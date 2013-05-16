‘The Office’: A look back at a brilliant, volatile comedy mix

In an early episode of “The Office,” Michael Scott has a client meeting at a local Chili's, accompanied by his very skeptical boss from corporate (and unrequited crush) Jan. Jan understandably views Michael in the same way we do after a dozen installments of the young NBC series: as a buffoon who is painfully, erroneously convinced of his gifts as a boss, as a salesman and, especially, as a comedian. The early part of the meeting couldn't seem to be going worse, with Michael continually disrupting every one of Jan's attempts to talk about making what could potentially be a huge sale, telling off-color jokes, playing Truth or Dare and pressing Jan for embarrassing details about the end of her marriage. It's another obvious Michael Scott disaster in the making.
And then to our amazement, and to Jan's, Michael pulls it off. It turns out Michael understood the client better than Jan did and was expertly bonding with him long before he first mentioned business. He makes the impossible sale, and even winds up spending the night with an impressed (and very drunk) Jan.
That, in a nutshell, is the American version of “The Office,” which ends tonight at 9. By almost any reasonable argument, it had no business working, creatively or commercially. It was messy. It was problematic. At times it could be mortifying. And all the odds were stacked against it from the start. Yet here we sit, hours away from the show ending its run after nine seasons, 200-odd episodes, and a long stretch of critical adoration (even if these last few seasons have been pretty rough). And like Jan watching Michael close that sale, it's not hard to sit back, marvel and ask, simply,
How the hell did that happen?
Consider the many obstacles placed against the series at the start:
* It was a remake of a British comedy at NBC, only a season after NBC had premiered one of the very worst Britcom translations of all time in its short-lived version of “Coupling.”
* It was not only a Brit remake, but a remake of a very specific, acidic comedy, featuring a deliberately off-putting main character, in a formula so difficult to pull off that its creators, Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, only produced 12 episodes and a Christmas special before walking away.
* The first American “Office” episode was a note-for-note remake of the British premiere, and it was terrible; what had seemed ridiculous and cheeky coming out of Gervais' mouth instead seemed menacing when American star Steve Carell said it.
* Greg Daniels, the American writer tasked with adapting the series, admittedly didn't have a firm grasp for how to write the Michael Scott character until after the first season ended, and he saw Carell in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” And even afterwards, Michael went through some pretty drastic personality swings throughout Carell's run on the series. Some weeks, he seemed to have Asperger's; in others, he was a bumbling but astute guy. Some weeks, he was well-meaning but oblivious; in others, he was the world's most petulant, destructive overgrown little boy.
* Though Michael was the main character, and usually the driver of both the plot and the jokes, the series' hero and heroine were his bored underlings Jim and Pam, whose slow-burning love story became the hook that grabbed many viewers. But by the design of the series, Jim and Pam inevitably had to take a back seat to the antics of broader characters like Michael and his obnoxious lackey Dwight.
* While the show could be incredibly sweet, particularly in material involving Jim and Pam, it also had the capability – and desire – to be so uncomfortable that the only safe way to watch it sometimes was from behind your couch, through your fingers while wearing an eyepatch and one earplug.
How did this possibly work? How did a show about an oblivious clod who had to buy himself a World's Greatest Boss mug – because none of his actual employees would ever think to do it – become a hit? How did a show with so many combustible, seemingly mismatched elements, become one of the best, most influential comedies of the 21st century?
The answer begins with two words: Greg Daniels.
Even now, as “The Office” prepares to go off the air, it feels like Daniels hasn't quite gotten his due as one of the great comedy minds in the business. After a stint on “Saturday Night Live,” writing alongside his old college classmate Conan O'Brien, Daniels wound up on staff at “The Simpsons,” where he wrote many of the best episodes of the show's strongest creative period, including “Homer and Apu” (featuring the ageless song “Who Needs the Kwik-E-Mart?”) and “Homer Badman” (which turned out to be Gervais' favorite “Simpsons” episode when the two men met to discuss the adaptation). He then co-created “King of the Hill,” which managed to be one of the most human comedies on television despite being animated. And after making “The Office” into a hit, he would co-create (with longtime “Office” writer Mike Schur) “Parks and Recreation,” which would, like its predecessor, grow in time into a classic.
