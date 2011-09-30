‘The Office’ – ‘The Incentive’: Tattoo you

A quick review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I scat about the good part…
I’m of two minds on “The Incentive.” Even more blatantly than last week’s premiere, it signaled that the writers intend to use Andy as a slightly kinder, gentler Michael Scott. The details may change, and maybe a few personality quirks – Andy doesn’t have Michael’s sales genius but isn’t as initially off-putting as Michael so often was – but they did this episode in broad strokes a whole lot of times during the Carell years. Robert California showed up briefly to trigger the plot, but he wasn’t any more prominent than Jo, David Wallace, Jan, etc. would have been in the Michael version of this episode. So if anyone was hoping that Carell’s departure, James Spader’s arrival, etc. might liven up the show this late in its lifespan, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case. This isn’t “Cheers” replacing Diane with Rebecca (a very different character who altered the show’s overall dynamic); this is more like Andy as the second Darin on “Bewitched.”
But on the other hand, “The Incentive” was a good example of this type of episode. I liked seeing the office staff commit too enthusiastically to Andy’s plan (Stanley acting out-of-character is great so long as it’s properly set up, as it was here), and the last couple of scenes outside the tattoo parlor (Jim and Andy, and then Andy seeing the Nard-Dog tattoo) were effectively sweet. I had a few issues on the margins – the Kevin teaser was hilarious, but then his panic about having to play receptionist featured too much of Kevin being that cartoonish in a single episode, and the Darryl subplot didn’t so much end as stop – but overall I found it much more satisfying than the premiere. Had they built this exact episode around Michael, say, early last season, I wouldn’t have worried about the show repeating itself at all.
So the question is how often they can recycle Michael-style plots with Andy Bernard at the center of them. They’ve been doing this show for a long time now, and at times the only way to liven up a comedy this old is with a significant cast change to shake up the formula. And it seems “The Office” wants to keep doing business as usual. It worked well this week, but can they do multiple seasons this way without it seeming tired? We’ll see.
What did everybody else think?
Thought there was a fair dispersal of business among the supporting cast: Jim being likable and recognizable, Dwight being somewhat human, Phyllis getting s couple good lines, etc., though Toby was shoved into the background as befits most Lieberstein-scripted episodes. Agree that Andy seemed more than ever like Michael, right down to everyone’s reactions to his attempts at management, but it fit better last night than in the premiere.
The sari joke was very Michael. I don’t remember any evidence in the past that Andy thinks of Kelly as “the Indian one” the way Michael did. It did make me laugh, but the price was that it pulled me out of the world a little bit.
I’m not totally opposed to a sort of Michael-but-if-Michael-were-Andy thing for these late seasons. I don’t have expectations of the show totally reinventing itself. But it only works if it really is Andy. The ending of this one was much better in that regard.
Thought this was a solid step up from the season premiere. Really, THIS should have been the premiere. It did a much better job of selling Andy in his new role and getting you on his side (wait, does rooting for Andy make me “unexceptional?”). I also really liked the Andy/Jim moment; reminded me of the Michael/Jim boat deck conversation from “Booze Cruise.”
I’m liking things so far. There’s just a real likeability to the show this season, and a sweetness to the staff’s interaction w/Andy. So far so good.
I felt really positive about last night’s episode. I think it’s just been refreshing to see the show go in different directions. I mean, I understand when you say they’re just repeating old Michael Scott episodes but I guess it feels different for me. Or different enough. I think what I’m liking about the new season is the subtle shifts in everybody’s roles since Michael Scott left. It’s not insane changes but I do feel like I’m seeing slightly different sides of the characters and I guess I’m enjoying that aspect of it. I still find it entertaining for sure. It makes me think about how in season 2 of Parks and Rec. I thought of it as The Office with more likable characters. But now it seems like The Office is trying to show the more likable sides of everybody too. It changes some of the “oh, I’ve had bad work experiences like that”-relatability of the early seasons of the show. And that was great but I guess I like what it is now too. Yeah.
