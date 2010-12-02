‘The Office’ – ‘China’: Win in the end

I tend to review the NBC Thursday comedies in order unless I’ve seen one in advance, or unless one of them is a particular stand-out in some way. And since I said only two weeks (and one episode) ago that I was done reviewing “The Office” until they did an episode I actually enjoyed, and since I’m now interested in reviewing this one, I figure it deserves to jump the queue. Some thoughts on “China” coming up just as soon as I understand pirate code…
I started off “China” fearing that this was yet another one that was going to confirm my fears about season seven. Michael wasting many many man-hours to discuss his fear of China as an emerging super-power seemed like a real stretch, the sort of thing a series does when it’s exhausted all other possible ideas.(*)
(*) Here’s an obscure reference to a slightly underrated movie: In “The Last Action Hero,” Schwarzenegger’s movie-within-the-movie character is appearing in the umpteenth film in his series, and his writers have obviously run out of close family members for him to avenge, and so the film’s plot revolves around his second cousin Frank. For a couple of minutes there, Michael’s fear of China sounded very much like Arnold’s second cousin Frank.
But then the China discussion turned out to be a MacGuffin for what the episode was really about: Oscar’s self-appointed role as Smartest Guy in the Office, and everyone else taking pleasure in Michael ever-so-briefly outsmarting him. And that is the kind of small yet universal story that this show can tell so well, because every workplace has that guy, and there’s been plenty of evidence in the past of Oscar correcting other people. There are times where it seems implausible that the entire office would come together in support of Michael, but this was one of those times where it felt right, and earned, and funny – not explosive laughter funny like Dwight’s fire drill or Kevin’s chili, but the sly, knowing kind of humor that represents a different but equally satisfying type of “Office” episode.
It helped that that story was paired with a couple of other gems. The Darryl/Andy texting etiquette subplot was a perfect kind of C-story: didn’t need to take up much room, didn’t wear out its welcome and felt thematically consistent with the A-story, in that every office or group or friends or family also has the guy who over-texts. And the payoff with the pigeons eating ice cream was just right.
As for the Dwight/Pam B-story, it was a nice merger of the “Dwight buys the building” and “Pam cons her way into a new position” plots from episodes past, and also a reminder that while Jim/Dwight is the show’s more famous and frequent antagonistic relationship, Pam/Dwight can be just as entertaining, if not moreso. (Since Jim came back from Stamford, it feels like one out of three Jim/Dwight stories inadvertently turns Jim into the bully.) Pam and Dwight have a history, and as she has in the past with Michael, Pam has been willing to see the good in Dwight when no one else would. And here we got to see that kindness finally rewarded – as well as an acknowledgment that the necessity of keeping Pam in that office for the sake of the show has required the writers to turn her into a repeated failure – when Dwight overhears her confession to Jim and decides to give her the win.
I also particularly like how every scene in Dwight’s office has his new lackey Nate (who’s a poor man’s Mose, but what can you do?) turning the toilet paper into one-ply on that weird loom. Mike Judge’s short-lived animated comedy “The Goode Family” had a similar joke in its pilot, but here it lent the right level of visual absurdity to each of Pam and Dwight’s arguments. The show is always in danger of making Dwight too broad, but here he was just human enough, even before he was particularly human in throwing the fight for Pam’s sake.
Blogging-wise, I’m going to continue to play this season by ear, reviewing the ones I like and ignoring the ones I don’t (unless I find a new or interesting reason for why I don’t like a particular one), but “China” was definitely one that I liked.
What did everybody else think?
Last Action Hero is a classic. That is all.
The part of LAH where the kid is in Jack Slater’s world is terrific (Stallone as The Terminator, Slater being unable to say a vile world that was written down because it would get an R rating, the rooftop funeral where everyone brought a gun) but the part where Slater enters the real (kid’s) world doesn’t work at all. A mixed decision. But I agree LAH was never a bad film by any means, just an inconsistent one that was absurdly rushed to meet its release date (the book HIT AND RUN outlines this in exhaustive detail) and also came around when Arnold was due for a misfire after a very long string of unalloyed successes. I just like seeing recognition it’s a decent film after some remove from 1993.
Totally agree. Far from a classic, but definitely a return to form.
This episode was alright, didn’t think it was anything too special. Part of me feels like they’re just treading water til Michael leaves the show.
Glad to know it wasn’t just funny because I watched it right after coming home from my office’s open bar holiday party.
Totally agree about Pam and Dwight. P&D history was also the only thing (other than that transcendent moment after Michael said “I’m not your dad”) that was good (as opposed to total WTFery) about Viewing Party.
But I have to assume that Nate is basically just standing in for Mose, right? Like, they wrote this all for Mose, couldn’t tear him away from Parks and Rec, couldn’t get that other dude from the company picnic episode either, and then just got this dude instead? Would have been funnier if they’d set up a real reason for him to be there instead of Mose (unless I missed one earlier this season?)
