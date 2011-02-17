‘The Office’ – ‘Threat Level Midnight’: With a little help from my friends

I’m taking a long weekend and didn’t see tonight’s “The Office” in advance, so I don’t really have time to write up a proper review of “Threat Level Midnight” – which is a shame, because I suspect it’s going to be a polarizing episode. So I will simply say two things about it, just as soon as I let you be a robot…
First, I do not buy that most of those people, particularly in the time periods depicted in bringing back the likes of Roy and Karen, would have ever consented to be a part of this project – not unless we got a series of talking heads from people like Karen and Stanley about how they got extra time off or something, on top of the time it took to film it.
Second, I don’t think I much care. It was goofy, it was silly, and it was about as nonsensical as the film itself, but it was also a fun, sweet tour through the history of the Michael Scott era and all the people who lived through it. (No Mose, though; my understanding is that Mike Schur was less pliable than Stanley.)
You can’t think deeply about any of it at all – except maybe for the Michael/Holly part of it – but this was one of my favorite weird detours on the Michael Scott Farewell Tour.
What did everybody else think?
I appreciated that they tried to do something different – it just felt like overall it was unfunny outside of the fact that it was just comically bad. Ann’s response to her line was amusing, but the rest of it didn’t make me laugh…unlike the remake of Lethal Weapon from “It’s Always Sunny…” which makes me laugh just thinking about it…
Pretentious?
I meant Karen, not Ann.
Really though, take away the jokes based in the poor production values, and it didn’t feel like there was much left. For what it’s worth, it was a great try for something different, but compared to the best eps of The Office, it pales. I’d still rather see something like this that takes a shot at doing something different – it may not be very funny, at least it’s not boring.
One of the best episodes of the office ever…indelibly awesome!
At first I tried to see if they made the actors look as they did in the past — then was too busy enjoying the romp to care! Fun stuff!
I noticed that Jim had bangs, and Ryan was definitely business-y rather than hipster-y. Everyone else looked pretty much the same to me.
Also love the tie-in web site!
Seemed to me that they definitely put effort into making Jim and Pam’s hair styles look like they did in the early seasons. Aside from that I was on the same page, IssacL, just enjoying every minute!
Who was the actor in the opening scene, anyone know?
Who was the Oddjob stand-in during the scene in POTUS Darryl’s office when Scarn trashed the Lincoln picture over Darryl’s head? I thought that was Mose as the evil little minion, but I guess I was mistaken.
Pretty sure that was Ryan’s friend from his days in New York, the one Dwight kept referring to as a hobbit.
Yes it was mark
Hahahah- it took me so long to figure out who “Ann” was that you were referring to. Then I realized you had Rashida Jones’s P&R character mixed up with Karen Filapelli.
Thanks for the mind bender though ;)
In fairness, Parks & Rec was on in the background as I dashed this off.
Fairness granted…nobody has ever accused Rashida Jones of being “versatile” anyway, and at some point in development hell, what now exists as Pawnee was supposed to be a part of the Scranton universe anyway.
It was absolute garbage. What ever happened to the show being about an office?
Ann? Do you mean Karen?
Two things cemented this episode as one of my favourites of the season: Michael’s talking head about Woody Allen, and Michael Scarn seemingly only ever saving major league sports all-star events.
Yes, the Woody Allen monologue was phenomenal. The Office does a lot of silly bits like that but I can’t remember the last one that was so perfectly hilarious.
Funniest part of the episode. That was a great Michael Scott talking head.
Yes, in fairness, the Woody Allen bit was good – the only time I really laughed.
took me a few seconds to solve it, but did you mean ‘Jan’ instead of “‘Ann’ (and Stanley)”
What were all the soundtrack snippets that Michael used in his film?
In the actual episode (not the cold open, it sounded like the first cue was “The Dark Knight,” and the second one was from one of the Bourne movies. After that, I lost track…I’d have to check to make sure on these two, but I’m pretty sure about them.
One of them sounded like it came from Titanic. Haha.
There were two Billy Joel songs for sure.
