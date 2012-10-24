The Morning Round-Up: ‘New Girl’ & ‘Happy Endings’

It’s morning round-up Time, with reviews of last night’s “New Girl” and the “Happy Endings” season 3 premiere, coming up just as soon as I look like a monkey from a Russian cracker ad…
“New Girl” was designed as a Zooey Deschanel vehicle, but somewhere along the way, the balance shifted towards Max Greenfield, and then Jake Johnson, until eventually the show seemed less like it was about three guys dealing with their weird female roommate than about one woman reacting to the weird guys she lives with. Though “Models” had a terrific B-story about the guys grappling with their feelings for one another – Johnson’s increasingly inarticulate delivery of “You gave me cookie, got you cookie” was genius – this was the first episode in a while that Jess carried the comedy load for without the help of any of the guys. Lots of great physical comedy (the boob slapathon, Jess struggling through the product-integrated car show), a good use of Nadia and the rest of Cece’s vapid, racist model friends, and an excellent understanding of how Jess and Cece’s friendship works.
There are times when “New Girl” does episodes that are just silly, and other times when it does ones that are more thoughtful about having friends and growing up (Nick’s health scare last season) but are lighter on the laughs. This was an instance where the two stories were both about the same thing, and asked a universal question (would your longtime friends still be your friends if you were just meeting each other today?), but in the context of a lot of excellent jokes(*), well played by this strong cast.
(*) One exception: I wish the show would forget that Fat Schmidt ever existed. I understand that his personality is shaped from being a loser who turned himself into a good-looking guy, but like Fat Monica on “Friends,” it’s a really cheap joke. I enjoyed Mustache Nick’s reactions to the sheer weirdness of Schmidt at that age (though both share a love of Brian Austin Green’s hip hop skills), but all of it could’ve been accomplished without the prosthetics.
As I mentioned briefly in yesterday’s “Don’t Trust the Botulism in Apt. 23” review, I was not a big fan of the “Happy Endings” premiere, which did two things I don’t usually like out of the show: 1)It pushed the behavior of one of the characters (in this case, Max as Annie Wilkes) well beyond the boundaries of what’s acceptable even within this group (and the attempt to justify it with the flashback to Penny doing the same to him didn’t work), and 2)It had the characters (Brad pretending not to have a job in particular) behaving like they were on bad old sitcoms. (Though, oddly, I enjoyed Sinbrad.) Also, though I’m keeping an open mind re: Dave/Alex 2.0, this was not a very promising start, and was evocative of the show’s bumpy early episodes. The writing for both characters (Alex in particular) has gotten much better, but they still tend to work best when dealing with the rest of the group rather than each other.
As has been the case with this show since midway through season 1, the sheer volume of jokes helps compensate when the stories are weak, but I was much happier with the set up of next week’s episode.
What did everybody else think?
Note to self: Get “New Girl” season 2 DVDs and watch outtakes of the boobs slapfest.
Why are there not animated gifs of the slapfest? This is the Internet, dammit!
The whole “You gave me cookie, got you cookie” riff had me in-quite literally—bellyaching tears. I had to rewind and watch it again, it was indeed genius. Also kudos to the set designers, the college dorm (and cothing) was note-perfect for the period.
The giant Napster sticker on the wall had me literally laugh-out-loud!
Alan, what did you think of the Ford Product Placement in New Girl? It felt so much worse than even the product placement in a show like White Collar. They barely even made a joke of it and literally had a guy reading the marketing catalog. Atrocious.
It was shameless, but at the same time, our attention was supposed to be focused on Jess being a total spaz in dealing with the skyscraper heels and rotating platform. This is the business now, and given how good the overall episode was, I’ll deal with something like this to pay the bills.
I couldn’t have cared less about the Ford car rather than strangely wanting a Snapple drink. Now THAT’S clever marketing haha
I’ve always thought people were way too sensitive to product placement. Humans drink Pepsi, so it doesn’t bother me if a character in a movie is drinking Pepsi.
This, on the other hand, was so wretched that even I couldn’t get over it. This was not a Ford commercial shoehorned into a New Girl episode. It was a New Girl episode shoehorned into a Ford commercial. I actually started to fast forward through it on the DVR before I realized it was part of the show.
It’s unfortunate that this had to drag down an episode that introduced both boob fighting and butt drinking.
There wasn’t enough of a wink to excuse that Ford ad, but watching Zooey struggle to get out of the car made me laugh enough to forgive them.
I’m also okay, I think, for shows to not always wink at this stuff the way that, say, 30 Rock does. You’re taking the money. At a certain point, you have to own what you’re doing, and I thought this approach (build a really funny scene that happens to also feature a product description) worked just fine, and wasn’t as disingenuous as the “God, can you believe we’re about to talk about Snapple?” approach.
I actually work in advertising so 99% of the time product placement doesn’t bother me, but for some reason this one really bothered me.