At some point, they should probably have Dwight mention that Mose is busy running the beet farm and that Nate (the day laborer Dwight hired in the teaser a few episodes back) is the man to help him run the office. Wouldn’t explain why Mose was there for the day care center gag, but the real explanation – “Mike Schur is both busy and hates wearing the neckbeard” – wouldn’t make sense within the context of the show.
Yea what is the deal with that guy from the company picnic? Why hasn’t he been in any other episodes. I personally thought he was hilarious. He showed up out of the blue in the season 5 finale and then was never mentioned again.
The episode did what many of us have been recommending in recent weeks: it stayed in the office, it kept things simple, and did things that MANY people encounter on a daily basis wherever they work. The best part of keeping things simple like this is they can then focus on making the simple ideas as solid and thought out as possible, and the end result is a brilliant episode.
“That’s a pill that’s too big too swallow” – Kevin. Creed saying he understands Pirate speak but doesn’t know how to speak it himself is classic. All of the bit players had a small but specific role that got back to basics and stayed with exactly the type of people we have come to know.
I almost feel like watching the episode again tomorrow.
huh? I didn’t see any improvement in this one. All I kept thinking is that they’ve run out of ideas so they’re going to completely make up character traits. I’ve never seen anything that would indicate Oscar was this much of a tool- especially one so bad that the whole office would be out to get him.
They did seem to exaggerate that part of him, but I think there is some precedent for him as a bit of a know-it-all. Also I think it makes sense Oscar would be annoyed to be shown-up by Michael. It’s been fairly clear that Oscar sees Michael, granted mostly with good reason, as like a child who he has to explain basic things to. I mean in “The Surplus” he kind of had to talk down to Michael because Michael really was an idiot. There’s been other times like that too. I’m not sure I buy that he’s that way to others as much as they implied, but it’s less of a stretch than much of what they’ve done the last two seasons.
You clearly weren’t looking then, Bryan. The Office was actually the funniest show on NBC tonight (and I was beginning to think I’d never say that again, after the recent string of poor episodes as well as the excellent run 30 Rock has been on).
Oscar is a know-it-all; that’s pretty well-established. I don’t think they were out to get him, they just liked seeing him be wrong about something (and they will get excited about anything that keeps them from working). They gave us a little montage of him correcting people, which felt in character and was enough for me.
I don’t recall a true michael talking head, which frankly, have become tiresome to us. It made the pacing a little quicker which was good too. Getting outside of the office made the episode feel bigger too.
Good call. Other than Dwight, did anybody get a talking head in this one? Even if there were one or two others, it definitely sped up the pace. There have been times over the years where the TH segments, while funny, have been used as a crutch by the writers.
Did Darryl have one about getting text messages from ladies? Or did he just say that to Andy?
Talking heads (non-Dwight) definitely used economically. I counted 2 for Michael (anger at U.S. being “number two” and gloating at outsmarting Oscar), one for Darryl (girls texting), one for Erin (fear office is plotting her murder), and one for Jim (on Oscar as know-it-all). There may have been others, all were short.
Glad to hear you haven’t completely given up on the show Alan. I enjoy your take and everyone’s comments and would hate to see them disappear completely.
I really liked this one. I was actually surprised that they brought up Pam’s failures. It has seemed in the past two seasons that they had forgotten the character continuity that separated this show from most others. Jim’s rather ineffectual pep talk and Dwight’s more proactive response were also spot on. Also, it was about time someone took Oscar down a peg and having the whole office join in was nice.
I don’t ask for a lot from this show. I don’t ask for gut-busting laughter or even new and unique storylines. All I ask for is some heart. When it gives me that, it gives me a good episode. This was a good episode.
I really, really, loved the scene where Pam and Dwight are negotiating, the lights turn out, and both are furiously waving their arms to get it back on.
This was a very sweet episode in which the sweetness felt earned.
Fantastic episode! I seem to be in the minority in that I’ve really enjoyed every episode this season, but even I have to admit I laughed way more tonight than I have during the previous few episodes.
Subtle line of the night came from Phyllis when she informed Pam she likes being in the same building as Bob because “it keeps me honest.” Classic.
The first time we see Nate un-plying the toilet paper with that machine is just classic Office — it’s not hitting you over the head with it, but is just hilarious.
It looks as though we’re headed for a Darryl run office next year, an idea I fully support. I like his no-nonsense style. He’s also funny: “I text back BTB, bring that booty.” Nice.
I hope they reinvent the show and pull a ‘Sterling Draper Cooper Price’ next year. We need a meaningful shakeup…a whole new setting…because viewers aren’t going to want to see someone else sitting in Michael’s old office.
Finally, all the Dwight/Pam stuff in this episode was full of win. Funny and charming. I understand that Dwight is conservative and somewhat harsh, and I don’t want the show to pander by turning him into a cuddly teddy bear…but it’s nice to see his softer side every now and then. In fact, not only is it nice, it’s very important.