Daniels is a smart, gifted writer, and one who can adapt when things aren't working. The pilot's bad because Carell is not Gervais, and therefore Michael Scott shouldn't have been David Brent – even though both men shared common attributes (and hit it off famously when Gervais cameo'ed late in Carell's run) – and even before “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” was released (which helped the writers, and also drove viewers to find the series and its suddenly popular star), Daniels and his team began adapting the show to fit its star and country. The episode immediately after the pilot, “Diversity Day” – in which Michael gets in trouble for wanting to perform the Chris Rock routine about the difference between black people and, um, other black people – remains one of the show's funniest, most representative episodes. The Michael Scott in it is still a pretty insufferable character, but there's now a context for him. And the Jim subplot – where he loses his biggest sale of the year but judges the day a success because Pam fell asleep on his shoulder during a long meeting in the conference room – also set a template for how the show could advance that storyline with minimal screen time and the tiniest of baby steps.
When the show returned in the fall, Michael had a better haircut, and the series began a subtle charm offensive on his behalf. The season premiere, “The Dundies,” finds Michael dragging the staff through an annual awards ceremony that only he enjoys, only for Jim and a drunk Pam to stick up for him when other Chili's patrons start heckling him – Michael was a jerk, but he was their jerk. “The Client” had Michael pull off the miracle sale in front of Jan, and “Booze Cruise” saw Michael push Jim to keep pursuing Pam even though she was engaged. Slowly but surely, the writers and Carell transformed Michael and his relationship with the staff to the point that it felt believable that they would serenade him at his last Dundies with a rewritten version of “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.” Or, earlier, that we would root aggressively for Michael to win a negotiation with his boss – and that he could:
That shift in the character and perception of him was, wisely, a process years in the making. Michael softened just a bit, but he was still capable of being an extreme – and hilarious – dolt. Consider this monologue from “The Injury,” which is pound-for-pound the funniest episode the show ever did:
But even with the innately likable Carell playing him, writing for Michael was like navigating a minefield. In many episodes, the show thrillingly made it safely to the other side. From time to time, though, his behavior was too stupid and/or selfish that the show blew up around him. (I cringe just thinking about Michael ruining the college dreams of a bunch of teenagers in “Scott's Tots,” for instance, or his toast in “Phyllis' Wedding.”) Sometimes, the extremes could exist within the same episode, like season 2's “Christmas Party”(*), which features a long, uncomfortable sequence where Michael turns the office Secret Santa tradition into a Yankee Swap because he's not happy with the gift he got.
(*) “Christmas Party” was another of the show's commercial turning points, as it was the first episode of the series released on iTunes. (Coincidentally, the big prize of the Secret Santa'ing was a video iPod.) The show's young, tech-savvy audience quickly took to the idea of downloading episodes, which created an additional revenue stream for NBC to consider in its renewal decisions, even if the iTunes audience (and, later, the Hulu and Netflix audience) ate into the numbers of people willing to watch episodes on NBC itself.
And not helping things was that every writer on Daniels' staff – a talented bunch of people who have spread out to work on their own (including Schur on “Parks,” Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak on “The Mindy Project” and Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky on a variety of projects, including an upcoming HBO comedy “Hello Ladies” done in collaboration with Stephen Merchant) – seemed to have a slightly different perspective on what kind of Michael was in-character, acceptable and funny. And so did many of the show's fans. For some, the startlingly uncomfortable fight between Michael and Jan during season 4's “Dinner Party” represents everything the show could aspire to; for others, it's an episode they never want to watch again. (I've even heard passionate arguments in defense of “Scott's Tots.”) Carell was so versatile that he could play any version of Michael and make it feel like the same character – and his Daniels-penned farewell episode, “Goodbye, Michael,” somehow incorporated all those different interpretations into a single episode – but it lent the series an unpredictable, uneven feeling even in its best years.