I found the Jess storyline to be pretty boring this episode, but didn’t really have any thought about product placement. I didn’t find it shoe horned, but rather, it was a fair bit of information that could have been about any product that could realistically been a part of the storyline. If the episode calls for a car/large product to be shown, why not add two lines, really feature a car, and make the economics work.
WOW, this topic is so overblown it needs stakes driven into the ground and tied to it. what was the guy supposed to do? stand by some un-logoed car and drone on about non-existent product features? BLAME YOURSELVES for increased product placement, you TV “fans” who never watch anything when it actually airs
I think you played it a little too safe with the “coming up…”
“Coming up just as soon as all I have left is yellow goo.”
or
“Coming up just as soon as I learn what butt drinking is.”
would’ve been better. ;-)
Overall though, what a great ep of New Girl. I don’t mind Fat Schmidt as much, and Mustache Nick is AWESOME.
I also like the continued use of Winston as the guy who is the only guy in the loft who understands everyone and acts as something as a go-between for the other weirdos.
I think maybe they need to go a little further in that direction, you know, maybe “Morgan-Freeman” him up a little more, creating the all-knowing, reasoned persona akin to Red in Shawshank, while still holding on to his own brand of weirdness.
Plus, we definitely need to see more of Winston and Nick, not just grade school age, but I want to see flash backs to them in high school, maybe deal with Nick dealing with how Winston was a big-shot jock and him a nerdy, angry loaner in high school.
I see Winston and Nick as the mirror for CeCe and Jess a little bit in that way. Friends since childhood, with one friend overshadowing the other in some big way for a significant portion of their lives.
There definitely has to be more pathos and comedy there, ESPECIALLY with Nick and Winston.
Leonard likes this! LOL…love the points here. it was also very refreshing that there has been no mention of the “Winston problem” from anyone. I actually thought he was “figured out” a while ago. he’s the one person in the loft whose “self-view” has just been radically shattered and he’s re-establishing himself. the writers didn’t know who Winston was? yeah maybe, but moreso WINSTON didn’t know who he was. He HAD been this basketball star his whole post-adolescent life, now he isn’t. never seemed like a big deal to me and I actually related very much to the character from my early 20s
“You can’t say butt drinking and then not explain what it is. That is 2 of my 4 favorite things.” I had to rewind 4 times to hear what happened next. Brilliant.
Jake Johnson absolutely destroyed it on New Girl. His reaction to getting a cookie from Schmidt as he started to really think about why he got the cookie was priceless.
Also liked Happy Endings much more than you did, Alan. Dave trying to keep it casual was hilarious. Normally don’t find him that funny, but thought he was great.
I have been saying for a few weeks now that Jake Johnson as Nick is the best comedic character on TV right now. I think this episode was further proof.
New Girl was a delight this week. I tend to nod off with Jess stories but this one had Nadia and a good use of Cece. The shameless Ford product placement scene was also a highlight, with the physical comedy cracking me up. The story with the guys was very funny and I admire the way the show handles its sentimental moments. Very sincere and not overdone. I was going to write that Nick just needed a hug but then I remembered he got one. Or two, in this case. ;)
Unlike New Girl, I like but do not love Happy Endings and it’s a lot easier for me to get angrier at it when things aren’t working. Max was unbearable this week and Penny wasn’t much better. The other plots had their moments but I mostly found the episode boring (and not very funny).
When I saw your mention in the “Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23” review that “Happy Endings” wasn’t that good, I was ready to be disappointed. But then I almost choked to death laughing after Brad/SinBrad’s called Alex “so whack her name should be Nick Nack Paddy”.
That was a great line, and anything Brad says kills me.
I think Alan was *way* off on Happy Endings. It made me laugh. A lot. That trumps the other so-called problems.
Your review of ‘Happy Endings’ is so whack your first name should be Knick-knack Paddy.
Did they change writers after the second season? Why was the premiere so nonsensical? They had a hiatus to write it but it was sorta dumb. Why would Brad pretend to go to work (if he was laid off and devastated then how does he have a job? if he could get another job so quickly then why does his wife want him to stay at home?). I also don’t understand why the writers bothered to put Penny in the bodycast unless it was to make the Misery joke, but they should have gone all the way with it (Max about to chop Penny’s leg off to keep her in bed, Penny telling a story to Max that he doesn’t want to end, etc.). Alex is really hilarious when she’s being dumb, and with Dave she doesn’t get a straight man because his character is already so dumb.
The “Chris Bosh looks like one of Omar’s boyfriends from The Wire” line killed me.
OOOOOOOOHHHHHHH SNAAAAPPPP!
“…boob slapathon…”
I’m just gonna say I’m aroused by this and let’s move on.