I didn’t like the B story. I feel that every subplot involving Jim/Pam/Dwight always ends in some moment where one of them realizes that they are friends and gives up in the end, just getting old and going nowhere. We all know the Office isn’t what it once was, but the reason it was so good in the first place was the love story between Jim and Pam that basically kept you wanting more. Every episode now can be viewed in a silo without missing anything. There is nothing that keeps me watching this show anymore, but yet I still do, mostly because I like Community so much.
The last time I remember something like the Jim/Pam/Dwight story happening was back in S4 in “Money”.
Surprised it took so long for the first gratuitous Community reference in this thread (hell, even Alan somehow managed to avoid one).
Agreed that the frequent OT odes to Community tend to grate.
I would really like to see the memo from the producers to the props department requesting an “antique-looking contraption to un-ply toilet paper.” Great visual gag that they almost killed at the end by drawing attention to it when Dwight ordered the process stopped.
It was an alright episode. I haven’t liked the direction that Dwight has gone in for about 3 seasons. This further supported that. I liked the Dwight who thought he had everything under control but was consistently getting burned by Michael, Jim,Pam, etc. This episode appeared to be the opposite.
To reiterate, I like episodes that involve actual Office tasks, things that might occur in a real office, such as diversity day, safety training, or just the office going out for a happy hour. This never happens in this show anymore.
I hate to say it, but this show truly has run its course. Its kind of depressing to see a once great show gimp along and only slowly kill off its audience, which this appears to be doing. Every interesting plot has been played through.
I thought this one was great. Just a perfect blend of funny and warmth. The characters were all spot on, a nice change from some previous stuff.
Agree that this was an improvement….I think the show could gain momentum the second half of this year if they begin to focus on Michael leaving–that’ll give it some juice, and if done right, create some interest for next year.
Enjoyable episode, it’s good to know they still have it in ’em.
BTW, EFF YOU, NBC, for your assholian broadcast times. DVR cut off the tag completely, and NO, I will not be recording Outsourced in the future just to see The Office tags.
If you have AT&T, there’s a “stop recording five minutes after scheduled end time” feature. I ran into your same problem with Time Warner. Honestly, it’s smart on NBC’s part.
Something about Dwight that was emphasized in this episode that I’ve never quite been able to work out. Is he a hard-ass authoritarian, or a leave-me-along libertarian (politically, not in his dealings with people, obviously). Here and in other episodes he’s obsessed with the law and loves law enforcement. But in Company Picnic, he laughs about regulations on bug repellent, and at other times he’s seemed much more militia-ready than law-enforcement ready. I don’t think this is a character inconsistency; I imagine these two attitudes exist side-by-side in some people, but it is something I ponder.
Ah, one thing that bugged me about this episode – the initial set up seemed to include some weird edits or something so that the question Michael and Oscar didn’t, to me, make sense. Michael says that China has 56 cities with over 1 million people, and the U.S. has 9. Oscar retorts that that is a projection. Then Michael says that he didn’t mean “most” in terms of population, but in terms of land, or something like that – but the word “most” doesn’t appear anywhere in his initial statement, and it’s unclear what he’s talking about here. But then Oscar goes along with it and continues the argument. When they check online, they confirm what Michael said initially. This only bugs me because we’re led to believe Michael is right about something, but he and Oscar seem to be arguing at least two different points.
I really liked this one too. What I appreciated most was that I saw the characters I have known for the past 6 seasons. There have been too many times lately when I have wondered if the writers have even watched prior seasons because the characters have been so off.**
But tonight they were spot on. Andy was more like S3 annoying co-worker Andy, who I enjoy so much more than love sick Andy. And Dwight letting Pam win also felt just right. It made me think of when Dwight commended Pam for her fine service as his Secret Assistant to the Regional Manager in “The Job”. Or when he found her crying in “Back from Vacation” and tried to comfort her in his own awkward way. There isn’t anyone else in the office that I believe Dwight would let win, not even Michael. I was totally surprised to learn that Dwight let Pam win, but at the same time it felt true to their relationship.
A very well written episode all around.
**Ironically, I think Mindy Kaling, who has been with the show since the beginning, is the worst in this regard. I feel like she is willing to put aside character consistency for for a joke (which usually falls flat for me, like when it requires Jim to suddenly become an idiot).
Dwight and Pam’s “friendship” has been very, very, slowly built throughout all 7 seasons, which made them earn this moment and made it feel natural and organic.
You can even go further back and say that Pam was the first to show any kind of compassion toward Dwight back in “The Injury” during S2 (possibly my favorite episode ever).
I really love their dynamic, and I agree that she’s the only person Dwight would have done this for.
Erin turned into a complete cartoon character for me, in this episode. An even more unbelievable character than Dwight.
Very late responder since I only caught this last night- LAH is an awesome movie, What on EARTH are they doing with Erin? And I was that “smartest girl in the school” in high school and trust me it’s not fun- everyone wants your help when it times for grades, but they can’t wait to tear you down. Somehow if we get one thing wrong it’s a huge deal, but it’s ok for them to be wrong all the time. Granted, they showed Oscar inserting himself into things and being a bit pompous which earned a little balloon popping, just want to give some love to the smarties in the world.