I cackled when Andy called Robert ‘Dad’. Just beautiful.
“it signaled that the writers intend to use Andy as a slightly kinder, gentler Michael Scott.”
Wait, and maybe this was discussed last week, but am I the only one who thinks that Andy isn’t keeping this job for very long? He’s so clearly in over his head. Coupled with Robert’s comments at the end of the episode, I predict a huge flame-out pretty soon.
Based on conversations I’ve had with Paul Lieberstein, I doubt that. He loves Helms and loves putting Andy into the center of things.
That makes sense. Ed Helms is probably/arguably the biggest actor name on the show (next to John Krasinski, and if Jim was going to take the job it’s pretty obvious that would have happened a while ago). Plus, look at how badly Michael screwed up and did not get fired. Dwight had to literally shoot a gun in the office to get fired. Scratch that, to get demoted back to his old job.
I’d imagine Andy is going to stay where he’s at. If for no other reason that, who would replace him? I may totally be wrong, however I have to think they’re keeping Ed Helms right where he’s at.
-Cheers
Also, didn’t we establish a while back that the thing that Michael did so well as a manager (feels odd stringing those words together, and yet they’re true…) was just leave the employees alone to do their jobs? Sure, he interrupted their days with his antics, but he didn’t stand over them dictating how they should go about doing their duties. So this meant everyone was free to approach sales with their own personal style and, seeing as how they work on commission, they’re all fairly motivated.
Andy seems like he might have the same skill set. Other than the unnecessary meetings/strange happenings, these people are generally left alone to do their jobs as they see fit, which is actually a pretty decent strategy.
I liked it. Not sure I loved it. The Kevin intro seemed kind of forced to me. Andy as a like-Michael-Scott boss I’m not sure about. As a starting point, it makes sense. I want Andy to be Andy, not just a Michael clone. Then again, who IS Andy? He started off an anger management issue headcase that was hilariously annoying to a reformed nice guy. While he has most recently been the quirky nice guy, the character HAS changed a lot from the beginning.
Still, I want them to portray Andy as the guy they’ve built him up to be and not write Michael Scott scripts and change the character name to Andy. Ultimately let him grow in a similar manner or timeline as Michael (the fish out of water learning under pressure to actually be a good boss) but with different results. They are very different characters. I could see Andy being a better boss yet in some ways NOT being quite as charming as Michael, at least not naturally, or getting the big picture stuff but struggling with the awkward charm Michael had. He does NOT have the sales ability or the schmoozing of Michael, for example. I bought Michael because it is not terribly uncommon for people to be good at one job then promoted from within to a job they are a decidedly poor fit for. They need a somewhat unique niche for Andy. I would think Andy would be better at some of the office management stuff (with his degree from Cornell and all). Sure, make him quirky, let him have his struggles and awkward moments. That said, make them different strengths, weaknesses, struggles, and quirks than Michael, ones that fit in with Andy.
I DID actually like how Robert California was used as an antagonist of sorts. Kind of like Charles & Michael in a way. If nothing else, you have an accomplished actor whose character is a convenient way to interject conflict into the series and also a natural way to change the series. Hopefully they take some risks though. I think the talent is there, and “business as usual” had gotten a bit boring even WITH Steve Carrell on the staff. While they have the Erin & Andy storyline, plus the Angela and her (gay?) husband (and Dwight?) storyline, the rest of the main plotlines that seemed to be the heart of the show have largely been resolved. Sure, the new boss can add tension, however I sometimes feel like I’ve been with the show too long and it is maybe running out of ideas, or like the characters’ lives have just kind of passed through the parts worth putting on screen. Nobody’s lives are interesting every day, year after year. We tell stories of the interesting parts. I’d like to see something significant built from the ground up that we have to see develop over time while watching the office’s quirks as the icing on the cake. Something like maybe seeing Dwight or Jim aspire to get a better or more managerial job, focus on a character’s direction, see some significant change or goal in the lives of one or more characters, like Michael’s goal of upper management and his love life, Jim & Pam’s lovestory and Jim’s failure to get out of the office and Pam’s attempts at art school. I guess I just want something bigger that has a payoff other than seeing Kevin try to save time by talking like Tarzan, Andy getting a butt tattoo, or Jim being the prankster with a heart of gold. Sure, it was funny, it was sweet, and it worked, but long-term I need more depth.