Stellar New Girl last night. The whole cast was on fire, and the return of Nadia and her awkward phrasing was great. The weakest part might have been the ol’ “Modeling’s easy! Modeling’s hard!” moment. That just didn’t even need to be in there. I always got the sense that Jess was intimidated by how demanding and serious Cece’s work was, compared to how laid back and friendly Jess got to be with teaching kids (as “laid back” as teaching can even be).
I agree with you on the Max and Jane/Brad stuff but the Alex and Dave was not bad. Though I am weirdly one of the ones who liked the show since the beginning (I loved the pilot). The fact that I watched it in the correct order may have something to do with it too.
I’m the same, I didn’t find the episode that bad. The plot wasn’t the best they’ve done but the jokes had me laughing
“Further, go further!”
That delivery just killed me.
I thought New Girl was funny. Interesting that they went with product integration again (first Romney, now Ford). But it was built around some really funny physical comedy, so I didn’t mind. And obviously I was joking about Tug Romney being product integration.
Forgot to mention in the review: weird seeing Zooey D. in a scene scored to “You Make My Dreams Come True” given how it’s one of the more memorable parts of “500 Days of Summer.”
“Also, Chris Bosh looks like one of Omar’s boyfriends from The Wire.”
I cracked up during that whole rant like a crazy person… the whole rest of the episode could have been Dave reading the telephone book in the lowest v neck shirt ever, and I would have called a tremendous episode of television.
Maybe I’m just slow but I didn’t really get that one. Are they saying he looks like a particular one? Because I don’t see which one there were just the three msin ones(Brandon, the one who gave him up to Brother Mouzone and the one who ate his cheerios) and I don’t see how Chris Bosh looks particularly like any of them.
So…is that just saying that he looks gay? That he’s black and gay? Because neither of those strike me as being super clever. Or am I missing something super obvious?
UNbelievable line. It literally FLOORED Me. I don’t know why Alan and Dan didn’t like this episode. This show was hitting on all cylinders tonight.
Happy Endings is so awful it actually makes me angry. The self-satisfied delivery of the whole cast, the tired pop culture stuff, ugh. Just terrible.
You’re spot on, actually, especially between Max and Penny. It’s like nothing at all is at stake. I think you’ve convinced me that there’s no point in watching.
Completely true. At least new girl can be amusing at times. But only real reason to watch is zooeys eyes. My god!!!
I thought the Happy Endings episode was funny enough, though I’m sort of ambivalent with Dave/Alex 2.0 – I agree that the two are the weakest comedically as a pair and fare better mixed with other characters rather than each other.
As for New Girl, I found the Nick/Schmidt/a little Winston to be stronger than Jess/Cece, because the resolution of the Jess/Cece fight was so lame – ANTM’s level of lame where Tyra Banks will tell everyone just how tough being a model is.
Nick: The only man another man is allowed to think about like that is Jay Cutler.
Schmidt: I don’t even know who this Jay Cuttaler is?
Nick: Why are you saying Cutler like that!
So perfect.
I’ve seen the Happy Endings puppet plot somewhere before… [www.youtube.com]
I actually like Dave and Alex as a couple, but only if you forget whatever it it was that caused her to behave so abominably, and to humiliate him so thoroughly and publicly, when she ditched their wedding. If we pretend that never happened, it’s fine — but if it’s a time bomb waiting to go off again this season, it’ll just ruin the group dynamic again (and turn Dave back into a tragic figure, and not in a funny way).
What about the turtle?
You’re the only turtle I want, man.
I knew I was the turtle.
This scene had me in stitches. A very good episode of New Girl
That girl is so whack, her first name should be knick knack paddy. Oh snap! – Brad.
Although not the strongest episode, I thought some of the jokes were quite funny.
It was nice to hear a Brian Austin Green joke in one show and see him for 5 seconds in the other. I really enjoyed the premiere. My only question is, if Penny is dating B.A.G., then where the hell was he the entire time she was in a cast? If they’re supposedly dating, wouldn’t he be around more? Brad being so into baking that he has to spin was great. And I loved when Sinbrad said “Say what girl?” to Alex, that she got all in his face and said “What?” all tough. I love Alex now.
Watched Happy Endings immediately after New Girl and loved the transition of from Mustache Nick and Fat Schmidt sharing the love of Brian Austin Green to Brian Austin Green appearing on the rooftop with Penny…ony would have been better if he had started rapping to her.
Happy Endings would be a much better show without Max and Penny. They used to be funny but now they’re insufferable.
New Girl is becoming more perfect with each episode. The only sitcom character on tv right now that’s better than Nick Miller is Leslie Knope. Jake Johnson is a genius.
finally! max and penny are the weak links people! NOT Dave or Alex. I just don’t see how people who like this show think DAVE is omehow the comedic weak link. Hello? His “deep Vs” even transitioned into an SNL digital short!
Am I the only one who laughed out loud when Hall & Oates’s “You Make Me Dreams” came on? Reminded me of Joseph Gordon Levitt’s dance sequence from 500 Days of Summer—thought that was a nice nod there.