The Jim/Pam romance was more consistent in terms of what was on screen and how the two of them were portrayed, but was also subject to wildly different expectations among the show's audience. Some watched only for Jim and Pam, and viewed Michael, Dwight and the others as the cost of admission. Some wanted them to get together immediately, while others wanted the exquisite agony of their near-misses to go on for years. (This was an argument that also went on in the writer's room, until Daniels insisted on having them kiss at the end of the second season; by the start of the fourth, they were regularly dating and have stayed together ever since, despite some rocky times in this final season.) Some viewers identified so closely with (or were so attracted to) the initial, mousey incarnation of Pam that they resented her when she became happier and more assertive in the show's later years.
Still, their story moved forward, and for quite a while “The Office” was able to put the lie to the idea that happy couples kill comedies. In particular, their wedding – another one disrupted by Michael Scott, but this time anticipated by Jim – beautifully paid off years of build-up in both their romance and their dealings with their boss:
Because the series was such a volatile mixture of elements, it could veer wildly in quality from week-to-week. The episode after Jim and Pam's wedding, “Mafia,” with Michael, Dwight and Andy terrified that a visiting salesman is a representative of organized crime, is one of the dumbest, broadest half-hours the show ever did; the next one, “The Lover,” in which Pam is horrified to realize Michael has been sleeping with her mom since the wedding, is one of the best examples of the show mining laughter out of humiliation.
Carell as Michael always provided a safety net. There could be rough patches as the show headed into middle age, but Michael was always around to fuel a funny individual story like Michael and future wife Holly being wildly inappropriate with their office PDAs. And you could even build entire arcs around him, like his spiteful departure from Dunder Mifflin to start The Michael Scott Paper Company. When Carell left late in season 7, the show almost certainly should have ended. Without him, there were ill-conceived new characters like James Spader's aloof Robert California, while other characters were unconvincingly shoehorned into new roles. Ed Helms' Andy was transformed more and more into a tamer version of Michael, along the way illustrating just how good Carell had been, and how well-written (if inconsistently written) Michael was.
Yet even in this problematic final seasons, there have been those weeks when the elements came together in perfect balance. Last week's penultimate episode, “A.A.R.M.,” finally had Dwight as the full-time branch manager, and Jim amusing the heck out of himself as Dwight's number two. The dynamic between these former rivals was such a delight that large chunks of the episode (pretty much anything not involving Andy) evoked the series' better days, and suggested a promising road unfortunately not taken after Michael and Holly moved to Colorado.
That the series has been a shadow of itself for much of the last two years shouldn't diminish its earlier greatness. Rare is the comedy that runs this long and stays good all the way to the end. And with a show this volatile, it's a wonder it was great for as long as it was. (I would argue through season 5, and then with some extended highlights as Holly returned in season 7 and Michael prepared to leave.)
It's a show that, through both the main characters and the larger ensemble of office workers like Stanley and Phyllis, expertly captured the crushing ennui – and occasional diversions like Office Olympics and Pretzel Day – of a job that no one dreams of, but that somehow became a career for these people. It's a show that was capable of gasp-inducing comic set pieces like Dwight's fire drill that kicked off the series' post-Super Bowl episode:
It gave us ridiculous but memorable recurring and supporting characters like Dwight's cousin Mose or Creed Bratton as a deranged version of himself. It made our hearts leap when Jim confessed his feelings to Pam, or when he proposed marriage at a highway rest stop. It turned juvenile, creepy, disgusting Michael Scott into a romantic hero whom many viewers wanted to see get the girl in the end.
It did one great, impossible thing after another. Frequently, it succeeded beyond what we could have expected and crafted scenes and episodes destined to be played whenever the history of TV comedy is examined. Occasionally, it failed so spectacularly that a viewer who saw only one of those episodes could be forgiven for wondering why in the world anyone watched or liked this mess.
Michael Scott should not have been able to accomplish the many amazing things that he did at that branch, just as “The Office” had no business being so strong for so long.
That's what she said – whoever “she” is.
What is my perfect crime? I break into Tiffany’s at midnight. Do I go for the vault? No, I go for the chandelier. It’s priceless. As I’m taking it down, a woman catches me. She tells me to stop. It’s her father’s business. She’s Tiffany. I say no. We make love all night. In the morning the cops come and I escape in one of their uniforms. I tell her to meet me in Mexico but I go to Canada. I don’t trust her. Besides, I like the cold. Thirty years later, I get a postcard. I have a son and he’s the chief of police. This is where the story gets interesting: I tell Tiffany to meet me in Paris, by the Trocadero. She’s been waiting for me all these years; she’s never taken another lover. I don’t care, I don’t show up. I go to Berlin. That’s where I stashed the chandelier.
