumored “Cougar Town” to TBS deal goes through, then that’s one less bubble comedy standing in the way of “Don’t Trust the Bison.” I don’t know that the show is there just yet, but I’d like to see it get as much time to find itself as “Suburgatory” had over the course of this season, even if that season is having a bumpy finish.
What did everybody else think?
The best thing about Suburgatory’s Alicia Silverstone arc was just the initial buzz of seeing Cher and Elton together again.
I agree that it now rings really false. The only up-side I see is that it further develops the George/Dallas relationship. Dallas’ response is more wistful than jealous. She rises to the occasion, giving George heartfelt advice — making us love her character more and making her an increasingly believable partner for George.
Plus, it’s a nice contrast to George’s reaction to the hilarious Wilmer Valderamma character.
The X-Files thing was brilliant. Dallas’ face, as she tried to pretend she knew the show, was great. And sitting in the darkened room, yelling “Kiss her!” … Perfect.
I may be in the minority on this (maybe in a very small minority), but just about anything Alicia Silverstone does on the screen rings false to me.
Add me to your minority Tom.
yeah. brings back memories of my own xfiles watching days as a kid. KISS HER! lol
The B is getting pretty weird — not in an unprecedented way, but with some surprises. I’m thinking in particular of that bit from the POV of the lady with crab cakes, which, yes, pays off later when June is eating crab cakes, but they made it much stranger than necessary just for that. And, to a lesser extent, the Laverne-and-Shirley-esque jam sequence, which exists so it can be contrasted with the porn edit of same.
I loved that bit with the crab cakes woman. I thought it was well done, especially how they kept the focus on her thoughts for just a beat longer than you were expecting, and then you don’t know how long they’ll stick with her. I also loved the fact that though they referenced it again with the crab cakes at the end we never saw the woman again. I’d like to see more situations like that.
“Whatever nostalgic power came from the sight of Jeremy Sisto and Alicia Silverstone together again has long since vanished ….” And for those of us who have always been immune to her appeal, it’s even worse. (Sorry, Alicia.)
Ditto ditto ditto.
True dat, true dat.
+1. I cannot stand Eden, and whatever work Sisto and Silverstone did in the past, I missed it and don’t care. She’s ruining the show for me.
The breakfast voice thing was awful, and I know they didn’t expect her line “You want me to stop doing the $%&*# voice?” to be so meta, but I screamed at the screen “YES! STOP DOING THAT HORRIBLE VOICE!”
Eden was a shot at the opposites attract idea, but there’s no chemistry, and George just seems incredibly irrational trying to make it seem like he’s wildly attracted to this woman for no discernible reason.
And it’s painfully obvious he’s supposed to end up with Dallas. Even Dahlia knows it.
Suburgatory – To me the badness of the Eden plot is a symptom of a larger disease, George is clearly the father of the protagonist who got elevated to co-protagonist somewhere in the development stage. And they never really rearranged the character or supporting characters to deal with that fact.
If it weren’t for Cheryl Hines’s talent, every adult plotline on this show would have been a disaster. (Go through the episode summaries if you don’t believe me.) And that’s directly attributable to George’s weakness as a protagonist. And it’s not Sisto’s fault.
George came across as such a jerk in the last two episodes of Suburgatory. If I were Tessa I’d have packed up what belongings I could and showed up on Dallas’s doorstep asking her to take me in.
I, too, noticed the “X-Files” trifecta this week and found it a coincidence worthy…of an X-File.
SO bizarre.
Oh: also? I HATE Eden.
I don’t mind Alicia Silverstone but I really am not feeling her on Suburgatory. I am not a regular watcher but will watch if it’s on and I’m at home. However, last night, I ended up turning the channel.
As for the “B in Apt. 23,” I actually think it’s ‘there’ for me. While Robin and Eli can be somewhat iffy, the trio of James, Chloe and June are really strong for me. I find myself laughing a lot and quoting the show. I really hope it comes back.
I watched both on Hulu today. Prior to “Suburgatory” was a Hulu Plus ad to watch the X-files on it
Conspiracy…what would Mulder and Scully make of all this?
I deeply enjoy June’s becoming like Chloe. That really makes the show for me. Along with JVDB’s ass in this episode. Plus the meatballs.
Did enjoy the stinger of Eli the health inspector finding a use for June’s jam too.
But I agree that Robin…needs to be off the show. No offense meant to the actress, but this part is a giant UGH.
“Gays, Hipsters, and Japanese ; the fashion trifecta ” …. Pretty funny episode. For me, VanDerBeek is the funniest thing in the show
On “Don’t Trust the B…” last night, something Chloe said was bleeped out — and they actually blurred her mouth as she said it?
Was this some kind of weird joke, or were network censors so freaked out by one of her lines that they had to prevent even lip-readers from knowing what it was?
I took it as a meta joke.
Pixelation of swearing is now a thing, as is the very concept of “being a thing”.
So did you like the Don’t Trust the B episode, or…? It’s hard to tell from your summary.
At first, I thought the “making jam” scene in “Don’t Trust the Bison” was going to be a fantasy scene parodying “2 Broke Girls” making cupcakes in their kitchen, which would then end with a “nah, that’s stupid, who would ever do that?” line, because that sure didn’t seem very Chloe-like of her. Of course, the revelation of the fetish site – which sadly doesn’t exist – explained it all.
Really like Don’t Trust the Bicycle so far, really hope it gets the chance to grow
Put your cheeks in some Beeks!