“Running on Ice” (played during one of the skating scenes) and “Pressure”
When you say Ann, do you mean Karen? I haven’t watched the episode yet, but I’m trying to think of a character that’s been on The Office named Ann, and nothing is coming to me.
I really disliked the Holly/Michael stuff, but I thought the rest was quite fun. On the one hand, I couldn’t believe that Holly wouldn’t find the movie charming. It obviously took a lot of work and was fairly imaginative. Did she expect it to be good-good? It was miles upon miles better than “After Last Season” and that played in actual movie theaters.
On the other hand, I keep expecting Holly to have a Christina-Ricci-at-the-end-of-Pumpkin moment and recognize that Michael is not a deeper well.
I am Awesome-0 … that episode kinda kicked ass … but not quite as good as Black face on Always Sunny … but still awesome.
I would have loved it just for the synchronized dancing scene alone. Also liked the call back to Michael’s love of Billy Joel. And I agree with Andy, he really was popping up there!
Dumb nitpick–did the documentary crew travel all the way to Utica (or Pawnee)to ask Karen about her role?
I never thought that I would hear “Running on Ice” in any context.. add in “Pressure” and it was amazing.
I’m assuming Ann=Karen.
I actually enjoyed it quite a bit, if only because it took me back to the glory days. I do think you’re right, though, Alan. No way would all those characters have agreed to be a part of the movie.
I enjoyed it because it was both unique and well-executed. Some very funny stuff, especially the callbacks to the real-life biases of the character, such as the malice of Toby’s head exploding and then repeating in slow motion. Here’s why this episode worked so well for me…
Michael Scott was a human being in the last seven or eight minutes. One of the things that turned me off somewhat to the show at times was how cringe worthy (even on a Larry David scale) Scott’s narcissism and selfishness could be. Think back to his actions at both the Glee party and Andy’s play for two key examples. Here, we see Michael Scott actually able to laugh at himself. When he told Holly, “No it’s not, but it seems like everybody else is enjoying it,” I actually smiled a bit. Even better, moments later when the evil President re-emerged for assistance on another mission and Jim asked the question we all were probably wondering… Michael Scott did not excuse it, he simply laughed and said “because he’s stupid,” in reference to himself. The self-deprecation gave Michael the side that I personally NEED to see as Carell takes his final lap at Dunder-Mifflin. For the same reason, once the Holly relationship scene happened on the rooftop two weeks ago, I wanted to see no bad moments, poor arguments, or terrible misunderstandings between those two. Michael Scott has had so many bad moments that it is nice to be able to just enjoy Steve Carell’s final weeks, root for that character to finally achieve the happiness he desires, and revel in pure entertainment with The Office. For that reason, it was easy to turn the blinders on to the reality that virtually nobody would have had anything to do with the project, especially considering how ambivalent and even hostile they were in the past to something as “one night and over” as the Dundies WAY back in the day.
Michael has finally grown, and that’s something that I’ve been wanting to see since season 1. It’s been gradual, and it’s taken a while to get there, but the self-realization that he experienced in this episode was a really wonderful thing to see.
Alan, was that Mitch Pileggi doing an uncredited cameo in the cold open?
Remember when this show was supposed to be a documentary? I miss that.
The parts where they were watching it was documentary style. The movie, being a movie, was shot like a movie.
So you’re saying Michael has access to HD video cams and professional editing software?
Jesus do you really care???? Enjoy the fun
Yeah, I kinda do.
You can get a digital camera that shoots HD at best buy and every mac had final cut. Not to crazy.
I feel only sadness now when The Office comes up … what used to be SO much fun with the DMI online groups now long since destroyed by the NBC idiocy makes me wince when I see my Zazzle shirts, mousepads, and mugs; I sometimes wish I had a screenshot of my desk back in the day before the first iteration wasted that. I wonder sometimes whatever happened to those folks that we worked so hard together with to win Schrute bucks in their stupid games. Maybe that’s what it’s all about … it’s still hard to imagine how anything so well conceived could have gone SO completely wrong.
I’ve been pretty positive about this season, but that was just as terrible as I thought it would be.
I’m been really negative about this season, but I thought that episode was fun, charming, silly, and hilarious. It might have made zero sense in the Office universe, but I enjoyed watching it, and I’ll take that given the episodes that have come out this season.