Hahaha! Thanks for posting this and making me laugh.
Great piece as usual, Alan. I was stunned to see Grantland’s YouTube retrospective ignore the Foreman Grill scene (in my mind the series’ best bit) and was glad to see it here.
So what were the shows best cold opens? My top three are:
1) Michael burns his foot (not just for the phone conversation but for Dwight driving into the pole, vomiting, and continuing on anyway)
2) The memo to Dwight…from himself…from the future.
3) The fire drill.
I also like one of the earlier episodes, where Ryan burns something in the toaster over, and Dwight tries to tell people it’s not a drill. “Do you WANNA DIE??!?!?!?!?!”
Kevin spilling the pot of chili was my favorite.
I still love Jim dressing as Dwight. False; black bear.
I could not stop laughing when Dwight gots a concussion and puked on his car.
@Chris: Bears, beets, Battlestar Gallactica!
Another favorite – magic trick with straight jacket
Those cold opens are all great. Especially the fire drill. I also love the cold open when they’re all watching for the DVD logo to bounce in the exact corner of the TV. It made me laugh because I constantly watch for the same thing.
I love the one where Jim trains Dwight like Pavlov’s dogs to want a mint everytime he heard a computer shutdown. So great!
Nice tribute, Alan. Looking back, I can’t quite believe how invested I was in PB&J during those first few seasons. Easily my favorite fictional romantic couple.
The last few minutes of “Goodbye, Michael” is some of the best moments in TV.
It still gets me choked up when Jim and Michael talk about what a good boss he turned out to be.
Rather than the usual bellyaching I do about lack of quality of last couple of seasons, I would like to recall some of my favorite moments of the series.
1. “Bros before hoes” speech when Carol broke up with Michael.
2. Dwight calling David Wallace’s secretary and saying he has kidnapped his son.
3. Anything to do with Prison Mike or Date Mike.
Sorry about replying to myself, but I can’t believe I forgot the “well, well, well. How the turntables…..” line when Wallace tried to buy back Michael Scott Paper Company.
wait isn’t the episode 2 hours long?? is the episode at 9 or at 8?
There’s a retrospective special at 8, and then the finale (which is tentatively set for an hour and 15 minutes, but I’d pad my recording if I were you) at 9.
Excepting Jim, Dwight and Pam, the other characters in the ensemble were defined only by their relation to and interactions with Michael. Once he left, they were adrift. The ensemble characters just weren’t strong enough to carry the show without Michael to play off.
“Slowly but surely, the writers and Carell transformed Michael and his relationship with the staff to the point that it felt believable that they would serenade him at his last Dundies with a rewritten version of “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.””
Actually, that never felt believable. Great article, though.
This exactly.
Good show overall with a couple of great seasons, but I am always confused when people say that the Michael Scott character ended up believably admired/loved/respected by everyone in the office at the end. The Jim/Michael angle made sense, but there is no reason to think Angela, Stanley, or so many others in the office were anything but elated to see him go.
Disagree completely. Not going to expound, just pointing out that these our your opinions. Not facts.
Couldn’t disagree more. I found it believable. You personally never rooted for Michael Scott? The vast majority of his screen time was interactions with co-workers. So if you rooted for him, it isn’t fair to say a co-worker would have, too? And if you didn’t root for him, I think it’s safe to say you were heavily in the minority.
I rooted for him. But then, I was never fake-fired by him, had him drop a watermelon on my car, had my clients stolen by him, been run over by his car, or had him screw my mom.
As far as this being an opinion, I figured that was implied.
While I enjoyed “Goodbye Michael”, the leadup to his departure with the Rent song or everyone participating in Threat Level Midnight felt forced and out of character for the show. Michael getting a happy ending with Holly made sense. All of his employees rooting for him didn’t.