-Cheers
Having Andy as the boss allows the office (meaning the staff not the show) to keep the same dynamic they always had. If there was an outside the company person that took over as manager, how would they solve the sales number problem? Here we get to have the whole office work together and discuss the problem like they always would have. Looking at it from a writing standpoint, some may think of it as lazy but looking at it from a real world aspect, who would really want a new boss to change everything? No one! The characters should embrace Andy as the boss, as he allows them to continue doing their job the same as they always have. Essentially, this is what Jim is trying to put across in the scene outside the tattoo parlor. Whether Andy’s the boss or not, they are all a team. I feel this is working and will continue working out well post Carell.
I laughed at Kevin’s dismay at walnuts going into the brownie mix. Liked the ‘sode overall.
I’m sorry I can’t let you get away with using ‘sode. Put $1 in the “New Girl” douche jar.
Agreed. Maybe $2
This is the first time I laughed out loud at an Office ep in what seems like years. I was ready to shut it down after last season (ok, even before that). Not sure how long the good feeling about it will last, but at least I’m giving it another chance now.
When we were all talking about who should replace Steve Carrell last year, I was of the mind that they couldn’t pick someone in the office because i just wouldn’t able to buy them as the boss both in terms of the characters but in terms as the comedic boss in terms of the stature of the actors on the show (ed helms was the closest but he still wasn’t steve carrell).
So it’s interesting that they’ve spent the first two episodes taking us the through the process of showing how someone can become a leader and i have to say they are selling me on the idea of Andy/Ed Helms as the boss.
I also like how Andy represents a different type of leadership than Michael, namely one who isn’t above everyone but one who is more of the “common man” but who accepts the challenge of the role to lead and who gains the respect of his co-workers not because of his title as boss but through his actions.
The tattoo scene was great at showing this new dynamic and I think its great. IT was great seeing everyone in the office working together to get the points.
So good decision by the writers to not only change the boss but also explore a change in leadership style too. Hopefully it opens doors to unexplored comedy/situations for this show. It’s the first time in a long time where the show wasn’t so predictable.
I feel the same way. I think Ed/Andy stepped up in a convincing way. I wanted Jim before but with Andy’s physical comic behavior, Jim would have been bland in comparison.
I also am very glad this episode highlighted from an in-show perspective why California chose Andy as boss. I totally bought California’s reasoning that Andy is an underdog and thus able to inspire others around him. The whole DOES seem to be rooting for him, which is a nice thing to see.
I liked this episode. I see the Andy/Michael similarities, but there is one main difference: Andy doesn’t have Michael’s confidence and, therefore, isn’t nearly as “In your face” as Michael was.
Michael had blind, stupid, unwavering belief in himself and his abilities while Andy has no confidence at all.
Sure, they’re both dufusses, but they are different enough IMO.
what a lazy show. they had a real chance to change and grow and they’ve blown it
This wasn’t my favorite episode either, but cut then a little slack. We’re only two episodes in after all! There’s still plenty of room left to grow! ;)
Again Andy felt very Michaelish, but I liked this episode much better than the last. I don’t think we’re going to see Andy change all that much, but I’m okay with that so long as we get halfway decent episodes out of it.
Good, not great. Same reaction I had last week. On a technical note – I can’t ever seem to add enough pad to my DVR settings to get the end tag. It’s getting pretty comical at this point that I need to rely on Hulu for the last 45 seconds or so of the episode.
“They did it on ONE DAY.” Andy’s incredulous response (and passive realization) to how lazy the team actually is and what they can accomplish if they REALLY worked was priceless.
And Andy calling Spader “Dad” was really funny. The writers obviously know who Andy is and how to put lines in his mouth that work for the character. I’m enjoying this season MUCH more than previous ones two episodes in.