These last two episodes have been, in my opinion, right on par with some of the best “Office” episodes of all time, and are certainly among the best of the last four or so years. I’m pleased (and a bit surprised, actually) to have enjoyed this one as much as I did. It could’ve been a one-note disaster, but instead it was just plain fun.
Also, the fact that the only Woody Allen film Michael Scott has ever seen is “Antz” might be my all-time favorite Michael Scott-detail. Nothingâ€”and I include Donald Glover’s frozen stare from tonight’s “Community” in that qualificationâ€”on NBC made me laugh quite as hard as I did at that line.
It had some good moments and some dumb ones. I loved the cuts to Jan and Karen, I thought they could have put more effort into re-adapting characters (Ryan and Angela). One line about Michael cashing in his IRA to pay the drones to participate would have filled in a couple of holes
I would have liked to see a little more reaction from Pam and Jim when the movie showed Karen and Roy. But it was nice to see some old faces again.
Absolutely loved it. Probably more-so because I know Michael’s leaving and this feels like a piece of his history that fans can feel a part of. Threat Level Midnight is a great callback to the earlier seasons, and I think all the cameos are perfectly believable.
I thought this episode was fantastic. Everything about the movie felt right to me, including Michael realizing its ridiculousness at the end.
As for some of these people being coaxed into roles in the movie, the only one I really can’t see doing their role is Angela. We’ve seen Stanley frequently bribed in the past by food and/or work benefits. You know old Jim would’ve been delighted to play the villain just for the hi-jinks of it. Jan’s scene was only her and Michael I believe. I can imagine Michael talking Jan into it. I think Karen would have done it in an effort to fit in with Jim, something it seemed she struggled to do at times. I think everyone else does it no questions asked.
At the time that her scene was filmed, Angela and Dwight were either an item, or were about to be. She might have been more willing to do it.
Does that mean he will leave “THE OFFICE”
As soon as the cold open started, I realized it had to be related to threat level: midnight, and I just started repeating in my mind “please, let it be a whole episode devoted to the movie!”. This wasn’t about this bit or that reference, this episode was about taking one of the funniest plot lines of the series and really hammering it home. I watched it with a huge smile on my face throughout, because it’s just liked Michael said, this has been his dream for 11 years, and the episode is, for better or worse, funny or not, the fulfillment of his dream. What a great way to send off a character.
Was it a really dumb episode? Yes. But it sure was fun. Michael strangling Oscar with the American flag and everybody’s horrific reaction might have been my biggest laugh of the night (and that’s considering that Parks and Rec and 30 Rock were pretty good tonight).
I liked Michael’s reference to one of his other projects, the business book called “Somehow I Manage.” Hilarious ep.
When Michael got upset with Holly for not liking the movie, I thought he was going to, again, ruin the celebration with his petulance, but then he found his way back to appreciating what it means to fulfill his dream, even if the end result is not what he had in mind.
Only disappointment is that Michael cut the character of “Samuel L. Chang” and his immortal line “Ha ha ha, agent Michael Scarn, you so funny – word”.
Hilarious. Last night really made me want to go back and watch the episode where they originally read the script.
The Samuel L. Chang line I always fondly remembered was (as read by Ryan), “Oops, I fo’get it! Bruthaaaa!”
Apparently I missed him. Could someone tell me which scene Roy was in and/or what character he played?
He was one of the hostages.
There were a lot of continuity problems, but I didn’t care. I was laughing continuously through out this episode. It was kind of a departure form the usual Office stuff but it was hilarious so I was down with it.
I laughed the whole damn way through the episode. I laughed more than I laughed during Modern Warfare. Sometimes I don’t care if an episode is ridiculously stupid.
Then just when I thought it couldn’t be any funnier, out comes the Woody Allen monologue. Genius. I’m so glad I didn’t give up on the Office – because this might be one of my favourite episodes ever.
Because it made me laugh. It’s a comedy.
So did anyone else feel like the Office and Community switched premises tonight and were both hilarious?
Steve Carell needs an Emmy already.