In the episode were Michael leaves, it’s very apparent that they weren’t saying goodbye to Michael Scott, they were saying goodbye to Steve Carrell. While it was certainly sweet watching the actors get genuinely teary-eyed during the filming, from a logical standpoint it didn’t make any sense at all. The employees that worked for Michael should’ve been glad he was leaving. He was a pretty terrible boss and person. Funny for us to watch, sure, but if you actually had a boss like that, you’d be glad he left. On a related note, it made no sense for people to applaud when Dwight became boss, either.
Great article! I actually got a little teary while reading it.
I’m going to miss this show.
me too!
a smile also slowly crept on my face
now my heart is a little heavy.
i met and made a lot of good friends while watching this show together during grad school.
great times on and off screen!
I stopped watching regularly at some point after Michael left, although I will try to catch up this summer. (I have a lot of catching up to do.) Perhaps my opinion is invalid because of this, but still, lemme say that my biggest issue with how the show transformed after Michael left was that it essentially tried to copy him, seemingly because it had no plan. It could have gone in any number of directions and been fine, if not great, because there was still a lot of potential. I remember one scene before Robert California seemed to really go off the rails where he was yelling at Andy to fix the errors (and, also, how he didn’t understand Top Chef and, therefore, food itself), which could have provided a nice contrast to the seemingly incompetent management we saw throughout the series. Or it could have put in Martin Short, supposedly one of the finalists to play Michael, to be the exact opposite: competent like Michael, someone who always gets the sale, but who does it straightforwardly, who wants nothing to do with the staff who loves him as much as Michael loved the staff. It wouldn’t have made the show go another five seasons, necessarily, but it could have been a nice transition to the end, where it stayed largely the same but evolved.
Oh well, that didn’t happen. Why did Greg Daniels leave again? Was it to do Parks full time? Given Lieberstein worked with him on King of the Hill, should he have understood his style better?
In any event, here are some other comments:
1. The show had some incredibly real moments, far more real, I think, than some of the shows that claim to be comedies but are far closer to half-hour dramas. Take the episode where Michael visits David Wallace after Sabre takes over. It seems like he’s ready to quit because he’s being controlled more, until he sees David Wallace, a handsome, successful, rich man looking like he had his life taken away because he didn’t have a job. I’ve never been unemployed, thankfully, but my guess is that it robs you badly. And Michael, for all his immaturity, got that and decided he could stick it out.
2. I liked the EFF YOU moments the show had in response to real life events–like the financial crisis, like when we saw the guys use that limo from the investor event even after they were kicked out, or when we saw the office cheer when it was revealed the board of directors would be fired but they would be saved. Or, similarly, during the post-Superbowl episode when Stanley said he’d like to quit his job, but he’s probably too old to find another and doesn’t have enough money to retire, making him feel like he’s working in his own casket. Or how Kevin, among others, was happy that the construction guys were forced to move their cars, so that he wouldn’t have to walk so far to work–because it’s nice to win one once in a while, as he said.
3. Is it just me, or was Dunder Mifflin management, and later Sabre management, insanely incompetent? Did David Wallace really buy the company back just like that, after Robert California lied to him about his life? DM hired Ryan, despite having no success as a salesman, who drastically changed the way the company would get its sales, all before being arrested for fraud. A seemingly successful Sabre had its CEO give power to a seeming huckster who ran it into the ground before it was liquidated. And so on.
4. Two scenes always stick out as to why they grew to love Michael. One is from the episode with Pam’s art show, where he’s one of a few people to show up and the only one to be kind (unlike Oscar and that dbag Gil). The other is the episode where he goes into the woods with Dwight to prove something or other, all before coming back to do his usual over-the-top birthday singing. In both cases, it’s shown that while he can be overbearing, he gives a crap. Like Leslie Knope, his personality can wear on people, but again, he gives a crap. When so many people don’t, it’s nice to see someone does.
When Michael purchased Pam’s picture of the building were they worked…let’s just say it was a very touching moment.
Don’t bother catching up. You didn’t miss anything good. I wish I could erase the last several seasons from my brain.
So, as someone who found the UK Office to be not merely unfunny, but in fact actively anti-funny in a literally painful way (I did like Extras, though, so it’s not an anti-Gervais thing), how much chance of my liking the US version is there? Also, where should I start? Skip the pilot? Skip some additional portion of the first season as well?