While I agree that they’re writing Andy as “Michael Light,” there is some authenticity to that in terms of long-term character development. Like Michael, Andy (at least post-anger management) is motivated by wanting to be liked and to fit in. At least he acknowledged last night that he’s in way over his head. Michael Scott was rarely if ever that insightful. The sari joke was pure Michael Scott, though. I hope they don’t go there with Andy.
I absolutely loved the scene where the entire office was on fire, working hard together to earn those points. That made me laugh.
I do share JREinATL’s sentiment that it feels like Andy’s being set up for a big flame out.
Overall, I know it’s only two shows in, but I feel like last night was an improvement over the mostly weak episodes of the last two seasons. Spader was on a perfect amount last night. He’s a good fit. But then, he’s a terrific actor.
I liked last week’s episode far more than this. The cold open with Kevin went on far too long and should have just ended with Oscar’s wink to the audience that the show has sabotaged Kevin for laughs over the past three years. The incentive plotline had potential, but why resolve it in a single day? It just seems another example of the writers being unable to construct a multi-episode story. And why was Darryl’s wife in this episode at all? I realize they are trying to get us to accept Andy as the boss, but they don’t need to force feed us quite so quickly.
I agree. Multiple-episode arcs are sadly in short supply. I mean there certainly is an overall continuity to “The Office.” What happens in one episode could affect another down the line, BUT a more tightly-focused multiple episode arc would be nice more often than it is currently prone to happen.
I found the Kevin teaser painful. It carried on far too long and I found it so unbelievable. I could see where someone might find it funny, but it grated on me.
I was really disappointed in this episode. There didn’t seem to be that much fun being had. Making Dwight passive takes away some of what entertains me. Pam and Angela are boring and Darryl had no pay off. That it’s likely that that conversation in his office is going to lead to something another pregnancy.
The show needs to be more clever than a few ass tattoo and vibrator jokes. I don’t know, wasn’t a fan.
Further, I think the show is under-utilizing Erin. I think she really is nailing the energy and timing of the show.
I ALWAYS have felt like they under-utilize Erin. She was hilarious from the start and needed to be given more attention. However, I do predict a brighter future for her with Andy in the boss’s chair. ;)
Why is no one mentioned plant smelling, brownie baking Dwight!! He is losing it and I think we’ll be in for a hilarious showdown. Loving this season so far!
Personally I much prefer a Nard Dog take on Michael than the actual Michael. While Michael could occasionally shine through with a nice emotional moment in which we see he actually cares for people, I always felt that he was a self-centered, narcissistic, idiotic, asshole who could occasionally redeem himself, but was for the most part a bad friend and a bad boss. Andy, while possessing many similar traits to Michael, genuinely cares about other people, and not just when being a good person is also a way to stroke his own ego.
I’m sure I’m in the minority but good riddance Michael Scott.
I’m sorry but I will never say anything bad about the Micahels character after he visited Pam’s art show.
MGDUNN, it’s true your comment about the difference between Michael Scott and Andy. I even think Michael would run away and never got the tattoo done. I know Michael Scott is funny but when I watched him, I felt annoyed with his selfishness and ego most of the time. Having said that, I know that’s the point of Michael Scott. He did have some selfless moments like visiting Pam’s art shows. But Andy is different that way, silly but with different motives behind it. And he is most definitely insecure, unlike Michael who though he was the best boss.
I was apprehensive about the episode because I saw the preview of Andy’s dropping pants and getting a tattoo. But I ended up liking the episode.
I’ll say this much about Michael Scott: I didn’t like his jerk side either. I did like how they tried to balance it with a kinder/gentler side, but thought the former outweighed the latter too often. But…when he was a self-centered jerk and/or a clueless idiot, Steve Carrell sold it so convincingly that it merits high praise…I mean, there were times when I actually felt as if I wanted to crawl under a rock and hide while witnessing Michael’s behavior (much like every character surrounding him), as if I was actually in the room as it was happening as opposed to being as far removed as one usually is when watching a TV show…THAT is testimony to good acting. He really should have gotten an Emmy.
