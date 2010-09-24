‘The Office’ – ‘Nepotism’: Spanking the flunky

A review of “The Office” season seven premiere coming up just as soon as they have open auditions for the band Hanson…
We’ll have to wait a bit to see how the show handles Steve Carell’s impending exit, the search for Michael’s replacement, etc., but I thought “Nepotism” was a solid start to what I hope will be a rebound from the very weak, directionless season six.
Michael Scott views the Scranton branch as his family in large part because he’s never had much family of his own. He’s still single (though we’re all hoping his exit will involve some kind of happy ending with Holly), and his mother mostly raised him alone. So for him to be able to put a (half-)blood relative into the office – and one from the side of the family that’s never had much interest in him – had to feel like a dream come true for the guy, and helped ground most of Michael’s ridiculous behavior regarding Luke. And the story’s climax, with Luke’s behavior becoming so juvenile that Michael resorts to spanking him (“capital punishment”) was surprising, funny and very well-done.
And the rest of it felt quite promising. The lip dub opening was a year out of date, but that’s kind of the point with these people: if they were close to the cutting edge, they’d be what Ryan wishes he was, rather than drudges at a mid-sized paper company branch in Scranton.
The summer vacation talking head bit helped set up some promising new character arcs, including Gabe having stolen Erin from Andy and Kelly now having management style down but no substance to back it up. And Dwight’s ownership of the building is paying off well so far, as it creates a new source of tension with Jim while at the same time dialing Dwight’s behavior back to vaguely realistic levels. Being a jerk about the thermostat is the exact sort of thing Dwight would do with this newfound power. And in rekindling the Jim/Dwight flame, we also got our first good Jim/Pam story in quite a while, as she had to make amends for ruining Jim’s key-ring prank. The writers struggled a lot with Jim and Pam last year, but here they seemed like themselves.
As with the “30 Rock” premiere, this wasn’t an all-time classic. But after the mess that was last year, I’ll take a B/B- episode as an acceptable start.
What did everybody else think?
That headline will be hard to top for a while
Hope this year will be better after last year’s mess!
I loved that the rest of the office were proud of Michael for spanking the kid. I like when Michael gets a win.
Agree completely. I was ready to write this show off after last year (and it had been slipping before that). But this was a decent start, so hopefully we’re seeing a return to comedy that’s funny because you can imagine it happening at your office.
I love that Wuphf.com requires my fax, pager and AIM.
The testimonials are good too.
Open auditions for Hanson are good. But I was hoping you were going to establish a pee corner!
I thought it was terrible. The show has been going downhill for a while, to me it looks like this season it’s going to coast on fumes. I’m going to give it another episode but I have a feeling this Season Pass is going bye bye.
I thought it was absolutely god-awful. The opening dance sequence was too precious by half. Absolutely absurd if you compare it to the first few seasons. Same with the Michael spanking of his nephew. The show jumped the shark a long, long, long time ago. Probably when Dwight and Michael either drove the car into the lake or held the pizza boy hostage. This is not the show I watched in the first three seasons.
I’m surprised you’re still watching it after all these years. The opening sequence was cheesy, but that was the point. The kicker was at the very and when they asked how they did “this time” – implying they had done the video at least several times before the version we saw. Picturing them wasting an entire day to get it right was pretty hilarious to me.
The actual best part of the end of that video was that it was Toby’s voice. The hatred of Toby by Michael is probably my single favorite office storyline. Once I heard Toby I just imagined Michael saying Toby wil film it, we don’t want him in it.
Agreed. Absolutely terrible episode. Opening segment was completely unfunny. Rest of the episode barely got a chuckle. I just found myself thinking ‘should I even bother sticking with this show for the rest of the season?’
Good show. The Office is just consistently strong–the 1/2 flies by.
Very strong, promising start to the new season.
While the cold open was soooo over the top, I guiltily loved it. I don’t know whether Ed Helms or Jenna Fischer deserved the most applause. They were definitely the two stand outs of the episode. I like that Erin has started dating Gabe (“So glad he’s my boss so I couldn’t say no to him.”) because it actually makes me care about the Andy/Erin storyline. Definitely gives it a more organic feel.
Love how casually Micahel says he lost his nephew in the woods and how he has to seriously ponder being terminated or taking 6 counseling sessions with Toby. This episode was very character driven and I was happy to see it. Glad they gave us a Jim/Pam story to care more about. Have I mentioned that I love Jenna Fischer?
I hope that they do Steve justice in his last year (though with the dreaded herpes episode approaching soon I have my reservations).
By the way, I hope they’re not setting it up for Kelly to replace Michael. It looks like Kelly or Daryl would be the two inside choices, but I’d love to see more of Daryl over the increasingly one-note Kelly.
I thought it was terrible. I laughed on occasion but overall it didnt provide the comedy I’ll continue to make time for. Could be the end of one of the longest runs on my dvr.
Absolutely TERRIBLE episode. UNLIKE the 30 Rock ep, which was hilarious.
I mean, even Michael Scott wouldn’t have let that insubordinate behavior go on like that, for that long, no matter who that kid was.
And taking Erin away from Andy is just mean on the writer’s part. Poor Andy.
The Office is moving dangerously close to being removed from the DVR list.
Seriously? Michael wouldn’t let that insubordinate behavior go on like that for that long? What about the countless pranks Jim has pulled over the years? Or the fact that Ryan was re-hired? Or that Dwight locked people in and caused a panic in the Fire episode? Or half the messed up things Dwight does?