Much like Parks, the first few episodes weren’t that bad. They were just weak in comparison to the other, great episodes of the series. Diversity Day was pretty good, and in fact has some of my favorite lines ever (“This is a place of welcoming, so why don’t you just get the hell out of here?”)
Diversity Day is pretty good, but I’d honestly just start at the beginning of the second season. There really isn’t a bad episode in that season and it has some classic moments the first Dundies, “The Client”, “Booze Cruise”, and “The Injury,” which Alan discusses, and the last two episodes “Conflict Resolution” and “Casino Night” are amazing.
Rugman is on the money. The second season was perfect. The third and fourth were close. The show was hit and miss after that. Hot Girl was the highlight of season one for me. Whatever happened to that actress who played her? Did she ever go on to anything else?
Alan, I’m glad that you started your article with a discussion of The Client. That was the point where the show went from great to inspired. The exchange of looks between Michael and Jim at the end was the icing on the cake.
You mean 4-time Academy Awards nominated actress Amy Adams?
Yeah…I think she’s done very well for herself.
The first season only has 6 episodes so why not just start at the beginning. Plus “Diversity Day” and “Basketball” are two of the best episodes of the whole series.
Oh, so she didn’t win anything? Well, not everyone gets to be a ballerina.
I’m kidding, people. I’ve been referring to Amy Adams as the hot girl for years. As in “Let’s go see The Muppets. The hot girl from The Office is in it.”
And Youngjt80, the problem with the first season isn’t that it’s not funny, it’s that the tone is all wrong. They didn’t find the groove until season 2.
While the tone was different, Season 1 is still quality television and as YoungJT80 says, it’s only 6 episodes.
The turning point for me, when it became a classic in it’s own right, was the episode when Dwight needed to make a motivational speech & Jim gave him a printout of a Mussolini speech, which Dwight read out at a conference with great success. After that, it left the British version in it’s wake.
I quite on this show early in season 5, right around the time they introduced Holly. I was fine with them making Michael somewhat competent at his job in order to justify him not being quickly fired like David was, but I couldn’t abide with them morphing him into someone who’s a good guy at heart, one who I should be rooting for.
I checked back in the for the Michael Scott Paper Company episodes, until I realized they were giving him an underdog victory arc. That was the death knell.
*quit
Forgot to give my favorite episode. Mine is probably Halloween. That final scene where the camera catches Michael in his house looking utterly despondent, only to then show him putting on a happy performance for the trick or treaters has always stuck with me.
@ALYNCH:
But he was never a bad guy at heart. Overbearing and generally oboxious, even to the point where he was insufferable? Sure. Immature and unaware of how others perceive him? Sure. But a bad guy? Not at all.
Yeah. It was right around that point that I didn’t really get what the show was about. If Michael is a fundamentally decent guy/sort of ok at his job than he’d make for a pretty good boss which would make it a pretty good job to have. After that all of the jokes about how small/sad/pathetic the character’s lives were seemed entirely misplaced.
The British office was just a non-stop painful kick in the gut that came from people who’d lived that life. The US office too often strayed into being a bunch of Ivy League writers joking about how sad/pathetic it must be to work in an office in a small town.
@BJSSP:
There’s plenty of space between not being good and being bad.
@Dr. Dunkenstein Yeah, by making Michael more likable and ignoring the economic realities of the country and the paper industry took away the sense of bleakness that made us root for folks like Jim and Pam. In the later years DM Scranton seemed like a place people went to for parties and to find spouses.
I….DECLARE….BANKRUPTCY!!!!!
Hmmm, I’m not sure thats how it works.
It took an impressive room of writers and an impressive actor to get the audience past the whole scholarship fiasco. For many characters that action would have exceeded the audience’s cringe tolerance.
I’ve watched The Office since I caught The Injury in its initial repeat. For the longest time, I told people to start with that episode if they weren’t familiar with the show. I was pretty close to being an uberfan. (I still have a Stanley nickel and Schrute buck hanging in my cube, and my Dwight bobblehead and Dundie award sit on a shelf.)
But, like most others, I’ve been highly critical of the show in the last few years and was basically watching out of some sort of obligation to follow it to the end (see also, How I Met Your Mother). Especially after Michael left. I would time shift the NBC Thursday comedies so I ended with 30 Rock or Parks and Recreation, rather than be disappointed that my evening of laughs sputtered to an end with The Office.