Spader is useful but not funny. Then again, I am starting to realize he was never funny in last season finale so I don’t know why I expect him to be funny. He’s just perfect for the role and we should all be content with him. He’s just as useful as Jan and David Wallace.
I liked this episode. It was funny and sweet. Stanley selling the pyramid thing was hilarious and made my day. And Andy’s ‘dad’ blurt out was great too.
While there are better comedies, I find my self most excited to see this show.
I’m with you 100%.
I didn’t really think this episode was good at all. Robert California didn’t even have a comedic moment this episode. He was used to drive the plot but he wasn’t funny. There was also very little Dwight which may show his value to the show. When he is barely used, it is a lot less funny
Funniest episode in a looong time. I laughed out loud multiple times. Not sure if that ever happened last season. Premier was somewhat of a dud (outside of Dwight spraying Meredith with the extinguisher), but if they pull off next week what they did this week, I’ll be ready to say that the Office is back.
It’s interesting. A lot of review sites are hailing this episode as better than last week’s premiere. I can’t say I personally agree with that. I thought the premiere was better by far, and this one struggled to really gain momentum. Frankly, I think the premiere of a series is always a tough act to follow, and I definitely thought that this episode suffered from “Just Okay Second Episode Syndrome.”
There were some parts that were just not funny. The Daryl sub plot was utterly pointless, and I am reminded of how I thankful I am that he did not get the boss job. The writing could’ve been better concerning him. When Daryl is in his office and starts to sing about him and his ex-wife rekindled relationship, does anyone else think that would’ve been the IDEAL moment for him to start singing “I Just Had Sex”? For those of you who don’t know, it was a song by Akon on SNL, and it has been pretty popular over the summer. It was an opportunity to insert a well-placed pop culture reference, but instead we got Daryl singing a not-even-remotely-funny jingle. It had potential, but it just didn’t go anywhere meaningful. I also would’ve like to have seen a few more funny moments between pregnant Pam and Angela. The set-up was good. I liked the walk idea, but the payout was less than I had hoped for. I think that for a lot of these episodes a few less sub plots would be beneficial. Pick a very condensed, select few and devote all energy to more fully developing those. Less is more, you know?
Now, let’s talk about what I liked about the episode:
1) ROBERT CALIFORNIA: I really am enjoying his character more and more, and I feel like we’re getting just the right amount of him. He doesn’t excessively dominate an episode, but he definitely makes his mark. I commend Spader for maintaining that evil genius vibe California has going for him without turning him into a full-fledged villain. If his performance was too over-the-top, it would lose all credibility. “The Office” is fortunate to have someone as talented as Spader in their cast. I didn’t even know who he was until the end of last season, but he is quickly becoming one of my favorite actors.
2) ANDY BERNARD: My steadfast belief that Andy was the right choice to replace Michael Scott continues to be proved correct. I honestly cannot envision anyone else in that role. Watching Andy find his wings and bend over backwards (quite literally in this episode) was truly a hilarious. I thought this particular episode got better and better near the end, and that is in very large part due to Andy’s performance at the tattoo parlor. I laughed out loud when in the middle of the parlor he just dropped his pants and flopped unceremoniously down on the table. Then the guy begged him to put his pants back on, but Andy wouldn’t have it. I don’t know why I found that so funny, but I admit to laughing out loud. It was very over-the-top, but in a rarely good way. The Nard Dog tattoo at the end was pure sentimental gold, and Dwight crying out for blood as Andy was getting the tattoo was spot-on for Dwight’s character. I know there are a lot of similarities between Michael and Andy (and I don’t really think that’s a bad thing), BUT I really don’t think Michael would’ve gone along with the tattoo. I can totally envision him chickening out at the last minute and then monologuing into the camera some “ridiculous but hilarious bit of reasoning” why he did the right thing in not getting the tattoo. I fully expected Andy to cop out, but he surprised me by going through with it. The differences between him and Michael were apparent.