Do you watch the same show I do? Because then it seems that Michael would put up with a few annoying mistakes from his nephew. Also, he pointed out how important it was to have a family member from the side who never really wanted anything to do with him back in his life.
I don’t think there was anything wrong with the way Michael reacted to the problems. It was nothing compared to some of the stuff that other workers of his have done in the past.
Michael Scott is the king of letting insubordinate behavior go on if he likes the person and wants them to like him. MAJOR EXAMPLE from the last 6 seasons: His surrogate son RYAN.
I thought this was awful. I was hoping that after the criticism from last season the writers would have used the time off to regroup and reset. Instead, it looks like they’ve decided to “prove everyone wrong” and become even worse than last year.
The only reason I would watch this show now is if they bring Holly/Amy Ryan back.
Not terrible, but the timing felt consistently off. Jim and Pam were 100 percent better than last season.
Nice improvement from the dreck of last season.
I didn’t catch any cuts in the opening, and if it truly was the lengthy shot I think it was, you gotta give it up for them. Those things are incredibly difficult to shoot.
The opening reminded me of the production numbers they’d do on The Drew Carey Show. I don’t think The Office will top Drew’s “Five O’Clock World.”
To be honest, as funny last night’s comedies were, and the promise of the new directions the season would head in, it’s still a bit disappointing to know that the shows are essentially hitting the reset button on many of the shows’ developments, and that the best solution for the premiere was to retreat and try to get the audience to gloss over big aspects of the past few years. Andy and Erin, Jim and Pam’s gradual resignation to their careers at Dunder-Mifflin and their soul-sapping transition into responsible adulthood, Dwight’s increasing savvy and self-awareness, Pam’s evolving fashion senseâ€¦ At least Community’s premiere was all about driving its romance car full-speed into a wall. Don’t get me wrong, this was a hopeful start for the season, but I just wish certain things didn’t happen in the first place. That shadow continues to hang over this show.
Loved the premiere! Hoping for a strong season ahead for The Office.
I apparently will agree to disagree with most of my fellow commentators as I thought it was really funny and loved the opening.
Me too, I think a lot of the commenters are hard to please haha.
Really enjoyed it, probably my favourite of the NBC comedies last night.
Really disliked Jim and Pam last year so it was good to see them happy together and being funny for once, promising.
Nice to have The Office back, which surprised me in a good way.
“though we’re all hoping his exit will involve some kind of happy ending with Holly” Not all of us!
It was okay, but not the show it was 3 years ago.
My favorite scene from last night is the scene where JoAnn thinks Michael is talking about the kid being his lover. Now it’s not the funniest scene, but it’s a great example of what distinguishes The Office from other shows. Most sitcoms (say: Two and a Half Men) would’ve milked this for a good 5-10 minutes as they continued to misunderstand each other, with as many gay jokes as possible thrown in. Here it was very brief and Michael quickly realized what she was getting at and corrected her.
The lip dub opening was energetic and sort of fun, but almost completely OOC for this show circa S1-3. The new credits are long overdue. Overall, not a great episode, but they at least laid some groundwork for Michael’s departure by him actually suffering some repercussions for his actions. I also liked that they realized Jim and Pam work best when they are happy and enjoying each others company rather than Jim as an idiot or Pam as a raging harpy.
“close to the cutting edge”
that reminded me of a Breaking Bad fan podcast that frequently describes itself as being “behind the cutting edge”
I like it and I hope Michael Scott’s will be good like the Michael Scott Paper Company arc.
Anyway, based on last night’s ratings is still by far the strongest show on NBC so there’s way no they will end this anytime soon despite Steve Carell leaving
There was more to the episode after this? [i81.photobucket.com]
I have to say, the office depresses me. It’s just not that great anymore, especially when you compare it to the amazing season start Community had. I get the whole idea that Scranton is a year behind but the lip dub was excruciating for me. It almost forced me to give up on the episode within the first minute. And the episode was just completely lackluster. I laughed perhaps one time compared to the at least fifteen times I laughed during Community.
I enjoyed mainly because it didn’t focus on relationships. It focused on the office, which I think is its strength. It’s not Grey’s Anatomy. It’s called The Office for a reason.
-I would have been happy to forget that Kathy Bates’ cartoon of a character ever existed.
-So Pam admits in front of Dwight that she sabotaged the elevator and…nothing? I was wait for some kind of resolution to that storyline or response from him.
-The new credits are appropriate for what the show has become: an over the top, wacky caricature of its formerly brilliant, self (S2-3).
Everybody’s been commenting on Pam’s dancing, but I LURVED Jim’s dorky bouncing in place moves. Sexy, no matter what…
I think it was the ol’ Peanuts gang move.
On nepotism: I knew the head of a summer theater group who was once accused of nepotism. His answer was “If we don’t favor our children, who’s children should we favor?”
I am liking Gabe, and all the gang. And the nephew– hope he sticks around.
I thought it was a decent start to the season, but I’d qualify that by saying I drastically lowered my expectations for this show early in s4. The sooner Gabe disappears, the better, but as of now I’m still in on this season, and that definitely wasn’t guaranteed after last season.
I forget- how is Dwight able to buy the office building again?.. and how did Andy and Erin break up?
I enjoyed this episode. It was nice to see all the characters being used, especially in the cold opening. I loved seeing Creed playing guitar; it made me want to search youtube for videos of him with his old 70’s rock group, the Grass Roots.