But following last week’s episode, A.A.R.M., which I really enjoyed, minus the Andy parts, I started to feel a sense of nostalgia. I’ve been marathoning the early seasons over the last week and I had somehow forgotten good the show was in its heyday. I don’t think there’s even a mediocre episode in season 2.
The Office also excelled at, at least in the first couple of years, the art of the cliffhanger. Casino Night remains my favorite episode of the series and the structure of the Jim/Pam moment is truly a thing of beauty. While I know the episode was “supersized,” I believe it aired before networks regularly started minute overruns of episodes. From the confession of love, which most everyone anticipated would be a confession of relocation, to the unexpected kiss, those last five minutes was truly jaw dropping and I was dreading that the credits were going to cut something off. I watch all season finales (not just The Office) hoping to feel the magic I experienced when I saw Casino Night for the first time. I don’t think it will ever be duplicated.
Spectacular column Alan. Couldn’t agree more with so many of your points.
Don’t sell yourself short. I’m sure you could agree with Alan more if you really applied yourself.
Good point. I will strive to achieve that goal.
I have watched this show from the beginning (loved the UK version, the American version is a completely different show…) and I can honestly say that “Diversity Day” is one of the funniest single episodes of any show that I have seen.
I know it is all subjective, but the index cards, the Cghris Rock routine, Larry Wilmore as Mr. “Brown”-
As a trainer I used to teach a course on Diversity and Inclusion, and this episode was the exact opposite of everything that was taught in the course I used to train employees….I recommend this one to everyone I work with and have it on iTunes in case I can get them to watch it with me…!
I studied business in college and in one of my classes they used to show old Office clips as sort of a “what not to do” ice breaker before class.
‘Phyllis’s Wedding’ is my favorite episode of the show, and Michael’s speech in which he confuses wedding and welding is the main reason why.
I have come to dislike the show so much with Andy as the boss that I stopped watching earlier this year and actually forgot why I originally liked it so much in the first place. After reading this I think I’ll go back and watch a few select episodes from the first 5 seasons before settling in with the finale.
Alan is a damn good writer. If I tried to do this, I’d just say something like, man, I really liked the office.
One factor in the success of The Office that people have forgotten about is My Name is Earl. The second season of The Office followed the first season of My Name is Earl, and My Name is Earl in its first season was more popular that The Office ever was.
Wow, I actually just looked this up and your right. Earl, season 1 ratings = 10.9. Highest ratings for the Office was Season 5 = 9.0.
Alan, I’m just gonna have to fight you on “Scott’s Tots.” That was the brilliant pinnacle of how Michael could be so well-intentioned and so utterly wrong at the same time. It’s exactly what he would do in my opinion. And yes it was horribly uncomfortable, but there’s certainly a long tradition of horribly uncomfortable comedy.
In some ways it reminded me of the “Seinfeld” finale, which I also loved–the stark realization that really, all of them were jerks. “Scott’s Tots” shows you that while Michael tried to be good he was just fundamentally emotionally damaged and didn’t understand the impact his actions (or lack of them) actually had on people.
I have described Scott’s Tots as such, “It was physically painful to watch but, in the end, I’m glad I did.”
I thought one of the smartest things the show did, once Pam and Jim finally got together, was to let them just be a couple, without worrying that all the drama would go out of there relationship. And they still found humor in them getting married, having a baby and relating to the rest of the office as a united front. It helped that they were two of the most sensible characters on the show but still had their own good senses of humor, so they could appreciate the craziness going on around them.
As one of the complainers about the direction their relationship has taken in the last few episodes, I just think it was unnecessary to drive a wedge between them at this point. Other shows about couples (such as “Mad About You” and “Dharma and Greg”) found it necessary to put the core relationships in serious jeopardy as toward the end of their runs, and it just seemed like a failure on the writers’ part to keep them interesting otherwise.
I have do doubt that the show will resolve PB&J in a satisfying way, but like much of this final season, I think the way they’ve been handled was not quite right.