KEVIN: Oh my gosh! That opening scene was hilarious with Kevin talking with as few words as possible. I also enjoyed how Andy had to try and convince him to stop that and speak normal. It kind of reminded me of how Michael once had to address Andy’s “baby-talk” quirk. It’s hilariously satisfying to see things come full circle. Kevin is really getting funnier. I feel like the writers are relying on his character more and more to function in a niche that only he can deliver in. I say bravo to that! The receptionist bit was a bit more of a miss than it was a hit, but I can live with it.
4) STANLEY: That whole pyramid thing was funny, and nothing was more humorous in that sub plot than when Stanley Hudson, brimming with enthusiasm, tried to sell it to convince his client to buy one. Stanley’s a funny guy when you take him out of his comfort zone a bit or offer him something that makes his often-dreary work worthwhile. It was a WHOLE lot better than “in your butt,” which was mercifully nowhere to be found in this episode.
I went back and re-watched this episode on my DVR, and as so often happens for me with TV shows, I found that I enjoyed it more the second time around than I did during the initial viewing. I still maintain that the premiere was better, but “The Incentive” in no way sucked. It was a solid episode with a few gems embedded in it. It’ll never be considered one of the landmark episodes, but I have seen worse for sure. In short, it was a typical second episode. I will leave by saying just one more thing, however. I found myself for the first time since he left really NOTICING Michael Scott’s absence–and I admit I kind of found myself missing him. What does that mean exactly? I have no clue. The show keeps my interest as much as ever, but I am not ashamed of admitting that I find myself often wondering during an episode: WWMHD? What Would Michael Have Done? ;)
I absolutely loathe what they have done to Kevin since the end of S4. The joke with Holly thinking he was mentally challenged was funny, but for some reason they decided to run with that and have steadily driven the character into the ground. Now he is a cartoon character who belongs on Two and a Half Men. The first half of the cold open I enjoyed with Oscar’s subtle wink at the audience that they realized they have done a lousy job with Kevin in recent seasons and then they kept going and ruined the whole thing.
It feels like they are rebooting the franchise. It’s less LOL moments but with some quiet chuckles. I found the idea of Sabre Pyramid the funniest because the un-userfriendliness of it. Although they put Andy in similar situation as Michael, they also tried to differentiate Andy with Michael. Michael would run away from the tattoo parlor. I’m not sure what Michael would use as incentives but I don’t see it would be ass tattooing.
What distub me the most is the willingness of the employees to humiliate Andy. He is likeable so I don’t understand why they do that. Perhaps they just wanted to make fun as they changed the tattoo design at the last minute. Although it resulted in the most productive environment in 7 years of their working so Andy as a manager sort of works. I also wish they would explain why Kevin got dumber. Yeah, it comes full circle as Durodudes said about Andy with the baby talk. But actually Andy got away with the baby talk :)
Andy’s baby talk was a one off joke that we never heard again. Kevin, on the other hand, has been utterly ruined as a character for me. I find it difficult to believe he can even dress himself in the morning.
Came on here looking for tonight’s review and realized I didn’t read this one. Not a bad one overall but, for me, the funniest line in a long while was Creed’s “It’s apropo” regarding the tattoo of a baby coming out of Andy’s butt.
Andy as boss could work, if the writers challenged this character with actual office-like, paper-industry specific problems: i.e. Dunder Miflin is a horrible business idea in a dying industry that is terribly managed. We’ve seen how Michael dealt with it – let’s see how a character who is arguably quite different, does. The last several seasons, The Office has existing in a totally surreal world completely divorced from any reality. What made the show so funny in its earlier seasons, amoungst other things, was its realistic depiction of an idiot boss dealing (badly) with real world problems. The show has devolved into a cartoon. Bring back a little reality/adversity and let’s see Andy (the guy who’s clearly in over his head, bad at sales, and too nice for his own good) try to deal with it – there’s still some comedy to be mined here (not much, perhaps, but hopefully enough for a season or two). Just, please, for the love of God, stop the sentimentality and cartoonish, out-of-character nonsense.