I LOVED it!!!! It had me laughing like a whole Season 2 worth of laughs, especially with the nostalgic feelings I get seeing familiar faces and references.
-loved the out of place cliches “clean up on isle 5” (x2) and the “check please”
-seeing Jim and Pam excited about the movie brings me back to their chemistry of earlier seasons and i like how they used Pams old wardrobe for the flashback. is it odd i recognized it??
-loved the whole Dwight thinking he’s a robot. the coffee spill cut off had me rolling!
-loved the Carol reference
-black president… been there done that lol
-best out of 7… lol
-the hobbit returns to blow the dart!
-loved the intregral scene of Toby exploding
-loved michael murdering oscar. what a hero lol
Who narrated? I know it, but can’t get the name out of my head.
Why, it was Michael Scarn of course!
But seriously, it was Stanley. Couldn’t you tell?
Stanley doing Morgan Freeman.
This was The Room of Office episodes: so unblinkingly awful that it was both painful to watch and hilarious in how off the mark it really was.
Ironically, Michael’s movie was *supposed* to be this way! Which was probably WHY it felt so off: they were trying way, way, too hard.
Though I did crack up when that random little kid did “The Scarn.”
This has to be one of the one or two worst episodes this show has ever done. Which is saying something, given the stinkers they laid last year.
Well you were right Alan, it certainly appears the episode was polarizing. I thought it was funny enough (love the bits with Toby), enjoyed the callbacks, liked how we really saw a change in Michael at the end, and appreciated that they tried to do something different.
Is there another actor who could have pulled off the Woody Allen monologue as well as Carell? I think not. Baldwin has been a deserving Emmy winner these past two years, but Carell should have won at least once by now.
Favorite scene was the multiple replays of Goldenface blowing off Toby’s head, followed by Michael Scarn’s comment that he didn’t care about that hostage since he was an animal rapist!
haha man that part was so disrespectful. jims ewww wtf face when michael called toby an animal rapist was hilarious.
Samuel L Chang wasn’t really cut, he just got a character reboot as Samuel the android (or not android) butler. Let’s face it – a real person dressed up as Samuel L Chang couldn’t make his lines like “I folget it – BROTHA!” as funny as we imagine them in S2 (and had potential to be more offensive than funny). Plus, what would he look like? They don’t have any character that is half-black, half-Asian…
Turned it off halfway through. Maybe less than halfway.
Alan’s idea about having Stanley say that Michael gave them an extra day off for participating is such an easy way to make this more believable that I don’t know why they didn’t include that. I don’t know if the writers are getting lazy or what. I’m just going to pretend someone did say it
This was a hysterical episode. One of my favorite Office eps ever. The movie part was great, but the reactions were just as good. Ed Helms was hilarious mugging and overacting as the bartender. And the Michael Scott talking head about Woody Allen was gold. I’m going to miss Carell when he leaves, as this character is something only this brilliant actor could pull off.
Toby getting his head blown off.
That is all.
Why is it so hard to believe that the characters would take in the movie? They do the other ridiculous things that Michael wants to do rather than work. And we’ve seen a lot of them get really into things like the murder mystery game.
Completely agree. There have been plenty of times they get involved with Michael’s wackiness simply for the sake of getting out of doing actual work. Though this may have been a bit more of a stretch, Darryl and Jim got talking heads explaining their involvement…and I think we can infer that others had their own reasons for participating as well, reluctantly or otherwise.
I really enjoyed this!
That was absolutely fantastic. It had every movie cliche under the sun and I was rolling with laughter. It does seem to be extremely polarizing and I’m glad I find myself on the side that loved the episode. I didn’t see any mention of Ed Helms’s accent, but the 30’s Bronx (?) affectations were fantastic.
They brought back plenty of old characters and just let Michael Scott do his thing. Steve Carrell will be missed when he leaves. The last three episodes have been so much better than anythign they’ve had since Greg Daniels and Michael Schur left and it’s great to see it now in Steve Carrell’s final run.
The running on ice and pressure montages were my favorite parts.
This is obscure, but I thought Ed Helm’s accent was closely based on the Prison Mike character.