I agree. The arc seemed to drag out, then was hastily brought to a conclusion. My recollection was that Jim had bought his parents house (without telling Pam), an act that seemed to reflect the less adventurous, more homebound spirit of the two. He always acted as if Pam was the total resolution to all of his needs in life. While I did always think it was odd that Jim, a very bright and clever young man, presented as being happy just putting in the minimum effort and then spending the rest of the time thinking of office pranks with which to entertain Pam and himself, I think Pam could be forgiven if, after a decade of this low-key but relentless courtship, she thought that what made her happy would make him happy. She was a person who had also had some aspirations, largely revolving around having success as an artist, but came back home when it seemed their relationship would be strained and long distance for too long a time before she became proficient enough to have success. She came back to Jim at the first indication (to her) that it wasn’t worth it to leave him lonely and unhappy while she pursued her dream; since I don’t think they even had kids yet, she also sacrificed her ambition when she thought it would take too long to achieve it. Whether or not you think she gave up too quickly, she still did stop and returned to Jim, and threw herself wholeheartedly into their family and home life. The only other thing I will throw in for contrast was that Pam seemed overwhelmed by single parenthood, even though she knew it would be of a relatively short duration and that she could resolve it herself by agreeing to relocate the family to Philadelphia. The decade during which this show played out was one where thousands of American families were separated by war, with one parent left alone to carry on without the other’s support, and with the added fear that the enlisted parent would be killed or injured in action. Further, the separation providing none of the investment in future financial stability that Jim’s startup promised to produce. Both of these people being so invested and also bright, it was a disappointment to me that in the end, neither had a believable moment of appreciation for what the other had gone/was going through, only a fear of losing what they had..
Unfortunately, the whole Jim/Pam/Athlead story was pretty badly mishandled both in failing to show what Athlead was and how it was affecting Jim to why Pam was so dead set against it. If it had been clear that the new venture was on very shaky ground and that the stress was really affecting his relationship to Pam then her objections would not have seemed as arbitrary and self-absorbed. Their determination to hold out until the finale when it seemed like one simple, honest conversation could have solved the problem, reminded me a little of S3 where the Jim/Pam stuff was extended until the last episode when an earlier resolution would have worked better for me.
I’ve always thought that Season 2 is the best season of any TV show ever! Others have come close but then I watch it again and am reminded of just how good this show is.
I’ve watched this show since the start and will always love it, but mainly for S1-3 and parts of 4 and 5 (Dinner Party is outstanding). S2 may be the greatest season of TV I’ve ever watched both for comedy and the Jim/Pam drama which I thought they dragged out too long in S3. S6-8 were mostly terrible with just a few moments shining through to remind you of what it once was. S8 was especially painful. Things improved with Greg Daniels return, but even he couldn’t quite get on handle on how to inject some tension into Jim and Pam’s story this year. Overall the series was a success, but they couldn’t maintain the early brilliance. Seeing Michael Scott in the finale helped some as did seeing Pam come to her senses.
First of all, thank you for the phenomenal retrospective. I’d expect nothing less from you, Alan, and you fulfill expectations once again. I’ve watched this show from episode 1. I didn’t care when it got shitty over the last few seasons; the first ~8 or so were so FUCKING GREAT that it had already earned itself a number of shitty seasons, loyalty and all. The penultimate episode made me cry and I can’t wait to watch the last one. Michael is by far one of the greatest characters on TV. Long live The Office.
Since the show only had 9 seasons, it’s hard to see how the first 8 could be great and still have a few shitty seasons. The show had really been running on fumes since the end of the Michael Scott Paper Company arc back in S5, which means almost half of the run was sub par.
Well that’s why the “~” means approximately. I respectively disagree. I thought all of the stuff up until Michael left was fantastic. There was definitely some quality loss after he left, but there were still a lot of great moments post-Michael. People just insulted the show because it wasn’t meeting the high standards it had initially set, but from a neutral POV, it didn’t turn into a terrible show (IMO). But that’s OK. This is all my opinion and you have your opinion. I’m curious why you replied to a 14-month old comment, though.
Wow, respectfully, not respectively. That was a dumb typo.
I loved this series and will continue to watch all the season over again. Loved Dwight and Angela and esp. Michael Scott…Pam and Jim was so sweet and Andy was wonderful